41 Parenting Products That’ll Help Ease Some Of The Daily Chaos

1. A car seat buckle release tool (that was featured on Shark Tank!) to put your days of being flustered by the difficulty of unlocking a car seat buckle behind you. It's hard enough getting your kid (especially toddlers!) to sit still while you try to unbuckle them, so avoid all the hassle of fumbling through the process with this handy tool.
UnbuckleMe is a woman-owned small business run by Becca Davison and her mother Barbara Heilman, an occupational therapist and grandmother of four.
Promising review: "I love this because pushing the button on a 5-point harness can be difficult, time-consuming, and sometimes just annoying. The unbuckleme product helped me unbuckle my child’s car seat easily from the driver's seat so he can then remove himself from his car seat and be ready for me to open the back door and exit the car. Also, for anyone who likes to have longer nails, I’ve broken my thumb nail too many times to count while unbuckling the car seat. This product? Saves that from happening! It’s definitely worth the money." —Alexia
Get it from Amazon for $14.99 (available in seven colors).
2. A three-piece kids' knife set if you've got little kiddos in the house who are showing an interest in helping in the kitchen. These are specifically designed for kids to safely cut soft items like fruits, cakes, and veggies.
3. A LeapFrog 100 Words Book that has a lot of bells and whistles. Does it make cool noises? Yes! Does it teach your kids about different words? Uh-huh! Does it have a flashing starlight that your kiddo can press over and over again? You bet!
Promising review: "My 1-year-old loves to touch the different animals and hear the book say their name and animal sound. He’s got a good vocabulary, but we’re working with him to encourage more and more words. His doctor recommended teaching him animals and the sound they make, so this is great to add to what we’re already doing. Great toy that is fun and also teaches. They learn through repetition — and this was just what I was looking for! I also love that this toy will grow with him. He using the name/sound mode right now, but is also has a mode that gives facts for when he’s older and also has Spanish! 10/10 recommend." —Jessica Grace
Get it from Amazon for $14.97.
4. A practical cereal dispenser so your kiddos can themselves to cereal, minus the mess of opening a box and bag. Say goodbye to cluttered boxes and stale flakes; this breakfast essential ensures your favorite cereals are always fresh and accessible.
Check out a TikTok of the cereal dispenser in action.
Promising review: "A game changer for my son's breakfast time! It's easy to use, mess-free, and promotes independence with portion control. Keeping his favorite cereals organized and fresh, it's also a stylish addition to any kitchen. Highly recommended for kids and adults who love a tidy cereal area!" —Jazmyne Nycole Evans
Get it from Amazon for $28.42.
5. A jar of internet-beloved The Pink Stuff, because kids are messy little monsters, and as a parent, you spend a good amount of time cleaning up after them. Instead of reaching for specific products for every type of mess, use this all-purpose cleaner to get rid of everything from crayons on walls to markers on flooring.
Promising review: "A must-have for toddler moms! My 3-year-old recently decided to channel his inner Van Gogh on our stairwell wall, and red crayon was EVERYWHERE. I tried every possible cleaning solution, and nothing was getting it off. I heard about the Pink Stuff on TikTok and decided it was worth a shot. This stuff is a miracle worker! With a sponge and some elbow grease, I was able to remove all the crayon within 10 minutes. There’s absolutely no trace of the crayon left, and it didn’t ruin my paint!" —Casey Blaine
"If you have toddlers, this is a MUST! This stuff is amazing. It gets out crayon, ink, permanent marker, literally whatever way your toddler decides to unknowingly destroy your home — this stuff cleans it up. Will be giving this to all expectant parents as a gift from now on. Forget that cute onesie. They need this. 10/10" —Diana
Get it from Amazon for $5.29.
6. A sandwich cutter and sealer to easily create crustless sandwiches. Perfect for school lunches and snacks on the go.
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Heather Braga has these and loves them: "I took the plunge and ordered this lil' kit and it was SO easy to use. My first attempt took literally two seconds to do. My bread was on the smaller side, but it still produced a perfect crust-less PB&J! I've since used it to make lunch for my toddler — not because he doesn't like crusts, but because it's an easier size for his tiny hands to grasp. Big fan."
Promising review: "These have been a GAME CHANGER in this house!! My son has always begged me for Uncrustables but my wallet didn’t agree with them. I LOVE being able to make them at home and customize them to exactly what they would like them filled with! I make two weeks' worth of sandwiches at a time and store them in sandwich bags in the freezer so in the morning during the school year we can just grab and go! Love them!" —Katherine Smaczniak
Get it from Amazon for $15.97.
7. A pack of two sink extenders so your tiny ones can reach the water to wash their hands. This slips right onto your faucet for easy installation.
Promising review: "Must-have for toddlers and small children! LOVE this! My 1- and 3-year-old love washing their hands now and my back gets a nice break. Adding the faucet extenders and a stepstool to our bed time/morning routine has been a godsend. Great bargain for the price." —TeaBea21
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $11.44.
8. Some elastic shoelaces that'll turn any shoe into a slip-on — and they come in both kids and adult sizes so the whole family can get in on it. This will save so much time in the mornings when you're trying to get yourself and your kids out of the house in time for school.
The Original Stretchlace is a family-run small business that makes elastic shoelaces. Husband and wife team Jamie and David Montz started the company after Jamie was tying their three children's shoelaces for the millionth time and thought there had to be a better way.
Promising review: "Love everything about these — packaging, quality and saving me time with a kindergartener!" —Ronna Beal
Get it from Amazon for $10.99+ (available in 9 sizes and 15 colors).
9. A pack of no-spill paint cups, because making art with your wee one doesn't need to be a chaotic process. The brushes and lids match the color of the paint in the cup, so there will be no confusion about paint colors.
The set includes 10 cups and 10 color coordinated paintbrushes.
Promising review: "These are the perfect size for a toddler (2-years-old) the cups are not too big or too small. We fill the cups up with about a half inch of paint. When we finish painting we put the kids on and put them away, the paint hasn’t dried out on us yet and they’ve sat unused for a week at a time with a quarter inch of paint in them. My son gets so excited when he see us pulling these out. I would buy these again. We haven’t had any spills with these but I think if you were to fill them up (a few inches) with more paint that you could have a spill. The matching color lids and brushes are great for helping kids learn to match." —Krys
Get a pack of 10 from Amazon for $14.39.
10. A pet- and toddler-proof toilet paper holder that'll protect your TP from grabby hands. I don't know what it is about a roll of toilet paper, but if you put one within a few feet of a toddler, they immediately want to unroll the whole thing.
One reviewer says it's also great if your kids tend to slosh water all over the bathroom and soggifying your TP rolls.
Promising review: "I bought this to install in my bathroom so my 1-year-old son wouldn't be able to bite the toilet paper roll. It was easy to set up. It only has two screws with the drywall screw part if you don't have a stud where you want to install it – and it was complete in less than five minutes. He can push the lid up, but he can't grab the paper and hold the lid up at the same time, so it's working well for us." —Cathryn List
Get it from Amazon for $13.99.
11. A snack spinner if your child gets really picky when it comes to snack time. With just a press of a button a new snack appears, keeping them entertained and interested.
Promising review: "My 2-year-old loves it, he gets excited every time he pushes the button and sees it spin. He spins it grabs a piece of strawberry spins it again grabs a blueberry keeps him entertained. It’s easy to clean and compact for easy on the go snacks. Great product!" —Noe G.
Get it from Amazon for $29.95+ (available in six colors and two sizes).
12. A reviewer-beloved gentle detangling brush that helps brush out tangles without hurting your child's head. This is the only brush my daughter will let me use on her — if I try to use another brush, she'll literally start screaming. It has over 57,000 5-star reviews for a reason!
Reviewers swear this brush works on all hair types: straight, wavy, or curly (from 3a–4c hair).
Promising review: "I'm a single dad of a 6-year-old girl, and combing her hair is the hardest part of taking care of her. She gets really bad knots in her hair. This brush is the only thing that has ever worked. Thank you so much. She even likes to comb her own hair now." —Nguyen P.
Get it from Amazon for $11.99 (available in 10 colors).