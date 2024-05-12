29 Outdoor Home Items So Gorgeous, You’ll Wanna Move To Your Backyard

1. An outdoor ceiling fan to add a bit of tropical flair to your space while providing you with that island breeze you so desperately seek in the warmer months.
2. A colorfully patterned blowup pool so you can take a dip whenever you want, without needing to pack a bag, and head to the nearest pool to try to score a coveted lounge chair.
3. A backyard citronella candle so gorgeous you may not want to even burn it. Well, until you hear the buzz of a thirsty mosquito.
Sage Moon Soaps is a woman-owned small business that creates handcrafted all-natural soaps and candles.
Promising review: "Beautifully made. The scent is a strong but pleasant citronella, which tells me the mosquitoes won't know that I exist 🤞. The wood bowl gives it a chic rustic look and the natural decorations are lovely. I am very happy with my purchase." —19jmb77
Get it from Sage Moon Soaps on Etsy for $38.99+ (available with or without the flowers).
4. A powder-coated steel three-piece patio set when you're dealing with limited space but want a cozy place to enjoy your morning cup of joe or a meal outside. The bright color is sure to create a nice focal point if your patio or backyard is lacking in the color department.
Promising review: "Perfect size for our quaint balcony space in our condo building. The vibrant chartreuse color couples perfectly with our retro robin egg door. Lightweight, already assembled, and super easy to clean. The price makes this set a no brainer (it's cheaper than Target and CB2, but equal in quality). Awesome summer buy." —Nouvelle Mere
Get the set from Amazon for $119.99+ (available in six colors).
5. A customized outdoor pillow so guests feel welcome when they come over to enjoy your beautiful backyard. It's made from a burlap-like material, so it has major farmhouse vibes.
It comes with the insert!
Gift A Pillow is a family-owned small business in Ohio that makes personalized pillows for every occasion.
Promising review: "Great quality and they look great with our deck lounge chairs. Can't wait for warm weather!" —Jennie
Get it from Gift A Pillow on Etsy for $38.95.
6. A quilted hammock with a detachable pillow so you can take a long nap outside. Each hammock can hold up to 450 pounds, so grab a loved one and get to snuggling.
7. A giant inflatable unicorn for your pool, because why settle for any old pool float when you can rock a unicorn with a rainbow mane instead?
8. A gas firepit table so you can keep warm on chilly nights. It comes with a glass lid, so when the fire's not in use it can be used as a table.
9. A flexible adjustable mister so you can make sure you don't overheat when you're lounging around outside during a really hot day. Just hook it up to your hose and voilà! It's ready to go.
The mister will cool the surrounding area by 20 degrees, and it comes with an interchangeable flower-shaped misting head for a fun, whimsical detail.
Promising review: "Works exactly how I want it to. Provides a fine, cool mist on the patio, allowing us to enjoy the backyard until sunset without breaking a sweat. Easy to set up. It was out of the box and cooling us off within minutes." —Debra L. Kusek
Get it from Amazon for $27.
10. A 48-foot strand of dimmable, waterproof, and shatterproof string lights for perfectly illuminating evenings spent outdoors.
11. A set of eight solar-powered jar lanterns filled with string lights so you can create a whimsical outdoor experience every time the sun goes down. The battery life can be maintained for more than 500 cycles of charging, so these will be the star of the show for at least a few summers.
12. A set of four drink holders that you push right into the ground. Now your bottle of rosé with the beautiful label will be on display for all to see.
13. A solid copper drip- and bee-proof stake hummingbird feeder so you can be the pollinator all the hummingbirds visit. In no time at all your backyard will be a DIY aviary.
14. A compact three-piece sectional and table set if you want to create a beautiful, spacious place to lounge around on while enjoying the weather. The chaise is reversible, so you can have it on the right or left side.
15. A set of metal hanging flower pots if you want a garden but are low on space to plant one. Each set includes 10 planters, so you can plant multiple types of flowers, herbs, and other greenery to really make a big visual impact.
Promising review: "Lovely colorful flower pots. Perfect size to hold a single flower and they add such a nice pop of color to my yard. Very easy to hang up, no hardware required! I’m getting a lot of compliments on them. I bought several sets and planted bright flowers in them. I have them lining the inside of my yard and on the front of the house. They add a lot a cheer and homeyness for a simple and cheap project." —Maegan
Get a 10-pack from Amazon for $17.99+ (available in multicolor, black, or white).
16. A triangular sail to block harmful UV rays while providing you with the necessary shade. A simple way to create a cool, relaxing area during those hot spring and summer days.
17. A canopy swing that rocks and swings *and* provides you with shade on extra sunny days. It's zero gravity, so when you're all tucked in you'll feel weightless.
Promising review: "We love this lounge chair!!! The price was fabulous!! (And just a note... If you take care of your things — i.e. cover up the swing with a tarp and bring the cushions in when not using it — It will stay like new. Sun and rain can age anything! Easy-peasy!!) This lounge swing is so comfortable, and made very well!! And it only took my hubby and I only 25–30 minutes to put together. Take my word for it... you are not going to find a nicer lounge swing at this price!!" —Marash
Get it from Amazon for $219.99 (available in seven colors).
18. A retro-style cornhole set to keep guests entertained. This will be the VIP when everyone's waiting around for their burgers to come off the grill before lunchtime.
Shop Cornhole is a small business specializing in unique and personalized cornhole sets.
Promising review: "We love our new cornhole set! We used it for the first time yesterday and were pleased with the quality and appearance of the boards. They're beautiful and I love the natural colors. We look forward to using it at my sister's wedding in a couple of weeks. Thank you!!!" —Vanessa Weseman
Get it from Shop Cornhole on Etsy for $195.49 (available in 19 bag colors).
19. A sleek three-piece rocking chair set so you can spend lazy days rocking it out on your porch. Soon you'll be spending more time outdoors than in, so it's essential to have a nice place to sit back and relax.
20. A panel of faux ivy vines to create the illusion of having a wall or ceiling covered in beautiful, leafy green vines. They'll also provide necessary shade, which you will be very grateful for when those hot summer days hit in a few months.
Snag some green zip ties and you're ready for easy, tool-free installation!
Promising review: "I ordered two of these faux-ivy panels to cover up the large wooden fence surrounding my patio. I needed some greenery to balance all the industrial materials and urban landscape. I am very pleased with the outcome!! The panels have been up for a few weeks and have withstood several rain showers and some harsh winds with no problems. Great purchase!" —Myia E.
Get it from Amazon for $35.99+ (available in three sizes).