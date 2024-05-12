BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
29 Outdoor Home Items So Gorgeous, You’ll Wanna Move To Your Backyard

These finds will elevate your backyard to the next level.

Sally Elshorafa
by Sally Elshorafa

BuzzFeed Staff

1. An outdoor ceiling fan to add a bit of tropical flair to your space while providing you with that island breeze you so desperately seek in the warmer months.

The brown fan hanging from a porch ceiling
Wayfair

Promising review: “The fan is a beautiful color and adds a coastal feel to my front porch. It looks great while keeping me cool!” —Miranda

Get it from Wayfair for $179.99+ (available in three colors).

2. A colorfully patterned blowup pool so you can take a dip whenever you want, without needing to pack a bag, and head to the nearest pool to try to score a coveted lounge chair.

Two people enjoy a dip in a colorful pool
Amazon

Promising review: "It is huge and very stable. we ordered an air compressor to blow it up. A bit laborious to drain. BUT it fold up nicely for storage." —Linda Norton Apmadoc

Get it from Amazon for $52+ (available in five different patterns).


3. backyard citronella candle so gorgeous you may not want to even burn it. Well, until you hear the buzz of a thirsty mosquito. 

A decorative candle with natural flowers and citrus slices embedded in its surface, presented on a wooden tray
Sage Moon Soaps / Etsy

Sage Moon Soaps is a woman-owned small business that creates handcrafted all-natural soaps and candles.

Promising review: "Beautifully made. The scent is a strong but pleasant citronella, which tells me the mosquitoes won't know that I exist 🤞. The wood bowl gives it a chic rustic look and the natural decorations are lovely. I am very happy with my purchase." —19jmb77

Get it from Sage Moon Soaps on Etsy for $38.99+ (available with or without the flowers).

4. A powder-coated steel three-piece patio set when you're dealing with limited space but want a cozy place to enjoy your morning cup of joe or a meal outside. The bright color is sure to create a nice focal point if your patio or backyard is lacking in the color department.

a reviewer's green patio set
a different reviewer's blue patio set
www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

Promising review: "Perfect size for our quaint balcony space in our condo building. The vibrant chartreuse color couples perfectly with our retro robin egg door. Lightweight, already assembled, and super easy to clean. The price makes this set a no brainer (it's cheaper than Target and CB2, but equal in quality). Awesome summer buy." —Nouvelle Mere

Get the set from Amazon for $119.99+ (available in six colors).

5. customized outdoor pillow so guests feel welcome when they come over to enjoy your beautiful backyard. It's made from a burlap-like material, so it has  major farmhouse vibes. 

White rectangular pillow inside brown wicker basket that reads
Gift A Pillow/Etsy

It comes with the insert! 

Gift A Pillow is a family-owned small business in Ohio that makes personalized pillows for every occasion. 

Promising review: "Great quality and they look great with our deck lounge chairs. Can't wait for warm weather!" —Jennie

Get it from Gift A Pillow on Etsy for $38.95.

6. A quilted hammock with a detachable pillow so you can take a long nap outside. Each hammock can hold up to 450 pounds, so grab a loved one and get to snuggling.

amazon.com, amazon.com

You can get the canopy here!

What's included: One pillow, two chains, and two S-shaped hooks.

Promising review: "There is nothing more comfortable than being cradled and rocked in a hammock that is comfortable with its padded quilted canvas, built-in pillow, and the size built for two. The craftsmanship and anchors give you a secure feeling." —Just.Rob.Stone

Get it from Amazon for $67.40+ (available in seven colors).

7. A giant inflatable unicorn for your pool, because why settle for any old pool float when you can rock a unicorn with a rainbow mane instead?

a reviewer laying in the oversized float of a white unicorn with a rainbow mane and tail
amazon.com

Promising review: "This floaty is huge! It’s big enough for an adult to lie on and not even touch the water. It doesn’t have a hole in the middle so it’s super comfortable. My friend's 5-year-old daughter loved it too! I’ve had it for over a month now, used several times with no issues at all." —Kelsey

Get it from Amazon for $31.99.

8. A gas firepit table so you can keep warm on chilly nights. It comes with a glass lid, so when the fire's not in use it can be used as a table.

reviewer&#x27;s fire pit lit up on their patio
amazon.com

Promising review: "My favorite purchase for our deck. I LOVE this fire table. Good size, great value compared to what is out there. Packaged nicely. My husband put together alone in 30–45 minutes with no frustration and easy to follow directions. Puts out a decent amount of heat. Enough rocks to adequately cover. Just add your propane tank. I love that it has a lid as well. You will find sturdier fire tables, but not at this price. Excellent value." —Bellium

Get it from Amazon for $136.99.

9. A flexible adjustable mister so you can make sure you don't overheat when you're lounging around outside during a really hot day. Just hook it up to your hose and voilà! It's ready to go.

reviewer photo of a green mister outside by someone sunbathing
reviewer photo of a blue mister attachment wrapped around a pole
www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

The mister will cool the surrounding area by 20 degrees, and it comes with an interchangeable flower-shaped misting head for a fun, whimsical detail.

Promising review: "Works exactly how I want it to. Provides a fine, cool mist on the patio, allowing us to enjoy the backyard until sunset without breaking a sweat. Easy to set up. It was out of the box and cooling us off within minutes." —Debra L. Kusek

Get it from Amazon for $27.

10. A 48-foot strand of dimmable, waterproof, and shatterproof string lights for perfectly illuminating evenings spent outdoors.

backyard patio with stringlights
amazon.com

Promising review: "These LED string lights are easy to install, and make any outdoor area feel special. The wire and fixtures are well made. Remember to put up your lights without the bulbs, this makes accidental damage less likely. Once you are happy with the positioning then add the bulbs." —Jo Robinson

Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in five lengths and four colors).

11. A set of eight solar-powered jar lanterns filled with string lights so you can create a whimsical outdoor experience every time the sun goes down. The battery life can be maintained for more than 500 cycles of charging, so these will be the star of the show for at least a few summers. 

a close-up of the jar lanterns
a reviewer photo of the lanterns hanging from hooks on stakes in a backyard
www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

Promising review: "Very fun for garden decor. Have held up nicely through summer rain storms and continue to shine bright. Worked really well for a garden party." —Melissa 

Get an eight-pack from Amazon for $26.99.

12. A set of four drink holders that you push right into the ground. Now your bottle of rosé with the beautiful label will be on display for all to see.

Four metal drink holders are in the grass
Amazon

Promising review: “These are fun, sturdy, and a hit around the fire pit. Will come in handy while working in the garden or outside relaxing in the chaise. Easy to assemble, install, and move to where the party goes!” —Mark Weinberg

What it from Amazon for $29.95.

13. A solid copper drip- and bee-proof stake hummingbird feeder so you can be the pollinator all the hummingbirds visit. In no time at all your backyard will be a DIY aviary.

Copper Hummingbird / Etsy

Copper Hummingbird is a small business run by Nancy Higgins. In 2006, she invented a bee-proof, drip-free hummingbird feeder for use in the hummingbird aviary at the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum in Tucson, Arizona where she was a zookeeper for 22 years! After receiving so many non-zookeeper requests for her feeders she decided to open up a public-facing shop.

Promising review: "I absolutely love these hummingbird feeders. The cup is smaller — about 2–3 days worth of feedings. This is perfect to keep the food from going bad by being outside in the heat, which is necessary to keep hummingbirds safe. I have two of the hanging-style feeders I bought last year. They are still in perfect condition. My most recent purchase was the flower stake feeder and I am loving it also." —haleygymcoach

Get it from Copper Hummingbird on Etsy for $34.

14. A compact three-piece sectional and table set if you want to create a beautiful, spacious place to lounge around on while enjoying the weather. The chaise is reversible, so you can have it on the right or left side.

A sofa chase sectional and small table are shown on a balcony
amazon.com

Promising review: "I’m shocked by how comfortable this is. It has more cushion to it than my couch. I’m someone who will spend hours on my patio for meetings and such. I put it together by myself. The trick is to put the screws all in before tightening them, otherwise it will seem like they don’t fit. Put the screws in and twist a few times. Once you have them all in, then go back and tighten them. Trust me, it’ll save you doing extra work. This set is actually bigger than I expected, table included. Very pleased with this purchase." —Brooke D

Get it from Amazon for $399+ (available in four frame colors and four cushion colors).

15. A set of metal hanging flower pots if you want a garden but are low on space to plant one. Each set includes 10 planters, so you can plant multiple types of flowers, herbs, and other greenery to really make a big visual impact. 

a reviewer photo of the flower pots hanging from a fence
www.amazon.com

Promising review: "Lovely colorful flower pots. Perfect size to hold a single flower and they add such a nice pop of color to my yard. Very easy to hang up, no hardware required! I’m getting a lot of compliments on them. I bought several sets and planted bright flowers in them. I have them lining the inside of my yard and on the front of the house. They add a lot a cheer and homeyness for a simple and cheap project." —Maegan

Get a 10-pack from Amazon for $17.99+ (available in multicolor, black, or white). 

16. A triangular sail to block harmful UV rays while providing you with the necessary shade. A simple way to create a cool, relaxing area during those hot spring and summer days.

amazon.com, amazon.com

The corners of the sails have D rings so you can attach them to whatever you'd like with your choice of hardware or rope.

Promising review: "Purchased this to increase privacy and provide some shade. The color is vibrant, hasn't faded, and the loops are well-stitched. The sail has also fared well in winds, thunderstorms, monsoon rain, and the brutal heat of Vegas. Shade is wonderful and one can definitely feel the temperature difference from full sun to being under this sail. The look and feel compliments our pool area and will certainly be purchasing an additional one." —VHC Media

Get it from Amazon for $23.99+ (available in 78 sizes and eight colors/patterns).

17. canopy swing that rocks and swings *and* provides you with shade on extra sunny days. It's zero gravity, so when you're all tucked in you'll feel weightless. 

a reviewer sitting in a blue swing using a laptop
the blue swing in a different reviewer's yard
www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

Promising review: "We love this lounge chair!!! The price was fabulous!! (And just a note... If you take care of your things — i.e. cover up the swing with a tarp and bring the cushions in when not using it — It will stay like new. Sun and rain can age anything! Easy-peasy!!) This lounge swing is so comfortable, and made very well!! And it only took my hubby and I only 25–30 minutes to put together. Take my word for it... you are not going to find a nicer lounge swing at this price!!" —Marash

Get it from Amazon for $219.99 (available in seven colors).

18. retro-style cornhole set to keep guests entertained. This will be the VIP when everyone's waiting around for their burgers to come off the grill before lunchtime.  

Two identical retro wooden painted cornhole sets on grass
Shop Cornhole / Etsy

Shop Cornhole is a small business specializing in unique and personalized cornhole sets. 

Promising review: "We love our new cornhole set! We used it for the first time yesterday and were pleased with the quality and appearance of the boards. They're beautiful and I love the natural colors. We look forward to using it at my sister's wedding in a couple of weeks. Thank you!!!" —Vanessa Weseman

Get it from Shop Cornhole on Etsy for $195.49 (available in 19 bag colors).

19. A sleek three-piece rocking chair set so you can spend lazy days rocking it out on your porch. Soon you'll be spending more time outdoors than in, so it's essential to have a nice place to sit back and relax.

Reviewer&#x27;s three piece set is shown outside
amazon.com

Promising review: "This set is beautiful, good quality — especially for the price and so sleek and bold looking! I ordered this twice because I was so thrilled with the first set I ordered!" —Amazon Customer 

Get it from Amazon for $124.99+ (available with three cushion colors).

20. A panel of faux ivy vines to create the illusion of having a wall or ceiling covered in beautiful, leafy green vines. They'll also provide necessary shade, which you will be very grateful for when those hot summer days hit in a few months. 

a reviewer photo of the vines on a slatted fence
a reviewer photo of the ivy installed on a gazebo roof
www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

Snag some green zip ties and you're ready for easy, tool-free installation! 

Promising review: "I ordered two of these faux-ivy panels to cover up the large wooden fence surrounding my patio. I needed some greenery to balance all the industrial materials and urban landscape. I am very pleased with the outcome!! The panels have been up for a few weeks and have withstood several rain showers and some harsh winds with no problems. Great purchase!" —Myia E.

Get it from Amazon for $35.99+ (available in three sizes). 