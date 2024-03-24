Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    32 Products To Help You Clean And Organize Your Garage Now That Winter Is Finally Over

    Because spring cleaning applies to your garage, too!

    Sally Elshorafa
    by Sally Elshorafa

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Popular products from this list

    • A wall-mounted shop vac because, let's face it, garages get dirty. Whether it's seasonal problems like dead leaves or just your run-of-the-mill daily dirt buildup, this vacuum and blower will make keeping your garage clean super easy.

      View in list

    • A 64-piece drawer organizer so that every nail, screw, and anything in between has a home. Plus, the fronts are transparent so you'll never forget which drawer holds what.

      View in list

    • A Wi-Fi extender if your garage gets spotty service. Plug this in to extend the signal and have super strong internet.

      View in list

    1. A wall-mounted storage rack to organize everything from tools and sports equipment to hoses and landscaping supplies. Keep your garage floor clean and accessible by hanging up the essentials instead of having them pile up in corners.

    Wall-mounted storage system holding a variety of garden tools and ladders
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "We just put this up last week in our garage and already love how it looks and how it functions. We love how you can customize the different hook arrangements to easily to fit your needs. Everything is included inside the box with meaty screws to hold up the bracket. We liked it so much we decided to get another set to extend it even more." —Ian Petersen 

    Get it from Amazon for $28.79+ (available in four lengths).

    2. A heavy-duty shelving unit with a weight capacity of 350 pounds per shelf, so you'll finally have one singular place to hold all of your bulky items like small appliances or tool boxes (or, let's be honest, all the Easter candy that you're saving up for a rainy day).

    Metal storage shelf in a garage with various items, including bins, a hose, and camping gear
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Super easy to assemble. Took me maybe 10 minutes, and I never put things together lol. Sturdy enough. Definitely put heavy stuff on the bottom. Adjust shelves as needed. Wheels don’t move when locked. Great organization for garage." —Jennifer English

    Get it from Amazon for $26.06+ (available in seven sizes and black or chrome).

    3. A mini car vacuum specifically designed to tackle the interior of your vehicle. Now that winter's coming to an end, it's best to give your car a fresh start so you don't track a bunch of outside grossness into your garage and house. This one plugs into a 12v aux outlet, so you needn't worry about the battery ever dying.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Awesome product! Very quiet! Great suction! Cord length covers length of my Jetta and then some. I’m a neat freak on keeping my car clean so this is so handy to keep in my trunk or garage because if I even see something on my mat I have to vacuum it up🤣🤣 this is the perfect tool so I don’t have to haul my vacuum out from the house and plug that into a 25 foot extension cord. I’m more than happy and pleasantly surprised at how great this vacuum works! Also, kudos to the company for having a handy dandy bag to put it in and all the accessories that would otherwise easily get lost! I love the bag! Five stars! Buy this! Zero complaints! Wouldn’t change a thing!" —Nancy

    Get it from Amazon for $33.98+ (available in four colors).

    4. Magnetic strips you can hang along your garage wall and safely stick your go-to wrenches, screwdrivers, hammers, and whatever other tools you've got. Reviewer tip: if you have specific tools that are really heavy, mount two or three of these strips parallel to each other to support the extra weight.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "This is the best price on the web for 18 inch magnetic tool strips. They are so good that I just bought six more. One little trick I learned is that if you need to hold really heavy stuff, mount two about three inches apart parallel to each other. This will allow you to mount really heavy items like 1/2-inch extensions that are a little too heavy for just one strip." —NorcalOldGuy

    Get a set of six from Amazon for $44.97.

    5. A bottle of Angry Orange Pet Odor Eliminator to get rid of any stinky smells that your pets may have made in the garage during the long winter. Not only does this eliminate foul odor, but it smells amazing too. 

    reviewer holding up the spray bottle
    reviewer's before and after of a dirty carpet
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Angry Orange is a small business that was founded in 2014. They provide pet-related household cleaning supplies like stain removers, mops, and more.

    Promising review: "This product is amazing and did exactly what it claims! We have two young dogs that we are potty training and they occasionally would have accidents. Even though I cleaned up, the odor lingered and boy as soon as we sprayed this stuff the odor was gone and the house and garage smell amazing — like we never had a potty accident! If you have somewhere you need to get pet odors out of and make it smell fresh and clean, this stuff is amazing!! Don't waste your money and time on other things!" —Sabrina Kingery

    Get it from Amazon for $16.16+ (available in three sizes).

    6. A waterproof portable Bluetooth speaker for keeping the tunes playing while you get busy cleaning your garage out before summer comes. Time will fly when you've got your favorite playlist going.

    Portable JBL bluetooth speaker on a toolbox with various items in the background
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I bought this to put on my speaker and also to listen to music in my garage. This little speaker works far better than I imagined. The sound quality is better than other speakers I have bought. Definitely worth spending a little extra." —cole j bentz

    Get it from Amazon for $79.92+ (available in 14 styles).

    7. A battery organizer to keep all your batteries neatly stored — and it comes with a removable battery tester so you can make sure a battery actually works before you jam it into your remote control.

    A wall-mounted clear battery organizer stocked with various sizes of batteries
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Well-designed and sturdy product. It solves the problem of searching for batteries when you need them. I see myself buying less batteries as now, all my batteries are neatly stored in one central location.The tester is a great feature, it takes the guesswork out of what is normally a very tedious chore of find the right battery, making sure it's a good battery, and determining if the problem lies with the battery or the actual device. Would highly recommend this to anyone seeking to organize their battery supply. Not some cheap plastic, but a really durable and solid product. Also makes a great gift!" —Howard NY

    Get it from Amazon for $18.25+ (available in six colors).

    8. A wall-mounted shop vac because, let's face it, garages get dirty. Whether it's seasonal problems like dead leaves or just your run-of-the-mill daily dirt buildup, this vacuum and blower will make keeping your garage clean super easy.

    Amazon

    This 12-amp vacuum picks up both wet and dry messes and converts to a blower. Has a 4-gallon semi-translucent dirt tank and hose that stretches to 32-feet. Comes with seven attachments and accessory bag.

    Promising review: "I wish I had found this years ago. I mounted in my garage and use it all the time. From easy cleanup on woodworking projects picking up saw dust and other lighter debris to car detailing. I use this now almost weekly to vacuum my family's cars. Long hose, good attachments and great suction make this a must-have. Mounts easily and isn't too large. Nice that you can go from wet to dry without having to change anything. Emptying the collection bin is also very easy. Two clips and it's off and ready to dump in the garbage." —Matt Hamilton

    Get it from Amazon for $226.59.

    9. A fishing rod rack you can attach to the back of your garage door to make sure all your rods are organized and easy to find. This is a great use of space that would otherwise go unused.

    a bunch of fishing rods neatly organized against a garage wall
    Amazon

    Promising review: "These racks are AWESOME! I heard about them from an article in our local newspaper. So glad we purchased them. They are really neat riding up and down with the garage door. Keeps the rods and reels safe and are most certainly out of the way! We like them so much we're going to purchase a couple more!" —Doolen102

    Get it from Amazon for $39.99.

    10. A 64-piece drawer organizer so that every nail, screw, and anything in between has a home. Plus, the fronts are transparent so you'll never forget which drawer holds what.

    an array of tiny storage drawers filled with nuts and bolts
    Amazon

    Promising review: "This is going to make my life in the garage so much easier and save me from countless hours of searching around for little items all over the shop. Now all the little items are all in their own drawer and nicely labeled. I use it for things like nuts, bolts, markers, washers, spacers, small tools, wire nuts, drill bits, taps, air compressor fittings and tire pressure gauges. I will be ordered another one or two to fill up with a full Drill bit index and tap set to hang next to my drill press. This is a fantastic little storage unit." —corey

    Get it from Amazon for $20.99+ (available in six sizes and three colors).

    11. A hoist to mount your bike off the ground and near the ceiling, so it's out of sight and mind when not in use.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "I had previously purchased these bike hoists to store a couple of mountain bikes in my garage. I have been looking for quite some time for a way to store two kayaks and found all of the kayak lifts to be too expensive. So I got the idea to order these bike hoists and try to use them with my kayaks. I am happy to report they work great and now I have a way to store the kayaks out of the way." —M. Jones

    Get a set of two from Amazon for $29.95.

    12. A tool rack that'll hold everything from rakes and mops to hammers and brooms, and because it holds everything upright and separated, there's no risk of an entangled mess.

    Assorted cleaning tools organized in a corner storage unit in a garage
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This tool tower is lightweight, movable, and extremely easy to put together. Six pieces, three minutes, no tools required. Though it is light, it is sturdy and stable. I have just as many tools kept in the rack as the marketing picture on Amazon, and have no issues with entanglement or anything falling over. These tools had previously taken about 10 feet of my garage wall to store, it is much more convenient to have them all consolidated into a much smaller space." —TL

    Get it from Amazon for $34.97.

    13. Or a small shelving system to hold all your cleaning equipment. PLUS it has six hooks to hold smaller items like hand shovels and dustpans.

    a reviewer photo of two broom organizers alongside the walls of their garage
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This wall mount was so easy to install! I was pleased to see it came with a stencil to pre-mark the screw holes and a website for online video instructions. They provided multiple set of screws, so you can pick the ones for your wall type (online instructions cover which to use). Took maybe five minutes to install. Would definitely recommend and will be purchasing more for garage." —Jill

    Get it from Amazon for $16.97+ (available in three colors and in packs of one, two, and three).

    14. Or a much bigger horizontal tool rack that can fit A LOT of tools on it in a visually pleasing manner that also keeps them up and off the ground.

    Assorted garden tools including shovels and rakes hung neatly on a garage wall
    BayouStateBuilt / Etsy

    BayouStateBuilt is a small business based in Louisiana making wooden storage products for the home.

    Promising review: "Exactly what I needed for my new shop. I was looking for something to get yard tools off the ground & this was the perfect find. Solid, high quality piece. Fast, secure shipping!" —Garrett

    Get it from BayouStateBuilt on Etsy for $119.69+ (available in three sizes).

    15. A place to store wood so you're never left hanging during those evening bonfires. Keeping your wood in the garage instead of outside is a great idea if you live in a place that gets a lot of spring rain. (Also, less spiders.)

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "The log holder holds a 1/4 cord of wood perfectly! We could've added more on top, too. The measurements are correct and it is very study. We placed it in our garage and still have plenty of room to move around it. We didn't have any problems with the length of wood falling through the bottom but if you did, the other suggestions of putting cardboard on the bottom would do the trick." —Eric

    Get it from Amazon for $42.49+ (available in four lengths).

    16. A box of washing machine cleaner and descaler tablets if yours is located in the garage and hasn't been cleaned in awhile. Just plop one of these in and voilà, your machine will be like new again.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love this product! Was very hesitant to try it but am so thankful to find this! My washer had a smell to it and I thought it was just because it's in the garage, but after using just one of these my washer looks and smells amazing! Thank you so much!" —Kerry

    Get it from Amazon for $14.35+ (available in packs of 24 or 48).

    17. Some overhead storage you can attach to your garage ceiling to store all that extra stuff that you swear you need but haven't even looked at in years. (It's also a great place to store seasonal decorations.)

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "This product is great in my opinion. Installing it wasn’t too bad. Though make sure you have the right measurement tools, and you’re doing the measurements with another person. It makes time go by way more quickly. What I also love about this product is that my garage looks way less cluttered. We don’t have bikes to hang, but we just have a lot of decorations that need to be stored away and it just makes our lives way easier. We also store my husband's tools on top of it. I was skeptical about the weight capacity and it proved me wrong." —HelloKiwii

    Get it from Amazon for $189.99+ (available in three colors and packs of one and two).

    18. A wall-mounted spray paint can organizer so you keep all your cans organized and within reach. No more sorting through an old bag of rusty cans trying to find that one color you need.

    Shelves displaying a variety of spray paint cans in different finishes and brands
    Bad N Rad Customs / Etsy

    Bad N Rad Customs is a small business based in New York making custom garage organization solutions.

    Get it from Bad N Rad Customs on Etsy for $24.99+ (available in four kit styles). 

    19. A hand crank extension cord winder with built-in outlets so you'll never be without power AND never trip over a tangled mess of extension cords again.

    A 60-foot orange and black Link2Home cord reel with four sockets and a retractable power cord
    Amazon

    Promising review: "This is a really solid extension cord. I have a detached garage/workshop, which only has one outlet and this allows me to have several tools all connected at once. It has been especially helpful when vacuuming and detailing my car outside of the garage. The cord is never tangled and unwinds very easily. I have never had a problem with overloading it, however I am not usually running more then one tool at a time. Definitely would recommend this for anyone that is tired of dealing with multiple extension cords!" —lee

    Get it from Amazon for $49.99.

    20. A wall-mounted cabinet to keep all your unsightly things hidden away. The doors can be locked, which is great if you keep power tools in your garage and don't want anyone to mess with them when you're not supervising.

    a taupe colored cabinet with double doors
    Amazon

    Promising review: "These are great garage cabinets. They are easy to assemble and install. They are more durable than wooden cabinets. I've purchased four for my garage." —KLH

    Get it from Amazon for $88.66.

    21. Or a freestanding charcoal storage cabinet with a lock to keep valuable or dangerous tools tucked away and locked.

    Wayfair

    Promising review: "The setup was easy, and it is nice and sturdy. The inside had more room than I thought and it will store the things I bought it for and then some." —Audrey

    Get it from Wayfair for $279.99 (available in three metal finishes).

    22. A sturdy tire rack so your spare tires have a home off the ground, because a stack of dusty ones in the corner can become a great place for spiders and other creepy critters to take over.

    four ties on the sturdy metal tire rack
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Installation is very straight forward and all the details you need are in the instructions along with the necessary hardware. Took me less than an hour and it’s very well-secured in place. I tested the weight capacity by doing some pull-ups on it after I was done! I only weigh 180 lbs but it was rock solid so I proceeded to put a set of tires away on it (4 x 225 width with room to spare). I can definitely trust this rack to hold four wheels with tires mounted on them with no worries in the future. I would definitely buy another and recommend this rack to anyone looking to free up some floor space in their garage. I don’t see how someone would pay for similar racks at triple the price." —Marvin

    Get it from Amazon for $59.44.

    23. pet hair remover if your pet's always hanging out with you in the garage and there's fur all over your furniture now. This one has a genius design that traps the hair inside the device and you just fish it out and throw it away once it's full. No more using single-use sticky sheets that are bad for the environment! 

    Reviewer photo of a black pillow covered in white dog hair and you can clearly see which side they brushed with the fur remover because all the dog hair is gone in that section
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Where has this been all my cat-loving life? Sticky rollers work fine for clothes, but this is the only product that has ever COMPLETELY removed all the cat hair from my bed. I have a long-haired 20-pound tabby and if you run your hands up his back a few times and fling the hair everywhere, it looks like it's snowing — he never stops shedding no matter what I do. After using the ChomChom, I can put on a black dress and roll around on my bed and not get a single hair on me. It's absolutely amazing. Everyone is getting one for Christmas, even if they don't have a pet. I don't care, it's THAT good." —DH

    Get it from Amazon for $21.99+ (available in three colors).

    24. Stackable recycling bins that'll help you neatly separate paper, plastics, and glass so you can properly recycle all the leftovers from your projects.

    Recycling bins labeled for aluminum cans, electronics, and paper alongside a large plastic recycling bin
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "We ordered six and realized we needed three more. The pic (above) is of our mini-recycling center just inside the door from our house into the garage. The carrier handles — serving also as a stacking ledge — are the best and make it easy to take the containers to the recycling center. Couldn't be happier!" —The Ladners

    Get it from Amazon for $26.95+ (available in five sets and with or without stickers).

    25. A storage rack for your ski and snowboard equipment to ensure you won't accidentally cause an avalanche in your garage with all of those skis casually pushed up against a wall.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    StoreYourBoard is a small business based in Virginia making sports equipment organization racks for the home.

    Promising review: "Regardless of price, this is a decent rack that’ll hold your stuff without problem. When you consider the price, this is a great value. You could get three pairs of skis on a single rack if you swapped orientations every other pair. You probably won’t be able to get more than two snowboards due to the size of the bindings. I bought two racks and mounted them directly over each other. Took me about 30 minutes or so to do both, including using extra screws to doubly secure the racks (not necessary but I chose to do that). I mounted each side 32 inches apart which was perfect for all my gear. My stuff is now off the floor, out of the way, and isn’t being strained by those vertical ski racks that I dislike. Very happy with product." —Adoniram

    Get it from Amazon for $22.99.

    26. A freestanding kayak rack that can also hold SUP boards, canoes, and more. Two of the easiest ways to improve the longevity of your kayak is to keep it out of the sun and keep it clean, and both can be accomplished with this nifty rack.

    Target

    Get it from Target for $169.99+ (available with or without wheels).

    27. A Wi-Fi extender if your garage gets spotty service. Plug this in to extend the signal and have super strong internet.

    TP-Link range extender plugged into a wall socket with signal strength indicator lights on
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I was skeptical about purchasing this and wasn’t sure if he would be a waste of money or not but it is great. I installed a Roku TV in my garage which requires Wi-Fi but my garage was too far from my router to get a good signal. I couldn’t watch anything without buffering. This fixed my issue. I put it about half way in between my router and my garage TV. Literally pressed a button on my router and plugged this in and it worked immediately. There was no installation. Took me all of maybe 60 seconds out the box and it was working. It’s like a miracle product really! Would 100% recommend and purchase again! If you’re skeptical, don’t be. Buy it! Well worth it!" —Milly Nguyen

    Get it from Amazon for $16.96.

    28. An absorbent mat to protect your garage's floors from nasty spills that can cause permanent damage. I'm looking at you, oil stains.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I unrolled this mat, butted it against the garage door threshold, and took a microcloth floor sweeper and used it to smooth the wrinkles out. It laid flat and hasn't budged with the car coming in and out of the garage. I did not need any carpet tape to hold the corners down. It is lightweight and thin however don't let that fool you. It does what it says it will. Keeps the garage clean and dry. Very easy to clean, just vacuum if dirty, rain water drip from the car evaporates quickly so I've never had to squeegee the water out. I'm very happy with this mat." —Weedpuller

    Get it from Amazon for $21.99.

    29. A tire pencil holder so your small everyday tools and pencils are all in one place instead of sprinkled around your workbench or garage floor.

    A pen holder made from recycled materials with pens and a wrench inside, demonstrating eco-friendly desk organization options
    3D Printed Shop / Etsy

    3D Printed Shop is a small business based in Minnesota making 3D printed objects for the home.

    Promising review: "Exactly what i wanted. Already on the workbench in my garage! Fast shipping! Thanks!" —Scott Kalman

    Get it from 3D Printed Shop on Etsy for $5.85.

    30. An oscillating, easy-to-move Lasko tower fan to help circulate the air in your garage — especially necessary if you're cleaning a bunch of stuff and need proper air circulation.

    Tower-style fan with remote control, featuring a sleek design and airflow projection
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I purchased this newest version recently and am LOVING the concept all over again! It's a quiet fan (doesn't disturb my sleep or conversations), looks nice, saves space, oscillates or not (your choice), was easy to put together (just needed a Phillips head screw driver for two screws on the base) and comes with a REMOTE CONTROL!!! Last night I had it sitting in the dining room facing the living room and even on low it was stirring the curtains behind me on the other side of the living room without getting up from my chair I pointed the remote at it and switched it to oscillating so the dog could feel the breeze on her dog bed too. This is my third Lasko fan (the one in the garage has been going strong for five years now) and I don't think I'll ever buy another brand. Lasko to me means good price, good functionality, excellent reliability and easy to put together." —DeliaCamillia

    Get it from Amazon for $69.99+ (available in silver or wood/grey).

    31. A steel pegboard so strong you won't have to worry about hearing a loud clang in the middle of the night only to discover all of your tools fell off the garage wall.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "After deciding that my garage needed a pegboard, I did a ton of research on traditional wood fiber, acrylic, and galvanized steel. Ultimately, I wanted something that was going to last decades, look good, and keep me motivated to build and maintain things around the house. This pegboard solution is just awesome. It looks great, super sturdy, and all of the attachments are rigid. I mounted mine on concrete with a 2-by-2 frame. If you are mounting into concrete, make sure you get your hands on a hammer drill. Super happy with it!" —Ryan D

    Get it from Amazon for $84.67+ (available in six styles).

    32. And a custom garage sign, so folks know that you mean business when they enter your garage.

    a wooden sign that says rick&#x27;s workshop est 2016 with a images of tools on each end
    3dwoodworker / Etsy

    3dwoodworker is a small business based out of Holland, Michigan that sells — you guessed it — custom made wood products!

    Promising review: "It’s absolutely beautiful! Nice strong material and looks so professional. I love it so so much! So worth the price! And it shipped so fast! I got it in three weeks!" —Sydnee Gantz

    Get it from 3dwoodworker on Etsy for $59+ (originally $118+; available in three sizes).

    How your friends and family will react when they see how clean and organized your garage is:

    Pop TV

    Some reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.