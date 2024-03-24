32 Products To Help You Clean And Organize Your Garage Now That Winter Is Finally Over

Popular products from this list
1. A wall-mounted storage rack to organize everything from tools and sports equipment to hoses and landscaping supplies. Keep your garage floor clean and accessible by hanging up the essentials instead of having them pile up in corners.
2. A heavy-duty shelving unit with a weight capacity of 350 pounds per shelf, so you'll finally have one singular place to hold all of your bulky items like small appliances or tool boxes (or, let's be honest, all the Easter candy that you're saving up for a rainy day).
3. A mini car vacuum specifically designed to tackle the interior of your vehicle. Now that winter's coming to an end, it's best to give your car a fresh start so you don't track a bunch of outside grossness into your garage and house. This one plugs into a 12v aux outlet, so you needn't worry about the battery ever dying.
4. Magnetic strips you can hang along your garage wall and safely stick your go-to wrenches, screwdrivers, hammers, and whatever other tools you've got. Reviewer tip: if you have specific tools that are really heavy, mount two or three of these strips parallel to each other to support the extra weight.
5. A bottle of Angry Orange Pet Odor Eliminator to get rid of any stinky smells that your pets may have made in the garage during the long winter. Not only does this eliminate foul odor, but it smells amazing too.
Angry Orange is a small business that was founded in 2014. They provide pet-related household cleaning supplies like stain removers, mops, and more.
Promising review: "This product is amazing and did exactly what it claims! We have two young dogs that we are potty training and they occasionally would have accidents. Even though I cleaned up, the odor lingered and boy as soon as we sprayed this stuff the odor was gone and the house and garage smell amazing — like we never had a potty accident! If you have somewhere you need to get pet odors out of and make it smell fresh and clean, this stuff is amazing!! Don't waste your money and time on other things!" —Sabrina Kingery
Get it from Amazon for $16.16+ (available in three sizes).
6. A waterproof portable Bluetooth speaker for keeping the tunes playing while you get busy cleaning your garage out before summer comes. Time will fly when you've got your favorite playlist going.
7. A battery organizer to keep all your batteries neatly stored — and it comes with a removable battery tester so you can make sure a battery actually works before you jam it into your remote control.
8. A wall-mounted shop vac because, let's face it, garages get dirty. Whether it's seasonal problems like dead leaves or just your run-of-the-mill daily dirt buildup, this vacuum and blower will make keeping your garage clean super easy.
9. A fishing rod rack you can attach to the back of your garage door to make sure all your rods are organized and easy to find. This is a great use of space that would otherwise go unused.
10. A 64-piece drawer organizer so that every nail, screw, and anything in between has a home. Plus, the fronts are transparent so you'll never forget which drawer holds what.
11. A hoist to mount your bike off the ground and near the ceiling, so it's out of sight and mind when not in use.
12. A tool rack that'll hold everything from rakes and mops to hammers and brooms, and because it holds everything upright and separated, there's no risk of an entangled mess.
13. Or a small shelving system to hold all your cleaning equipment. PLUS it has six hooks to hold smaller items like hand shovels and dustpans.
14. Or a much bigger horizontal tool rack that can fit A LOT of tools on it in a visually pleasing manner that also keeps them up and off the ground.
15. A place to store wood so you're never left hanging during those evening bonfires. Keeping your wood in the garage instead of outside is a great idea if you live in a place that gets a lot of spring rain. (Also, less spiders.)
16. A box of washing machine cleaner and descaler tablets if yours is located in the garage and hasn't been cleaned in awhile. Just plop one of these in and voilà, your machine will be like new again.
17. Some overhead storage you can attach to your garage ceiling to store all that extra stuff that you swear you need but haven't even looked at in years. (It's also a great place to store seasonal decorations.)
18. A wall-mounted spray paint can organizer so you keep all your cans organized and within reach. No more sorting through an old bag of rusty cans trying to find that one color you need.
19. A hand crank extension cord winder with built-in outlets so you'll never be without power AND never trip over a tangled mess of extension cords again.
20. A wall-mounted cabinet to keep all your unsightly things hidden away. The doors can be locked, which is great if you keep power tools in your garage and don't want anyone to mess with them when you're not supervising.
21. Or a freestanding charcoal storage cabinet with a lock to keep valuable or dangerous tools tucked away and locked.
22. A sturdy tire rack so your spare tires have a home off the ground, because a stack of dusty ones in the corner can become a great place for spiders and other creepy critters to take over.
23. A pet hair remover if your pet's always hanging out with you in the garage and there's fur all over your furniture now. This one has a genius design that traps the hair inside the device and you just fish it out and throw it away once it's full. No more using single-use sticky sheets that are bad for the environment!
Promising review: "Where has this been all my cat-loving life? Sticky rollers work fine for clothes, but this is the only product that has ever COMPLETELY removed all the cat hair from my bed. I have a long-haired 20-pound tabby and if you run your hands up his back a few times and fling the hair everywhere, it looks like it's snowing — he never stops shedding no matter what I do. After using the ChomChom, I can put on a black dress and roll around on my bed and not get a single hair on me. It's absolutely amazing. Everyone is getting one for Christmas, even if they don't have a pet. I don't care, it's THAT good." —DH
Get it from Amazon for $21.99+ (available in three colors).