    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors.

    25 Kitchen Products That, According To Reviewers, Will Look Good On Your Counter

    Your kitchen's about to have a main character moment.

    Sally Elshorafa
    by Sally Elshorafa

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. A pack of five Swedish dishcloths if you want your kitchen cloths to look like little works of art. A single sheet outperforms 17 rolls of paper towels. Plus, they're odorless and biodegradable.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "These seem to be a cross between paper towels and kitchen sponges. They are flat and thin but absorb a lot of liquid, and because they are so flexible, they can get into all sorts of hard-to-reach places. I no longer use sponges. I regularly microwave them for one minute to sanitize them, and because the designs are so appealing, I'm happy to leave them draped over the sink to dry. Overall, I think they're a great help in the kitchen." —Music maven

    Get it from Amazon for $14.95+ (available in 14 colors and patterns).

    2. An electric kettle with retro vibes and a cool, cottagecore-esque pattern that begs the question: is it a tea kettle, or is it art? In this case, it's both!

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I just love this pot. It heats the water quickly for whatever you need hot water for. It looks great on my counter. No reason you can’t have function and beauty!!!" —Lois Greene

    Get it from Amazon for $71.99.


    3. A wooden spoon set, because what's more stylish than a collection of timeless teak spoons? They're not just tools; they'll also add a touch of rustic charm to your kitchen's aesthetic.

    A variety of wooden cooking utensils in a gray holder on a stovetop. Perfect for home chefs looking for natural kitchen tools
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I bought these to replace all the plastic/metal utensils I had in my crock. They look beautiful and work really well. I put them into the dishwasher with no problems. There are four people of cooking age in my house, and everyone reaches for these now." —karrie

    Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in three set sizes).

    4. A 24-piece cocktail set to set the bar high when it comes to your barkeeping style. There are a lot of pieces to this set, and each one has a special place in the holder, so you won't have to sift through a drawer looking for the corkscrew next time you want to crack open a bottle of vino.

    Reviewer&#x27;s bar set is shown
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "My husband and I bought this for our 12-year anniversary and we were not disappointed. It's so gorgeous. We've used it every day for the past week. Looks so good sitting out on our counter." —M.R.

    Get it from Amazon for $44.99 (available in eight metal finishes).

    5. A practical cereal dispenser that not only streamlines your morning routine but also adds a modern touch to your kitchen counter. Say goodbye to cluttered boxes and stale flakes; this breakfast essential ensures your favorite cereals are always fresh, accessible, and served with convenience and style. 

    reviewer pic of the black cereal dispenser holding two types of cereal
    Reviewer gif of someone dispensing the cereal into a bowl
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Check out a TikTok of the cereal dispenser in action. 

    Promising review: "No. I did not need this, BUT because I saw it on TikTok… I had to have it. We don’t even eat cereal lol, but I love that this cereal dispenser took my kitchen up a few points. Great as a gift!! (Believe me, because someone definitely stole mine out of the mailroom the first time around) lol!" —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $28.42

    6. A gold and hunter green dish rack, because yes, even your dish rack can have a main character moment.

    A dish rack with plates, cups, and utensils on a kitchen countertop near a sink, showcasing organization options for readers interested in shopping
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Very cute, looks just as pictured, very pleased with how it looks in the space. Nice quality as well. Definitely recommend!" —Anna l 

    Get it from Amazon for $22.99.

    7. A silly but practical 2-in-1 bat bottle opener that can open vino or beer with ease. Wine culture can be so serious, so show yourself and your guests that it really doesn't have to be.

    A bat-shaped wine opener on a wine bottle
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I was eyeing this for a while and it's so worth it. Little conversation starter. SO cute and just as functional as a regular corkscrew if not better." —Jaya C.

    Get it from Amazon for $29.95.

    8. A Gracula Garlic Crusher so you can crack a smile every time you need to mince some garlic, (it works on other hard herbs, too!) Just pop in some cloves, give it a few twists, and bam! You've got freshly minced garlic.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love this thing! I’m a sucker for quirky things, and this is right up my alley. I’m also disabled, and my fine motor skills are… lacking, so Gracula is a godsend when it comes to chopping things: I don’t have to worry about accidentally cutting myself." —Sarah

    Get it from Amazon for $24.95.

    9. A galvanized metal pitcher that looks vintage but is brand new. Use it to arrange a recently picked bouquet, or stash your most commonly used kitchen tools.

    A pitcher with floral patterns holding wooden utensils next to a bottle of balsamic vinegar and decorative items on a kitchen counter
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Love this vase for the price! With some blue sunflowers it’s a perfect addition to my home!! Exactly what I wanted!" —Andrea Beckford

    Get it from Amazon for $16.99.

    10. A handheld milk frother to unleash your inner barista. Its sleek design not only looks great on your countertop, but also promises the perfect froth for your lattes and cappuccinos, making every sip a testament to your coffee mastery.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I purchased this in March 2023 to use when adding protein powder to my morning coffee and have since used it for so much more. It's battery-operated, but I haven't changed the batteries yet, and I've owned it for almost a full year. I love the holder that comes with it for easy storage, and that is quick to clean with a cold rinse under running water. I use it to blend protein powder into my coffee, whip up a quick homemade cold foam, and even add magnesium powder to my sleepy girl mocktails. Honestly, it has a lot of uses and has become a staple tool in my kitchen." —Wendi

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in 44 colors and designs).

    11. A set of Moscow Mule copper mugs that bring the classic cocktail experience right to your home, blending tradition with a touch of elegance. Not only do these keep your drinks ice-cold from first sip to last, but their gleaming aesthetic also serves up a hefty dose of style.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I like Moscow Mules but have never owned copper cups for them. I never saw the need for them until a coworker recommended them. These mugs are so nice! And they keep your drinks so cold!!! These are a great value for the money. I also like how they even include recipes for several different drinks. These mugs can be used for any adult beverage that you want to keep cold." —ebola3

    Get it from Amazon for $24.98+ (available in sets of two, four, or six and textured or smooth).

    12. A silicone utensil rest, because even your spatulas deserve a stylish spot to lounge between stirs. Available in a rainbow of colors, it not only keeps your counters clean but also adds a pop of personality to your kitchen.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This utensil rest holds several tools used in the kitchen all at the same time. The drip section is long enough for most utensils to catch the drips. It is heat resistant, which is very helpful for positioning around the cooktop. It’s a snap to clean." —mt.ash

    Get it from Amazon for $8.49+ (available in 18 colors and two sizes).

    13. An absolutely gorgeous glass rice dispenser to turn a staple ingredient into a piece of art. The lid's airtight, and it comes with a glass measuring cup.

    A rice dispenser and a Cuckoo rice cooker on a kitchen counter for efficient food prep
    amazon.com

    See it in action via Miriam.gin's TikTok video.

    Promising review: "You control the amount of rice, including a glass measure cup. It’s so beautiful." —Cetta

    Get it from Amazon for $74.68+ (available in five- or eight-liter containers).

    14. A set of gorgeous yet practical stackable cups if you're short on cabinet space and need to keep glasses on your countertop. They're also acrylic, so when the inevitable happens and you drop one, you don't have to worry about it shattering. 

    clear, blue, and pink acrylic glasses spread out on a table
    The gray glasses filled with water, and two stacked behind
    West Elm

    Get a set of four from West Elm for $7+ (available in two sizes, four colors, and also sold in a pack of eight).

    15. A chic Wi-Fi sign to place on your kitchen counter so guests will know how to get on your network. You can also request that the network name and password part be left blank so you can write it yourself in a dry-erase marker (for folks who regularly change their password).

    A Wi-Fi network sign with customizable fields for network name and password, placed on a stand
    Woodland Shanty / Etsy

    Woodland Shanty is a family-owned small business based in Pennsylvania making custom signs for the home.

    Get it from Woodland Shanty on Etsy for $19.75


    16. A salt and pepper grinder set with teak wood detailing that's minimalist yet gorgeous. Because these have a simple design, they will look good in almost any style of kitchen.

    Salt and pepper grinders on a tray with kitchen accessories for a stylish table setting
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I absolutely love these salt and pepper grinders!! After going through cheaply made ones, year after year, I started searching online for something more durable. I'm so glad I found these. They work great, and hold up to constant use. They fit perfectly in my wooden holder, looks like they were meant to be together. They look nice on the stove or table, no need to hide these in a cupboard. They also have a nice expensive feel to them. They are packed in a nice box that can be wrapped up and given as a gift. These are a keeper for sure!" —Kara C. 

    Get it from Amazon for $25.99.


    17. A clear, nonslip cutting board to go right onto your countertop when it comes time to chop up veggies and fruits. This is especially great if you have a beautiful countertop that you want to show off.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    See it in action via toponlinefinds's TikTok video.

    Promising review: "This piece is beautiful. I love how it's clear and shows what is underneath. I can have it on my counter all the time, and it looks like it is part of the kitchen. I've chopped many things on it and it has no scratches. Very easy to clean." —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $52.99.

    18. A matching decanter and glass set so your whiskey has an absolutely gorgeous home of its own. And, uh, no one has to know it's the cheap stuff from the bottom shelf at the store.

    the set on a reviewer&#x27;s table
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is an elegant, well-worth-the-money product. The packaging is so beautiful that I don't even want to throw it out. It looks like a collector's item. I would definitely recommend this as a timeless gift, too." —Shereem

    Get the five-piece set from Amazon for $35.49.

    19. A washable, reusable sponge in vibrant prints that you just throw in the dishwasher or washing machine to make them like new again.

    Porter Lee's/Etsy

    Porter Lee's is a woman-owned small business based in Portland, Oregon that specializes in homemade reusable goods.

    Promising review: "So glad I finally found an environmentally friendly sponge THAT WORKS! I tried all the other kinds of eco-friendly sponges before these — silicon (don't work on stuck stuff), vegetable fiber (got so mildewy so fast), and even crocheted (felt so gross and didn't work great). These do the job, and then after a few days, I just throw them in the wash! Hooray! And they're cute!" —willowbe041

    Get it from Porter Lee's on Etsy for $9+ (available in packs of one, three, five, and 10 and in four colors).

    20. A macrame cabinet hammock for fruit that introduces a touch of bohemian elegance to your kitchen storage, cradling your produce with both care and style. This handcrafted piece maximizes space and allows air to circulate around your fruits, keeping them fresh, all while adding an artistic flair to your kitchen. 

    Hammock hanging on bottom of cabinet with several pieces of fruit on it
    Macra-YAY Macrame

    Macra-YAY Macrame is a woman-owned small business based in Indianapolis, Indiana making macrame goods for the home.

    Promising review: "This is so cute and perfect for storing my fruits up off the counter. We are building a cabin in the Adirondacks and kitchen space will be at minimum so this will come in very handy. I love it." —Sheryl Chapman

    Get it from Macra-YAY Macrame on Etsy for $33.

    21. paper towel roll holder to literally stick to your wall or under the cabinet, bringing both convenience and a touch of minimalist design to your kitchen. This accessory means your paper towels are always within reach without cluttering countertops.

    Reviewer's paper towel holder is mounted to the underside of a cabinet
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I just happen to see this in a TikTok video and immediately went to Amazon to order! Matches my stainless steel theme of my kitchen, super easy to install with included adhesive stickers, sturdy! Looks fabulous, great price." —Nana

    Get it from Amazon for $7.99+ (available in seven finishes). 

    22. A set of clear, airtight Oxo food storage containers, because pantry staples often end up on countertops, and you want to make sure they look good while doing it. These transparent wonders keep your food fresh and your shelves organized, allowing you to easily spot what you need while making sure everything from grains to snacks stay in pristine, ready-to-eat condition. 

    a reviewer's cabinet full of OXO food storage containers
    www.amazon.com

    Push down the button on the top to activate the airtight seal. To open, just push down again for the button to pop up. The lid also comes apart for easier cleaning.

    Promising review: "Love the Oxo pop-top canisters! They seal well and open easily with a press to the pop-top. I have arthritis in my hands and these are fabulous and so easy to open, yet so secure when the lid is popped close. Also has a useful knob on the bottom of the lid so you can stick an Oxo scoop inside the container to the lid rather than down in whatever you are storing in the container." —Lori A. Fregin

    Get a 10-piece set from Amazon for $112.95.

    23. A strip of LED Lights controlled via app, to let you customize your kitchen's ambiance from the palm of your hand. Now your beautifully curated kitchen countertops will have the proper lighting.

    A customer review photo of their cabinets with lighting above and below
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "We love our new strip lights so much that I decided to buy a second set. The first one was installed above the kitchen cabinets, where we placed some artwork and vases. The second set was placed under the kitchen island top. Grandkids love speaking to Alexa to change the colors of the lights. Set up was extremely easy, and it works with the Alexa app." —junin07

    Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in four lengths).

    24. A pretty magnetized kitchen conversions chart that you can put on your fridge so it's always on display. So many recipes call for conversions, and this nifty chart will make sure you'll always know exactly how much of an ingredient the recipe calls for.

    Person holding a wooden kitchen conversion chart with measurements for cups, fluid ounces, tablespoons, teaspoons, and milliliters
    Tahoe Wood Designs / Etsy

    Tahoe Wood Designs is a small business based in Reno, Nevada making custom laser-cut wood signs for the home.

    Promising review: "Product came as pictured. I love it. I appreciate the magnets since it’s so easy to look over and get the conversion I need. Wonderful quality all around!" —Crystal

    Get it from Tahoe Wood Designs on Etsy for $9

    25. And a peel-and-stick wallpaper for adding a backsplash to your kitchen without having to, you know, install an actual backsplash. Talk about a renter-friendly DIY find! 

    faux aged tile in a green floral pattern
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I am IN LOVE. I bought this to use as a backsplash in my rented studio apartment kitchen, which has potential to be pretty but really needs some help. I ordered two rolls thinking that if I liked it in my kitchen, I’d order more to use on the wall behind my bar cart. I loved it so much when it came in that I decided to go ahead and put it up on the big wall and deal with the kitchen later. The pattern is so easy to line up and it looks so good! My tiny, dark apartment instantly looked bigger and brighter. Even up close I can’t tell where the seams are. It was super easy to put up by myself, though I would recommend having another person to help if possible because it would have taken a lot less time if I’d had someone to hold it steady while I lined up the edges. If I could give 6 stars I would. It’s expensive but worth every penny!" —Lizzy

    Get it from Amazon on sale for $29.75+ (available in two colors).

    Reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.