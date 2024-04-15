25 Kitchen Products That, According To Reviewers, Will Look Good On Your Counter

Popular products from this list
A strip of LED Lights controlled via app, to let you customize your kitchen's ambiance from the palm of your hand. Now your beautifully curated kitchen countertops will have the proper lighting.
A matching decanter and glass set so your whiskey has an absolutely gorgeous home of its own. And, uh, no one has to know it's the cheap stuff from the bottom shelf at the store.
A 24-piece cocktail set to set the bar high when it comes to your barkeeping style. There are a lot of pieces to this set, and each one has a special place in the holder, so you won't have to sift through a drawer looking for the corkscrew next time you want to crack open a bottle of vino.
1. A pack of five Swedish dishcloths if you want your kitchen cloths to look like little works of art. A single sheet outperforms 17 rolls of paper towels. Plus, they're odorless and biodegradable.
2. An electric kettle with retro vibes and a cool, cottagecore-esque pattern that begs the question: is it a tea kettle, or is it art? In this case, it's both!
3. A wooden spoon set, because what's more stylish than a collection of timeless teak spoons? They're not just tools; they'll also add a touch of rustic charm to your kitchen's aesthetic.
4. A 24-piece cocktail set to set the bar high when it comes to your barkeeping style. There are a lot of pieces to this set, and each one has a special place in the holder, so you won't have to sift through a drawer looking for the corkscrew next time you want to crack open a bottle of vino.
5. A practical cereal dispenser that not only streamlines your morning routine but also adds a modern touch to your kitchen counter. Say goodbye to cluttered boxes and stale flakes; this breakfast essential ensures your favorite cereals are always fresh, accessible, and served with convenience and style.
Check out a TikTok of the cereal dispenser in action.
Promising review: "No. I did not need this, BUT because I saw it on TikTok… I had to have it. We don’t even eat cereal lol, but I love that this cereal dispenser took my kitchen up a few points. Great as a gift!! (Believe me, because someone definitely stole mine out of the mailroom the first time around) lol!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $28.42.
6. A gold and hunter green dish rack, because yes, even your dish rack can have a main character moment.
7. A silly but practical 2-in-1 bat bottle opener that can open vino or beer with ease. Wine culture can be so serious, so show yourself and your guests that it really doesn't have to be.
8. A Gracula Garlic Crusher so you can crack a smile every time you need to mince some garlic, (it works on other hard herbs, too!) Just pop in some cloves, give it a few twists, and bam! You've got freshly minced garlic.
9. A galvanized metal pitcher that looks vintage but is brand new. Use it to arrange a recently picked bouquet, or stash your most commonly used kitchen tools.
10. A handheld milk frother to unleash your inner barista. Its sleek design not only looks great on your countertop, but also promises the perfect froth for your lattes and cappuccinos, making every sip a testament to your coffee mastery.
11. A set of Moscow Mule copper mugs that bring the classic cocktail experience right to your home, blending tradition with a touch of elegance. Not only do these keep your drinks ice-cold from first sip to last, but their gleaming aesthetic also serves up a hefty dose of style.
12. A silicone utensil rest, because even your spatulas deserve a stylish spot to lounge between stirs. Available in a rainbow of colors, it not only keeps your counters clean but also adds a pop of personality to your kitchen.
13. An absolutely gorgeous glass rice dispenser to turn a staple ingredient into a piece of art. The lid's airtight, and it comes with a glass measuring cup.
14. A set of gorgeous yet practical stackable cups if you're short on cabinet space and need to keep glasses on your countertop. They're also acrylic, so when the inevitable happens and you drop one, you don't have to worry about it shattering.
Get a set of four from West Elm for $7+ (available in two sizes, four colors, and also sold in a pack of eight).
15. A chic Wi-Fi sign to place on your kitchen counter so guests will know how to get on your network. You can also request that the network name and password part be left blank so you can write it yourself in a dry-erase marker (for folks who regularly change their password).
16. A salt and pepper grinder set with teak wood detailing that's minimalist yet gorgeous. Because these have a simple design, they will look good in almost any style of kitchen.
17. A clear, nonslip cutting board to go right onto your countertop when it comes time to chop up veggies and fruits. This is especially great if you have a beautiful countertop that you want to show off.
18. A matching decanter and glass set so your whiskey has an absolutely gorgeous home of its own. And, uh, no one has to know it's the cheap stuff from the bottom shelf at the store.
19. A washable, reusable sponge in vibrant prints that you just throw in the dishwasher or washing machine to make them like new again.
20. A macrame cabinet hammock for fruit that introduces a touch of bohemian elegance to your kitchen storage, cradling your produce with both care and style. This handcrafted piece maximizes space and allows air to circulate around your fruits, keeping them fresh, all while adding an artistic flair to your kitchen.
Macra-YAY Macrame is a woman-owned small business based in Indianapolis, Indiana making macrame goods for the home.
Promising review: "This is so cute and perfect for storing my fruits up off the counter. We are building a cabin in the Adirondacks and kitchen space will be at minimum so this will come in very handy. I love it." —Sheryl Chapman
Get it from Macra-YAY Macrame on Etsy for $33.
21. A paper towel roll holder to literally stick to your wall or under the cabinet, bringing both convenience and a touch of minimalist design to your kitchen. This accessory means your paper towels are always within reach without cluttering countertops.
Promising review: "I just happen to see this in a TikTok video and immediately went to Amazon to order! Matches my stainless steel theme of my kitchen, super easy to install with included adhesive stickers, sturdy! Looks fabulous, great price." —Nana
Get it from Amazon for $7.99+ (available in seven finishes).
22. A set of clear, airtight Oxo food storage containers, because pantry staples often end up on countertops, and you want to make sure they look good while doing it. These transparent wonders keep your food fresh and your shelves organized, allowing you to easily spot what you need while making sure everything from grains to snacks stay in pristine, ready-to-eat condition.
Push down the button on the top to activate the airtight seal. To open, just push down again for the button to pop up. The lid also comes apart for easier cleaning.
Promising review: "Love the Oxo pop-top canisters! They seal well and open easily with a press to the pop-top. I have arthritis in my hands and these are fabulous and so easy to open, yet so secure when the lid is popped close. Also has a useful knob on the bottom of the lid so you can stick an Oxo scoop inside the container to the lid rather than down in whatever you are storing in the container." —Lori A. Fregin
Get a 10-piece set from Amazon for $112.95.
23. A strip of LED Lights controlled via app, to let you customize your kitchen's ambiance from the palm of your hand. Now your beautifully curated kitchen countertops will have the proper lighting.
24. A pretty magnetized kitchen conversions chart that you can put on your fridge so it's always on display. So many recipes call for conversions, and this nifty chart will make sure you'll always know exactly how much of an ingredient the recipe calls for.
25. And a peel-and-stick wallpaper for adding a backsplash to your kitchen without having to, you know, install an actual backsplash. Talk about a renter-friendly DIY find!
Promising review: "I am IN LOVE. I bought this to use as a backsplash in my rented studio apartment kitchen, which has potential to be pretty but really needs some help. I ordered two rolls thinking that if I liked it in my kitchen, I’d order more to use on the wall behind my bar cart. I loved it so much when it came in that I decided to go ahead and put it up on the big wall and deal with the kitchen later. The pattern is so easy to line up and it looks so good! My tiny, dark apartment instantly looked bigger and brighter. Even up close I can’t tell where the seams are. It was super easy to put up by myself, though I would recommend having another person to help if possible because it would have taken a lot less time if I’d had someone to hold it steady while I lined up the edges. If I could give 6 stars I would. It’s expensive but worth every penny!" —Lizzy
Get it from Amazon on sale for $29.75+ (available in two colors).
Reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.