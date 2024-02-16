38 Home Decor Items That Make A Big Impact

Promising review: "OK guys. Here’s the deal. This is gonna be a long review but TL;DR: This is an amazing little product, and I highly recommend it. I suffer from mild insomnia and generally have to use sleep aids, which is fine but not ideal for every night. I also moved from SoCal to Washington state a year ago, and I have NEVER been exposed to so little sunlight in my life! Living in the dark winters here is insanely difficult for me. This👏🏼Little👏🏼Alarm👏🏼Clock👏🏼 has changed my life and I’ve only had it for like three weeks. The sleepy time setting has the ability to KNOCK me out without the use of sleep aids! What?! My brain totally responds to the way the light functions. The morning alarm is so gentle and peaceful (you can completely control the noise and brightness settings). I wake up much more naturally rather than to the blaring honk or passive-aggressive chiming of a traditional alarm (looking at you, Apple). The light settings are so fun as well! I love having it on a low setting while I’m journaling, reading, watching TV, anything really! I would pay two or three times the price for this thing. It’s 100% worth it." —KatieM

Get it from Amazon for $38.99+ (available in three colors).