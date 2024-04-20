49 Hosting Products That'll Make Your Next Dinner Party The Best One Yet

1. A felt letterboard to customize a welcome message to your guests or display what's on the menu for one of your epic dinner parties.
2. A linen crossback apron for when your guests arrive early and you're still cooking. Instead of having your fancy hosting outfit covered in foodstuff, put this on to catch all the splatters and spills. There's even pockets!
3. A 16-piece set of white porcelain dinnerware to replace your hodgepodge of plates, bowls, and cups with something more cohesive. You can set a minimalist table with just these and some simple flatware and glassware, or dress it up with fun, colorful textiles and serverware. Pro tip: White plates are the perfect backdrop for 'gramming food pics.
5. A TableTopics game, because sometimes it's hard to get the conversation going once everyone is seated. This is a collection of 135 questions covering a wide range of topics.
Promising review: "I bought this set after having received the 'dinner party' edition as a gift. It is a great icebreaker at any gathering. I took my 'dinner party' set to a holiday gathering to share some fun conversations. It was an instant hit. So I have purchased this original set for our hostess on that evening. The nice thing is that it isn't a game that demands scoring or a specific time. It is simply conversation starters." —Teej
6. A complete 12-person flatware set so all your place settings are cohesive and cover all the bases. You definitely need this if you're the type of person to have 10 or more people over for dinner.
It includes 12 dinner forks, dinner spoons, salad forks, steak knives, butter knives, and tea/dessert spoons, along with a serving spoon, slotted serving spoon, pie server, butter spreader, and ice cream spoon.
Promising review: "I am so impressed with this flatware set. I was worried that they would feel light or cheap due to the price, but they don’t feel that way at all. This isn’t one of those good-for-the-price moments. This is a GOOD flatware set, the price is just a bonus. We’ve been using them for over a month now and still haven’t seen any rusting. So impressed." —Allie Williams
7. Or a 49-piece gold flatware set if you want something with a little bling. This set includes enough utensils for eight people, is dishwasher-safe, and will add a big dose of glam to your tablescape.
8. A jar of edible cocktail glitter to instantly add sparkle power to any drink you make. There's a bunch of colors to choose from, and the tiniest bit goes a long way.
Bakel is a small business established in 2016 that specializes in edible glitters for food and drink.
Promising review: "Love this product, it's great for adding shimmer to anything liquid! A tiny bit goes a long way, for one cocktail I just dip a fork (don't even scoop anything) and mix it in and get a great shimmer." —Spring
9. A charcuterie board set to keep guests occupied while you finish cooking. We've all been there. You give yourself ample time to finish a recipe, but the meal still isn't ready by the time your dinner guests arrive. Have them wait it out while noshing on delicious cheese and crackers.
10. A classic wooden salad bowl that is simple enough to also hold fruits, chips, you name it! Everyone host needs a big wood bowl, you know?
11. A bottle of Mike's Hot Honey to drizzle on everything from fried chicken to pizza and more. This viral sensation is a yummy sweet-heat combination of honey infused with chili peppers to add just the right amount of kick.
Promising review: "I saw this honey in a BuzzFeed article and I’m so glad I did. I use this honey on everything — waffles, as a glaze on chicken, in lemon tea. The options are endless. Nice flavor with a little heat that’s not overwhelming." —Samantha
12. A set of three flameless flickering candles to add a bit of mood lighting to your tablescape without the risk of a rowdy guest accidentally tipping one over and starting a real fire. You control these with a remote, so you have the freedom to adjust the brightness and turn them on and off with the press of a button.
Promising review: "I bought the gold glass candle set. It's almost iridescent gold and looks very elegant. The flame actually moves back and forth. I have mine set to come on in the evening and go off after four hours. The remote allows you to control the brightness of the candle, set a timer for auto on and off, and you can control how bright you want the actual candle inside the glass. I love them and plan to buy the gray glass set for my bedroom. Buy them, you will love them!" —Tammy B.
13. A veggie chopper to cut way down on prep time so you can spend more time with your guests when they arrive.
Promising review: "Makes life so much easier. I can't imagine chopping onions or bell peppers by hand anymore, and it does so much more. We used to have a Prepworks chopper, which was a similar idea, but you had to press so hard to chop, and it broke after not too long. This one requires very little effort to cut through the food, and it has a generous container." —Amazon Customer
14. An automatic spice grinder for giving you the perfect amount of freshly ground spice — from preparing meals to plating them. No wrist cranking required.
Promising review: "I'm so glad I ordered one of these after I read about them on Oprah's list of favorite things for 2022. As billed, it's so attractive and can sit on your counter, so easy, the charge lasts so long and the interchangeable pods rock! It's easy to add freshly ground flavor and fresh pepper is sooo much better than from the shaker. It's so easy to adjust the grind and the color selection is fantastic. What a great hostess gift for the holidays. I love mine." —Sasha
15. An electric wine bottle opener so you don't have to struggle to open a bottle. You can open 40 bottles on a single charge.
16. Or a silly but practical 2-in-1 bat bottle opener to open vino or beer with ease. Wine culture can be so serious, so show yourself and your guests that it really doesn't have to be.
17. A wine decanter that doubles as a work of art — it's so beautiful! Wine needs time to breathe after it's been hanging out in an airtight bottle for years, and a decanter is used to help aerate wine. This one's flat-bottomed design makes for maximum aeration, which means your merlots, cabernets, and pinot noirs will be ready to drink in no time.
Promising review: "I love this decanter! Firstly, it was packaged safely in molded styrofoam, so it arrived intact and on time. Secondly, the decanter has become a focal point of our hosted dinners. It is pretty to look at and does its job in letting the wine breath. Amazon will suggest other items such as a decanter drying rack or cleaning brush, but they are not needed. It's easily cleaned with soap and water, and I use a regular bottle brush to swish away any spots needing attention. It's easily dried in the dish rack (because of the shape, you will have to rotate once to ensure all of the water is out of the bottom). Great buy, and will consider for future gifts!" —KG
