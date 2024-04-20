BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    49 Hosting Products That'll Make Your Next Dinner Party The Best One Yet

    The time is now for you to be the host with the most.

    Sally Elshorafa
    by Sally Elshorafa

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. A felt letterboard to customize a welcome message to your guests or display what's on the menu for one of your epic dinner parties.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Oh my gosh. It truly doesn’t get any cuter when it comes to decor. From the moment I opened the package, I was enchanted by this product. It takes time and some small scrapbook scissors to cut all the letters apart, but worth the time so they don’t have the little nubs on them. Adorable! I debated giving this as a Christmas gift, but it’s so cute I’ve decided to keep it and get another one. I can’t wait to decorate with it! So many possibilities. Thank you!" —SRiteNow

    Get it from Amazon for $21.95+ (available in three sizes and 24 colors).

    2. A linen crossback apron for when your guests arrive early and you're still cooking. Instead of having your fancy hosting outfit covered in foodstuff, put this on to catch all the splatters and spills. There's even pockets!

    Magic Linen / Etsy

    Magic Linen is a family-run small business based in Lithuania that makes handmade textiles, from bedding to tablecloths. PS: This item is Oeko-Tex certified and ships for free!

    Promising review: "The absolute best thing I have ever treated myself to. Slip it on. No buckles, no ties, and no adjusting. Washes and wears beautifully. This is my second one. I also ordered my daughter one. She loves it as much as I do." —kathdona

    Get it from Magic Linen on Etsy for $62.40 (available in sizes S–XXL and 12 colors).

    3. A 16-piece set of white porcelain dinnerware to replace your hodgepodge of plates, bowls, and cups with something more cohesive. You can set a minimalist table with just these and some simple flatware and glassware, or dress it up with fun, colorful textiles and serverware. Pro tip: White plates are the perfect backdrop for 'gramming food pics.

    Amazon

    Promising review: "I was just looking for some simple dinnerware, because I am tired of plating my beautiful food on plastic plates. This dinnerware is simple but will still give you a fine China feel for a decent price. Plates are microwave, oven and dishwasher safe." —Jasmin

    Get it from Amazon for $33.99 (available in two patterns).


    4. Or a more colorful 16-piece dinnerware set if you want something with a little red hot pizzazz.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "We recently visited our son and his wife and they had this 16-piece dinnerware set. We were suitably impressed and immediately ordered a set for ourselves when we returned home. Simple lines, classic look! It will be a welcome addition for everyday use or for when hosting. Highly recommend!" —jansco

    Get it from Amazon for $56.99.


    5. TableTopics game, because sometimes it's hard to get the conversation going once everyone is seated. This is a collection of 135 questions covering a wide range of topics.

    some examples of questions that are on the cards
    a group of people using the cards at a gathering
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I bought this set after having received the 'dinner party' edition as a gift. It is a great icebreaker at any gathering. I took my 'dinner party' set to a holiday gathering to share some fun conversations. It was an instant hit. So I have purchased this original set for our hostess on that evening. The nice thing is that it isn't a game that demands scoring or a specific time. It is simply conversation starters." —Teej

    Get it from Amazon for $23.48 (check out all the editions).

    6. A complete 12-person flatware set so all your place settings are cohesive and cover all the bases. You definitely need this if you're the type of person to have 10 or more people over for dinner.

    gif of reviewer holding up three of the forks from the silverware set
    The forks, spoons, and butter knife on top of a dinner plate
    www.amazon.com, Amazon

    It includes 12 dinner forks, dinner spoons, salad forks, steak knives, butter knives, and tea/dessert spoons, along with a serving spoon, slotted serving spoon, pie server, butter spreader, and ice cream spoon.

    Promising review: "I am so impressed with this flatware set. I was worried that they would feel light or cheap due to the price, but they don’t feel that way at all. This isn’t one of those good-for-the-price moments. This is a GOOD flatware set, the price is just a bonus. We’ve been using them for over a month now and still haven’t seen any rusting. So impressed." —Allie Williams

    Get a set of 77 pieces to serve 12 people from Amazon for $50.99+ (also available in black, as well as in 29- to 65-piece sets). 

    7. Or a 49-piece gold flatware set if you want something with a little bling. This set includes enough utensils for eight people, is dishwasher-safe, and will add a big dose of glam to your tablescape.

    amazon.com

    The full set includes eight dinner forks, salad forks, serving spoons, teaspoons, and steak knives. And they throw in a fruit knife as a bonus.

    Promising review: "I really like the weight and size of these! I am always a little cautious buying gold because sometimes it is yellow; but not these. The shine, color, and everything is perfect." —Lauren Kendall

    Get it from Amazon for $31.99+ (also available in silver or black).


    8. A jar of edible cocktail glitter to instantly add sparkle power to any drink you make. There's a bunch of colors to choose from, and the tiniest bit goes a long way. 

    Blue glitter swirling in a mason jar drink
    Large jar of orange juice with a spigot and stack of clear cups on a counter
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Bakel is a small business established in 2016 that specializes in edible glitters for food and drink. 

    Promising review: "Love this product, it's great for adding shimmer to anything liquid! A tiny bit goes a long way, for one cocktail I just dip a fork (don't even scoop anything) and mix it in and get a great shimmer." —Spring

    Get it from Amazon for $9.95+ (available in 17 colors). 

    9. A charcuterie board set to keep guests occupied while you finish cooking. We've all been there. You give yourself ample time to finish a recipe, but the meal still isn't ready by the time your dinner guests arrive. Have them wait it out while noshing on delicious cheese and crackers.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    It comes with an extra round tray, two slate labels (with chalk), two ceramic bowls for dipping sauces, and four slicing and serving utensils.

    Promising review: "Bought the product as a present for my partner for the holidays. The charcuterie cheese board itself is great, and the ability to store the cheese knives was an excellent addition for transportation and to 'wow' people at parties. I was able to host twice with the device, and it often was able to hold around six to eight cheeses and cracker combinations reasonably well without feeling like the device is crowded. I also like how easy it was to clean, since the drawer used to store the knives can be easily removed. Finally, I enjoyed all the additional items that came with this set." —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $39.99.

    10. A classic wooden salad bowl that is simple enough to also hold fruits, chips, you name it! Everyone host needs a big wood bowl, you know?

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "A beautiful bowl! Give it as a gift or keep it for yourself. It can be used as your countertop veggie/fruit bowl or as your salad bowl. It's VERY well made and simply gorgeous! I plan on taking care of the wood so that it stays in the family for years." —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $36.99.

    11. A bottle of Mike's Hot Honey to drizzle on everything from fried chicken to pizza and more. This viral sensation is a yummy sweet-heat combination of honey infused with chili peppers to add just the right amount of kick. 

    a person pouring the hot honey on pepperoni pizza
    the bottle of hot honey next to a pile of wings
    Amazon

    Check out our Mike's Hot Honey review!

    Promising review: "I saw this honey in a BuzzFeed article and I’m so glad I did. I use this honey on everything — waffles, as a glaze on chicken, in lemon tea. The options are endless. Nice flavor with a little heat that’s not overwhelming." —Samantha

    Get it from Amazon for $10.49.

    12. A set of three flameless flickering candles to add a bit of mood lighting to your tablescape without the risk of a rowdy guest accidentally tipping one over and starting a real fire. You control these with a remote, so you have the freedom to adjust the brightness and turn them on and off with the press of a button.

    a set of three flameless candles in clear glass cylinders
    gif showing the candle flickering realistically on a shelf
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Check out a TikTok of the flameless candles in action. 

    Promising review: "I bought the gold glass candle set. It's almost iridescent gold and looks very elegant. The flame actually moves back and forth. I have mine set to come on in the evening and go off after four hours. The remote allows you to control the brightness of the candle, set a timer for auto on and off, and you can control how bright you want the actual candle inside the glass. I love them and plan to buy the gray glass set for my bedroom. Buy them, you will love them!" —Tammy B.

    Get them from Amazon for $20.99.

    13. veggie chopper to cut way down on prep time so you can spend more time with your guests when they arrive. 

    Reviewer putting a potato on a flip top lid cutter and bringing the lid down to chop it into pieces
    Model pressing down on top to cut an onion
    www.amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "Makes life so much easier. I can't imagine chopping onions or bell peppers by hand anymore, and it does so much more. We used to have a Prepworks chopper, which was a similar idea, but you had to press so hard to chop, and it broke after not too long. This one requires very little effort to cut through the food, and it has a generous container." —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in four colors and four sizes).

    14. An automatic spice grinder for giving you the perfect amount of freshly ground spice — from preparing meals to plating them. No wrist cranking required. 

    gif of grinder grinding salt with one click of a button
    FinaMill spice grinder with two pods of spices
    Kayla Suazo / BuzzFeed

    Promising review: "I'm so glad I ordered one of these after I read about them on Oprah's list of favorite things for 2022. As billed, it's so attractive and can sit on your counter, so easy, the charge lasts so long and the interchangeable pods rock! It's easy to add freshly ground flavor and fresh pepper is sooo much better than from the shaker. It's so easy to adjust the grind and the color selection is fantastic. What a great hostess gift for the holidays. I love mine." —Sasha

    Get it from Amazon for $44.99 (available in four colors; comes with grinder and two interchangeable pods).

    15. An electric wine bottle opener so you don't have to struggle to open a bottle. You can open 40 bottles on a single charge.

    Amazon

    The opener can uncork 40 bottles on a single charge. To use, cut the foil with the included cutter, place the opener on the bottle, press the down button, and then press the up button!

    Promising review: "I love this! what a great price too. It's SO easy to use. You just use the foil cutter by pinching the sides on top to release and then put it around the foil and squeeze and turn. Then put the screw on top of the bottle and push. Then to get the cork off the machine you push the other button. It's so easy and there's no twisting and turning manually. Great for anyone who has trouble opening wine bottles and just great to have out for a party. I use it every day and it lasts weeks before i have to recharge. There is a cool blue light that it emits while it's charging. I've had it for weeks now with no issues whatsoever. I highly recommend! Great for a gift, too!" —Chase

    Get it from Amazon for $18.08+ (available in four colors).

    16. Or a silly but practical 2-in-1 bat bottle opener to open vino or beer with ease. Wine culture can be so serious, so show yourself and your guests that it really doesn't have to be.

    A bat-shaped wine opener on a wine bottle
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I was eyeing this for a while and it's so worth it. Little conversation starter. SO cute and just as functional as a regular corkscrew if not better." —Jaya C.

    Get it from Amazon for $29.95.

    17. A wine decanter that doubles as a work of art — it's so beautiful! Wine needs time to breathe after it's been hanging out in an airtight bottle for years, and a decanter is used to help aerate wine. This one's flat-bottomed design makes for maximum aeration, which means your merlots, cabernets, and pinot noirs will be ready to drink in no time.

    Reviewer photo of the glass decanter next to a plate of cheese and meats
    reviewer pouring some wine from the decanter into a wine glass
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love this decanter! Firstly, it was packaged safely in molded styrofoam, so it arrived intact and on time. Secondly, the decanter has become a focal point of our hosted dinners. It is pretty to look at and does its job in letting the wine breath. Amazon will suggest other items such as a decanter drying rack or cleaning brush, but they are not needed. It's easily cleaned with soap and water, and I use a regular bottle brush to swish away any spots needing attention. It's easily dried in the dish rack (because of the shape, you will have to rotate once to ensure all of the water is out of the bottom). Great buy, and will consider for future gifts!" —KG

    Get it from Amazon for $47.49.

    18. However, a red wine stain remover if someone (including, ahem, yourself) makes an oopsie and spills red wine all over your tablecloth.

    Reviewer&#x27;s carpet before and after photos showing a wine stain being removed
    amazon.com

    For best results, absorb the excess liquid, then saturate the spot with the stain remover. Let it sit for one to five minutes, then blot it out. This product can also be used on hard surfaces to remove latex paint and grease.

    Promising review: "I was at a friend's dinner party when someone who is not me knocked over a glass of red on her beautiful white tablecloth. Instead of panicking, she lazily sauntered into her kitchen, opened a drawer, and took out a spray bottle. 'It's okay,' she explained without a lick of concern in her voice. 'I've got Wine Away.' What happened in front of my very eyes was a friggin' miracle. With a few sprays on the menacing spot, the wine stain actually DISAPPEARED! No need to grab plates and candles and silverware and stop the party to throw in an emergency load of laundry. Wine Away saved the day and made my friend look like a total bada$$, so of course I had to get some for myself." —Houseplants & Yoga Pants

    Get a 12 oz. bottle from Amazon for $12.22.

    19. A set of four wineglasses made in the Czech Republic (the Czech are known for their glasswork!) to seriously impress your wine enthusiast dinner guests. There are two sets available — one for white wine and one for red. Good design is the details, people!