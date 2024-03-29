32 Clever Products For The Most Common Parenting Problems

1. A car seat buckle release tool (that was featured on Shark Tank!) to put your days of being flustered by the difficulty of unlocking a car seat buckle behind you. It's hard enough getting your kid (especially toddlers!) to sit still while you try to unbuckle them, so avoid all the hassle of fumbling through the process with this handy tool.
UnbuckleMe is a woman-owned small business run by Becca Davison and her mother Barbara Heilman, an occupational therapist and grandmother of four.
Promising review: "I love this because pushing the button on a 5-point harness can be difficult, time-consuming, and sometimes just annoying. The unbuckleme product helped me unbuckle my child’s car seat easily from the driver's seat so he can then remove himself from his car seat and be ready for me to open the back door and exit the car. Also, for anyone who likes to have longer nails, I’ve broken my thumb nail too many times to count while unbuckling the car seat. This product? Saves that from happening! It’s definitely worth the money." —Alexia
Get it from Amazon for $14.99 (available in seven colors).
2. A pack of nontoxic washable dot markers, because making art with your wee one doesn't always have to end in a big mess. These easy-to-hold and use markers dry super quick and wash right off of hands and clothing. There's also a PDF on the package you can scan to download 200 activity sheets.
3. A 3-in-1 baby carrier with a hip seat that lets you carry your infant on your chest (facing inwards or outwards) or on your back, and when they're ready to sit up on their own, you can convert it to a standard hip seat. Because there's a built-in seat, you have AMAZING back support — I can literally wear mine for more than six hours without experiencing any pain at all.
4. A kids' ponytail baseball hat with an opening for updos, because your kid deserves to have protection from the sun, regardless of their hairstyle. And the basketweave design on the sides ensures your kid's head doesn't get too hot on really warm days.
5. A genius cup catcher that attaches to highchairs, carseats, and strollers, because some kids just love to throw their cup whenever they get the chance. Now they can still do that, but without you needing to run across the room or sidewalk to fetch it.
Promising review: "These are fantastic for keeping my child from dropping her sippy cup over and over during meals. I'd recommend to any parent who just wants one thing to be easier. But isn't that all of us?" —Leigh Powers
Get it from Amazon for $11.99+ (available in five colors and packs of two).
6. And a spill-proof tumbler with straw that will not leak or spill out liquid, no matter how you try (trust me, I've tried). I own this and love it so much that I purchased a second one so I had a backup. You can literally fill water up to the top, close it, and then throw it in a backpack and never need to worry about it spilling.
My kid loves to walk around drinking water, almost as much as she loved spilling it out to "play" in the puddles. Now she can still drink as much as she wants when she wants, but without the mess. Truly a genius product.
Promising reviews: "Great cup for kids and saves money and time not cleaning up spills." —Michelle Bouknecht
"The holy grail of sippy cups!! This cup is THE BOMB! No leaking, easy to clean. My 18-month-old, who wants to do and have everything like his 6-year-old brother, loves this cup! Both boys use them. Not too babyish for my older one and easy enough that my little guy can use them, so we now have four of them! I’m sure a couple more are in our future! And the price is great." —shoelover
Get it from Amazon for $11.75+ (available in 13 prints).
7. A pack of two sink extenders so your tiny ones can reach the water to wash their hands. This slips right onto your faucet for easy installation.
Promising review: "Must-have for toddlers and small children! LOVE this! My 1- and 3-year-old love washing their hands now and my back gets a nice break. Adding the faucet extenders and a stepstool to our bed time/morning routine has been a godsend. Great bargain for the price." —TeaBea21
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $11.44.
8. A bottle of Miss Mouth's Messy Eater Stain Treater spray, because kids (and some adults, frankly) make messes everywhere, and it's important to have something that'll clean it up with minimal effort on your part. From food stains on clothing to markers on upholstered furniture, this parent-loved spray will get rid of the stain in no time at all.
9. A slide-away storage bag that converts from a play mat to a storage container in mere seconds — perfect for when guests unexpectedly stop by, or when it's the end of a long day and you just want an easy way to clean up. And it can hold up to 9 gallons of toys. NINE GALLONS. That's like, at least a billion Lego pieces, right?
Promising review: "This is the best item I bought for grandson’s Lego pieces. The inside folds out and holds hundreds of pieces to sort through for projects. Easy cleanup by picking up the handles and pouring all back into the container. No more Tupperware containers and Lego on the carpet! Well constructed. Quality material." —Tammy
Get it from Amazon for $56.99+ (available in four colors).
10. A set of four baby toothbrushes so you can easily remove sugar, plaque, and food gunk from your baby's mouth. Because it covers the whole finger, you can brush from any angle. This is WAY easier to use than a traditional toothbrush.
11. A 5-in-1 indoor climbing gym, because kids love to bounce off the walls from dawn 'til dusk. Now, instead of them wreaking havoc throughout the whole house, they can get out their energy on this play set that will keep them entertained for hours on end.
12. Or a Pop2Play foldable indoor slide so you can have one of the best parts of the playground available 24/7. When it's time to put it away, it easily folds down so you can put it out of sight and out of mind.
The slide's capable of holding up to 50 lbs.
Promising review: "I got this for my 2-year-old daughter's birthday, and she LOVES it. She is a little nervous on the playground and she took to this right away. It folds down easily and sets up easily — the design is brilliant. It was actually so easy that I watched the 30-second setup video just to be sure I got it right lol. My 8-year-old son got on it too, and it held up. We live in an apartment so this is something that she can climb on safely without taking up a ton of space. Love this product!!" —jenna
Get it from Amazon for $34.99+ (available in four themes).
13. A reviewer-beloved gentle detangling brush that helps brush out tangles without hurting your child's head. This is the only brush my daughter will let me use on her — if I try to use another brush, she'll literally start screaming. It has over 57,000 5-star reviews for a reason!
Reviewers swear this brush works on all hair types: straight, wavy, or curly (from 3a–4c hair).
Promising review: "I'm a single dad of a 6-year-old girl, and combing her hair is the hardest part of taking care of her. She gets really bad knots in her hair. This brush is the only thing that has ever worked. Thank you so much. She even likes to comb her own hair now." —Nguyen P.
Get it from Amazon for $11.99 (available in 10 colors).
14. A travel stroller so compact, it fits in the overhead bin on an airplane. This isn't just my go-to stroller when I travel with my kids, I also keep it in the trunk of my car for everyday use because it takes up so little space.
15. A pet- and toddler-proof toilet paper holder that'll protect your TP from curious hands. I don't know what it is about a roll of toilet paper, but if you put one within a few feet of a toddler, they immediately want to unroll the whole thing.
One reviewer says it's also great if your kids tend to slosh water all over the bathroom and soggifying your TP rolls.
Promising review: "I bought this to install in my bathroom so my 1-year-old son wouldn't be able to bite the toilet paper roll. It was easy to set up. It only has two screws with the drywall screw part if you don't have a stud where you want to install it – and it was complete in less than five minutes. He can push the lid up, but he can't grab the paper and hold the lid up at the same time, so it's working well for us." —Cathryn List
Get it from Amazon for $13.99.
16. A jar of internet-beloved The Pink Stuff, because kids are messy little monsters, and as a parent, you spend a good amount of time cleaning up after them. From crayons on walls to markers on flooring, none of it is a match for this miracle product.
Promising review: "A must-have for toddler moms! My 3-year-old recently decided to channel his inner Van Gogh on our stairwell wall, and red crayon was EVERYWHERE. I tried every possible cleaning solution, and nothing was getting it off. I heard about the Pink Stuff on TikTok and decided it was worth a shot. This stuff is a miracle worker! With a sponge and some elbow grease, I was able to remove all the crayon within 10 minutes. There’s absolutely no trace of the crayon left, and it didn’t ruin my paint!" —Casey Blaine
"If you have toddlers, this is a MUST! This stuff is amazing. It gets out crayon, ink, permanent marker, literally whatever way your toddler decides to unknowingly destroy your home — this stuff cleans it up. Will be giving this to all expectant parents as a gift from now on. Forget that cute onesie. They need this. 10/10" —