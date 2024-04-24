1. A tub of The Pink Stuff, aka an all-purpose paste you can use to scrub away all the problems from nearly every surface in your home. People are obsessed with this product — it has over 148,000 5-star ratings on Amazon!
Promising review: "Multipurpose is an understatement. After my first time using it, I quickly realized how effective it was. I immediately wished I had ordered more of it! I used it on heavy cookware, the oven, and even built-up soap scum-covered shower and tub. I will definitely get more for spring cleaning week!" — Cora Lundy
Get it from Amazon for $5.29.
2. A reusable roller dog hair remover that works just as well as the single-use sheet kind but without the guilt (and cost) of having to buy new rolls all the time. No more fur-covered couches!
Promising review: "Spring cleaning kicked in hard for me this week, and I was bingeing cleaning TikTok compilations when I discovered this little tool. This thing is AMAZING. I used it on our couch first, which is a dark brown fabric, and the difference was instant and visible. I wish I had taken before and after photos, but I cleaned everything I could in about 30 minutes. I can't rave about it enough. It works incredibly well, quickly and visibly, on every fabric surface I have tried it on. 1,000% recommend." —Heather G
Get it from Amazon for $23.99+ (available in three different colors).
3. A mini car vacuum specifically designed to tackle the interior of your vehicle. Now that winter's coming to an end, it's best to give your car a fresh start so you don't track a bunch of outside grossness into your garage and house. This one plugs into a 12-volt aux outlet, so you needn't worry about the battery ever dying.
4. A set of drill brush attachments perfect for taking on the toughest stains on your kitchen and bathroom tile, glass, grout, and fiberglass. You'll save so much time and energy thanks to these attachments.
The white is a soft bristle, best for wheels, carpet, upholstery, glass, and leather; the yellow is a medium bristle, best for bathroom, bathtub, shower, tile, and porcelain; the green is a medium bristle, best for kitchen, stoves, cabinets, countertops, and linoleum; the blue is a medium bristle, best for boats, pools, canoe/kayaks, hot tubs, and plastics; the red is a stiff bristle, best for outdoors, siding, brick, garage, and gutter; and the black is a hard bristle, best for grills, loose paint, furnaces, ovens, and industrial use.
Drill Brush is a small business based in New York State that makes cleaning brushes that attach to drills. It was started in 2007 by a former electrician who suffered from carpal tunnel syndrome and needed a way to clean without causing himself harm.
Promising review: "Life changing! Spring cleaning will never be the same! I literally have never written an Amazon review but these brushes are so amazing the gospel needs to be spread. I’m fairly strong, but scrubbing anything after a while is exhausting. These brushes literally took decades of dirt off tiles and appliances in my old apartment. If you have a drill, do not hesitate to purchase. I’m cleaning walls, floors, my tub, my stove, everything with these! Best purchase I’ve ever made." —Stephg613
Get the set of three from Amazon for $18.95 (available in six colors).
5. A pack of Magic Erasers to arm yourself with before tackling the tough job of cleaning any stained surface. This all-in-one product is a game changer and dissolves as it works so the cleanup from the cleanup is minimal at best.
6. A Bissell multipurpose portable cleaner capable of tackling the most aggressive messes and stains, all without the annoyance of a cord. Reviewers have used this to save their couches, rugs, stairs, car seats, and more.
Promising review: "First, I am absolutely in awe of the shipping time... bought this product just around noon (while spring cleaning), and it arrived before 4 p.m. SAME DAY. I immediately put it to use, first on an old doggy vomit stain (yuck) and then on everything I could find. Having a 6-year-old child and a large dog, you tend to find random stains around the house, and the little green machine took care of all of them. Not to mention, brought life back to my blush pink velvet couch." —Aislinn Jacobus
Get it from Amazon for $123.59.
7. A microfiber blinds duster with spaced-out fingers to tackle several blinds in one swipe. Never again will you need to clear your schedule when you just want to clean your window treatments.
8. A microfiber spin mop that'll make sure your mop isn't soaking wet before you use it, which will dramatically cut down on the time it takes to not only clean your floors but also let them dry. Plus, it's machine-washable, has an automatic wringer, and is designed in a shape that will reach into small spaces and corners. Truly, this mop does all the work for you!
Promising review: "So easy to use, and being able to spin it out is amazing! I not only use it on my floors, but have used it on ceilings and walls as well! Makes spring cleaning a breeze!" —Erika Shingary
Get it from Amazon for $52.04.
9. A set of machine washable microfiber cloths for leaving glass and mirrors streak- and lint-free after you clean them. The pack comes with green and blue cloths; get the green cloth damp and then clean whatever surface you need to, then use the blue cloth to wipe away whatever residue is left over — no need for cleaners. This method successfully cleans your surfaces with just water.
Microfiber Wholesale is a family-owned small biz that started in 1946. Since then, the brand has evolved into an e-commerce business that creates and distributes high-quality cleaning products.
Promising review: "We have lots of windows and I dreaded spring cleaning. These cloths are so much better than the vinegar and water solution I was using. No other tools/solutions required. It is amazing and the job goes so much quicker. Works well on bathroom mirrors and kitchen appliances as well." —amadolla
Get a pack of eight from Amazon for $16.98.
10. A pack of washing machine tablets, because the machine that cleans your clothes needs its own routine cleaning, too! All you do is throw one tablet in, and it cleans inside your machine's pump, valve, tub, drum, agitator, filter, and hose.
11. Or a box of washing machine cleaner and descaler tablets if yours hasn't been deep cleaned in a while. (Or ever?) Just plop one of these in and voilà, your machine will be like new again.
12. A dryer lint brush because you'd be shocked at how much lint resides in your dryer gap and exhaust port. Using this will speed up clothing drying time and help prevent lint buildup.
13. A bottle of grout cleaner if yours looks like it has seen better days. Yes, that dark gray grout might *actually* be white.
14. A carpet cleaner machine formula that acts as a deep stain remover and odor deodorizer for carpets that are covered in stains. This is an especially amazing product if you've lived with your carpet for a while and have never given it a deep clean. This will make carpets or rugs that seemed unsalvageable look brand-new.
This carpet cleaner formula is compatible with Bissell, Hoover, Rug Doctor, Kenmore, Carpet Express, and more. It also works with most rental machines from Home Depot, Lowe's, Walmart, and Ace.
Promising review: "I used it for the first time a week ago as part of my spring cleaning. With a dog who has the occasional accident, having a closed house in the winter tends to buildup a bit of an odor. This stuff in my carpet cleaner did a great job, leaving the house smelling very nice – even a week later." —J. K. Hardy
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in three scents).
15. A jet cleaner to break down and remove the dirty soap buildup and bath and body oils from the inside of your jetted bathtub, Jacuzzi, or whirlpool.
16. A bottle of hard-water stain remover if your bathroom's glass and mirrors are coated in water spots. This all-natural cleaner will have all those surfaces spotless in no time.
17. A gentle pet stain and smell removal spray that's no match for any accident that one of your pets has. From urine to feces to vomit, this reviewer-beloved spray easily removes it. And you know that with over 80,000 5-star ratings, it's legit.
Rocco & Roxie Supply Company is a family-owned small business established in 2013 that specializes in pet odor eliminators, pet toys, pet snacks, and pet accessories.
Promising review: "I have a Beagle/Jack Russell Terrier who has been peeing in the same 12"x6' strip along the side of the bed since day one. Over time, I've tried fighting it; at times, I've given up on fighting it and gone back to fighting it. I've tried every home remedy and cleaner you can imagine. We even tried bleaching it. A couple of weeks ago, I received an email from BarkPost touting the wonderful effects this stuff had — it was clearly a promoted ad, but I checked into the reviews, and it is almost universally raved about. I figured that for $15, I would give it a try. It absolutely obliterated the stain. That stain is remarkably close to the original beige of the carpet, so much so that we can't really tell the difference without looking at it from certain angles with a high-powered flashlight." —A. Trevino
Get it from Amazon for $19.31+ (available in two sizes).
18. And a broom and mop organizer so all of your cleaning essentials are organized and off the ground. A stash of mops and brooms shoved into a corner, or that awkward spot between the refrigerator and the wall is an untidy mess, so use this instead.
Reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.