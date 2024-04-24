BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    18 Products Reviewers Say Helped With Spring Cleaning To Set Yourself Up For Success

    Clean smarter, not harder.

    Sally Elshorafa
    by Sally Elshorafa

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. A tub of The Pink Stuff, aka an all-purpose paste you can use to scrub away all the problems from nearly every surface in your home. People are obsessed with this product — it has over 148,000 5-star ratings on Amazon! 

    Transparent shower faucet handle with
    Transparent shower faucet handle with
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Multipurpose is an understatement. After my first time using it, I quickly realized how effective it was. I immediately wished I had ordered more of it! I used it on heavy cookware, the oven, and even built-up soap scum-covered shower and tub. I will definitely get more for spring cleaning week!" — Cora Lundy

    Get it from Amazon for $5.29.

    2. A reusable roller dog hair remover that works just as well as the single-use sheet kind but without the guilt (and cost) of having to buy new rolls all the time. No more fur-covered couches! 

    GIF of reviewer using the chom chom roller to remove fur from a couch
    reviewer image of a chom chom roller open to reveal all the collected pet hair inside
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Spring cleaning kicked in hard for me this week, and I was bingeing cleaning TikTok compilations when I discovered this little tool. This thing is AMAZING. I used it on our couch first, which is a dark brown fabric, and the difference was instant and visible. I wish I had taken before and after photos, but I cleaned everything I could in about 30 minutes. I can't rave about it enough. It works incredibly well, quickly and visibly, on every fabric surface I have tried it on. 1,000% recommend." —Heather G

    Get it from Amazon for $23.99+ (available in three different colors). 

    3. A mini car vacuum specifically designed to tackle the interior of your vehicle. Now that winter's coming to an end, it's best to give your car a fresh start so you don't track a bunch of outside grossness into your garage and house. This one plugs into a 12-volt aux outlet, so you needn't worry about the battery ever dying.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I haven't used it a whole lot because of winter, but when I did get it, I did use it, and it worked better than my Black&Decker dust buster cordless vacuum I got for the car, but it didn't last very long. It also didn't pick up as much as this one did. It worked great to pick up all the small stones and dirt on the floor of the car because of our gravel driveway. I also like that everything fits in the bag that came with the vacuum. I'll be using it again this spring to clean out the car." —KingZGShadow

    Get it from Amazon for $19.49+ (available in four colors).

    4. A set of drill brush attachments perfect for taking on the toughest stains on your kitchen and bathroom tile, glass, grout, and fiberglass. You'll save so much time and energy thanks to these attachments.

    Reviewer using the brush to clean grime out of a tub
    one of the brushes attached to a drill next to a shower pane with half still fogged up and the other super clear
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    The white is a soft bristle, best for wheels, carpet, upholstery, glass, and leather; the yellow is a medium bristle, best for bathroom, bathtub, shower, tile, and porcelain; the green is a medium bristle, best for kitchen, stoves, cabinets, countertops, and linoleum; the blue is a medium bristle, best for boats, pools, canoe/kayaks, hot tubs, and plastics; the red is a stiff bristle, best for outdoors, siding, brick, garage, and gutter; and the black is a hard bristle, best for grills, loose paint, furnaces, ovens, and industrial use.

    Drill Brush is a small business based in New York State that makes cleaning brushes that attach to drills. It was started in 2007 by a former electrician who suffered from carpal tunnel syndrome and needed a way to clean without causing himself harm.

    Promising review: "Life changing! Spring cleaning will never be the same! I literally have never written an Amazon review but these brushes are so amazing the gospel needs to be spread. I’m fairly strong, but scrubbing anything after a while is exhausting. These brushes literally took decades of dirt off tiles and appliances in my old apartment. If you have a drill, do not hesitate to purchase. I’m cleaning walls, floors, my tub, my stove, everything with these! Best purchase I’ve ever made." —Stephg613

    Get the set of three from Amazon for $18.95 (available in six colors).

    5. A pack of Magic Erasers to arm yourself with before tackling the tough job of cleaning any stained surface. This all-in-one product is a game changer and dissolves as it works so the cleanup from the cleanup is minimal at best.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    These melamine eraser sponges are super tough on stains, but won't damage the surface underneath said stain.

    Promising review: "I highly recommend magic erasers on doors, switches, baseboards, even walls as long as you do not have flat paint. These get out almost everything! Perfect for spring cleaning" —GetDressedMidwest

    Get a ten pack from Amazon for $13.24.

    6. A Bissell multipurpose portable cleaner capable of tackling the most aggressive messes and stains, all without the annoyance of a cord. Reviewers have used this to save their couches, rugs, stairs, car seats, and more. 

    gif of reviewer using the cleaner to make their couch cushion look brand new
    reviewer image of the green portable cleaner
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "First, I am absolutely in awe of the shipping time... bought this product just around noon (while spring cleaning), and it arrived before 4 p.m. SAME DAY. I immediately put it to use, first on an old doggy vomit stain (yuck) and then on everything I could find. Having a 6-year-old child and a large dog, you tend to find random stains around the house, and the little green machine took care of all of them. Not to mention, brought life back to my blush pink velvet couch." —Aislinn Jacobus

    Get it from Amazon for $123.59

    7. A microfiber blinds duster with spaced-out fingers to tackle several blinds in one swipe. Never again will you need to clear your schedule when you just want to clean your window treatments.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "My daughter had one when we were doing spring cleaning at her condo. I went home and ordered one right away. It is soooooeasy to use. Gone are the days of removing the blinds and cleaning them in the bathtub. Other devices I have tried were too flimsy. This is perfect!" —Ann Graham

    Get the brush and five microfiber sleeves from Amazon for $6.99 (available in blue or green).

    8. A microfiber spin mop that'll make sure your mop isn't soaking wet before you use it, which will dramatically cut down on the time it takes to not only clean your floors but also let them dry. Plus, it's machine-washable, has an automatic wringer, and is designed in a shape that will reach into small spaces and corners. Truly, this mop does all the work for you!

    reviewer using foot-operated peddle to wring microfiber mop
    reviewer image using the mop to clean the floor
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "So easy to use, and being able to spin it out is amazing! I not only use it on my floors, but have used it on ceilings and walls as well! Makes spring cleaning a breeze!" —Erika Shingary

    Get it from Amazon for $52.04.

    9. A set of machine washable microfiber cloths for leaving glass and mirrors streak- and lint-free after you clean them. The pack comes with green and blue cloths; get the green cloth damp and then clean whatever surface you need to, then use the blue cloth to wipe away whatever residue is left over — no need for cleaners. This method successfully cleans your surfaces with just water. 

    a reviewer wiping a surface with one of the cloths
    a reviewer photo of a foggy glass lampshade
    a reviewer photo of the same lampshade now clear
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Microfiber Wholesale is a family-owned small biz that started in 1946. Since then, the brand has evolved into an e-commerce business that creates and distributes high-quality cleaning products.

    Promising review: "We have lots of windows and I dreaded spring cleaning. These cloths are so much better than the vinegar and water solution I was using. No other tools/solutions required. It is amazing and the job goes so much quicker. Works well on bathroom mirrors and kitchen appliances as well." —amadolla

    Get a pack of eight from Amazon for $16.98.

    10. A pack of washing machine tablets, because the machine that cleans your clothes needs its own routine cleaning, too! All you do is throw one tablet in, and it cleans inside your machine's pump, valve, tub, drum, agitator, filter, and hose. 

    Product photo showing a model place Affresh washing machine tablets into their washing machine
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Spring clean your washing machine. This product is a must-have for anyone (like all of us) who uses a front-loaded washer! Knocked out the funky smell coming from the washer after one use!" —Fowler

    Get a six-pack from Amazon for $9.33.

    11. Or a box of washing machine cleaner and descaler tablets if yours hasn't been deep cleaned in a while. (Or ever?) Just plop one of these in and voilà, your machine will be like new again.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Easy way to 'Spring Clean' a washing machine with amazing results! After the wash cycle, just make sure to wipe down the interior including around and beneath the seal by the door. Awesome!" —Nana

    Get it from Amazon for $18.95+ (available in packs of 24 or 48).

    12. A dryer lint brush because you'd be shocked at how much lint resides in your dryer gap and exhaust port. Using this will speed up clothing drying time and help prevent lint buildup.

    reviewer photo showing the dryer lint brush next to a pile of dust and lint on their dryer
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "The brush made it so easy to clean the refrigerator coil and dryer vent. A great buy for spring cleaning!" —DOT

    Get a two-pack from Amazon for $7.99.

    13. A bottle of grout cleaner if yours looks like it has seen better days. Yes, that dark gray grout might *actually* be white.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "So I was prepared to spend a whole Saturday cleaning my grout for spring cleaning. Instead of scrubbing, I looked for an easier solution, and this popped up. I thought, "Hey, why not give this a try." Dude... I was amazed by how well this worked with honestly very little effort. I put it on and let it sit for about 8 minutes because I was so impatient. I used the scrubby brush that came with it, and with one swipe, the dirt just came up. I think I am still amazed. I had to open all my windows because the smell was quite pungent, but it took me 30 minutes to do my whole kitchen and entryway from start to finish. Amazed!!" —Kyle

    Get it from Amazon for $21.95.

    14. carpet cleaner machine formula that acts as a deep stain remover and odor deodorizer for carpets that are covered in stains. This is an especially amazing product if you've lived with your carpet for a while and have never given it a deep clean. This will make carpets or rugs that seemed unsalvageable look brand-new.

    reviewer pic of carpet being cleaned with a vacuum revealing a much lighter carpet color underneath
    www.amazon.com

    This carpet cleaner formula is compatible with Bissell, Hoover, Rug Doctor, Kenmore, Carpet Express, and more. It also works with most rental machines from Home Depot, Lowe's, Walmart, and Ace.

    Promising review: "I used it for the first time a week ago as part of my spring cleaning. With a dog who has the occasional accident, having a closed house in the winter tends to buildup a bit of an odor. This stuff in my carpet cleaner did a great job, leaving the house smelling very nice – even a week later." —J. K. Hardy

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in three scents).

    15. A jet cleaner to break down and remove the dirty soap buildup and bath and body oils from the inside of your jetted bathtub, Jacuzzi, or whirlpool.

    bubbly jet tub with brown goo coming from vents
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I wish I could give this stuff 10 stars. I've been using my jetted tub daily for almost two years. I've never seen any sign of issues with gunk in the pipes, but I thought I'd try this stuff as part of my spring cleaning. OH. MY. WORD. I followed the directions on the website, not the bottle, because the bottle directions are for maintenance and not the initial clean. For the initial clean, I filled the tub, turned on the jets, and added 6 oz of Oh Yuk. Ran it for about an hour. It got pretty sudsy but not too bad. When I came to check, I found this slimy green grossness around the tub. So disgusting!!!!! I am going to run this monthly and will be buying the gallon next time because I never want to be without this stuff." —Elizabeth

    Get it from Amazon for $16.06.

    16. A bottle of hard-water stain remover if your bathroom's glass and mirrors are coated in water spots. This all-natural cleaner will have all those surfaces spotless in no time.

    A customer review before and after photo showing the results of the hard water stain remover
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Wow! Super helpful cleaning product to get started on my spring cleaning. My shower is looking more spotless than ever before. Super fast shipping and undamaged bottle (which I have experienced with buying other cleaners from the Internet)" —Chace

    Get it from Amazon for $19.95.

    17. A gentle pet stain and smell removal spray that's no match for any accident that one of your pets has. From urine to feces to vomit, this reviewer-beloved spray easily removes it. And you know that with over 80,000 5-star ratings, it's legit. 

    Reviewer image of a stained carpet
    Reviewer image of same carpet now clean
    www.amazon.com

    Rocco & Roxie Supply Company is a family-owned small business established in 2013 that specializes in pet odor eliminators, pet toys, pet snacks, and pet accessories.

    Promising review: "I have a Beagle/Jack Russell Terrier who has been peeing in the same 12"x6' strip along the side of the bed since day one. Over time, I've tried fighting it; at times, I've given up on fighting it and gone back to fighting it. I've tried every home remedy and cleaner you can imagine. We even tried bleaching it. A couple of weeks ago, I received an email from BarkPost touting the wonderful effects this stuff had — it was clearly a promoted ad, but I checked into the reviews, and it is almost universally raved about. I figured that for $15, I would give it a try. It absolutely obliterated the stain. That stain is remarkably close to the original beige of the carpet, so much so that we can't really tell the difference without looking at it from certain angles with a high-powered flashlight." —A. Trevino

    Get it from Amazon for $19.31+ (available in two sizes).

    18. And a broom and mop organizer so all of your cleaning essentials are organized and off the ground. A stash of mops and brooms shoved into a corner, or that awkward spot between the refrigerator and the wall is an untidy mess, so use this instead.

    reviewer photo showing the organizer with a broom, Swiffer, and even a drill attached to it
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is going to be super helpful in the garage to organize. Spring cleaning is in full swing, and it starts in the garage with this great product." —Tami D.

    Get it from Amazon for $9.97+ (available in three colors).

    Reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.