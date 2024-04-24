The white is a soft bristle, best for wheels, carpet, upholstery, glass, and leather; the yellow is a medium bristle, best for bathroom, bathtub, shower, tile, and porcelain; the green is a medium bristle, best for kitchen, stoves, cabinets, countertops, and linoleum; the blue is a medium bristle, best for boats, pools, canoe/kayaks, hot tubs, and plastics; the red is a stiff bristle, best for outdoors, siding, brick, garage, and gutter; and the black is a hard bristle, best for grills, loose paint, furnaces, ovens, and industrial use.

Drill Brush is a small business based in New York State that makes cleaning brushes that attach to drills. It was started in 2007 by a former electrician who suffered from carpal tunnel syndrome and needed a way to clean without causing himself harm.

Promising review: "Life changing! Spring cleaning will never be the same! I literally have never written an Amazon review but these brushes are so amazing the gospel needs to be spread. I’m fairly strong, but scrubbing anything after a while is exhausting. These brushes literally took decades of dirt off tiles and appliances in my old apartment. If you have a drill, do not hesitate to purchase. I’m cleaning walls, floors, my tub, my stove, everything with these! Best purchase I’ve ever made." —Stephg613

Get the set of three from Amazon for $18.95 (available in six colors).