1. A solid wood coffee table with a rattan-covered drawer that says "I'm fancy," but also "Yes, I do serve as a footrest during your The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City binges." There's an open shelf for displaying items and a closed drawer for stashing away your must-haves.
2. A circular lift top table for marrying convenience with the look of luxury. It's the table equivalent of a magic trick; one minute, it's a sophisticated spot for your lattes, and then voilà, elevated to your laptop's personal workspace.
Promising review: "I wanted a lift-top table that was both round (so my big dog could walk around it without getting stuck) and small enough for my space, and this was really the only one I could find. I’m very happy with it. My husband and I lift it up and eat dinner while watching Netflix once or twice a week. It isn’t soft close, but it also won’t pinch your fingers. Just hold onto it when closing it, or it will slam down." —Bbqsauce
3. A wood and metal coffee table so simple, it fits in with any decor style you throw its way. The warm oak finish of the wood is the perfect counterbalance to the cool, industrial feel of the black metal frame.
4. A dual-top table for those who live in tight quarters but love to entertain. This convertible coffee table has two separate sections that lift up to give you flexibility when it comes to your needs. It's the ultimate space-saving solution that doesn't compromise on style or functionality, making it a must-have for small apartment dwellers or anyone looking to maximize their living space.
Promising review: "Honestly, a really nice table for an affordable price! Our friends were shocked when we told them how much it was; they expected it would cost $300+! The best part is the sliding side of the table where we keep our remotes and other stuff. It helps keep the top of the table clean but is also super functional. Love it." —Ceep
5. A glass and wood table with a curvy base to bring a sculptural element to any room. But it's not just about form; the transparency of the glass makes the table a perfect choice for smaller spaces, as it helps to maintain an open, airy feel.
6. A chest-style coffee table that looks like something you'd pick up while antiquing. It offers both character and functionality: not just a place to rest your drinks; the interior storage is perfect for keeping living room items hidden. (I'm talking about you, heavy winter blankets.)
Promising review: "I rarely write reviews, and when I say rarely, I mean this is my first review. Let me just say that putting this coffee table together was the highlight of my boyfriend’s and my day. It was simple and quick (and fueled by a large amount of Colorado beer, woo!) and looks divine in our living space. I fit 35 winter jackets in there, along with a 25-lb bag of cat food, a comforter, and my great-aunt Winifred (JK). If you’re looking for style and storage — look no further and order this exceptional piece." —kkravitsky
7. An irregularly shaped coffee table if you want to float on cloud nine from the comfort of your living room. And on a practical note, the curved nature of this piece means no hard right angles for you to bump your legs on.
8. A coffee table with open and closed storage so you can say goodbye to clutter. This isn't just a coffee table; it's a stylish solution to your storage woes. With an open shelf and a closed drawer, you can hide away remotes, magazines, and all those bits and bobs, while still being able to display your decorative items on the shelf and tabletop.
Promising review: "The installation was easy, it looks expensive, the drawer is great and roomy. Couldn't say enough about this I love it for the price!!" —Jay Splain
9. An egg-shaped coffee table that looks like it could be a vintage mid-century modern piece. If you still can't stop thinking about the set design from Mad Men, this is the table for you.
Promising review: "I am IN LOVE with this table. It's solid and gorgeous. Just the right size and mid-century look! I was worried the day it arrived, because it was pouring down rain, but this table was not affected in the least! I'm still in awe at the quality for price. Thank you! I'll be purchasing from this company again!" —Thomas B. Mccaffety
10. An iridescent coffee table to add a splash of color, because from every angle it turns into a different hue. Having this will be like owning a piece of the rainbow — perfect for those who live in full color and want their decor to do the same.
11. An indoor/outdoor round coffee table that is like a work of art. The design, reminiscent of classical architecture, is made with materials that mimic the patina of weathered stone, offering you the look but without the weight.
12. A walnut wood mid-century modern-inspired coffee table to anchor your space in the timeless appeal of the '50s and '60s. Whether it's supporting a stack of old books or a contemporary vase, it promises to enhance your room's style with its simple yet striking presence.
13. A hexagonal table that can be placed horizontally or vertically, because a coffee table that can turn into an end table or nightstand is a great get for anyone who loves multifunctionality.
Promising review: "It looks unique and beautiful. Loving it so far! Very easy to assemble." —Amazon Customer
14. A lift-top storage table with nesting ottomans to revolutionize your living room setup. The top lifts up to reveal a spacious storage compartment, keeping your space clutter-free. Nested beneath are three matching ottomans that slide out, offering additional seating for guests or a cozy spot to rest your feet.
15. A lift-top coffee table that looks like a regular ol' table but actually lifts up to reveal a hidden compartment for all the stuff you want to store. It's like a Swiss Army knife for your living room.
Promising review: "It’s very nice and has plenty of storage! Initially, it's a bit hard to pull up and down, can't do it with one hand or from one side; you have to evenly pull up and push down from both sides. For the price, it's surprisingly great." —Ana
16. A Parsons modern coffee table to tie your living room together with its timeless simplicity and understated elegance. This table strikes the perfect balance between classic design and contemporary vibes, making it a versatile piece that fits seamlessly into any decor scheme.
Promising review: "Very easy to assemble. It's lightweight because the top is hollow core. It's a bright white melamine laminate with a dull finish. Easy to clean. Perfect fit a small space and fits storage cubes under it really well." —Amazon Customer
17. A circular faux marble and gold coffee table that's so on trend right now. Marble and gold is one of the hottest material combinations because it looks timeless and matches or compliments so many different styles.
Promising reviews: "I LOVE this table! The quality far exceeds the price tag. The faux marble top is beautiful! Very glossy and looks really close to the real thing. It was really easy to put together, took less than 20 minutes. I am so happy with my purchase!" —PrincessJas9
"I love it. It looks better than the picture and the size is perfect. Good for a small space, easy to assemble, and sturdy." —Albaraa
