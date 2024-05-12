BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    26 Game-Changing Products New Parents Need (Even If They Don’t Know That Yet)

    Soon you'll be the parent all the other parents call for product recs.

    Sally Elshorafa
    by Sally Elshorafa

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. car seat buckle release tool (that was featured on Shark Tank!) to put your days of being flustered by the difficulty of unlocking a car seat buckle behind you. A lot of infants will fall asleep while in the car, and you don't want to risk waking yours up because you're fumbling to unlock the buckle.

    Person holding a the car seat buckle release tool
    Adult securing child in car seat for safety
    UnbuckleMe is a woman-owned small business run by Becca Davison and her mother Barbara Heilman, an occupational therapist and grandmother of four.

    Promising review: "I love this because pushing the button on a 5-point harness can be difficult, time-consuming, and sometimes just annoying. The unbuckleme product helped me unbuckle my child’s car seat easily from the driver's seat so he can then remove himself from his car seat and be ready for me to open the back door and exit the car. Also, for anyone who likes to have longer nails, I’ve broken my thumb nail too many times to count while unbuckling the car seat. This product? Saves that from happening! It’s definitely worth the money." —Alexia

    Get it from Amazon for $14.99 (available in seven colors). 

    2. A wireless baby nasal aspirator for easily getting the gross gunk out of your infant's nose. Babies don't know how to blow their nose, but they sure do get stuffed up all the time. Give your child some relief by using this to gently suck all the goo out.

    Baby nasal aspirator product with three silicone tips next to its packaging, depicting a baby using the device
    This has three levels of suction and is charged via USB. 

    Promising review: "This is an absolute MUST-HAVE. Bought this for my toddler because she hates the bubble suction, and this has been a COMPLETE LIFESAVER. I wish I bought it sooner during her infant stage. 10/10 RECOMMEND! A MOMMY MUST-HAVE!!!!!" —Bianca P

    Get it from Amazon for $28.89+ (available in three colors).


    3. A rubber ducky thermometer that actually will make bath time lots of fun! Your tyke will love playing with it, and you'll love knowing the water is *just right* at all times. Win-win.

    A hand holding a yellow rubber duck with a built-in thermometer in water; suitable for bath time temperature checking
    I have this lil' gadget, and it's great! I discovered, upon having a baby, that I actually had no idea how hot my bath water was. This helped me keep the water temperature in check to make sure it was safe for my little one. And it's super cute!

    Promising review: "This duck simultaneously makes me and my kid happy. She loves playing with it in the bath, and I love getting an up-to-second read of her water temperature. It's great, set it and forget it." —Michel

    Get it from Amazon for $15.59.


    4. And a whale bath toy to distract your baby during bath time. Not all babies love the bath, so keep them happy with this floating toy that sprays water and lights up. 

    reviewer's photo of the whale toy lit up and squirting water in the bath
    reviewer's gif of the whale bath toy in action
    Promising review: "My grandson LOVES this! He has so much fun! Loves the colors and how it squirts the water. Really cute for a 1- or 2-year-old. Heck I think it's fun and cute! Definitely a must-have for bath time!" —Faye

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in six styles).

    5. A dashboard-mounted car video monitor so you can see what's going on in the backseat when your baby is in their carseat. Of course, practice caution when using this, but take comfort in being able to see your baby when they're making too much noise. (Or being too quiet — just as worrying!)

    reviewer image of the screen attached to the dashboard of their car with a view of the carseat
    www.amazon.com

    Please do not use this device when the vehicle is in motion.

    Watch this parent's review on TikTok.

    Promising review: "I saw this product on TikTok and knew I wanted to try it. I LOOOOOVE this product! I hate trying to use my rearview mirror to look into her mirror to ensure she’s okay. The quality of the video is great for the price, and I can easily see if my infant has spit up, or I can see her mouth to shove a paci in if needed. I can see details like if her eyes are open or closed. The night vision isn’t too bad but not as detailed, but you can see enough. But overall, for the price, I would buy this product again hands-down." —Michael Giblin

    Get it from Amazon for $26.99

    6. A bottle of Miss Mouth's Messy Eater Stain Treater spray because kids (and some adults, frankly) make messes everywhere, and it's important to have something that'll clean it up with minimal effort on your part. From food stains on clothing to markers on upholstered furniture, this parent-loved spray will remove the stain in no time.

    Promising review: "I recently tried Miss Mouth's stain remover spray, and I am impressed! This spray effortlessly removed tough stains on my clothes, leaving them spotless. This spray has removed oil stains from cooking, baby formula, breastmilk stains from newborn spit-up, and many other stains — the list is long. We have yet to find a stain that this spray doesn't tackle. Its pleasant scent and quick action make it a must-have for anyone dealing with messy eaters or accidental spills." —Tiffany B.

    Get it from Amazon for $7.99.


    7. prismatic film to apply to your windows to give you privacy without blocking out the sunlight. When the sun hits it, the room will erupt with rainbows that will delight you and your child.

    Gif of light shining through the film causing rainbow patterns
    Toddler reaching for light patterns on a door from a prism, wearing a patterned outfit
    Promising review: "We have this beautiful diamond window in our nursery that needed to be covered for privacy, but I didn’t want to cover up the window. This was perfect! It lets in enough light and provides a good amount of privacy. It’s very easy to install, especially while following the instructions. Taking off the back plastic can be a bit challenging, but it helps to bend the corner. While the room doesn’t receive direct sunlight, you can still see the pretty rainbow effect. Definitely would recommend!" —Emily Brewer

    Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in 11 sizes).

    8. And a pack of pleated blackout shades for quickly turning your child's room from day to night. They install in 15 minutes flat — just trim, peel, and stick — no tools required. 

    Reviewer's before and after photo showing the window on the left with the shade installed blocking out light and the window on the right without the shade letting in light.
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love these so much that I just keep buying them. I think I've reviewed them like five times already but whatever. They are that awesome. If you are renting a home, traveling in hotels/at family's house, moving to a new house, or just have kids — these are LIFE. I've used them for years under my kids' curtains since they were babies because they truly are blackout. We are military and move A LOT and the first thing I do is buy these before our trip because it's not always possible to hang curtains right away. They are literally just paper, they come extra wide so you can cut them with scissors to fit your window and they are peel-and-stick. Too easy." —esskay

    Get a pack of six from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in two sizes).

    9. A 3-in-1 baby carrier with a hip seat that lets you carry your infant on your chest (facing inwards or outwards) or on your back. When they're ready to sit up on their own, you can convert it to a standard hip seat.

    Abiie is a small business in Austin, Texas making stylish and practical baby gear.

    I have this carrier and it's changed my family's life. Both me and my husband use it daily, and it's quickly become our go-to way for carrying our infant son around. It's so much more practical and intimate than a bulky stroller. When he's tired, I'll have him face inward, and he'll fall asleep immediately. When we're out and about and he's wide awake, I have him face outwards so he can be part of the action. I can tell he is very comfortable in either position.

    With my firstborn, I never liked using the traditional baby carriers on the market because they didn't offer enough support, or they were too complicated to adjust and keep on. Because this one has a hip seat, it's ergonomically way better — my son's weight is distributed more evenly, so there's little to no pressure on my lower back, hips, and shoulders. And it's great that when he becomes old enough to sit up on his own, I just unzip the carrier part, and it becomes a practical hip seat. Truly a gift that keeps on giving.

    Promising review: "This baby carrier will replace all of your baby carriers! My favorite thing about it is the wide waistband. It doesn’t dig into your sides, back, or stomach after wearing for long periods of time. My little one is five months old, and he enjoys taking long walks and hikes in this carrier. He is comfortable, and I appreciate that his hips, knees, and legs are in a good 'M' position. The seat is supportive, and the shoulder straps are comfortable for mom or dad! My little one and I are both very happy with this purchase." —Kaile

    Get it from Abiie on Amazon for $69.95.


    10. A diaper caddy organizer so you can keep all your baby's essentials in one convenient place. It has two removable dividers and eight external pockets. Pro tip: keep one of these in your car's trunk if you and your kid are always on the go.

    Promising review: "I purchased this from a friend's baby shower registry and she loves it. The grey color is neutral and will match most decor, and I like that the caddy has sturdy handles so you can carry it from room to room or to the car. With all the slots, you can organize diapers, wipes, and anything else you use during changing time." —Amazon Customer

    Promising review: "I purchased this to carry baby items around the house. Would 10000% recommend. It fits so much and you can add and remove the dividers as needed." —Patricia C

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99.

    11. A galaxy projector that displays stars and moons all over the ceiling and walls, which can help sooth your baby to sleep. You can display red, green, blue, or white, or have it create a display that incorporates all the colors. There's also a timer setting if you don't want it to run all night.

    Promising review: "I bought this for my son's nursery before he was born. It's a wonderful nightlight for the price, never had an issue with it. It did make a faint noise when rotating the stars but that wasn't a problem actually it acted kinda like a white noise and helped the baby sleep. He's almost three now and the nightlight was still going strong until he decided to take it apart. Note that this is actually, like, the sixth time he's done this and he finally killed it. So for $25 it's a really good product. I'll be ordering him another one to replace it. This time I'll take advantage of the mount on the bottom of it and put it up on the wall where he can't reach it." —Caitlynn House

    Get it from Amazon for $10.99+ (available in four colors).


    12. A travel stroller so compact, it fits in the overhead bin on an airplane. This isn't just my go-to stroller when I travel with my kids, I also keep it in the trunk of my car for everyday use because it takes up so little space.

    This is quite literally the perfect companion for travel and everyday use. We take this stroller on vacation with us (it fits in the overhead bin of a plane!) and when we're home we keep it in our trunk and use it whenever we're on the go. It's the epitome of what you want in a compact stroller and is super easy to fold down and back up. It's suitable for newborns to kids up to 4-years-old or 48.5 pounds, whichever comes first.

    Promising review: "We bought this stroller bc the one we had was way to bulky even when folded. We got it right before our flight and put it to the test. This stroller is absolutely amazing! Fits under seat of plane! Fits in the over head compartment with ease! Fit everywhere we took it its not wide either which made it perfect to get by crowds. Rides so smooth and was easy to maneuver with one hand! Feels sturdy, reclines all the way back and still provides enough shade when reclined all the way! I love love love this stroller" —carolina alfaro

    Get it from Amazon for $249.


    13. A set of two baby spoons to make the starting solids transition easier (and more fun!) for your baby. These are specifically designed for little hands aged six months and up, and are great for teething. While other baby spoons tend to be too long or too flexible, this one is just right — allowing your infant to self-feed with ease and without frustration.

    Two patterned silicone teething spoons held in a hand
    Promising review: "It is a great first spoon/feeder for babies. It's super easy for babies to hold and bring to their mouth as it is very small. My baby started using it as a teether first and now she can eat some pureed solids by herself with this. It's easy to clean, I had no problem with it." —J&M Mackie 

    Get it from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in eight color combinations and in packs of two, four, and six).


    14. A round side table with a cloth storage basket for holding books and toys. The legs are circular, so no worrying about your kid bumping their head on a sharp edge. The tray table comes off for easy cleaning.

    Round side table with books on top and in storage compartment, used for functional decor in a home
    Promising review: "I ordered this table in pink for my great-granddaughter’s nursery! We needed a little table beside the rocking chair and it fit so well. I was pleasantly surprised at the quality and durability of the table…the detachable tray was perfect for cleaning up 3 a.m. feeding spills. The price was amazing and I really ordered it as a 'throw away' thinking it would just be cute for a couple of years and then gone…boy was I wrong. In fact, I just ordered a second one for my great-grandson when he makes his appearance, this time in black to match his iron crib! A winner for sure!" —Patricia Hudgens 

    Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in six colors).


    15. An outlet box to prevent curious hands from yanking out electrical cords, and while protecting them from access to the outlet. I don't know what it is about babies, but as soon as they start crawling, the first thing they do is go for the electrical outlets. Sigh.

    reviewer's child trying to open the outlet box
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is the best outlet protector I have tried, and I've tried several. From the simple socket plugs to outlet covers, my son could get access to the outlets at the age of 9 months. This one, however, securely covers the entire outlet and screws into the existing base. It is difficult for someone (even an adult) with small hands to open, requiring a good-sized spread of the hand to press on the latches on either side of the unit to lift the lid. The beauty of it, though, is that you can plug things into the outlet without the kids being able to get into it AND add or remove a device from the socket with ease. Definitely a good investment and should last for several years without being disturbed by curious and grubby little hands. It's a keeper." —AntKathy

    Get it from Amazon for $9.95.

    16. A pack of corner guards so you can worry less about your tiny tykes hurting themselves on sharp bits of furniture. And because they're transparent, they won't muck up the aesthetics of your home's beautiful interior design.

    Promising review: "These are honestly the best corner protectors we have tried! We've had a few others in our house and they are constantly falling off because they lost their sticky or our daughter pulls them off because they are huge and they catch her eye, and they are just not pretty to look at. But these are so small and clear, you don't even notice they are there (so our daughter doesn't even try to pull them off) they stick very well, and have already protected her little head from hitting a corner. I'm not sure how they will peel off, since we haven't tried yet, but so far so good!" —E3232

    Get it from Amazon for $8.98+ (available in three pack sizes).

    17. A pack of 50 velvet baby clothes hangers to keep all the tiny clothes organized in the closet. These can easily hold all the tiny sizes, from preemie to toddler. And the velvet helps the delicate clothes stay on the hook.

    Rack of various baby clothes with tags, suggesting shopping for infant wear
    Promising review: "Bought these to hang up baby clothes in my daughter's nursery. They are a perfect size for little clothes, and the velvet helps make sure that the clothes stay on the hanger and don't fall off. They seem to be sturdily made and I think will last us for years. Very happy with this purchase!" —Amazon Customer

    Get a pack of 50 from Amazon for $22.49+ (available in 10 colors). 


    18. A set of four baby toothbrushes so you can easily remove sugar, plaque, and food gunk from your baby's mouth. Because it covers the whole finger, you can brush from any angle. This is WAY easier to use than a traditional toothbrush.

    Promising review: "My baby loves using this toothbrush, especially during teething, gives her relief and makes me happy. The silicon is soft and gentle on her mouth. It’s a great tool for my baby to get used to having something in her mouth to introduce to toothbrush later." —Momo

    Get it from Amazon for $13.98+ (available in three different color combinations).


    19. A pack of 12 magnetic cabinet locks that are completely hidden from the outside. These are a must-have once your infant starts crawling.

    reviewer's video showing them opening the drawer with a magnetic key
    Amazon, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "These are awesome! I spent hours with a drill and screwdriver installing push down locks on cupboards five years ago. I now have another crawling baby and those ones are all broken. I was dreading installing new ones and saw these. They literally go on in seconds, the bracket means it lines up perfectly, and the adhesive is strong! My older kids think the magnet key is super fun. Baby stays out of the chemicals and I put one on the trash door so the dog stays out of the trash so everyone gets to live longer. Win-win. I also love that you can 'turn' them off and on so when my kids are bigger we can flip the switch but if little kids were visiting we could put them back on."Joseph J. Krakker

    Get a set of 12 from Amazon for $29.89.

    20. A pair of Sock Ons if your infant can't help but pull their socks off every chance they get. These slip on over your baby's socks to keep them firmly in place. 

    Three babies in diapers and baby socks, two crawling and one sitting
    These are designed for ages 6–12 months.

    Promising review: "Great invention to keep baby socks on for hours on end. My daughter gets out of everything and wriggles her way out of every swaddle, socks, or just about anything tight. These work great and are about the only thing she hasn't figured out how to take off. They are tight enough to stay on but not to the point where they become constrictive to the baby's feet. I've washed them several times and tossed them in the dryer as well by themselves without a mesh bag and they are just like new. They didn't become un-done from the ends like many other products after several washes. They are of great quality and definitely worth the investment." —Patty

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99.

    21. A quick-drying mesh bath toy storage bag that will help keep bath time tidy. And because it's removable, you can hang it higher than your kid can reach so only you can decide when it's time to play with the toys.

    A mesh gray bag full of toys hung on a shower wall