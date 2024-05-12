26 Game-Changing Products New Parents Need (Even If They Don’t Know That Yet)

1. A car seat buckle release tool (that was featured on Shark Tank!) to put your days of being flustered by the difficulty of unlocking a car seat buckle behind you. A lot of infants will fall asleep while in the car, and you don't want to risk waking yours up because you're fumbling to unlock the buckle.
UnbuckleMe is a woman-owned small business run by Becca Davison and her mother Barbara Heilman, an occupational therapist and grandmother of four.
Promising review: "I love this because pushing the button on a 5-point harness can be difficult, time-consuming, and sometimes just annoying. The unbuckleme product helped me unbuckle my child’s car seat easily from the driver's seat so he can then remove himself from his car seat and be ready for me to open the back door and exit the car. Also, for anyone who likes to have longer nails, I’ve broken my thumb nail too many times to count while unbuckling the car seat. This product? Saves that from happening! It’s definitely worth the money." —Alexia
Get it from Amazon for $14.99 (available in seven colors).
2. A wireless baby nasal aspirator for easily getting the gross gunk out of your infant's nose. Babies don't know how to blow their nose, but they sure do get stuffed up all the time. Give your child some relief by using this to gently suck all the goo out.
3. A rubber ducky thermometer that actually will make bath time lots of fun! Your tyke will love playing with it, and you'll love knowing the water is *just right* at all times. Win-win.
4. And a whale bath toy to distract your baby during bath time. Not all babies love the bath, so keep them happy with this floating toy that sprays water and lights up.
5. A dashboard-mounted car video monitor so you can see what's going on in the backseat when your baby is in their carseat. Of course, practice caution when using this, but take comfort in being able to see your baby when they're making too much noise. (Or being too quiet — just as worrying!)
Please do not use this device when the vehicle is in motion.
Watch this parent's review on TikTok.
Promising review: "I saw this product on TikTok and knew I wanted to try it. I LOOOOOVE this product! I hate trying to use my rearview mirror to look into her mirror to ensure she’s okay. The quality of the video is great for the price, and I can easily see if my infant has spit up, or I can see her mouth to shove a paci in if needed. I can see details like if her eyes are open or closed. The night vision isn’t too bad but not as detailed, but you can see enough. But overall, for the price, I would buy this product again hands-down." —Michael Giblin
Get it from Amazon for $26.99.
6. A bottle of Miss Mouth's Messy Eater Stain Treater spray because kids (and some adults, frankly) make messes everywhere, and it's important to have something that'll clean it up with minimal effort on your part. From food stains on clothing to markers on upholstered furniture, this parent-loved spray will remove the stain in no time.
7. A prismatic film to apply to your windows to give you privacy without blocking out the sunlight. When the sun hits it, the room will erupt with rainbows that will delight you and your child.
Promising review: "We have this beautiful diamond window in our nursery that needed to be covered for privacy, but I didn’t want to cover up the window. This was perfect! It lets in enough light and provides a good amount of privacy. It’s very easy to install, especially while following the instructions. Taking off the back plastic can be a bit challenging, but it helps to bend the corner. While the room doesn’t receive direct sunlight, you can still see the pretty rainbow effect. Definitely would recommend!" —Emily Brewer
Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in 11 sizes).
8. And a pack of pleated blackout shades for quickly turning your child's room from day to night. They install in 15 minutes flat — just trim, peel, and stick — no tools required.
Promising review: "I love these so much that I just keep buying them. I think I've reviewed them like five times already but whatever. They are that awesome. If you are renting a home, traveling in hotels/at family's house, moving to a new house, or just have kids — these are LIFE. I've used them for years under my kids' curtains since they were babies because they truly are blackout. We are military and move A LOT and the first thing I do is buy these before our trip because it's not always possible to hang curtains right away. They are literally just paper, they come extra wide so you can cut them with scissors to fit your window and they are peel-and-stick. Too easy." —esskay
Get a pack of six from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in two sizes).
9. A 3-in-1 baby carrier with a hip seat that lets you carry your infant on your chest (facing inwards or outwards) or on your back. When they're ready to sit up on their own, you can convert it to a standard hip seat.
10. A diaper caddy organizer so you can keep all your baby's essentials in one convenient place. It has two removable dividers and eight external pockets. Pro tip: keep one of these in your car's trunk if you and your kid are always on the go.
11. A galaxy projector that displays stars and moons all over the ceiling and walls, which can help sooth your baby to sleep. You can display red, green, blue, or white, or have it create a display that incorporates all the colors. There's also a timer setting if you don't want it to run all night.
12. A travel stroller so compact, it fits in the overhead bin on an airplane. This isn't just my go-to stroller when I travel with my kids, I also keep it in the trunk of my car for everyday use because it takes up so little space.
13. A set of two baby spoons to make the starting solids transition easier (and more fun!) for your baby. These are specifically designed for little hands aged six months and up, and are great for teething. While other baby spoons tend to be too long or too flexible, this one is just right — allowing your infant to self-feed with ease and without frustration.
14. A round side table with a cloth storage basket for holding books and toys. The legs are circular, so no worrying about your kid bumping their head on a sharp edge. The tray table comes off for easy cleaning.
15. An outlet box to prevent curious hands from yanking out electrical cords, and while protecting them from access to the outlet. I don't know what it is about babies, but as soon as they start crawling, the first thing they do is go for the electrical outlets. Sigh.
Promising review: "This is the best outlet protector I have tried, and I've tried several. From the simple socket plugs to outlet covers, my son could get access to the outlets at the age of 9 months. This one, however, securely covers the entire outlet and screws into the existing base. It is difficult for someone (even an adult) with small hands to open, requiring a good-sized spread of the hand to press on the latches on either side of the unit to lift the lid. The beauty of it, though, is that you can plug things into the outlet without the kids being able to get into it AND add or remove a device from the socket with ease. Definitely a good investment and should last for several years without being disturbed by curious and grubby little hands. It's a keeper." —AntKathy
Get it from Amazon for $9.95.
16. A pack of corner guards so you can worry less about your tiny tykes hurting themselves on sharp bits of furniture. And because they're transparent, they won't muck up the aesthetics of your home's beautiful interior design.
17. A pack of 50 velvet baby clothes hangers to keep all the tiny clothes organized in the closet. These can easily hold all the tiny sizes, from preemie to toddler. And the velvet helps the delicate clothes stay on the hook.
18. A set of four baby toothbrushes so you can easily remove sugar, plaque, and food gunk from your baby's mouth. Because it covers the whole finger, you can brush from any angle. This is WAY easier to use than a traditional toothbrush.
19. A pack of 12 magnetic cabinet locks that are completely hidden from the outside. These are a must-have once your infant starts crawling.
Promising review: "These are awesome! I spent hours with a drill and screwdriver installing push down locks on cupboards five years ago. I now have another crawling baby and those ones are all broken. I was dreading installing new ones and saw these. They literally go on in seconds, the bracket means it lines up perfectly, and the adhesive is strong! My older kids think the magnet key is super fun. Baby stays out of the chemicals and I put one on the trash door so the dog stays out of the trash so everyone gets to live longer. Win-win. I also love that you can 'turn' them off and on so when my kids are bigger we can flip the switch but if little kids were visiting we could put them back on." —Joseph J. Krakker
Get a set of 12 from Amazon for $29.89.
20. A pair of Sock Ons if your infant can't help but pull their socks off every chance they get. These slip on over your baby's socks to keep them firmly in place.
These are designed for ages 6–12 months.
Promising review: "Great invention to keep baby socks on for hours on end. My daughter gets out of everything and wriggles her way out of every swaddle, socks, or just about anything tight. These work great and are about the only thing she hasn't figured out how to take off. They are tight enough to stay on but not to the point where they become constrictive to the baby's feet. I've washed them several times and tossed them in the dryer as well by themselves without a mesh bag and they are just like new. They didn't become un-done from the ends like many other products after several washes. They are of great quality and definitely worth the investment." —Patty
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.