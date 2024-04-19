If Your Mattress Has Seen Better Days, Here Are 15 Of The Best Ones You Can Get Right On Amazon

Hi there! I'm Sally Elshorafa — Home and Garden Editor here at BuzzFeed.
Mattress shopping can be so daunting, but it doesn't have to be. I've combed through the offerings on Amazon and narrowed it down to the 15 best buys. But first, an explainer of the different types of mattresses.
The world of mattresses is as varied as the sleepers who use them.
Memory foam mattresses are known for their contouring properties: they adapt to the shape of your body, which means you'll always feel supported no matter what position you prefer to sleep in. They're especially popular among those with chronic pain or those who prefer a mattress that cradles their body — which is a boon for folks who share a bed with a restless partner.
Innerspring mattresses are the traditional mattresses that most people grew up with; they have a coil spring system. They're popular because they offer firm support and bounce, and are still the most common mattress you can buy. They tend to be more breathable than foam mattresses, which is ideal for those who sleep hot. Variations in coil types and layout also offer a range of firmness options.
Hybrid mattresses combine the best of both worlds: layers of foam (memory or latex) on top of an innerspring coil system. Many people like a hybrid mattress because it offers the comfort and pressure relief of foam with the support and breathability of springs.
Latex mattresses are known for their eco-friendliness, durability, and breathability. They provide a responsive, bouncy feel. Natural latex derives from rubber trees, which means it's hypoallergic and antimicrobial.
Gel-infused foam mattresses are a variation of memory foam mattresses that include gel beds or layers to combat one of memory foam's main drawbacks: heat retention. The gel works to dissipate heat, helping to regulate the sleeper's temperature throughout the night.
These are the most common mattress sizes:
Twin 38” x 75”
Twin XL 38” x 80”
Full 54” x 75”
Queen 60” x 80”
King 76” x 80”
California King 72” x 84”
And now, onto the top 15:
1. A gel memory foam mattress for helping hot sleepers stay cool while they get some shut-eye. This one has six different thicknesses, and the cover is removable for easy cleaning.
2. A Casper memory foam mattress for those who want good support or share a bed with someone who tosses and turns throughout the night. This one has a bottom layer of foam that provides support and prevents sagging, a middle layer of foam that’s more breathable, and a top layer that’s a knit cover for added comfort.
3. A hybrid mattress if you want the best of both worlds. It has a high-density super soft foam layer for pressure relief, a high-density cooling gel memory foam layer for lumbar support, and wrapped coils to minimize motion transfer. There’s also a bottom layer for stability and a top layer knit cover.
4. A 5" innerspring mattress with a 1" top layer of foam if you prefer your mattress firm. This is a great option if you're a back or stomach sleeper or just want an inexpensive but durable mattress. It's also a good transitional mattress for toddlers ready for a bigger bed.
5. A memory foam mattress with medium firmness that's infused with all-natural green tea and purified charcoal to help keep your mattress fresh night after night — perfect for sweaty sleepers.
6. A memory foam and spring hybrid mattress so you can say goodbye to counting sheep and hello to deep, dreamy sleep. It has a plush quilted top layer, a cushy comfort foam surface, and robust tempered steel coils for all the support your back ever needed.
7. An extra plush memory foam mattress if you're in need of a mattress that offers pressure relief. The soft memory foam will contour to your body, distribute weight evenly, and reduce pressure points.
8. A 16" medium firm hybrid mattress with eight different layers of support. From the breathable cashmere blend pillow top to the three types of foam used (pressure-relieving, cushioning, and support comfort), this mattress is the epitome of luxury.
9. A plush quilted hybrid mattress with three layers of one-inch foam and nine inches of innerspring. Each spring is individually wrapped, which is essential if you share a bed and one of you moves around a lot — the wrapped coils prevent motion disturbance.
10. A 12" medium-plush hybrid mattress if you want luxury and cutting-edge technology. It has adaptive foam with responsive springs, offering the perfect balance of softness and support. The added graphite and cooling gel will keep you cool all night long, making it perfect for those who run hot while sleeping.
11. A medium firm gel memory foam mattress with edge support if you find yourself slipping off the edge of mattresses when you sit on them. This mattress has three layers of foam for optimal support: 2 inches of gel memory foam, 2.5 inches of a medium foam layer, and 5.5 inches of high-density base support foam.
12. A medium firm memory foam mattress infused with bamboo and charcoal to help regulate moisture, temperature, and odor — a must if you're a hot sleeper or let pets nap in your bed.
13. A trifold memory foam mattress if you require a mattress that can be stashed away when not in use. It comes in four- or six-inch thicknesses and all regular mattress sizes, and the cover is machine washable. This is a great get if you're someone who likes to host overnight guests but don't necessarily have a proper bed to offer them.
14. A firm kids' mattress that's 5 inches of innerspring with a one-inch top layer of cushioned foam. Spring mattresses are a great choice for kids' beds because of durability and support, airflow, even weight distribution, and firmness.
15. And a parent-loved foam crib mattress with over 41,000 5-star ratings (it's the best-selling crib mattress on Amazon!). It's extra firm so infants can sleep safely. Bonus: the cover is waterproof and machine washable.
