    If Your Mattress Has Seen Better Days, Here Are 15 Of The Best Ones You Can Get Right On Amazon

    You're about to get the best sleep ever.

    Sally Elshorafa
    by Sally Elshorafa

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Hi there! I'm Sally Elshorafa — Home and Garden Editor here at BuzzFeed.

    Mattress shopping can be so daunting, but it doesn't have to be. I've combed through the offerings on Amazon and narrowed it down to the 15 best buys. But first, an explainer of the different types of mattresses.

    The world of mattresses is as varied as the sleepers who use them.

    Memory foam mattresses are known for their contouring properties: they adapt to the shape of your body, which means you'll always feel supported no matter what position you prefer to sleep in. They're especially popular among those with chronic pain or those who prefer a mattress that cradles their body — which is a boon for folks who share a bed with a restless partner.

    Innerspring mattresses are the traditional mattresses that most people grew up with; they have a coil spring system. They're popular because they offer firm support and bounce, and are still the most common mattress you can buy. They tend to be more breathable than foam mattresses, which is ideal for those who sleep hot. Variations in coil types and layout also offer a range of firmness options.

    Hybrid mattresses combine the best of both worlds: layers of foam (memory or latex) on top of an innerspring coil system. Many people like a hybrid mattress because it offers the comfort and pressure relief of foam with the support and breathability of springs. 

    Latex mattresses are known for their eco-friendliness, durability, and breathability. They provide a responsive, bouncy feel. Natural latex derives from rubber trees, which means it's hypoallergic and antimicrobial. 

    Gel-infused foam mattresses are a variation of memory foam mattresses that include gel beds or layers to combat one of memory foam's main drawbacks: heat retention. The gel works to dissipate heat, helping to regulate the sleeper's temperature throughout the night. 

    These are the most common mattress sizes:

    Twin 38” x 75”

    Twin XL 38” x 80” 

    Full 54” x 75”

    Queen 60” x 80” 

    King 76” x 80” 

    California King 72” x 84”

    And now, onto the top 15:

    1. A gel memory foam mattress for helping hot sleepers stay cool while they get some shut-eye. This one has six different thicknesses, and the cover is removable for easy cleaning.

    A modern upholstered bed with a white mattress in a stylish bedroom setup
    Amazon

    Promising review: "The gel memory foam provides incredible comfort, contouring my body for a restful and rejuvenating night's sleep. I appreciate the balanced support it offers – not too firm, not too soft, just perfect. The 10-inch thickness adds a luxurious feel to the mattress, creating a plush sleeping surface. What sets this mattress apart is its ability to regulate temperature with the gel-infused memory foam, keeping me cool and comfortable throughout the night. This is a fantastic choice if you're in the market for a mattress that combines superior comfort, support, and cooling technology. It's a true investment in quality sleep, and I highly recommend it to anyone looking to upgrade their sleep experience." —Matt 

    Get it from Amazon for $79.59+ (available in sizes twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, and California king and six thicknesses).


    2. A Casper memory foam mattress for those who want good support or share a bed with someone who tosses and turns throughout the night. This one has a bottom layer of foam that provides support and prevents sagging, a middle layer of foam that’s more breathable, and a top layer that’s a knit cover for added comfort.

    Amazon

    Casper mattresses use CertiPUR-US certified foams, making them without ozone depleters, heavy metals, or other harmful substances.

    Promising review: "This mattress is gold! No more joint soreness and sleep issues. I sleep so well now. Most times, I don't even want to get up because I'm so comfortable! I highly recommend this product!" —Angela Marseglia

    Get it from Amazon for $395+ (available in twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, and California king).


    3. A hybrid mattress if you want the best of both worlds. It has a high-density super soft foam layer for pressure relief, a high-density cooling gel memory foam layer for lumbar support, and wrapped coils to minimize motion transfer. There’s also a bottom layer for stability and a top layer knit cover.

    Amazon

    Promising review: "Beds are so expensive, so I decided to go with this cheaper one. Very comfy. We let it sit and expand for 72 hours, and we have loved it since" —Zach Thomas

    Get it from Amazon for $149.99+ (available in twin, full, queen, king, and California king sizes and three thicknesses).


    4. A 5" innerspring mattress with a 1" top layer of foam if you prefer your mattress firm. This is a great option if you're a back or stomach sleeper or just want an inexpensive but durable mattress. It's also a good transitional mattress for toddlers ready for a bigger bed.

    Amazon

    Promising review: "The hallmark of a quality mattress is not just the luxuriousness it promises, but the tangible impact it has on sleep quality. My mother's endorsement of this mattress was subtle yet profound — her habitual complaints about her back ceased entirely. The mornings were met with a surprising lack of discomfort, a testament to the mattress's supportive design. Coupled with its space-saving advantage, this mattress proves that comfort need not come at the cost of convenience. A highly recommended choice that, quite literally, transforms sleep into a rejuvenating experience." —Gabriel Bracho

    "I bought this for my daughter, who has upgraded to a big girl bed. It's actually really comfortable. To the point, if she's having a hard time falling asleep, I can lie down with her, and even I'm comfortable with it. Surprised it does not cost more for how good it is." —Mac

    Get it from Amazon for $92.55+ (available in a narrow twin, twin, twin XL, full, full XL, and queen).


    5. A memory foam mattress with medium firmness that's infused with all-natural green tea and purified charcoal to help keep your mattress fresh night after night — perfect for sweaty sleepers.

    Amazon

    Promising review: "I've had this mattress for seven years now and it's still in new condition. SEVEN YEARS! I bought a waterproof cover to put on it when I ordered. Not because I'm going to pee the bed, but... kids, dogs, and life. I take it off to wash it and you would think this mattress is brand new! Order this, let this baby expand, and you will have a lifelong firm mattress that won't lose its shape!" —Kelly

    Get it from Amazon for $96.50+ (available in a narrow twin, twin, twin XL, full, queen, short queen, king, California king sizes and five thicknesses).


    6. A memory foam and spring hybrid mattress so you can say goodbye to counting sheep and hello to deep, dreamy sleep. It has a plush quilted top layer, a cushy comfort foam surface, and robust tempered steel coils for all the support your back ever needed.

    Amazon

    Promising review: "I've only had this two nights, but it's been the best sleep I've had in years. I was leery about a bed in box, but it's definitely on par with the expensive mattress I bought 15 years ago. I'm a side sleeper and suffer from pain in my hips constantly, and I woke up almost completely pain-free after one night. Very good decision to buy" —Pippi

    Get it from Amazon for $119.99+ (available in a twin, twin XL, full, queen, short queen, king, California king sizes, and three thicknesses).


    7. An extra plush memory foam mattress if you're in need of a mattress that offers pressure relief. The soft memory foam will contour to your body, distribute weight evenly, and reduce pressure points.

    Modern styled bedroom with a bed, two nightstands, and decorative lamps
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Bought this mattress for the first time three years ago, and to this day, it's still one of the best investments we've ever made. It's soft, yet supportive and firm in the right ways and never lost its shape. We recently needed a mattress for another bed and thought we'd try to save a few dollars. Ended up returning that budget mattress as it was sagging and losing its shape aftee a few weeks and rebought this one. It's absolutely worth the extra money." —JLee

    Get it from Amazon for $203.99+ (available in twin, full, queen, king, and California king sizes and three thicknesses).


    8. A 16" medium firm hybrid mattress with eight different layers of support. From the breathable cashmere blend pillow top to the three types of foam used (pressure-relieving, cushioning, and support comfort), this mattress is the epitome of luxury.

    A DreamCloud mattress on a bed frame in a bedroom setting, flanked by bedside tables and lamps
    Amazon

    Promising review: "This is an incredible product because of its pressure-relieving memory foam. It definitely takes the stress off the pressure points in my body. It's like sleeping in a cloud! The comfort and support this mattress provides is simply stunning. It's a worthwhile investment in ensuring a good night's sleep." —Sarah McCann 

    Promising review: "I really like the features of this mattress. The supportive comfort foam is truly impressive. It provides the right amount of firmness and softness, striking a perfect balance for a good night's sleep. It's been a game-changer for me. Highly recommended!" —Tracy Schutte

    Get it from Amazon for $1,099+ (available in twin XL, queen, king, and California king sizes).


    9. A plush quilted hybrid mattress with three layers of one-inch foam and nine inches of innerspring. Each spring is individually wrapped, which is essential if you share a bed and one of you moves around a lot — the wrapped coils prevent motion disturbance.

    A Vibe branded mattress on a simple wooden bed frame in a bright, modern bedroom setup
    Amazon

    Promising review: "This mattress is fantastic. I'm not sure if this is what all new mattresses are like, because I'm pretty sure I've always slept on mattresses that are old, but wow. The mattress is the perfect blend of soft and supportive. I'd say I like a mattress with some firmness but a memory foam–like top that conforms a bit. This one was the sweet spot for me. It's holding up, and it's great." —Stardusting

    Get it from Amazon for $211.13+ (available in twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, and California king sizes).


    10. A 12" medium-plush hybrid mattress if you want luxury and cutting-edge technology. It has adaptive foam with responsive springs, offering the perfect balance of softness and support. The added graphite and cooling gel will keep you cool all night long, making it perfect for those who run hot while sleeping.

    Modern bedroom with a minimalist designed bed and matching bedside tables, each with a lamp
    Amazon

    Promising review: "We bought this mattress almost two years ago and it looks and feels as if we just bought it! No dips or valleys at all! So comfortable!!!!!! We've had other similar mattresses that start dipping within only six months. This one still feels and looks brand new! HIGHLY HIGHLY recommend this mattress! Perfect!!!" —Jacki 

    Get it from Amazon for $1,171.80+ (available in twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, and California king sizes).


    11. A medium firm gel memory foam mattress with edge support if you find yourself slipping off the edge of mattresses when you sit on them. This mattress has three layers of foam for optimal support: 2 inches of gel memory foam, 2.5 inches of a medium foam layer, and 5.5 inches of high-density base support foam.

    Amazon

    Promising review: "I'm usually not one to like a firm mattress, but this mattress is quite firm. I have found though, that I sleep incredibly well on it. Being memory foam, you do sink into the mattress some. Obviously, body weight is going to be a factor in how far you sink. I'm over 250 lbs., so I sink in a good bit. It took several days for the mattress to expand fully. I expected the typical 48–72 hours for the mattress to expand, but it was nearly a week. Fortunately, so far, this mattress has been nothing but great. It's so comfortable I can't even lay on it to read or watch TV without almost immediately falling asleep. If you need a new mattress, this one is an excellent choice." —A. Thomas

    Get it from Amazon for $149+ (available in twin XL, full, queen, and king sizes and two thicknesses).


    12. A medium firm memory foam mattress infused with bamboo and charcoal to help regulate moisture, temperature, and odor — a must if you're a hot sleeper or let pets nap in your bed.

    A modern, neatly made bed with &quot;Nap Queen&quot; text on the comfortable-looking mattress in a stylish bedroom setting
    Amazon

    Promising review: "This, by far, is the most comfortable bed I’ve ever had in my life. I always have had bad back pain and nerve damage, and this bed basically saved me because I wake up extremely refreshed, and I wake up with no back pain at all. This is by far the best money I’ve ever spent. I don’t regret my purchase at all. This is an awesome product. Props to Nap Queen for saving my back." —Sammie J

    Get it from Amazon for $130.83+ (available in twin, twin XL, full, and queen sizes and five thicknesses).


    13. A trifold memory foam mattress if you require a mattress that can be stashed away when not in use. It comes in four- or six-inch thicknesses and all regular mattress sizes, and the cover is machine washable. This is a great get if you're someone who likes to host overnight guests but don't necessarily have a proper bed to offer them.

    Woman sitting next to an open, foldable mattress, suitable for compact living spaces
    Amazon

    Promising review: "The foam was thicker and more responsive than expected for this price point! We got the ‘single,’ which is slightly narrower than a twin but still as long, so it could fit in a small space. It arrived clean and vacuum-wrapped so we opened it and gave it a few hours in the room before we made it up for someone to sleep on it. Worked great, and folds up, and can fit in the closet easily. However, kiddo is using it like a chair against the wall after the guest left. So a win-win." —Lisa M. 

    Get it from Amazon for $49.93+ (available in small single, twin, twin XL, full, queen, and king sizes and two thicknesses).


    14. A firm kids' mattress that's 5 inches of innerspring with a one-inch top layer of cushioned foam. Spring mattresses are a great choice for kids' beds because of durability and support, airflow, even weight distribution, and firmness.

    Mattress with bedspread and plush toy on it, in a bedroom setting for a shopping article
    Amazon

    Promising review: "We bought this for my almost four-year-old for her first bed other than her crib. I was a little worried as some of the reviews said that the mattress was really hard. We did not find that to be the case at all! This is a really good quality mattress for the price it is! It’s firm, yes, but not hard. I laid on it and I found it very comfortable and I normally sleep on a pillow-top mattress. My daughter loves it too. She sleeps so well on it! She falls asleep faster and has better quality sleep than she did on her crib mattress. I’m really happy we purchased this!" —Blake

    Get it from Amazon for $92.55+ (available in narrow twin, twin, twin XL, full, full XL, and queen sizes).


    15. And a parent-loved foam crib mattress with over 41,000 5-star ratings (it's the best-selling crib mattress on Amazon!). It's extra firm so infants can sleep safely. Bonus: the cover is waterproof and machine washable.

    Amazon

    Promising review: "I was hesitant to buy this one but I read the reviews and said why not give it a shot. The mattress itself has a removable cover for accidents, that you can take off and throw into the washer. The mattress is nice and firm, I even laid on it after letting it puff back up from shipping. Obviously it’s not made for adults but curiosity got the better of me. It fits the crib perfectly nice and tight like it should, so I feel safe with my little one in there. He naps well on it, so no complaints from me there. I say if you can afford it, it’s worth the money." —Alexilou2

    Get it from Amazon for $89.99.


    Reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.