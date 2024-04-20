BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    34 Affordable Decor Items That’ll Instantly Upgrade Your Living Space

    Everything on this list is under $20.

    Sally Elshorafa
    by Sally Elshorafa

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. A durable and luxurious faux fur throw in an array of colors to drape over your furniture. And when night falls you can snuggle up under it to get nice and cozy.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I bought this throw a year ago. We have it on the couch and we are a pet friendly home. This throw gets washed once a week in very hot water and dried in a hot dryer. It looks as good as the day I received it. I would highly recommend. You will not be disappointed." —Happy Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in 18 colors).

    2. A pack of artificial ivy leaves so you can bring the outdoors in, minus the bugs and dirt. Hang these on your walls for a backdrop or use them as window treatments for extra privacy.

    amazon.com, amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "These are fantastic and looks like it could be real ivy once hung. One pack of 16 vines covered the length of my wall just like I was hoping and they complimented the zen/oasis aesthetic I have in my living room perfectly." —Erica

    Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in three quantities and with or without lights).

    3. A modern acrylic vase for showing off your latest score from the florist in the most stylish way possible. Because it's so beautiful, no need to shove it under the sink when it's not in use, it'll look great empty, too!

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Really unique and funky vase! I wanted something different from the same old clear glass vases I already have, and this definitely checks that box. I was a little surprised that it was a plastic-like material and it’s on the smaller size, but it still looks fancier than it is! Great color!" —Ben Berey

    Get it from Amazon for $15.99.

    4. A privacy window film to turn any window into a rainbow factory. When the light hits it, your space will be covered in rainbows. And when the light isn't hitting it, it looks like ornate stained glass. This is a win-win. 

    Gif of light shining through the film causing rainbow patterns
    Reviewer's room's floor is covered in rainbows
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I can't tell you how surprised and delighted we were at the rainbow effect this film has. I bought it to make a window overlooking the street more private, and I thought I would appreciate seeing the rainbow colors on the window itself. But then when the light was shining on it at the right angle, it cast these beautiful rainbow colors on the wall. So I bought a second roll to put on one of our master bedroom windows that overlooks our neighbor's patio so I don't have to draw the curtains. In the morning now, the light comes in at just the right angle to pass through the rainbow prism and cast beautiful rainbow colors on the wall." —J.B.

    Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in 11 sizes).

    5. A pack of two hanging baskets so you can embrace being a plant parent without giving up precious floor space. Also — and this is just a theory — I feel like plants that are elevated off the ground get less dusty. 

    Home office space with a desktop computer, calendar on the wall, and two hanging planters
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I got these after seeing something similar on the Anthropologie site for almost four times the price. These are super cute and better quality than I expected for such a low price." —runningdiva89

    Get it from Amazon for $17.99+ (available in four colors).

    6. cloud-shaped magnetic key holder that you can keep near your front door so you never forget where your keys are. Folks also use these in their bathroom to collect and store bobby pins. 

    A minimalist cloud magnet tacked to a wall holding two sets of car keys
    two of the little clouds hung at an angle, holding two different sets of keys
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    See it in this TikTok from @favonlinefinds!

    Promising review: "This is the cutest way to hold keys ever! And it was mad easy to install: peel and stick. I don’t know how I ever survived just using a hook instead of this cute magnet cloud. Excellent housewarming gift too. I now take it with wine as a gift for any friends/family moving." —Clemmie C.

    Get it from Amazon for $6.53.

    7. A set of peel-and-stick floor tiles to give your old floors a major upgrade. Instead of breaking the bank installing new tiles (which is just not an option for those of us who rent), lay these down instead. When it's time to move you simply peel them off. It's really that easy. 

    a reviewer photo of their bathroom with the black and white patterned floor tiles
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "These are so easy to install! We sold our house and moved into a mobile home on our land while we build a house. We wanted to do a little updating but we don't want to spend a lot. We decided to use self adhesive flooring and I fell in love with these! The pattern and color were perfect for my bathroom theme! Installation was easy and quick. They stick great and it's been a few weeks and we've had no issues. I love the texture and they're so easy to clean! Definitely recommend!" —Heather Wine

    Get a set of 10 tiles from Amazon for $13.32+ (available in three sizes and two colors).

    8. tabletop mirror with an unusual shape that makes it as much decor as it is practical. Keep it on your desk for mid-work makeup touch-ups or on your dresser so you can admire yourself while you get ready. 

    wavy shape mirror in wooden stand
    Amazon

    Promising review: "This product exceeded my expectations. It is both cute and aesthetic. The process was very very easy to put it together and the durability to this product is thought the roof, because I recently moved and it was sitting with a bunch of boxes, one on top of the other. You will not regret it!" —audriana

    Get it from Amazon for $8.90.

    9. A pair of LED stained glass bulbs if you want your ceiling and walls to erupt with rainbows every time you turn the light on. If you're a renter who can't paint your walls but loves color, this is the product for you. 

    Close-up of a multicolored, iridescent light bulb inside a crystal chandelier
    Floor lamp casts a colorful light pattern on a wall and nearby surfaces. There's a framed item on the wall
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "These bulbs are so cute!! Light is bright enough for us and the colors are perfect. They really add some fun to the room and make going to bed more comfy." —Lily Smith

    Get them from Amazon for $19.98 (available in five styles).

    10. A printable Wi-Fi sign so you don't have to try to remember your router name and password every time a new person comes over. You download the file, so if you ever need to change your network's name or password you just edit the original copy and print a new sign.

    A sign that reads &quot;welcome the wifi password is inmyhouse974&quot; is shown
    Pastel Design Studio / Etsy

    Pastel Design Studio is a woman-owned small business based in North Carolina making original printable art and graphic resources.

    Promising review: "The cutest Wi-Fi sign! Can’t wait to put it up for our guests this weekend! Love that I can change the details when we move and change passwords! So cute!" —Hannah

    Get it from Pastel Design Studio on Etsy for $4.79 (originally $7.99).

    11. An LED 3D digital clock if you want to keep tabs on the time without needing to pick up your phone. We all do it: You check your phone to see what time it is, and then spend the next 20 minutes checking the 'gram and browsing TikTok. This way, you can know the time and not worry about being distracted. 

    reviewer holding the 9.5-inch version with the 15-inch version hanging on the wall in the background
    reviewer image of digital clock on shelf
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Love this clock! We originally got it for the office but decided to hang it above the bathroom mirror, so it serves as a night light, as well! We love it (my wife especially) and we definitely recommend it to other buyers! Did we mention it tells the date and temperature, too? :)" —Kevin Miller-Smead

    Get it from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in three sizes and three colors).

    12. A floating bookshelf to show off your favorite books. Sure, you could keep them in rows on a bookshelf, but why do that when you can display them like this instead?

    reviewer's floating bookshelves on the wall
    reviewer's five floating bookshelves
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "These are so much fun! We ordered the small size, which fits standard hardback books (approximately five to seven hardbacks in my experience). They're a great way to add some extra storage to our very small home, and we've placed them in our hallway so people ask us about them all the time. I'd highly recommend!" —LaBuenaVidaMere

    Get it from Amazon for $15.82+ (available in two sizes and in sets of one or three).

    13. A satin pillowcase so smooth, it makes friction between your hair and pillow a thing of the past, turning every night into a beauty treatment for your locks and your skin. Its luxurious feel not only pampers you to sleep but also helps keep bedhead and sleep creases at bay. And it looks so beautiful!

    Satin pillowcase packaging highlighting 600 thread count for hair and skin benefits
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I am blown away by the high quality of these affordable satin pillowcases. This is the third brand I’ve tried, and these are hands down the winners. The material is high quality and feels silky and durable (yet soft and supple). The stitching and zipper feel like they will last. (I will update if that is not the case.) They fit beautifully and look great. I am so impressed." —Cathy H. 

    Get it from Amazon for $18.99+ (available in 34 colors, standard/queen and king sizes, and in singles or packs of two).

    14. crystal table lamp to cast the most beautiful light patterns and shadows. If you're short on electrical outlets but really need light, this is your best bet. Oh, and one charge provides 5–7 hours of light!

    a gif from the seller showing how this lamp sparkles as light hits it
    a little crystal table lamp turned on, casting prisms of light on the table
    Amazon, www.amazon.com

    See it in action on TikTok from @heartdefensor!

    Promising review: "The light looks so magical. My favorite part is that you can place it anywhere without having to plug it in. Comes with a USB charger to recharge the battery. Also dimmable. Perfect night light for reading." —Jasmine

    Get it from Amazon for $13.99.

    15. Lighted curtains you can string up over windows or the entire ceiling, because nothing beats sleeping under the stars, especially from the comfort of your own bed.

    curtain of string lights layered with sheer curtain
    reviewer pic of lighted curtains on an A-frame ceiling in an attic bedroom
    Amazon, www.amazon.com

    Some reviewers note that they're way easier to hang up if you leave the strings tied, then untie them once you have the lights mounted where you want them. Also try layering them with some sheer curtains.

    Promising review: "It's been a couple of years since I've had these but THEY ARE GREAT. I bought the curtain and lights separately and used it to create an accent wall in my teeny tiny NYC apartment. I got tons of compliments on them and it was SO easy to set up. I just used thumbtacks to place it into the wall (probably not the best idea but hey, it worked)." —katrinaforreal

    Get them from Amazon for $17.74+ (available in nine different styles).

    16. A bouquet of realistic looking faux eucalyptus stems to add a little greenery to your space, no watering required. Each bundle comes with five bendable stems, perfect for bending into a natural look.

    Reviewer&#x27;s faux Eucalyptus stems are shown in a vase
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I just needed something to add visual interest and some height for my entryway decor and fake because my kid will destroy anything and everything. Also didn’t require a lot since the vase I chose is pretty narrow so one bunch of five was perfect! They came individually wrapped then wrapped all together in bubble wrap so they were completely beautiful after unwrapping. " —MrsHReadsALot 

    Get it from Amazon for $6.99.

    17. An antique-inspired mirror that's super romantic. It's very lightweight because it's plastic, so no need for heavy-duty hardware when it comes to hanging it — some folks just use double-sided tape.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This was everything I had hoped it would be. It is light, easy to hang, and just beautiful! The weight really helps in the installation as I have plaster walls and can use those Command strips on this. Some mirrors are so heavy — this one isn't. It's just beautiful. Highly recommend. Quick shipping, too!" —Jane G Chlapaty

    Get it from Amazon for $10.99+ (available in three colors and in packs of one or two).