34 Affordable Decor Items That’ll Instantly Upgrade Your Living Space

1. A durable and luxurious faux fur throw in an array of colors to drape over your furniture. And when night falls you can snuggle up under it to get nice and cozy.
2. A pack of artificial ivy leaves so you can bring the outdoors in, minus the bugs and dirt. Hang these on your walls for a backdrop or use them as window treatments for extra privacy.
3. A modern acrylic vase for showing off your latest score from the florist in the most stylish way possible. Because it's so beautiful, no need to shove it under the sink when it's not in use, it'll look great empty, too!
4. A privacy window film to turn any window into a rainbow factory. When the light hits it, your space will be covered in rainbows. And when the light isn't hitting it, it looks like ornate stained glass. This is a win-win.
Promising review: "I can't tell you how surprised and delighted we were at the rainbow effect this film has. I bought it to make a window overlooking the street more private, and I thought I would appreciate seeing the rainbow colors on the window itself. But then when the light was shining on it at the right angle, it cast these beautiful rainbow colors on the wall. So I bought a second roll to put on one of our master bedroom windows that overlooks our neighbor's patio so I don't have to draw the curtains. In the morning now, the light comes in at just the right angle to pass through the rainbow prism and cast beautiful rainbow colors on the wall." —J.B.
5. A pack of two hanging baskets so you can embrace being a plant parent without giving up precious floor space. Also — and this is just a theory — I feel like plants that are elevated off the ground get less dusty.
Promising review: "I got these after seeing something similar on the Anthropologie site for almost four times the price. These are super cute and better quality than I expected for such a low price." —runningdiva89
6. A cloud-shaped magnetic key holder that you can keep near your front door so you never forget where your keys are. Folks also use these in their bathroom to collect and store bobby pins.
Promising review: "This is the cutest way to hold keys ever! And it was mad easy to install: peel and stick. I don’t know how I ever survived just using a hook instead of this cute magnet cloud. Excellent housewarming gift too. I now take it with wine as a gift for any friends/family moving." —Clemmie C.
7. A set of peel-and-stick floor tiles to give your old floors a major upgrade. Instead of breaking the bank installing new tiles (which is just not an option for those of us who rent), lay these down instead. When it's time to move you simply peel them off. It's really that easy.
Promising review: "These are so easy to install! We sold our house and moved into a mobile home on our land while we build a house. We wanted to do a little updating but we don't want to spend a lot. We decided to use self adhesive flooring and I fell in love with these! The pattern and color were perfect for my bathroom theme! Installation was easy and quick. They stick great and it's been a few weeks and we've had no issues. I love the texture and they're so easy to clean! Definitely recommend!" —Heather Wine
8. A tabletop mirror with an unusual shape that makes it as much decor as it is practical. Keep it on your desk for mid-work makeup touch-ups or on your dresser so you can admire yourself while you get ready.
Promising review: "This product exceeded my expectations. It is both cute and aesthetic. The process was very very easy to put it together and the durability to this product is thought the roof, because I recently moved and it was sitting with a bunch of boxes, one on top of the other. You will not regret it!" —audriana
9. A pair of LED stained glass bulbs if you want your ceiling and walls to erupt with rainbows every time you turn the light on. If you're a renter who can't paint your walls but loves color, this is the product for you.
Promising review: "These bulbs are so cute!! Light is bright enough for us and the colors are perfect. They really add some fun to the room and make going to bed more comfy." —Lily Smith
10. A printable Wi-Fi sign so you don't have to try to remember your router name and password every time a new person comes over. You download the file, so if you ever need to change your network's name or password you just edit the original copy and print a new sign.
11. An LED 3D digital clock if you want to keep tabs on the time without needing to pick up your phone. We all do it: You check your phone to see what time it is, and then spend the next 20 minutes checking the 'gram and browsing TikTok. This way, you can know the time and not worry about being distracted.
Promising review: "Love this clock! We originally got it for the office but decided to hang it above the bathroom mirror, so it serves as a night light, as well! We love it (my wife especially) and we definitely recommend it to other buyers! Did we mention it tells the date and temperature, too? :)" —Kevin Miller-Smead
12. A floating bookshelf to show off your favorite books. Sure, you could keep them in rows on a bookshelf, but why do that when you can display them like this instead?
Promising review: "These are so much fun! We ordered the small size, which fits standard hardback books (approximately five to seven hardbacks in my experience). They're a great way to add some extra storage to our very small home, and we've placed them in our hallway so people ask us about them all the time. I'd highly recommend!" —LaBuenaVidaMere
13. A satin pillowcase so smooth, it makes friction between your hair and pillow a thing of the past, turning every night into a beauty treatment for your locks and your skin. Its luxurious feel not only pampers you to sleep but also helps keep bedhead and sleep creases at bay. And it looks so beautiful!
14. A crystal table lamp to cast the most beautiful light patterns and shadows. If you're short on electrical outlets but really need light, this is your best bet. Oh, and one charge provides 5–7 hours of light!
Promising review: "The light looks so magical. My favorite part is that you can place it anywhere without having to plug it in. Comes with a USB charger to recharge the battery. Also dimmable. Perfect night light for reading." —Jasmine
15. Lighted curtains you can string up over windows or the entire ceiling, because nothing beats sleeping under the stars, especially from the comfort of your own bed.
Some reviewers note that they're way easier to hang up if you leave the strings tied, then untie them once you have the lights mounted where you want them. Also try layering them with some sheer curtains.
Promising review: "It's been a couple of years since I've had these but THEY ARE GREAT. I bought the curtain and lights separately and used it to create an accent wall in my teeny tiny NYC apartment. I got tons of compliments on them and it was SO easy to set up. I just used thumbtacks to place it into the wall (probably not the best idea but hey, it worked)." —katrinaforreal
