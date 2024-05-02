Just 30 Wayfair Products That’ll Help You Be More Of A Pro In The Kitchen

1. A BoosBlock reversible cutting board that has both form and function. Use it to show off your butcher skills, or use the thick wood as a serving platter for your favorite apps.
2. A rolling kitchen island that can go wherever you need it. Double your counter space up top while storing appliances, extra dishes, tools, and more on the shelves underneath.
3. A coveted tried-and-true KitchenAid stand mixer that will come in extra handy when you want to whip up a batch of cookies.
4. A 16-piece stoneware dining set because those old plates you've been hoarding since college won't cut it for your first time playing host for the holidays. Plus, they're dishwasher safe and microwave safe!
5. A set of refrigerator organizer bins to make your fridge really spark joy. These pieces are stackable and will help keep things under control when you need to find space for all those leftovers.
6. A set of two black dome pendant lights that'll replace your kitchen's dated flush mount lighting. Perfect to give your kitchen island or peninsula the proper spotlight.
7. A bar cart for those post-WFH remote happy hours. The mirrored shelves have enough room for your favorite glassware to be paired alongside your favorite bottle(s) of Trader Joe's reds.
8. A knife block set so there's never a ~dull~ moment while chopping, slicing, and dicing. Put this on your counter and your guests will know you're serious about sharpening your culinary skills.
9. A rolling kitchen cart for extra storage wherever you need it. Use the butcher top for space to prep while the bottom shelves can hold small appliances or display your favorite cookbooks.
10. A canister storage set with four jars that are as practical as they are pretty. The tallest one can hold spaghetti noodles, while the shortest one is great for coffee, candy, and other dry goods.
11. A stainless-steel trash can that has a motion detector for hands-free and foot-free disposal. What's a more adult way to improve your home than upgrading to a fancy trash can?
12. A spice drawer organizer for easy access to quickly add flavor to your meals. Save yourself from spices toppling out of a cabinet every time you need to find your basil that's all the way in the back row.
13. An iconic Vitamix blender that can mix up whatever you throw at it — from a morning breakfast smoothie to a hearty *hot* soup.
14. A nonstick bakeware set to help you grow your skills. Whether that's learning how to bake gourmet-level treats or just upgrading baking pans for heating up your favorite frozen appetizers, we won't tell!
15. A nonstick cookware set because you don't have to spend a ton of money to get every size pot and pan you'll really ever need.
16. A set of stainless-steel measuring cups and spoons so you can both accurately measure your dry ingredients *and* take IG-worthy flat-lay shots for your next home-cooked meal.
17. A liquid measuring cup set that will save you from dreaded math conversions with markers for both ounces and cups. They're stackable, so they also won't take up too much storage space.
18. A stainless-steel mixing bowl set with enough sizes to prep everything from a couple of eggs for breakfast to grandma's famous potato casserole for your family dinner.
19. A Staub 6-quart Dutch oven that will become the envy of your friends, even if all it does most of the time is aesthetically sit on your stove top.
20. A Le Creuset 4-quart stoneware dish to carry you through casserole season in style. The lid also means you can store leftovers in the fridge without battling with plastic wrap or Tupperware.
21. A glass Pyrex storage container set for a more sustainable way to store and heat up leftovers than those plastic takeout boxes you've been hoarding.
22. A utensil drawer organizer that can keep your cutlery clutter-free while also giving you space for those bigger grown-up utensils. Think serving ware, whisks, measuring spoons, and more.
23. A mini food processor because sometimes you just don't have the patience for chopping and it's okay to take the easy way out.
24. A chrome bakers rack storage shelf for when your counter and cabinet space just isn't enough. Extend your kitchen with this multi-use rack that can hold appliances, decor, and even plants.
25. A kitchen utensil set that takes the guesswork out of finding the right tools. Plus, aesthetically it doesn't get better than a matching set.
26. A set of 10 cabinet pulls to switch up the look of your kitchen in an hour. Bonus: They are renter friendly, too. Just swap them back before you leave!
27. A 6-quart slow cooker to finally make one of those set-it-and-forget-it TikTok recipes you've been favoriting.
28. A set of red and white wineglasses for your next fancy girls' night or at-home happy hour. Even that cheap red blend deserves a proper glass to breathe and aerate to its full potential.
29. A set of three stainless-steel colanders so you don't have to worry about noodles going through big holes. Also great for washing fruit, veggies, rice, and more.
30. A geometric knob to help add more interesting angles to your pantry cabinet or cookware cabinet without having to invest in a whole reno.
