    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    Just 30 Wayfair Products That’ll Help You Be More Of A Pro In The Kitchen

    The only thing missing is your new signature dish to impress all your friends.

    Sally Dadisman
    by Sally Dadisman

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A BoosBlock reversible cutting board that has both form and function. Use it to show off your butcher skills, or use the thick wood as a serving platter for your favorite apps.

    The board with food on top
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "My FAVE cutting board! Heavy, sturdy! Can leave it out all the time because it is so beautiful!" —Catherine

    Price: $94.95+ (available in three sizes)

    2. A rolling kitchen island that can go wherever you need it. Double your counter space up top while storing appliances, extra dishes, tools, and more on the shelves underneath.

    The kitchen island
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "I'm super happy with this island. I did not have much counter space and basically have used this to extend that space so now there is more counter space for the holidays. The top is the same size as the counters and the additional shelves make the whole kitchen more functional and beautiful. It's sturdy and the wheels lock it in place." —Darlene

    Price: $162.99+ (originally $211.89; available in two finishes)

    3. A coveted tried-and-true KitchenAid stand mixer that will come in extra handy when you want to whip up a batch of cookies.

    The mixer on a countertop next to cookies
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Why I waited all my adult life to purchase this gem is beyond me! It beautifully appoints my 'baking' section of the kitchen, and so far I’ve made 8 dozen cookies and fresh homemade bread! If you’ve put off buying a KitchenAid because of the price, just stop right there and hit the BUY button!" —Sarah

    Price: $449.99 (available in 15 colors)

    4. A 16-piece stoneware dining set because those old plates you've been hoarding since college won't cut it for your first time playing host for the holidays. Plus, they're dishwasher safe and microwave safe!

    The dining set on a table
    Wayfair

    This set includes four dinner plates, four salad plates, soup bowls, and four cereal bowls.

    Promising review: "I absolutely love this set. It's even prettier in person and goes perfect with my decor. I have washed them and seem to be holding up pretty well. So happy with my purchase!" —Taylor

    Price: $58.54 (originally $79.99)

    5. A set of refrigerator organizer bins to make your fridge really spark joy. These pieces are stackable and will help keep things under control when you need to find space for all those leftovers.

    Clear fridge organizer bins with produce on fridge shelves
    Wayfair

    This set includes two wide bins, two narrow bins, one can dispenser, one egg tray with lid, two ice cube trays, four bin/shelf liners, and one magnetic whiteboard and marker.

    Promising review: "One of the best purchases I’ve ever made. They make organization super simple and my fridge looks amazing now." —Ashley

    Price: $24.99 for a 14-piece set

    6. A set of two black dome pendant lights that'll replace your kitchen's dated flush mount lighting. Perfect to give your kitchen island or peninsula the proper spotlight.

    The lights hanging in a kitchen
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Bought these to hang over an island in our new house. I am in love!! They are simple and perfect to go with my farmhouse vibe. Cords straightened out immediately. They don’t put out a ton of light, but I think that’s due to the bulbs my electrician put in. These are hung on my sloped ceiling. Would buy again in a heartbeat." —Lisa

    Price: $104.99 (originally $149.99)

    7. A bar cart for those post-WFH remote happy hours. The mirrored shelves have enough room for your favorite glassware to be paired alongside your favorite bottle(s) of Trader Joe's reds.

    The bar cart with decor and alcohol
    Leasing Office / Wayfair

    Promising review: "I absolutely love this bar cart! I was not sure if I was going to purchase it after reading some of the reviews. Some people said it was very difficult to put together, it was honestly super easy! I was intimidated before I open the box but once I looked at the instructions it was really easy. The bar cart is great quality and gorgeous! I easily recommend this purchase." —Leasing Office

    Price: $112.99+ (originally $239.99; available in eight colors)

    8. A knife block set so there's never a ~dull~ moment while chopping, slicing, and dicing. Put this on your counter and your guests will know you're serious about sharpening your culinary skills.

    a reviewer photo of the knife block and knives
    Andrea / Wayfair

    12-piece set includes: a 3-inch paring knife, a 7-inch santoku knife hollow edge, an 8-inch chef's knife, an 8-inch bread knife, six 4.5-inch steak knives, sharpening steel, and hardwood block. 

    Promising review: "Absolutely fabulous set. My husband is a former chef and we were looking for an everyday set for home cooking without spending a fortune. This set has been fantastic. High quality, great knives. Recommend highly." —Christine

    Price: $94 for a 12-piece set (originally $296.50)

    9. A rolling kitchen cart for extra storage wherever you need it. Use the butcher top for space to prep while the bottom shelves can hold small appliances or display your favorite cookbooks.

    rolling kitchen cart with two open shelves filled with books and cookware
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Love this very well-made kitchen cart! Like that it has wheels only at one end. Can still be moved around but is very stable. Nice thick wood top and perfect for holding my heavy KitchenAid mixer, etc. Easy assembly." —Lynn

    Price: $179.99

    10. A canister storage set with four jars that are as practical as they are pretty. The tallest one can hold spaghetti noodles, while the shortest one is great for coffee, candy, and other dry goods.

    The canister set filled with ingredients on a counter
    Tiffany / Wayfair

    Promising review: "These canisters are just the ticket. Sleek and I like being able to see what's in 'em. Leaving more room on the counter than I had before, which is what I wanted." —Nancy

    Price: $33 (originally $67.99)

    11. A stainless-steel trash can that has a motion detector for hands-free and foot-free disposal. What's a more adult way to improve your home than upgrading to a fancy trash can?

    The trash can in a kitchen
    Erika / Wayfair

    Promising review: "Love it. The trash can looks perfect in my kitchen with its stainless appliances. I have never had an automatic opening can before and am really enjoying the convenience. And there has been no odors so far!! I am very, very satisfied!" —Sharon

    Price: $53.07 (originally $72.95)

    12. A spice drawer organizer for easy access to quickly add flavor to your meals. Save yourself from spices toppling out of a cabinet every time you need to find your basil that's all the way in the back row.

    The rack in a drawer with spices on it
    Jeanne / Wayfair

    Promising review: "So many ohhhs and ahhhs over this simple addition to our kitchen. Very happy to have my spices organized. Works great." —Jeanne

    Price: $77.38+ (originally $98.99+; available in three sizes)

    13. An iconic Vitamix blender that can mix up whatever you throw at it — from a morning breakfast smoothie to a hearty *hot* soup.

    The blender on a counter with smoothie in it
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "I am a repeat customer for Vitamix. The first one lasted long past its 7-year warranty without a single problem and after double that time it was beginning to have issues. I love making smoothies and this is the only blender brand I have ever owned that easily blends my thickest concoctions! With the one-piece pitcher design I don't ever have to worry about the blade becoming unscrewed when removing it from the base and it makes cleanup a breeze." —Cynthia Anne

    Price: $379.95 

    14. A nonstick bakeware set to help you grow your skills. Whether that's learning how to bake gourmet-level treats or just upgrading baking pans for heating up your favorite frozen appetizers, we won't tell!

    a reviewer photo of the 10 piece set
    Generation / Wayfair

    The 10-piece set includes lids, two baking/cookie sheets, four cake pans, one muffin/cupcake pan, and two loaf pans.

    Promising review: "This bakeware set is well-constructed and attractive. My muffins and cakes come out beautifully and they are not burned on the bottom and they come out of the pans with ease. I highly recommend this set." —Denise

    Price: $44.95 (originally $90) for the four-piece set and $99.95 (originally $220) for the 10-piece set

    15. A nonstick cookware set because you don't have to spend a ton of money to get every size pot and pan you'll really ever need.

    The set on a stovetop
    Wayfair

    Set includes two saucepans, a saute pan, two frying pans/skillets, two cooking utensils, a Dutch oven, and four lids.

    Promising review: "I bought these pots and pans last year for myself and loved them so much. They are beautiful and durable. Probably the best set I have ever had. Still perfect after a year of regular daily use. Love these!" —Michael

    Price: $130 (originally $300)

    16. A set of stainless-steel measuring cups and spoons so you can both accurately measure your dry ingredients *and* take IG-worthy flat-lay shots for your next home-cooked meal.

    The set with spices inside the spoons
    Wayfair

    Set includes 13 measuring cups (1/8 cup, 1/4 cup, 1/3 cup, 1/2 cup, 2/3 cup, 3/4 cup, and 1 cup) and spoons (1/8 teaspoon, 1/4 teaspoon, 1/2 teaspoon, 3/4 teaspoon, 1 teaspoon, 1 tablespoon).

    Promising review: "Very happy with my order. The stainless steel is good quality and the utensils are very durable. The measuring spoons are narrow so they easily get into jar and spice openings. The long handles make that helpful as well. I would recommend these to everyone." —Jane

    Price: $33.99

    17. A liquid measuring cup set that will save you from dreaded math conversions with markers for both ounces and cups. They're stackable, so they also won't take up too much storage space.

    Three measuring cups with different liquid levels for shopping
    Wayfair

    Set includes three measuring cups: 1 cup, 2 cups, and 4 cups.

    Promising review: "They are sturdy and beautiful. It was time for a measuring cup upgrade in my kitchen and these do the trick!" —Ginny

    Price: $20.01

    18. A stainless-steel mixing bowl set with enough sizes to prep everything from a couple of eggs for breakfast to grandma's famous potato casserole for your family dinner.

    a reviewer photo of the bowl set
    Patti / Wayfair

    Six-piece set includes a 3/4 quart, 1.5 quart, 3 quart, 4 quart, 5 quart, and 8 quart bowls.

    Promising review: "Nice flat bottoms. Shiny. Great shape with wide sloping sides, not straight up down, for easy mixing. Basically, of the six, two are quite small. Perfect for mixing up tuna, stirring up dressings, or beating an egg. Three of the six are a nice medium-large size. Perfect for mixing up cakes, cookies, etc. or larger potato or pasta salads. The last bowl is extra large — great for just about a big batch of anything. I also love using these bowls as cloches — keeping plated foods warm, doing a final steaming of microwaved foods, or protecting a cake or pie on a countertop. These are very versatile and easy to store. Extremely satisfied with the quality of this product and happy with this purchase." —Patti

    Price: $33.39 (originally $36.99)

    19. A Staub 6-quart Dutch oven that will become the envy of your friends, even if all it does most of the time is aesthetically sit on your stove top.

    Staub cast iron cocotte with lid, featuring two handles and a top knob
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "I needed a big pot for soup and loved this one. The pig handle is adorable, but the important part is that it holds the soup and does a great job of cooking it. Bought a different one for a friend and a smaller one for me for smaller meal prep. WE all like our cookware!" —Diane

    Price: $399.95 (originally $571)

    20. A Le Creuset 4-quart stoneware dish to carry you through casserole season in style. The lid also means you can store leftovers in the fridge without battling with plastic wrap or Tupperware.

    The casserole dish on a table with food inside
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "I love this dish because it’s so beautiful but it is also a great size for casserole baking. Popping the lid on it for storing leftovers means one less dish to wash too. Le Creuset is expensive but lasts a lifetime!" —Julie

    Price: $135 (available in seven colors)

    21. A glass Pyrex storage container set for a more sustainable way to store and heat up leftovers than those plastic takeout boxes you've been hoarding.

    The container set
    Wayfair

    Set includes one 8.1-ounce, one 48.7-ounce, one 56.8-ounce, two 16.2-ounce, two 32.4-ounce, and two 24.3-ounce containers with lids.

    Promising review: "I love these! I'm done with plastic containers. These are great and they stack into each other with the lids on so you don't need much cabinet space to store them. Leftovers stored in these glass containers can be put in the microwave to rewarm. Fantastic!!!" —Rebecca

    Price: $42.06 (originally $49.99)

    22. A utensil drawer organizer that can keep your cutlery clutter-free while also giving you space for those bigger grown-up utensils. Think serving ware, whisks, measuring spoons, and more.

    The drawer organizer with utensils
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "So very nice! Makes the inside of your drawers look so much nicer and you are able to customize the side width." —Sherri

    Price: $27.99 (originally $34.99)

    23. A mini food processor because sometimes you just don't have the patience for chopping and it's okay to take the easy way out.

    the food processor
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "It's just the right size for small jobs, you don't have to worry about cleaning your large size processor. I love it!!!!!" —Vera

    Price: $36.71 (originally $70; available in three colors)

    24. A chrome bakers rack storage shelf for when your counter and cabinet space just isn't enough. Extend your kitchen with this multi-use rack that can hold appliances, decor, and even plants.

    The bakers rack with decor and appliances on it
    Maria / Wayfair

    Promising review: "This is just what we needed to free up some counter space in our tiny kitchen. It’s easy to assemble (use a rubber mallet to fully seat the shelves) and looks great. The wood shelf on this is a quality piece, made from bamboo, unlike others that are nothing more than particle board. This is the one you want!" —John

    Price: $129.99

    25. A kitchen utensil set that takes the guesswork out of finding the right tools. Plus, aesthetically it doesn't get better than a matching set.

    The utensil set styled on a cutting board
    Wayfair

    Six-piece set includes: two mini-turner spatulas, a 13.25-inch long turner, ladle, and a pair of slotted and solid spoons.

    Promising review: "They are better build quality than all plastic utensils. The angles of the spatula will make it easier to fit pots and pans." —Nicholas 

    Price: $44.95 (originally $79.99)

    26. A set of 10 cabinet pulls to switch up the look of your kitchen in an hour. Bonus: They are renter friendly, too. Just swap them back before you leave!

    The knobs in black on white cabinets
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "I love these, they have looked amazing in every picture I've seen. They look amazing in person, I love them on my uppers and my drawers. I just hate them on the lower cabinets. They stick out pretty far which in all other kitchens with countertops that have an inch or more of overhang wouldn't be an issue. My counter tops have a quarter-inch of overhang so these really stand out. Install was easy, shipping quick, each drawer pull has a bit of variation which looks authentic. Quality is 10 out of 10." —Megan

    Price: $20.99+ for a pack of 10 (available in five finishes)

    27. A 6-quart slow cooker to finally make one of those set-it-and-forget-it TikTok recipes you've been favoriting.

    the slow cooker
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Perfect size for slow cooking anything! I love that the lid can be secured for traveling. A must-have for anyone!" —Deborah

    Price: $40.86 ($59.99)

    28. A set of red and white wineglasses for your next fancy girls' night or at-home happy hour. Even that cheap red blend deserves a proper glass to breathe and aerate to its full potential.

    The wine glasses
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Wow! What a great set of glasses at a great price! We love them! Study yet delicate. They were packaged and shipped with great care. I’m very impressed." —Nancy

    Price: $94.99 for a set of eight (originally $160)

    29. A set of three stainless-steel colanders so you don't have to worry about noodles going through big holes. Also great for washing fruit, veggies, rice, and more.

    The colander set
    Rose / Wayfair

    Promising review: "I feel like you can never go wrong with this style of colander! Really love them, they were totally worth my money. Highly suggest for someone who loves to wash your fruits or veggies, drain your noodles or meats super easily and quickly while cooking! High quality very easy to clean. Was very grateful I found these!" —Bailey

    Price: $15.09 

    30. A geometric knob to help add more interesting angles to your pantry cabinet or cookware cabinet without having to invest in a whole reno.

    The knob on a cabinet
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "These are the perfect modern looking knobs. They have a high quality finish and stay in place on your cabinets/drawers! A great kitchen update!" Anonymous

    Price: $9.90 (originally $11.65; available in five finishes)

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.