BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    22 Things From Amazon That’ll Actually Get Your Messy Desk Organized

    A desk vacuum really takes workspace cleanliness to the next level.

    Sally Dadisman
    by Sally Dadisman

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    Popular products from this list

    • A headphone holder so you're never battling cords while you try to be on time for that meeting with your boss. You'll also get a great sense of accomplishment hanging them up at the end of the day.

      View in list

    • A monitor stand riser that keeps your desk organized from top to bottom. Get better face-to-face angles for your video meetings, and slide your keyboard and mouse underneath when the day is done.

      View in list

    1. A monitor stand riser that keeps your desk organized from top to bottom. Get better face-to-face angles for your video meetings, and slide your keyboard and mouse underneath when the day is done.

    Desk with computer monitor, keyboard, mouse, and decorative items, showcasing a minimalist workstation setup
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Excellent stand, fits nicely on my desk. It is sturdy and easily holds my monitor, and the cutouts really help keep things organized and in place. I had an issue with shipping, and the company Songmics really made every effort to help and went above and beyond to make sure it was delivered properly. Really great customer service and a quality product!" —Jay Manx

    Price: $30.56+ (available in three colors)

    2. A colorful keyboard and mouse, because it's okay to admit that a more aesthetic space makes answering emails all day a little more satisfying.

    a reviewer photo of the lavender-themed keyboard and mouse on a whimsical animal print desk mat
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "After getting this keyboard, I don’t understand why anyone would want or need to pay $100 for one. It’s just as cute as it looked in photos and is exactly as I expected. The typing sounds are like velvet and so satisfying for anyone who hates mechanical keyboard noise. The spaces between each key make it way easy to clean. And as soon as I plugged in the USB, it functioned properly without any setup needed. Highly recommend this for anyone who wants something cute that also functions well. Have had zero issues. And the stickers that come with it are a bonus! The mouse clicks are a little loud/plastic-y sounding, but it was to be expected. And I still love it so much. Also, only needing one battery for the keyboard and mouse makes the wireless aspect more than okay. Highly recommend!!! Unless you’re someone who thinks a $100 keyboard is worth the price (in my opinion, it’s the same)." —John p.

    Price: $31.59+ (available in ten colors)

    3. An adjustable desk shelf so you can display everything from your favorite pencils to those Booktok recommendations you also have on your to-do list.

    Bookshelf with various books and decorative items, including plants and a clock, suggesting organizing and decor ideas for shoppers
    Amazon

    Promising review: "What a great organizer! It's of excellent quality and even comes with a screwdriver for assembly. It looks great on my desk, and there's plenty of room for all my paperwork and miscellaneous items." —Kateri

    Price: $22.99+ (available in six colors)

    4. A desktop dry-erase board so you can easily find your to-do lists without opening and closing a hundred windows or making sense of a dozen half-thought-out notes on your phone. Keep them front and center on this sleek, stylish board that also folds away when you've crossed everything off.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Love this board for my desk. I am writing the top five priorities for the week each Monday on the board. Keeping this on the corner of my desk is helping me stay aware of these larger items as the week progresses while handling day-to-day issues. The board is heavy and beautiful. Cleans easily with Windex. The only improvement that could be made is to include a sleeve and holder for the eraser and marker. I bought Velcro dots to keep them on the back." —Astrid Aekerley

    Price: $21.99+ (available in five colors)

    5. A mouse jiggler to stand in for you on those days when you just need to sneak away to throw in laundry or make yourself a sandwich. It'll be our little secret.

    A wireless mouse on a charging pad placed on a woven surface
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Happy with the product. Easy to use, comes with its own charging cord, and does not need to hook up to your computer in any way. Very pleased." —Gina's Home Finds

    Price: $21.99

    6. A mini desk vacuum cleaner because some days your desk is also your lunch table, and you need a way to get those crumbs off your workspace ASAP.

    A white, compact, portable device with a USB plug displayed on a patterned fabric surface
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This little vacuum is aesthetically appealing and it does a superb job at sucking up dust, lint, hole-punched paper, and all the stuff that lands on your desk or countertops that we take forever to sometimes dust off and clean. Suction power is impressive! Comes with a USB charging cable. I highly recommend." —Mercedes Nodarse

    Price: $11.68+ (available in two colors and with USB or wireless charging)

    7. A cork desk mat in a variety of colors to match every desk decorating style. Put this under your keyboard and mouse to add that extra put-together touch to your IG-worthy setup.

    Computer desk with a white keyboard and mouse on a pink mat, technology setup for online shopping
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "There are so many desk pads to choose from on Amazon, but this one is the best I have found. It doesn't stay curled up when you first get it out of the package. No weird smell. The quality is excellent. Very easy to clean. No complaints at all!" —Addison Harris

    Price: $11.99+ (available in four sizes and 16 colors)

    8. A wall folder organizer to hang nearby so your important documents are in arms reach without using up any precious surface space.

    File organizer with colorful tabs attached to a wall above a desk with a calendar, laptop, and plants
    Amazon

    Promising review: "So far this wall organizer seems sturdy. It looks nice hanging on the wall in my WFH office, and keeps files off of my desk. I have manila folders in several of the pockets and a small (8.5 x 11) calendar in the bottom open pocket. I don't know how much weight this organizer can hold — one of these files is pretty thick, but the others are small. I would recommend this product." —3dogmom

    Price: $9.57+ (available in four colors and with or without folders)

    9. Or a desk organizer that does it all: organizes letters, stores every writing utensil you need, and displays important (or just meaningful) decor on top. The mesh metal means you can also see what's inside without too much searching.

    a reviewer photo of the rose gold desk organizer with documents and office supplies, atop a desk
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Bought this for my daughter's desk and ended up keeping it for myself. Use it at work and it’s a great folder and pen holder. Surprisingly sturdy and very easy to put together. Received many compliments on it. Great color of rose gold." —Chad T

    Price: $29.99 (available in nine colors)

    10. A monitor memo board for those important reminders that you need staring you in the face every time you look at your computer in order to remember. It's also great for affirmations, for those days when nothing seems to be going right.

    a reviewer photo of the clear memo board attached to a computer monitor
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "These memo boards helped give me some extra space around my work computer and made it easy to hang something up if I needed to reference it while typing." —Ashley

    Price: $6.98+ (available in three styles)

    11. An LED computer lamp because another WFH benefit is avoiding the office's bright overhead fluorescent lighting.

    Dual monitors displaying sports cars, one in nature and one in a showroom, on a desk with a keyboard and mouse
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This light works great. It's exactly as described, well made, easy to assemble, and was exactly what I needed for my work desk. I like that the light brightness and tone are adjustable, and it's easy to adjust the height to illuminate where needed. The light is not harsh, and my eyes no longer feel tired or irritated at the end of my workday" —hfopzngb

    Price: $29.99

    12. A compact, space-saving desk organizer that has storage on top for those things you're always reaching for and drawers underneath for hiding away the clutter you'd rather not be seen.

    a reviewer photo of the aqua blue desk organizer with stationery, sticky notes, lamp, and planner
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I needed a space where I could organize all of my highlighters, pens, stickers, etc. This has many different compartments to keep things organized. The back space is long and open, which I have been keeping colored pencils and crayons in, but everything falls if there is nothing to support it. My only advice is to reserve that space for bigger items, like tablets, sticker books, etc. Overall, love the quality, the look, and the versatility." —Emily Powell 

    Price: $9.99+ (available in seven colors)

    13. A file folder organizer in a cute triangle shape that will make you feel more adult, even if every folder is brimming with a mess of different papers and documents. (Or is that just me?)

    Rose gold desk file organizer with assorted folders
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This shelf is classy and sturdy. I love the design, and it works great for my Macbook Air and iPad, as well as various peripherals like an external keyboard, folding, laptop stand, etc." —Miss Print

    Price: $15.79 (available in three colors)

    14. An outlet extender (with a night-light!) because in this digital world, you need more than two plugs to charge the many, many, many devices you need for a successful workday.

    Outlet with USB ports and a nightlight feature, two cords plugged in, adjacent to kitchen tiles
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I can’t believe I’ve not had an outlet extender like this before! Typical six-outlet extenders that are flat make it to where you can’t use all six plugs if one of your cords/plug-ins is too wide. For example, I have an Alexa and the base on the cord was too wide, it covered two plugs instead of just one. With this one, the curved design allows you to fit plugs on all six outlets without covering some of the plugs. The additional USB ports allow you to plug in even more, too!" —Maddie Mohr

    Price: $17.97

    15. An expanding accordion folder that can stretch to fit (and organize!) up to 200 pages before being stashed away in your desk drawer. Plus, it comes in a bunch of cute colors, which doesn't hurt!

    Two pastel binders with a smiling face design, one with a strap closure, on a marble surface
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I've been looking for an affordable and durable organizer for my documents, and this one fits the bill perfectly! It's well-organized and laid out, and its compact size makes it easy to store anywhere. I highly recommend this product!" —Madison Emery

    Price: $5.96+ (available in eleven colors)

    16. k

    17. A five-pack of cable organizers because there's nothing more distracting than tripping on and accidentally unplugging dozens of cords haphazardly placed around your desk. Save your mental space and keep your things charged by having everything you need neatly placed in front of you.

    a reviewer photo of two charging cables with USB-C connectors organized on desk edge
    amazon.com

    This set includes one seven-, five-, and three-slot organizer, and two one-slot organizers.

    Promising review: "Worked well for what I needed, and they look a lot nicer and of higher quality than some of the ones that come in the large variety organizer packs. Larger cables take a bit of effort to snap in, but they fit all of the various cables on my desk. I also like that it has actual 3M adhesive strips. Some others show that in the description but arrive with a no-label strip that I'm not sure I trust not to damage the finish of what I apply them to." —JDK

    Price: $9.99 for five (available in three colors)

    18. A cellphone or tablet stand that will help you pull double duty, even if you're just listening to a podcast while throwing that spreadsheet together. No one has to know.

    a reviewer photo of their smartphone mounted on a black stand with a red charging cable connected.
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Easy to adjust height. It holds my phone perfectly with a heavy armor case. It tilts for a better angle when the phone is in a horizontal or vertical position. Great stand for your desktop, nightstand, or for travel. You could use it to watch your cooking videos or favorite shows from the comfort of your kitchen counter. 😉" —Zan

    Price: $12.99 (available in two colors)

    19. An adorable sticky note dispenser because your workspace doesn't have to be so serious. You'll smile every time you grab a Post-It to make yourself yet another reminder to add something to that presentation.

    A cat-shaped note holder with a pink sticky note on a desk near a phone
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Had to get this for my desk at work. I get lots of compliments and love how easy it is to use. It adds just the right touch of joy to my desk every day. A fun way to hold those necessary Post-It notes." —Gypsy Dancer

    Price: $13.09+ (also available in an owl)

    20. A set of drawer organizers that you can customize for whatever you need to stash away. Whether you're a pen girl or have a surplus of charging cords, these dividers will keep your desk drawers clutter free.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "These are very handy for anything you want to organize. They nest and stack to keep everything perfectly separated. No guesswork needed for my desk drawers or other drawers. They fit in the skinny top drawers of my desk perfectly. Great product and even better pricing. Both shipments I’ve ordered were well secured/wrapped, and there were no broken pieces. Thank you!" —Kimberly N. Shehady

    Price: $15.99 for 15-piece set (available in five sizes)

    21. A headphone holder so you're never battling cords while you try to be on time for that meeting with your boss. You'll also get a great sense of accomplishment hanging them up at the end of the day.

    Headphones hanging on a desk edge near a checkered mug and a laptop partially visible
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is exactly what I was looking for. I did not want to clutter my desk with too much stuff, so this white adhesive holder works perfectly for placing it under your desk. It has a nice padding to not scratch your headphones and the adhesive holds great. It is also adjustable to place it in different ways as well." —Vanessa

    Price: $11.99 (also available in black)

    22. A swirly mushroom lamp for a warm glow that won't take up too much precious tabletop space. It'll add the personal touch your desk needs and you'll still have room for the essentials.

    Reviewer&#x27;s lamp in white on a table
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This lamp is small but provides nice, soft lighting. The mushroom design makes it a cute accessory for your desk or bedside table." —Samantha

    Price: $26.72+ (available in eight colors)

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.