A headphone holder so you're never battling cords while you try to be on time for that meeting with your boss. You'll also get a great sense of accomplishment hanging them up at the end of the day.
A monitor stand riser that keeps your desk organized from top to bottom. Get better face-to-face angles for your video meetings, and slide your keyboard and mouse underneath when the day is done.
A monitor stand riser that keeps your desk organized from top to bottom. Get better face-to-face angles for your video meetings, and slide your keyboard and mouse underneath when the day is done.
2. A colorful keyboard and mouse, because it's okay to admit that a more aesthetic space makes answering emails all day a little more satisfying.
3. An adjustable desk shelf so you can display everything from your favorite pencils to those Booktok recommendations you also have on your to-do list.
4. A desktop dry-erase board so you can easily find your to-do lists without opening and closing a hundred windows or making sense of a dozen half-thought-out notes on your phone. Keep them front and center on this sleek, stylish board that also folds away when you've crossed everything off.
5. A mouse jiggler to stand in for you on those days when you just need to sneak away to throw in laundry or make yourself a sandwich. It'll be our little secret.
6. A mini desk vacuum cleaner because some days your desk is also your lunch table, and you need a way to get those crumbs off your workspace ASAP.
7. A cork desk mat in a variety of colors to match every desk decorating style. Put this under your keyboard and mouse to add that extra put-together touch to your IG-worthy setup.
8. A wall folder organizer to hang nearby so your important documents are in arms reach without using up any precious surface space.
9. Or a desk organizer that does it all: organizes letters, stores every writing utensil you need, and displays important (or just meaningful) decor on top. The mesh metal means you can also see what's inside without too much searching.
10. A monitor memo board for those important reminders that you need staring you in the face every time you look at your computer in order to remember. It's also great for affirmations, for those days when nothing seems to be going right.
11. An LED computer lamp because another WFH benefit is avoiding the office's bright overhead fluorescent lighting.
12. A compact, space-saving desk organizer that has storage on top for those things you're always reaching for and drawers underneath for hiding away the clutter you'd rather not be seen.
13. A file folder organizer in a cute triangle shape that will make you feel more adult, even if every folder is brimming with a mess of different papers and documents. (Or is that just me?)
14. An outlet extender (with a night-light!) because in this digital world, you need more than two plugs to charge the many, many, many devices you need for a successful workday.
15. An expanding accordion folder that can stretch to fit (and organize!) up to 200 pages before being stashed away in your desk drawer. Plus, it comes in a bunch of cute colors, which doesn't hurt!
17. A five-pack of cable organizers because there's nothing more distracting than tripping on and accidentally unplugging dozens of cords haphazardly placed around your desk. Save your mental space and keep your things charged by having everything you need neatly placed in front of you.
18. A cellphone or tablet stand that will help you pull double duty, even if you're just listening to a podcast while throwing that spreadsheet together. No one has to know.
19. An adorable sticky note dispenser because your workspace doesn't have to be so serious. You'll smile every time you grab a Post-It to make yourself yet another reminder to add something to that presentation.
20. A set of drawer organizers that you can customize for whatever you need to stash away. Whether you're a pen girl or have a surplus of charging cords, these dividers will keep your desk drawers clutter free.
22. A swirly mushroom lamp for a warm glow that won't take up too much precious tabletop space. It'll add the personal touch your desk needs and you'll still have room for the essentials.
