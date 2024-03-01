Skip To Content
    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    20 Target Products For Your Home That Don’t Look Functional But Really Are

    Don't sacrifice form or function with these pieces that can pull double duty.

    Sally Dadisman
    by Sally Dadisman

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A desk lamp with a soft glowy light and bonus USB outlet. Whether you have a minimal or maximalist style, this accessory looks just as good when it's turned off.

    Glowing spherical lamp on a wooden base next to an hourglass and stationary on a desk
    Target

    Promising review: "I love how you can dim it, I love the size, I love that it has the USB port as well. Very happy!" —cm

    Price: $37

    2. A pillar candle that you might never burn for fear of ruining the *aesthetic.* This eye-catching candle will look great on a bookshelf, coffee table, or anywhere it can be the center of attention.

    A stackable bubble candle on a book, next to a ceramic arch decor piece on a wooden table
    Target

    Price: $10

    3. A mushroom stool for a place to kick up your feet, or provide extra seating at your next book club meeting.

    Cozy home interior with an accent chair, knitted throw, plants, and a round ottoman
    Target

    Promising review: "I got the cream version of this stool and it far exceeded my expectations. It is large enough to use as a stool for guests on game night, a footstool that I can use to cross my legs on, and to add a nice decor to a space. It is easy to clean with a handheld vacuum and has stayed a nice cream color. The base is a dense firm material while the top is very squishy and nice to sit on. I am a larger individual and it is tall and wide enough to comfortably and stably sit on." —Bri

    Price: $100 (available in two colors)

    4. A nightlight so you don't find yourself in a dark place without a light to guide your way. Perfect for the Star Wars fan in your life, this illuminates automatically when it gets dark.

    A Baby Yoda night-light with glow for nighttime use
    Target

    Promising review: "I loved this nightlight! It’s not overly bright or dull and turns on automatically when it’s dark and turns off when it’s light!" —Anahi

    Price: $14.59

    5. A Samsung Frame TV that will fill your space with fine art whenever you have guests or just need some different background inspiration after streaming your favorite show.

    Samsung frame TV with painting on a screen
    Target

    Promising review: "We love our Frame TV! Guests always confuse it for artwork — until we turn it on. Great picture quality and was fairly easy to hang, had to look up videos to make sure we were doing right though (you have to pull down realllyyyy hard to get it to lock into place in the brackets)." —Megan

    Price: $1,499.99 for a 55" TV

    6. A chalkboard paint so your walls can breed creativity from kids and adults alike. Paint a wall in your home office for at-home brainstorming sessions.

    A bottle of Mondo Llama multi-surface chalk paint with a playful, artistic label
    Target

    Price: $7 for an 8-ounce jar

    7. A sleek black trivet that blends into the background while elevating your IG-worthy dinner. Or use it as a stand for a candle, vase, or other decor.

    white enamel saucepan on a black trivet, beside garlic bulbs and kitchen utensils, on a kitchen counter
    Target

    Promising review: "The trivet is both functional and stylish, with a sleek and modern design that complements my decor perfectly. It provides a sturdy and stable base for my candles, preventing any accidental spills or damage to my furniture. The black color is elegant and versatile, making it easy to incorporate into any room. I appreciate that the trivet is both practical and aesthetically pleasing, and I would highly recommend it to anyone looking for a chic way to display their candles." —h

    Price: $10

    8. An LED Super Mario light to power up your WFH workspace or gaming area. This nostalgic piece looks just as good when its unlit. Wahoo!

    three-dimensional pixel art figures from Super Mario Bros, including Mario, a mushroom, a Piranha Plant, and a star, on a desk
    Target

    Promising review: "Looks great lit or unlit. Fits in nicely with my retro gaming decor. Good build quality." —Dave

    Price: $34.99

    9. A Himalayan salt lamp for a bedside glow that isn't just fun to look at: this light can help promote better sleep and keep things feeling calm and rested.

    illuminated Himalayan salt lamp on wooden base, suitable for home decor and wellness
    Target

    Promising review: "Love how you can dim the light! And it’s the perfect soft glow. A little pink and a little orangey, but the colors are super cozy." —AK27

    Price: $25

    10. A rattan chair because you're a queen who deserves a scalloped, boho throne. Place this in your favorite corner to really command the room.

    rattan armchair with green cushion in stylish interior next to a fiddle-leaf fig plant, with decorative items and a side table
    Target

    Promising review: "This chair is so cute and so very comfy. No need to put pillows or cushioning on it, is has great back support and arm support. when my back was hurting the other day, I sat in it and omg. What a difference in how good my back felt afterwards. It's so beautiful too, it's just PERFECT in everyway." —Amygirl

    Price: $248 (originally $310)

    11. A stackable pouf that can function as an ottoman when stacked together or extra seating when pulled apart.

    three stacked velvet poufs with varying sizes and ribbon closures on a wooden surface
    Target

    Promising review: "This is such a perfect combination of features/characteristics for my space. We often use a floor pillow for extra seating, but storing it was never optimal. We also had a huge ottoman I wasn't ready to give up but was taking up way too much floor space. This beautiful little piece solves both of those problems, plus it's just so gosh darn cute. I love the blue/green colors. The cushions are nice and sturdy and feel like they're going to hold up for a long time. I did take the time to Scotchgard it, because I'm not sure how the velvet material would hold up against two kids and adult feet without a little protection." —ESnow

    Price: $90

    12. A vine curtain with string lights when you want to be on-trend but could also use some extra light. Create a vibe for your next low-key movie night.

    string lights with leaves on a wall above a shelf with books and decorative items
    Target

    Promising review: "These look even better in person! Very warm lights and pretty vines! Unless you’re doing a small space I’d recommend two." —Abbey

    Price: $17

    13. A mini fridge with a lighted mirrored door that will take your beauty or skincare routine to the next level, especially if you're tight on space.

    mini skincare fridge with open door displaying various cosmetic products inside
    Target

    Promising review: "I love this fridge. It's the perfect size for my makeup. I use it everyday and would definitely recommend!" —Poppy

    Price: $59.99 (available in three colors)

    14. A floral wall shelf to make your decor really bloom. Use this pretty product to show off your favorite tchotchkes, books, or photos.

    a flower-shaped wall shelf with a small plant and decorative items next to a lamp and books on a table
    Target

    Promising review: "I LOVE these shelves in my room. They are fairly simple to mount and hold up well and have a vintage look to them." —Alexa

    Price: $25

    15. A floral storage bench that will wow your guests while providing you with much-needed storage. Hide away shoes, toys, and extra clutter in this trendy statement piece.

    floral storage bench with cushion in a room with framed artwork on the wall and a wooden door
    Target

    Promising review: "This is the best storage bench I’ve ever owned. It’s sturdy and beautiful. The lid has hinges and opened so smoothly." —Steph

    Price: $350 (available in ten patterns)

    16. A Good Vibes light-up sign to keep positivity flowing throughout your space while keeping things looking bright.

    Neon sign on a wall reading &#x27;Good Vibes&#x27; in cursive script, used for home decor inspiration
    Target

    Promising review: "LOVE this sign. Works wonderfully, is very cute, and I also love the battery design rather than having to plug in the light." —destinytargetfinds

    Price: $25

    17. A perpetual desk calendar for a vintage feel with modern utility. This brass piece can keep you on top of important days without taking up a ton of wall or desk space while still looking chic.

    gold-toned decorative book stack on a side table with a lit candle beside it, in a home setting
    Target

    Promising review: "Purchased this cutie today. It’s so charming and perfectly old school. I don’t normally buy things on impulse unless it’s at an antique store (haha), but this had to go home with me. I wouldn’t say it’s cheaply made at all or too small." —laura

    Price: $16.99

    18. A patio accent table because summer is coming and you're going to want a place to put your drink. This bold piece will brighten up your backyard even when not in use.

    Target

    Promising review: "I needed a stool for my porch that looked cute but wasn’t too big! This was perfect and the colors are much richer in person than in the photo. This piece looks more expensive than it is." —Moonstarbaby

    Price: $100

    19. A three-piece mini waffle maker and griddle set that'll start your day off with a little fun. Use the griddle and waffle iron for sandwiches, or just pull out the heart-shaped iron when you're really trying to show someone love.

    mini waffle makers on a table with plates of waffles, fruit, and a fried egg, suggesting a variety of breakfast options
    Target

    Promising review: "These little waffle makers are fun for kids and adults! They make the really good waffles if you follow the directions." —Rileys dad

    Price: $29.99 for a mini waffle maker, heart-shaped waffle maker, and griddle

    20. A camper cat scratch house to save your sofa and give your furry friend the home they deserve. This space will allow them space to scratch or take a nap in their own place.

    cardboard scratch house designed like a caravan, with a striped pattern and star motifs
    Target

    Promising review: "Got this little camper for my new kitten — he absolutely loves it! Super easy to assemble and very sturdy despite his zinging in and out of it!" —Cozy Goodness

    Price: $16.99

