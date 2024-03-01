20 Target Products For Your Home That Don’t Look Functional But Really Are

1. A desk lamp with a soft glowy light and bonus USB outlet. Whether you have a minimal or maximalist style, this accessory looks just as good when it's turned off.
2. A pillar candle that you might never burn for fear of ruining the *aesthetic.* This eye-catching candle will look great on a bookshelf, coffee table, or anywhere it can be the center of attention.
3. A mushroom stool for a place to kick up your feet, or provide extra seating at your next book club meeting.
4. A nightlight so you don't find yourself in a dark place without a light to guide your way. Perfect for the Star Wars fan in your life, this illuminates automatically when it gets dark.
5. A Samsung Frame TV that will fill your space with fine art whenever you have guests or just need some different background inspiration after streaming your favorite show.
6. A chalkboard paint so your walls can breed creativity from kids and adults alike. Paint a wall in your home office for at-home brainstorming sessions.
7. A sleek black trivet that blends into the background while elevating your IG-worthy dinner. Or use it as a stand for a candle, vase, or other decor.
8. An LED Super Mario light to power up your WFH workspace or gaming area. This nostalgic piece looks just as good when its unlit. Wahoo!
9. A Himalayan salt lamp for a bedside glow that isn't just fun to look at: this light can help promote better sleep and keep things feeling calm and rested.
10. A rattan chair because you're a queen who deserves a scalloped, boho throne. Place this in your favorite corner to really command the room.
11. A stackable pouf that can function as an ottoman when stacked together or extra seating when pulled apart.
12. A vine curtain with string lights when you want to be on-trend but could also use some extra light. Create a vibe for your next low-key movie night.
13. A mini fridge with a lighted mirrored door that will take your beauty or skincare routine to the next level, especially if you're tight on space.
14. A floral wall shelf to make your decor really bloom. Use this pretty product to show off your favorite tchotchkes, books, or photos.
15. A floral storage bench that will wow your guests while providing you with much-needed storage. Hide away shoes, toys, and extra clutter in this trendy statement piece.
16. A Good Vibes light-up sign to keep positivity flowing throughout your space while keeping things looking bright.
17. A perpetual desk calendar for a vintage feel with modern utility. This brass piece can keep you on top of important days without taking up a ton of wall or desk space while still looking chic.
18. A patio accent table because summer is coming and you're going to want a place to put your drink. This bold piece will brighten up your backyard even when not in use.
19. A three-piece mini waffle maker and griddle set that'll start your day off with a little fun. Use the griddle and waffle iron for sandwiches, or just pull out the heart-shaped iron when you're really trying to show someone love.
20. A camper cat scratch house to save your sofa and give your furry friend the home they deserve. This space will allow them space to scratch or take a nap in their own place.
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.