18 Target Decor Pieces That’ll Breathe Some Life Back Into Your Home

1. A dining chair set that will have your dining room ready for hosting. With seven color options, you can go neutral or bold (but any choice is a good one).
2. A velvet sofa that looks good dressed up for cocktail parties, but can also be a chill place to settle in for your latest Netflix binge.
3. A candle to create a cozy space as you wait out the rest of the cold weather. Made with soy wax, this candle has notes of tobacco, bergamot, and caramel.
4. A floor lamp with shelving that is as chic as it is practical. Set it next to your sofa for extra light *and* to place your favorite drinks on its barely-there table.
5. Or a small drinks table that won't take up a lot of space but will quickly become your most used piece of living room furniture. Make sure your morning coffee, favorite water bottle, and evening cocktail are always within arm's reach.
6. A shag rug to lay a soft foundation for the rest of your decor. With three neutral colors, this is a great way to pull together a room with more colorful decor (or stick to your neutral theme).
7. A simple round coffee table to add a natural centerpiece to your room. Plus, you won't have to worry about sharp corners during your next wine or game night.
8. A set of seven black gallery frames to take the guesswork out of an art gallery-inspired space. Fill the frames with friends, family, or other favorite memories.
9. A tufted velvet ottoman that gives real main character energy. Place this in front of any side chair for a real focal piece that also offers a comfortable place to kick up your feet.
11. A peel-and-stick wallpaper that is begging to be used as an accent wall in your space. Make a bold bedroom, or put it in an office and wait for inspiration to strike!
12. A three-piece patio set with two oversized chairs and a table to impress guests with a place to hang. Throw on some blankets to keep your space cozy through the colder months.
13. A floral shower curtain because your bathroom can be an artistic showpiece, too. This pattern will be the focal point of an otherwise white space, or pair it with colorful hand towels and bath mats to really bring your bathroom to life.
14. A counter-height barstool with cushions that will turn your kitchen into your favorite cocktail bar. With coveted backs and footrests, these stools will immediately win over your guests.
15. An on-trend caned door TV stand that will help you hide away all those cords, consoles, and extra candles you never think to put away until right before guests come over.
16. A round wall mirror that's versatile enough for a bathroom, entryway, mantel, or anywhere your space could benefit from a little reflection.
17. An artificial maple tree to bring some life to your space without any plant parent responsibilities. Particularly good for north-facing rooms that don't get much sunlight.
18. A textured throw pillow to give your seating an immediate makeover without having to actually buy new furniture.
