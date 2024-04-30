28 Parenting Products From Amazon To Make The Daily Grind At Least A *Little* Bit Easier

1. A Hatch sound machine because good sleep is priority #1 for every parent. It also has a clock, different color settings, and an app to control it so you can turn the sound down after you make your post-bedtime escape.
2. A snack container so your child's favorite puffs are never far away. The lid makes sure to keep things fresh no matter how long your daily errands last, and the snacks actually stay contained when in use.
3. A smock bib for added protection on pasta night, yogurt morning, avocado lunch...the list goes on. This will save you from midday changes for a baby who likes to ~explore~ their food's texture with their whole body.
4. A stroller organizer to make sure you and baby stay hydrated on your hot mom walks. This has room for everything: cell phone, extra diapers, even your Stanley.
5. Or a more compact stroller cup and phone holder for when you don't want to carry too much but need to have your necessities front and center. You can let your baby sleep while you take a neighborhood walk with your favorite iced coffee.
6. A diaper caddy that can hold your wipes, diapers, creams, and any other baby-related items. Even full, it's light enough to cart around to different parts of the house (or just buy two to create permanent changing spaces upstairs and downstairs like we did).
7. A bottle drying rack that has so much space but doesn't take up too much room on your countertop. This was the centerpiece of our "baby" corner, where we could keep our bottles and all their parts organized as they dried.
8. A stain treater spray that all of my mom-friends swear by. Use this on clothes, furniture, and any fabric your baby has decided could use their artistic touch.
9. A set of food shears because it's much easier to just quickly cut up those potential choking hazards than meticulously chop them with a knife. No cutting board needed. Drop one pair in your diaper bag for easy restaurant meals, too.
10. A set of pads for your elbows and knees because being the parent on bath duty is not for the weak. (Especially if you're a first-time mom in your thirties with aging knees like *ahem* someone I know.)
11. A portable booster seat so your baby has a safe place to eat no matter where your summer takes you — from the beach to a backyard barbecue.
12. An electric nail file because it takes more patience and precision than a tired parent can provide to clip little baby nails. This nail file is gentle enough for newborns, and the light helps guide your way.
13. A stroller fan that clips onto almost any surface so you can control your baby's climate on the go. I even used one in the hospital to cool things down postpartum.
14. A FridaBaby thermometer to ease your mind when your child is dealing with their 100th sickness of the school year. This works on everyone from infants to adults to quickly monitor fevers.
15. A car seat camera that is a must-have for the parent who wants to know why their baby is crying or why their baby is quiet and also why their baby is squirming...and so on and so forth. This is easy to hook up (I have one!) and allows you to quickly check in without taking your eyes off the road.
16. A travel first aid kit for kids that easily drops into your diaper bag so you're always prepared with the essentials without having to tote around a heavy case full of things you'll never need.
17. A shopping cart cover for the toddler who puts their mouth on everything and the parent who'd like to limit their exposure to sickness. Plus, it offers some extra padding and toys to keep your baby occupied.
18. A sandwich cutter so you can make your little one's favorite sandwiches at home. Have them help choose their fillings, then give them the satisfaction of pressing their lunch into their desired shape.
19. A playpen for when your baby starts crawling but you're not ready (mentally or physically) to give them free rein of the whole house. Place their favorite toys inside, and you might have some extra time to do the dishes while keeping them in your sight.
20. A breathable crib mattress so you and your baby can sleep well at night. This was a registry must-have for us, and once our daughter started rolling and sleeping on her stomach, we were so glad we didn't have to worry. It's also incredibly easy to keep clean because it's a baby item, so it will get dirty.
21. A learning tower for when you're ready to have a little help in the kitchen. Even if your little one isn't the most able sous chef, letting them see the fun might make dinner prep go a little faster.
22. A toy bin organizer that allows you the flexibility to keep toys of all shapes and sizes. The bins are light enough that even your child can remove them from the shelf for easy play before putting them back in before the night is over.
23. A Baby Brezza formula machine that gave us peace of mind when we made the switch to formula feeding. Ease middle-of-the-night wakings by letting the machine take over to accurately measure and mix at the press of a button.
24. A busy board to keep your child occupied on that long flight for your destination summer vacation. Don't show it to them until after you board so the buckles, laces, and more are new adventures (and might keep their attention a little longer).
25. A bathtub toy caddy to keep those rubber duckies in a row, with room for anything else your child needs to stay entertained during bath time.
26. A disposable placemat for restaurants that you can just ball up and throw away when your baby is done getting crumbs everywhere.
27. A set of tumbler cups when your little one is ready for a straw. These have a soft straw and are leakproof, so they're safe for whatever activities may come.
28. A Magna-Tiles storage bin and play mat so you can make sure all the pieces needed to build tomorrow's castle make it safely into the storage bin. The mat can also be taken on the go (think: extra entertainment for summer park hangs).
