    28 Parenting Products From Amazon To Make The Daily Grind At Least A *Little* Bit Easier

    You'll wonder how you ever lived without this sound machine.

    Sally Dadisman
    by Sally Dadisman

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A Hatch sound machine because good sleep is priority #1 for every parent. It also has a clock, different color settings, and an app to control it so you can turn the sound down after you make your post-bedtime escape.

    Diffuser beside a digital clock reading 5:52, with a photo frame and a decorative wooden boat in the background
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I've purchased a few other sound machines but with the birth of my second child finally decided to splurge and get the Hatch. I don't regret it at all and even bought a second one and a mini one for my room because I so enjoyed the sounds. The app is very easy to use and I love all the customizations even if you don't pay for the monthly subscription. It's the perfect white noise to fall asleep to." —Jennifer

    Price: $59.99

    2. A snack container so your child's favorite puffs are never far away. The lid makes sure to keep things fresh no matter how long your daily errands last, and the snacks actually stay contained when in use.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is the second container I've bought since my daughter is now starting to feed herself. I bought one for my son two years ago and it has held up great. It can hold a large amount of snacks, smaller ones like Cheerios will come out if the container gets thrown around but still less of a mess than using a standard bowl. I love that it collapses, I can just throw it in my bag and use as needed when we are out and about. Overall great value, the kids love them and the material is good quality." —Denisse

    Price: $9.99 (available in 13 colors)

    3. A smock bib for added protection on pasta night, yogurt morning, avocado lunch...the list goes on. This will save you from midday changes for a baby who likes to ~explore~ their food's texture with their whole body.

    a reviewer photo of a baby with a pacifier wearing a bib, hands smeared with food at a high chair
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This bib has been a game changer in feeding time for my baby! Clean-up is so much easier (especially on yogurt days), and I don't have to wash clothes as much. The material is GREAT! I can see this lasting a long time. The price was great as well. I'll probably purchase another for travel or to send to daycare." —jlonay

    Price: $13.99+ (available in two sizes and up to 28 colors)

    4. A stroller organizer to make sure you and baby stay hydrated on your hot mom walks. This has room for everything: cell phone, extra diapers, even your Stanley.

    Baby asleep in a stroller with an organizer holding a bottle and a drink. A bag and a burp cloth are underneath
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I cannot recommend this Momcozy attachment enough. Especially for strollers that have only one cup holder or the cup holder is not even big enough to hold your massive tumbler. This is totally worth it and fits my large Graco Uno2Duo stroller. Put it on your registry or buy it for yourself!" —Nicole

    Price: $26.99+ (available in nine colors)

    5. Or a more compact stroller cup and phone holder for when you don't want to carry too much but need to have your necessities front and center. You can let your baby sleep while you take a neighborhood walk with your favorite iced coffee.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I bought this for my Doona stroller. Absolutely awesome!! Holds my iPhone Pro Max perfectly and a Starbucks drink! The cup holder has four grey silicone grips so the drink stays put, which I absolutely loved! TO THOSE WHO HAVE A DOONA STROLLER: You won’t be able to lower the handlebar fully with the cup holder attached! I personally didn’t find an issue with it because I don’t use the handlebar to carry the car seat. You will still be able to put the car seat in the car either removing the cup holder or just lowering the handle low enough to fit through the door without taking off the cup holder. Otherwise, this is an awesome product!" —Itzel becerra

    Price: $9.99 for one (available as a two-pack and in two colors)

    6. A diaper caddy that can hold your wipes, diapers, creams, and any other baby-related items. Even full, it's light enough to cart around to different parts of the house (or just buy two to create permanent changing spaces upstairs and downstairs like we did).

    Foldable diaper caddy organizer with compartments, stocked with baby supplies on a bed
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love this diaper caddy! It has a ton of compartments and holds everything I need for baby to carry from room to room. If you're on the fence, definitely buy it. You won't regret it!" —Amanda M Balla

    Price: $19.95+ (available in two sizes and three colors)

    7. A bottle drying rack that has so much space but doesn't take up too much room on your countertop. This was the centerpiece of our "baby" corner, where we could keep our bottles and all their parts organized as they dried.

    Bottle drying rack with several baby bottle parts placed on it beside a green bottle brush
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is the best drying rack!! It’s easy to clean and I am a huge fan of the removable basket at the top, which is great for the small intricate parts to the anti-colic bottles we have. This is a must for new parents!! Also, would be a great baby shower gift!!" —Courtney

    Price: $19.99 (also available in taupe)

    8. A stain treater spray that all of my mom-friends swear by. Use this on clothes, furniture, and any fabric your baby has decided could use their artistic touch.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "My son decided to draw on my white chairs with a blue marker. I immediately sprayed it and scrubbed it and could see it lifting out. I then sprayed it again and let it sit for a few hours. After scrubbing and spraying again, it is now completely out." —Andrea Cortez

    Price: $7.95+ (available in different sizes and also as wipes)

    9. A set of food shears because it's much easier to just quickly cut up those potential choking hazards than meticulously chop them with a knife. No cutting board needed. Drop one pair in your diaper bag for easy restaurant meals, too.

    Two pairs of child-friendly scissors with circular handles, one red and one blue, on a marble surface
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "These are fantastic! Most kitchen scissors are way too big to cut little bites for my little man. I use them several times a day for just about everything! My only regret is not buying more. I did notice a little rust if you let them sit in water, so I just make sure to wash and dry right away." —Amanda

    Price: $10.99 for a two-pack

    10. A set of pads for your elbows and knees because being the parent on bath duty is not for the weak. (Especially if you're a first-time mom in your thirties with aging knees like *ahem* someone I know.)

    A pad on the ground and elbow rest and cushion for bathtime support
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Very happy with this purchase! The kneeler is quite thick, and I had no issues with pain at all! Was able to bathe three kiddos back to back!!! The elbow rest was also very thick and the extra pockets are a plus to hold toys! Each side comes with suction cups to hold it in place. When it got wet, it dried quickly." —Miranda Shepard

    Price: $41.97+ (available in four colors)

    11. A portable booster seat so your baby has a safe place to eat no matter where your summer takes you — from the beach to a backyard barbecue.

    Blue portable child&#x27;s booster seat with a white tray by Summer Infant on a countertop
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This chair is perfect for traveling! It folds very easily and comes with a bag with mesh at the bottom so sand will fall out if you take it to the beach! It also comes with straps so you can wrap it to a chair and use it as a high chair! Very convenient, compact, and versatile! If you’re looking for a chair for your little this summer, this is the one!" —Lindsay Weger

    Price: $24.99+ (available in twelve colors)

    12. An electric nail file because it takes more patience and precision than a tired parent can provide to clip little baby nails. This nail file is gentle enough for newborns, and the light helps guide your way.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This dremel works so well and is very easy to use. It’s gentle enough for tiny newborn nails and works quickly and easily to buff them down. The light is a fabulous extra feature to help ensure you’re filing correctly. I haven’t needed nail clippers since purchasing this and this is significantly easier than trimming. It’s gentle enough to use while the baby sleeps without waking him." —Elizabeth F.

    Price: $15.74 (available in seven colors)

    13. A stroller fan that clips onto almost any surface so you can control your baby's climate on the go. I even used one in the hospital to cool things down postpartum.

    Portable Amacool fan attached to a stroller handle in a store setting
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I use this fan for my baby and myself when we are out on hot summer days! I love how it has three speed settings and LED lights with three different brightness settings! The handles bend easily around a car seat, stroller, lawn chair, etc. It fits nicely in the diaper bag or my purse! Battery life is long as well! 10/10 product!" —Abbey

    Price: $29.99 (available in three colors)

    14. A FridaBaby thermometer to ease your mind when your child is dealing with their 100th sickness of the school year. This works on everyone from infants to adults to quickly monitor fevers.

    3-in-1 ear, forehead, touchless thermometer by Fridababy with packaging, a carrying pouch, and a displayed temperature reading
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Just received my Fridababy 3-in-1 thermometer and love it! Love that it has fast infrared temp readings as well as an ear probe option! We all know how hard it can be to take the temps of a fussy baby or child, especially if we have to glide it back and forth across their foreheads while they’re not feeling so great. It comes with a cute little pouch for storage too. Three different features to scan temps for baby forehead, adult forehead, and ear temps! It came with batteries too! You can also use this to scan the temps of baby bottles or rooms. Love that this is all in one! Its sleek design is easy to hold and easy to use. Definitely recommend for current moms and mommies to be!" —Marjan R.

    Price: $39.88

    15. A car seat camera that is a must-have for the parent who wants to know why their baby is crying or why their baby is quiet and also why their baby is squirming...and so on and so forth. This is easy to hook up (I have one!) and allows you to quickly check in without taking your eyes off the road.

    Photo of a car&#x27;s dashboard with a digital device displaying a cartoon character, while a rubber duck sits in the foreground
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "The image quality is exactly what it needs to be. I am in Florida and it gets HOT in the car. I was worried the screen would be affected from the heat, but it turns out my worry was for nothing. This is a great product. It was easy to set up, instructions are straightforward, and gives me a crystal clear look of my baby in the rear-facing car seat. At night, the image is in black and white; during the day, the image is in color. The lighting is just right so it doesn’t become a distraction while driving or ‘too bright’ while driving at night. The red button at the charging base is illuminated, making it easy to see at night in a dark car. The wires make it a closed circuit screen and give you a wide view of the backseat. Item can be moved from one seat to another, and the camera can turn to see two kids sitting next to one another (left or right)." —HCastillo

    Price: $35.99 (also available in Dark Blue)

    16. A travel first aid kit for kids that easily drops into your diaper bag so you're always prepared with the essentials without having to tote around a heavy case full of things you'll never need.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This small first aid kit is great! Cute fabric, it is a 'roll-up' first aid kit. Perfect, small size to fit in diaper bag/purse, or to just stash in your car. There is an exterior slot pocket in case you want to add anything. Nice assortment of Band-Aid sizes — child and plain Band-Aids. Other things included: scissors and medical tape, nail clippers, tweezers, gauze, hydrocortisone, burn cream, antibiotic ointment, lip balm, safety pins. My favorite are two disposable thermometer strips! Oral or under the arm. Brilliant! So handy for when out and about! I just bought, and I've already used a Band-Aid. Great find, I do recommend!" —Jac

    Price: $24.99 (available in three colors)

    17. A shopping cart cover for the toddler who puts their mouth on everything and the parent who'd like to limit their exposure to sickness. Plus, it offers some extra padding and toys to keep your baby occupied.

    Toddler in shopping cart with visible toy and blanket, playing with sunglasses
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I LOVE this cover. I use it for high chairs at restaurants and also shopping. It’s comfortable and large. It also has little crinkle toys attached to it, which keep her occupied when she is being fussy. It helps keep germs away while also providing comfort." —Sherry N

    Price: $29.84 (available in two patterns)

    18. A sandwich cutter so you can make your little one's favorite sandwiches at home. Have them help choose their fillings, then give them the satisfaction of pressing their lunch into their desired shape.

    Various sandwich cutters alongside sandwiches cut into different shapes, ideal for creative meal prep
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "These are so easy to use and my kids love that I can make them Uncrustables. Perfect for school lunches and snacks. Really easy to clean and use, even my 4-year-old helps." —Katherine Brown

    Price: $16.97

    19. A playpen for when your baby starts crawling but you're not ready (mentally or physically) to give them free rein of the whole house. Place their favorite toys inside, and you might have some extra time to do the dishes while keeping them in your sight.

    Portable playpen with toys in a home living room, showcasing a child-safe design
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Easy to put together and wipe down for easy clean up. It’s sturdy enough to keep my toddler contained as well, which I wasn’t expecting him to enjoy so much. The easy-access little doorway is a huge hit with all my kids. Much larger than a regular playpen." —Lattiegirl

    Price: $64.99+ (available in two sizes and four colors)

    20. A breathable crib mattress so you and your baby can sleep well at night. This was a registry must-have for us, and once our daughter started rolling and sleeping on her stomach, we were so glad we didn't have to worry. It's also incredibly easy to keep clean because it's a baby item, so it will get dirty.

    A crib mattress leaning against a wall next to a white crib and dresser in a nursery
    Amazon

    Promising review: "This mattress is amazing! I am so happy we were able to purchase it. It is pricey, but I think it is worth it for peace of mind; I decided to purchase it because it is breathable and because it is the easiest mattress to clean that I have come across. We have already cleaned the cover several times and it is so easy, just throw in the machine as normal! That is such a relief, we all know we need things that are easy to wash as parents! My baby has been sleeping on this mattress since 3-weeks-old, I think he preferred it to the bassinet because he sleeps so well on it! Would recommend to everyone." —R4chhh

    Price: $349.99

    21. A learning tower for when you're ready to have a little help in the kitchen. Even if your little one isn't the most able sous chef, letting them see the fun might make dinner prep go a little faster.

    Toddler stands in a white learning tower looking at the kitchen counter; a dog sits beside it, looking at the camera
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This toddler tower is absolutely life hanging. Our 15-month-old is so busy and so nosy. If he’s not being held while I’m cooking dinner, he’s crying. This tower has alleviated that problem because now he’s able to be right beside me and involved in the dinner-making process. He also uses it to eat. The tower allows him to get up and down during mealtimes which has helped tremendously with our picky eater. I’ve looked into many different towers, including some that fold up for easy storage. However, this tower is large and sturdy, which is perfect for our toddler to get up and down from. For an added bonus, if your baby likes to push things, it’s a multi-purpose tower. Our toddler also pushes this thing around the house from time to time. Would highly recommend to anyone considering" —Megan Bishop

    Price: $79.99+ (available in six colors)

    22. A toy bin organizer that allows you the flexibility to keep toys of all shapes and sizes. The bins are light enough that even your child can remove them from the shelf for easy play before putting them back in before the night is over.

    A toy organizer with various bins holding toys and children&#x27;s items, in a play area
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is perfect for our playroom. I like that my kids can easily put things away in it and also see what their options are. The bins are sturdy and overall a great purchase." —Kristen

    Get it from Amazon for $52.34+ (available in 12 colors)

    23. A Baby Brezza formula machine that gave us peace of mind when we made the switch to formula feeding. Ease middle-of-the-night wakings by letting the machine take over to accurately measure and mix at the press of a button.

    A Baby Brezza appliance on a counter, used for making baby formula
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is 100% worth every penny we paid for it. It makes bottles in a matter of seconds and at the perfect temperature. It was also very easy to assemble and is also very easy to clean. It makes late-night/early-morning feedings an absolute breeze. 10/10 recommend!" —Maggie Crist

    Price: $199.99

    24. A busy board to keep your child occupied on that long flight for your destination summer vacation. Don't show it to them until after you board so the buckles, laces, and more are new adventures (and might keep their attention a little longer).

    A busy board on a table
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is an adorable item that's great for developing fine motor skills. I got it because my son struggles with buttons and snaps. I thought it was a bit pricey, but after seeing it, I'm impressed with the quality. It's thick and appears well-sewn. I'm hoping it is built to last. It's perfect for taking along on trips. My son loves it!" —Jennifer Lakhlani

    Price: $19.99+ (available in seven colors/styles)

    25. A bathtub toy caddy to keep those rubber duckies in a row, with room for anything else your child needs to stay entertained during bath time.

    Mesh organizer with various children&#x27;s bath toys hung in a bathtub. Ideal for tidy storage
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "My daughter had way too many toys overcrowding our tub, so we needed something to organize her bathroom toys. We ordered this, and it has been the absolute best! My daughter enjoys putting her toys away every day after her bath. I wish we would've ordered this a long time ago! It has great durability and holds a good amount of toys. It came with two different types of hooks, which I thought was awesome. One was a sticker hook, the other was suction hooks. We are currently using the sticker hooks and they stick very well and have not even attempted to fall off. Overall, we are very satisfied with this product!" —Jeffrey

    Get it from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in two sizes and with or without toys included)

    26. A disposable placemat for restaurants that you can just ball up and throw away when your baby is done getting crumbs everywhere.

    Illustration of various marine creatures and a plastic cup on a children&#x27;s placemat
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love these disposable placemats! Easy to use, clean and to travel with. They adhere well to the tables. My son loves the alphabet and the animals. It's a good distraction at the table while we are eating and out at restaurants." —Loc Nguyen

    Price: $9.99 for a pack of 40 (available in five patterns)

    27. A set of tumbler cups when your little one is ready for a straw. These have a soft straw and are leakproof, so they're safe for whatever activities may come.

    Two Zak! brand toddler cups with sippy lids, one pink with unicorns, one blue with rainbows
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "These cups are a must-have for introducing your child to cups with straws. They’re really easy to take apart to clean, spill-proof, and SO cute." —Katelyn Calkins

    Price: $19.99 for two cups (available in 19 colors)

    28. A Magna-Tiles storage bin and play mat so you can make sure all the pieces needed to build tomorrow's castle make it safely into the storage bin. The mat can also be taken on the go (think: extra entertainment for summer park hangs).

    Child playing with colorful magnetic building blocks on floor
    Amazon

    Promising review: "A MUST-HAVE if your child likes to play with magnetic tiles! This holds so many at once. My young children can easily use this soft-sided storage box to keep all of their pieces in one spot. It’s firm enough to hold its shape but soft enough that I don’t have to worry about it getting broken if they place items in the box too harshly. It also becomes a nifty little base or playing area when it’s unfolded (this 100% helps with a 'he’s in my space!' situation)." —kortney

    Get it from Amazon for $24.99

