20 Nordstrom Products So Amazing You’ll Want To Give Them A First-Place Medal

1. A coveted Barefoot Dreams throw blanket that you've probably seen that celebrity, or influencer, or mother, or sister raving about. Drape it over a sofa for a cozy night in aesthetic.
2. A Dior lip oil to help keep your lips hydrated while adding shine to your everyday makeup routine. The formula works with your natural lip color to make a custom shade that works alone or as a top coat to your favorite lipstick.
3. An Ember mug so your coffee can stay hot for those mornings where the interruptions just won't stop. The mug will keep it at your favorite temperature for up to 1.5 hours or all day on the included charging pad.
4. A pure silk pillowcase because your hair and skin could use a little less friction in the night. Sleeping on silk will not only make you feel fancy, but it will help minimize frizzy hair and feel comfortable on your face.
5. A Beis weekender bag for all the spring and summer vacations you've been dreaming up. Use the bottom compartment for shoes or anything else you want to keep separate.
6. A Skims sleep set because you need another reason to not get out of bed. This soft set is the only thing you'll want to wear while you catch up on those Monday morning emails (assuming you WFH, of course).
7. A Dagne Dover belt bag so you can stay on-trend and be on top of your car keys, wallet, ChapStick, and whatever else you want to keep easily accessible while you run errands.
8. A Jo Malone cologne set to help you find your elusive signature scent. These smaller bottles are also great for throwing in your carry-on while traveling.
9. A pair of Vuori joggers that look as good in the gym as they do grabbing a latte at your favorite coffee shop.
10. A Kiehl's hydrating moisturizer because your skin deserves some love through the dead of winter. Apply this generously after a bath or shower.
11. A Dyson Airwrap for at-home salon blowouts that don't use extreme heat or require extensive styling time. There's a bit of a learning curve, but so many tutorials can show you how to have fun and get your perfect hairstyle at home.
12. A bath towel that uses Hydrocotton for a soft, absorbent way to end an everything shower (or everyday shower).
13. An electric pour over kettle so good, it'll impress both coffee and tea drinkers. The sleek kettle has an LCD screen with temperature, heating progress, and a stopwatch to make your ideal brew.
14. A Caraway ceramic cookware set with everything you need to become a TikTok-worthy chef. With these aesthetic pots and pans, the process of cooking your favorite meal will be just as eye-catching as the final dish. Plus, each piece is made with a nonstick material that'll make cleanup so easy.
15. A self-watering indoor garden for those whose green thumbs have been itching to get back in the game this winter. Even if the ground is frozen outside, this countertop grower will have you cultivating fresh herbs yearound.
16. A Replica By the Fireplace scented candle that will give you that cozy-up-around-a-fire feeling, even if your place doesn't have the real thing. (Or your house does have the real thing but you don't know the first thing about starting a fire...just us?)
17. A Le Creuset Dutch oven because 'tis the season for stews, soups, and casseroles. This is a must-have, whether you're a novice or a pro looking to upgrade your cookware.
18. A pair of everyday 14-karat gold hoop earrings for a subtle and elegant way to elevate even your favorite vintage-tee-and-leggings look.
19. A pair of Birkenstock Boston clogs with a durable and stylish design. The soft footbed literally molds to your foot, making these your new favorite shoes to slip on for any adventures that come your way.
20. A set of colorful wineglasses that will have you looking forward to hosting your friends for patio wine nights again.
