    27 Kitchen Items From Amazon That Reviewers Say Are Easy To Clean

    Less time scrubbing, more time grubbing.

    Sally Dadisman

    1. An air fryer with a dishwasher-safe basket so you don't have to spend hours soaking and scrubbing before your next round of late-night nuggets. (Just us?)

    Cosori air fryer on kitchen counter with cooked chicken wings inside, next to a mug
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I've had this air fryer for about a month now, after resisting the trend, then fretting over reviews, etc. I am VERY happy with my purchase! I've cooked chicken, veggies, made toast, grilled cheese sandwiches, reheated pizza, etc. It's been an absolute champ. Any mess is cleaned up in a few seconds. Nothing sticks. No weird odor when I first used it. Quiet! The programming screen is bright when it lights up, intuitive and easy. The 5-quart capacity is generous for just me and my husband but I really would not want any less capacity. I could fit a small whole chicken in it. And for the price, it's fantastic! I am using my gas oven way less, meals are quicker and of course, less oil is a good thing. I may update my review after a few months just to comment on reliability, or any issues, but I'm hoping there are none. LOVE it." —Jennifer Shields

    Price: $79 (clip the $20 off coupon on the product page to get this price)

    2. A juicer so you can stay on your juice grind this summer without wasting those sunny days away in the kitchen. Everything but the motor comes apart and can be washed.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I’m writing this review after 3 months of usage. It has the best efficiency and quality. One of the standout features of this cold press masticating juicer is its slow and steady process. The result is juice that not only tastes fresher but also retains its nutritional components. It can handle a wide variety of produce, from leafy greens like kale and spinach to hard vegetables like carrots and beets.

    The juicer's design is both sleek and efficient. Its compact size makes it suitable for even the smallest kitchens, while its easy-to-clean components make post-juicing cleanup a breeze. This juicer sets the standard for excellence in juicing. Its meticulous extraction process, versatility, and user-friendly design make it a must-have appliance for anyone looking to elevate their routine. Whether you're a seasoned juicing aficionado or just starting out on your journey, this juicer is sure to impress."  —Gayathri Ravichandran

    Price: $99.99+ (available in three styles)

    3. A collapsible whisk because who has time to inspect all the nooks and crannies of the traditional metal bulb whisks. Plus, this one lies flat for easy storage.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This design is brilliant! I have ruined at least 2 regular whisks as they get stuck in my utensil drawer and get bent out of shape. Since this folds flat it makes it easier to store without taking up as much space as well as easier to clean. Since it is not metal you can use it on your non-stick or ceramic pans without scratching. Great product!" —K.C. Hill

    Price: $7.58 (also available in blue)

    4. A set of reusable straws that open up so you can be sure your straws are actually getting clean before you grab one in the morning to pop in your iced coffee.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "These are wonderful! The thought about what lurks inside a standard reusable straw is concerning. Awesome that these come apart for cleaning and go back together so easily!" —Lad

    Price: $9.99 for five straws (available in two color sets and also in a pack of 10)

    5. A bamboo cutting board with inserts because while wooden cutting boards may achieve the right aesthetic, they can be a nightmare to keep clean. Place a plastic mat on top and you'll cut your cleanup time down too.

    A set of multicolored cutting boards on a kitchen counter next to a green cutting mat with an apple logo
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is a great product, works exactly as advertised. It's clever and has made mise en place so much easier. The wooden part is sturdy and does not slip around on my counter. I used to use just the plastic cutting inserts previously, but that board slipped around everywhere and never really gripped on my counter. This product is a great solution to that. Plus, you can just leave it on your counter when you're not using it, and it looks professional and sleek. And because you're cutting on the plastic inserts, the board is very easy to keep clean. The one thing that occurred to me after a few weeks of use is that it's not easy to cut several things simultaneously--but I just bought a second board to make up for that!" —GC

    Price: $31.99+ (available in three styles)

    6. An ergonomic floor mat providing extra padding to stay comfortable while you cut, chop, and cook your grandma's famous 12-step casserole. Your thirtysomething knees will thank you.

    Two anti-fatigue kitchen mats on a wooden floor
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I bought one of these for my kitchen in 2017 and it's still in beautiful condition, So I bought another one for another room. It's a great, nicely sized mat and very easy to spot clean." —Lorraine Cockrum

    Price: $35.94+ for one mat (available in six sizes and 12 colors)

    7. A bench scraper set for any budding baker to clean along the way. Save yourself time at the end by scraping off all that excess dough.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising reviews: "The curved dough mixer works great for mixing dough ingredients in a curved bowl, and to scrape the bowl clean...the flat edge dough scraper works great on the counter top (safe because it is soft, yet, rigid), especially while kneading the dough...useful to scrape the sticky remnants into the dough mass, and the metal scraper is sharp enough to score the dough before baking. Love that all three slide together for easy storage. And clean up great." —danielcip

    "Nice design that makes them easy to store and clean. Also three separate scrapers allow for the best choice for each occasion. Great value for the price." —Matt

    Price: $9.99

    8. A dish drying rack that drains water as it dries so those non-dishwasher-safe favorites can stay nice and clean until you need them next.

    Compact dish rack on a kitchen counter holding clean dishes and utensils
    Amazon

    Promising review: "This dish strainer works great. I really like the way the water drains out. It is very sturdy and easy to keep clean. Size is perfect. It does not take up much space and looks really nice, so I just keep it next to the sink. Really nice." —Mary Grimes

    Price: $22.99+ (available in three colors)

    9. A fry wall because sometimes the recipes that taste the best also leave the most mess. Keep it contained with this shield that's easier to wash than scrubbing the splatter off your oven and walls.

    Red skillet on a stove with food cooking, in a kitchen. Ideal for home chefs looking to upgrade their cookware
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I just got the 10” and it works so well I end up using that pan more than other sizes. I love making pan seared scallops but the mess made from the scallops “spitting” and the lemon splatter made me seriously consider not making this dish again. Tried it with the fry wall and it was like night and day. Washes easily and rolls up to go in its sleeve. May need to get other sizes." —Joan

    Price: $21.95 (available in four colors)

    10. A shelf liner for cabinets — they not only keep things looking fresh, but they also have a texture so breakable items don't slide around. If anything ever spills, just wipe to clean!

    A kitchen drawer open, displaying neatly organized pots and pans with lids
    amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "I used this product for my kitchen shelves. Love color and design. The best is that is sturdy and it stays in place without adhesive. If it gets dirty, just wipe! Love it!" —Carmen

    "This is high quality material that will last years. No measure lines on the back and it doesn’t lay flat because it arrives rolled. Used the old trick to reroll in opposite direction and then installed with staple gun. It’s beautiful and so easy to keep clean. My kitchen can are very old and this liner really perks them up. Would repurchase." —KDavis

    Price: $5.99+ (available in seven sizes, various packs of two, and 10 colors)

    11. A set of silicone baking mats because the last thing that should stand between you and a warm chocolate chip cookie is a pan to clean.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Years ago I bought some of these silicone liners thinking they would probably end up in the trash like so many other items that didn’t live up to the hype. I love them! I have 4 cookie sheet pans and at the time only purchased a set of two to try them. I wanted to get two more and when I saw these available I bought them. They are wonderful. Easy to clean and whatever I bake or cook on them doesn’t stick. I would recommend silicone mats for all bakers or cooks." —J. Case

    Price: $15.67 for two (also available in a macaron style, as well as packs of three and four)

    12. A multi-use vegetable chopper that slices, dices, and goes straight to the top shelf of your dishwasher.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This product makes chopping a breeze, and I love the uniformity of the veggies. It makes for more uniform cooking and is more visually appealing. The spiralizer attachments are also easy to use with great results. Clean up is easy because everything comes apart, and it comes with little brushes and picks to make sure all food items are removed when washing. We hand wash, so if you do the same, be mindful and careful around the metal blades. Storage is also easy - most of the components fit into the clear box, and the smaller cleaning tools I keep in a small baggie. We are so pleased with this useful kitchen item." —Sammy

    Price: $22.99+ (available in four sizes and three colors)

    13. An immersion blender you can just throw in the dishwasher when you're done with it, but more importantly saves the clumsy among us from any accidental spills that happen when trying to transport soup or smoothie ingredients into a blender.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Love this immersion blender. My old one broke as the casing that hooked the arm onto the motor was plastic and the plastic cracked. When I would use it the arm would spin with the blade because the plastic couldn’t keep it in place. I love the full stainless steel of the attachment on this one. The openings at casing around blade allow for enough air and food to pass in and out so you don’t create suction to bottom of container when using. It purées quickly and smoothly. It’s a little noisy but quieter than my last one. The motor is strong and works perfectly. I love the weight of it. It’s enough to feel substantial but not too heavy to easily use. The placement of the button is comfortable and easy to use while grasping the blender. The blade arm is easy to detach and clean - I just rinse it and toss it in the dishwasher. I have already used it to blend hot and cold items and haven’t had a single issue. I love It. I have had three immersion blenders and use them all the time. This is my favorite one so far. I would definitely recommend and would buy it again." —BritneyW

    Price: $34.99

    14. A microwave pasta cooker for those nights when you need comfort food and you need it without having to wash a pan, strainer, and spoon. Just add your favorite sauce, toppings, or maybe just a ton of butter. We're not here to judge.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This makes pasta in the microwave quicker and just as well. Well designed to easily make the pasta. And cleaning is much easier than pots and colanders." —Jazzdrums

    Price: $16.99

    15. An adjustable push-up measuring cup that will be an easy yes for anyone who has ever had to clean honey out of a measuring cup. This comes apart and can be dropped right into the dishwasher.

    Hand pouring honey from a clear, measuring dispenser against a white background
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Every time I make something that has peanut butter, almond butter, or honey in it I wish I had one of these. Finally, I got this one and it works great. It comes apart and cleans easily. It empties out completely. Very easy to use very easy to read the measurements, and it’s very durable." —Nancy  Griffith

    Price: $19.49

    16. A garlic press because eating garlic doesn't need the added hassle of having to chop said garlic. This press comes apart too so you can be sure there is no garlic left behind (for the sake of your recipe or your after-dinner cleanup).

    Pressed garlic over a bowl of black-eyed peas and diced bell peppers, likely for a recipe
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This garlic press is a game-changer in the kitchen! It effortlessly crushes garlic cloves, saving me time and hassle. The sturdy construction ensures durability, and the easy cleanup is an added bonus. Say goodbye to mincing garlic by hand - this press is a lifesaver for any home chef!" —Placeholder

    Price: $14.99 (available in nine colors)

    17. A rotary cheese grater if those dozens of TikTok videos have finally convinced you that you need one. But extra cheese doesn't have to mean extra work; just pop this in the top rack of your dishwasher to clean!

    A countertop with a red cheese grater filled with shredded cheese next to a glass container
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I was so amazed at the price and quality of this item. It was very easy to assemble and break down to clean. I will never buy packaged shredded cheese again!!! I 10 out of 10 recommend!" —Amazon Customer

    Price: $26.97+ (available in two styles and 10 colors)

    18. A cast-iron pan where the golden rule is to never use soap. A little hot water and a gentle scrub and your pan will be ready for its next home-cooked burger, biscuit, or bacon (to name a few).

    Cast iron skillet with mixed vegetables cooking over a bed of hot coals
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This skillet is the ideal size for whipping up a delicious Dutch baby pancake for a solo breakfast or brunch. The 8-inch size is absolutely perfect for making a single-serving pancake. The skillet's smaller diameter ensures that the pancake rises evenly and retains its fluffy texture, resulting in a perfect golden-brown crust every time. I also appreciate the versatility of cast iron - I can use it on the stovetop, in the oven, or even over an open flame, making it a versatile tool for all my cooking needs. Cleanup is a breeze too. A quick rinse with hot water and a gentle scrub is usually all it takes to keep this skillet in top condition. And since it's pre-seasoned, I rarely need to re-season it, saving time and effort in the kitchen." —Mags

    Price: $9.90+ (available in eight sizes)

    19. A dish drying mat that can be rolled up, left hanging, or stashed in a cabinet when not in use. Perfect for small spaces, this can be wiped clean after it has done its job.

    Kitchen counter with a drying mat holding a pan and two bowls next to a sink, for a shopping guide
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I have been using and microfiber drying mat for years and got tired of washing it because it looked gross. This product not only is great for drying your dishes effectively with the large surface area, but it is also heat resistant to a certain temperature so I can set my pots on it. Loved it so much, I bought a second one. Easy to clean and when I don't need to use it, I can hang it or roll it up and put it in the cabinet. You won't be disappointed in this product!!" —Brenda J. Callahan

    Price: $7.99+ (available in nine sizes and 17 colors)

    20. A set of refrigerator storage bins so the next time that undisclosed item decides to explode, you won't have to take everything out for a full wipe-down. Plus, the added organization will help with check-ins on stock or expiration dates.

    Organized fridge interior with clear storage bins containing drinks, fruits, and dairy products for efficient space use
    amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "I bought these bins for the fridge, pantry, and coffee station. They have made the space feel more organized and they make cleaning a breeze. I’ve had them for about seven months and they still look like new." —SWhitU

    "I am a clean-organizing freak so when I saw these come up on my Amazon list I knew I had to have them. I usually use them for storage for my non-perishable jams, jellies, pickles, and so on. It keeps everything in line and right where I want to see them in my fridge. They're super easy to put together, they're durable, easy to clean and extremely versatile with whatever product that you would want to store." —S. Peerenboom

    Price: $10.83+ for two (available in four sizes and also in larger pack sizes)

    21. A slow cooker liner to make those set-it-and-forget-it meals even easier. Pop one of these on before all of your ingredients and when your meal is done 6–8 hours later, you won't have to waste an extra minute thinking about soaking or scrubbing.

    A slow cooker filled with chili, lined with a Reynolds Kitchens Slow Cooker Liner for easy cleanup
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have used these for a while and love them. When you're finished cooking you just pick the edges up, lift and toss it out. No more scrubbing and scraping the inside of the pot. Pot stays in great condition and it saves you a lot of work. I've never had one leak or tear. I have recommended these to friends." —Laura Pender

    Price: $3.48 for six bags

    22. A pack of Swedish dishcloths for those of us trying to squeeze out every ounce of sustainability we can. These paper towel alternatives can be popped into the dishwasher for repeated help in the kitchen.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "They’re actually resourceful and yet I can’t believe I’ve slept on these all this time! This was an old purchase from a couple of years back but just wanted to jump in here and rave about them. I finally got around to using these when I stumbled upon them when cleaning out underneath the kitchen sink. I’m so glad I didn’t throw these out. I’m cleaning my entire house from top to bottom with no helper and find myself using way too much paper towels than I should, even when I attempted to conserve for different uses. These reusable cloths are super sturdy and could be washed out as many times as you like, and they dry pretty fast for next day use. I’m still on the first out of many in this pack. Therefore, they were indeed an amazing value for what you get and it’ll last me a long while. So yes, highly recommended." —Skye

    Price: $13.25+ (available in nine colors)

    23. A set of silicone kitchen utensils that will ensure your clean, neutral style remains intact. These nonstick spoons and spatulas won't get too messy no matter what you're cooking up.

    Hand holding wooden-handled kitchen utensils including a spatula, spoon, and whisk
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Was concerned when I ordered these that they would be flimsy and cheaply constructed. That thought couldn't have been more wrong. They are VERY solid. The clean super easily with just a touch of soap and warm water. The ones that should be flexible are. The ones that should be solid are. They work great." —William Davis

    Price: $16.49+ for a set of six (available in eight colors and larger pack sizes)

    24. A waffle maker with removable ceramic plates so you can spend your precious morning energy enjoying your breakfast.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I've only owned this waffle maker for a week now, but I've made a few waffles with it and I'm very satisfied. I set the temp control to medium and it makes golden brown waffles every time. And it's SO easy to clean. The ceramic plates just click in and out of place so you can easily wash them by hand or in the dishwasher (I haven't found it necessary to put them in the dishwasher because they clean so easily by hand). A removable drip tray is there just in case you over-fill. The only thing I would say is that it does not make the really thick waffles you may have had at some restaurants--they are about twice as thick as frozen waffles, which is perfect for me. The stainless housing combined with the rose gold plates looks nice, too." —Chris H

    Price: $49.99

    25. A six-piece knife set stylish enough to keep you sharp in the kitchen, but not too precious they can't just be thrown into the dishwasher when you're done showing off your skills.

    Six kitchen knives with blade guards on a counter next to chopping board with herbs and garlic
    Amazon

    Promising reviews: "These knives are of great quality. They are sturdy but lightweight and for me, the handles fit my hand perfectly when slicing, dicing, etc. I don’t put them in the dishwasher bc they clean easily with soap and hot water. The sleeves are an extra plus when stored in the kitchen drawer. I don’t have to worry about potentially cutting myself when grabbing one. The price is amazing so I bought another set for my daughter." —JML

    "General kitchen cooking and meal prep. Color-coded knives make it easy to remember which knife worked best for what task. Easy to clean. Nothing stains the coated knives. Very functional and sharp to cut everything. Price can't be beat." —Bma4506

    Price: $29.99 for a 12-piece set (available in six colors)

    26. A set of silicone pot holders and oven mitts so if you were to say spill something as you take it off the stove, or out of the oven, you could just rinse it right off!

    Two stainless steel coffee pots on a cork trivet, beside yellow oven mitts hanging on a kitchen rack
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "The long oven mitts are terrific for baking, etc. The round silicone pads are good for placing hot pots on when serving. The smaller silicone mitts are perfect for removing the trays from my Air Fryer oven, they clean up well in the dishwasher too!" —R Winfrey

    Price: $19.99 (available in 12 colors)

    27. A set of meal prep containers that can go straight into the dishwasher because isn't it enough work that you planned ahead??

    Meal prep containers with a variety of healthy foods, including vegetables and proteins
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "These turned me into that meal prep girl and I couldn’t be more pleased! They help be portion my food and be creative with meal planning. I love that they are so easy to clean and use. I use them every day!" —autumn olson

    Price: $12.99 (available in three colors)

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.