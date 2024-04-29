27 Kitchen Items From Amazon That Reviewers Say Are Easy To Clean

1. An air fryer with a dishwasher-safe basket so you don't have to spend hours soaking and scrubbing before your next round of late-night nuggets. (Just us?)
2. A juicer so you can stay on your juice grind this summer without wasting those sunny days away in the kitchen. Everything but the motor comes apart and can be washed.
3. A collapsible whisk because who has time to inspect all the nooks and crannies of the traditional metal bulb whisks. Plus, this one lies flat for easy storage.
4. A set of reusable straws that open up so you can be sure your straws are actually getting clean before you grab one in the morning to pop in your iced coffee.
5. A bamboo cutting board with inserts because while wooden cutting boards may achieve the right aesthetic, they can be a nightmare to keep clean. Place a plastic mat on top and you'll cut your cleanup time down too.
6. An ergonomic floor mat providing extra padding to stay comfortable while you cut, chop, and cook your grandma's famous 12-step casserole. Your thirtysomething knees will thank you.
7. A bench scraper set for any budding baker to clean along the way. Save yourself time at the end by scraping off all that excess dough.
8. A dish drying rack that drains water as it dries so those non-dishwasher-safe favorites can stay nice and clean until you need them next.
9. A fry wall because sometimes the recipes that taste the best also leave the most mess. Keep it contained with this shield that's easier to wash than scrubbing the splatter off your oven and walls.
10. A shelf liner for cabinets — they not only keep things looking fresh, but they also have a texture so breakable items don't slide around. If anything ever spills, just wipe to clean!
11. A set of silicone baking mats because the last thing that should stand between you and a warm chocolate chip cookie is a pan to clean.
12. A multi-use vegetable chopper that slices, dices, and goes straight to the top shelf of your dishwasher.
13. An immersion blender you can just throw in the dishwasher when you're done with it, but more importantly saves the clumsy among us from any accidental spills that happen when trying to transport soup or smoothie ingredients into a blender.
14. A microwave pasta cooker for those nights when you need comfort food and you need it without having to wash a pan, strainer, and spoon. Just add your favorite sauce, toppings, or maybe just a ton of butter. We're not here to judge.
15. An adjustable push-up measuring cup that will be an easy yes for anyone who has ever had to clean honey out of a measuring cup. This comes apart and can be dropped right into the dishwasher.
16. A garlic press because eating garlic doesn't need the added hassle of having to chop said garlic. This press comes apart too so you can be sure there is no garlic left behind (for the sake of your recipe or your after-dinner cleanup).
17. A rotary cheese grater if those dozens of TikTok videos have finally convinced you that you need one. But extra cheese doesn't have to mean extra work; just pop this in the top rack of your dishwasher to clean!
18. A cast-iron pan where the golden rule is to never use soap. A little hot water and a gentle scrub and your pan will be ready for its next home-cooked burger, biscuit, or bacon (to name a few).
19. A dish drying mat that can be rolled up, left hanging, or stashed in a cabinet when not in use. Perfect for small spaces, this can be wiped clean after it has done its job.
20. A set of refrigerator storage bins so the next time that undisclosed item decides to explode, you won't have to take everything out for a full wipe-down. Plus, the added organization will help with check-ins on stock or expiration dates.
21. A slow cooker liner to make those set-it-and-forget-it meals even easier. Pop one of these on before all of your ingredients and when your meal is done 6–8 hours later, you won't have to waste an extra minute thinking about soaking or scrubbing.
22. A pack of Swedish dishcloths for those of us trying to squeeze out every ounce of sustainability we can. These paper towel alternatives can be popped into the dishwasher for repeated help in the kitchen.
23. A set of silicone kitchen utensils that will ensure your clean, neutral style remains intact. These nonstick spoons and spatulas won't get too messy no matter what you're cooking up.
24. A waffle maker with removable ceramic plates so you can spend your precious morning energy enjoying your breakfast.
25. A six-piece knife set stylish enough to keep you sharp in the kitchen, but not too precious they can't just be thrown into the dishwasher when you're done showing off your skills.
26. A set of silicone pot holders and oven mitts so if you were to say spill something as you take it off the stove, or out of the oven, you could just rinse it right off!
27. A set of meal prep containers that can go straight into the dishwasher because isn't it enough work that you planned ahead??
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.