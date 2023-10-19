15 Things From Target That'll Make Your Guests Think You Actually Know How To Decorate

1. An on-trend caned door TV stand that will help you hide away all those cords, consoles, and extra candles you never think to put away until right before guests come over.
2. A textured throw pillow to give your seating an immediate makeover without having to actually buy new furniture.
3. An artificial maple tree to bring some life to your space without any plant parent responsibilities. Particulary good for north-facing rooms that don't get much sunlight.
5. A console table with a top to display your favorite decor and sliding doors to hide away your clutter.
6. A tufted ottoman that gives real main character energy. Place this in front of any side chair for a real focal piece that also offers a comfortable place to kick up your feet.
7. A shag rug to lay a soft foundation for the rest of your decor. With three neutral colors, this is a great way to pull together a room with more colorful decor (or stick to your neutral theme).
8. A round wall mirror that's versatile enough for a bathroom, entryway, mantel, or anywhere your space could benefit from a little reflection.
9. A floral shower curtain because your bathroom can be an artistic showpiece, too. This pattern will be the focal point of an otherwise white space, or pair it with colorful hand towels and bath mats to really bring your bathroom to life.
10. A pair of dining chairs that will have your dining room ready for hosting. With seven colors you can go neutral or bold (but any choice is a good one).
11. A round coffee table for a natural centerpiece to your room. Plus, you won't have to worry about sharp corners during your next wine or game night.
12. A floor lamp that is as chic as it is practical. Set it next to your sofa for extra light *and* a place to put your favorite drinks on the barely there attached glass table.
13. A patterned curtain panel so you can have some privacy without shutting out the sun — or subduing your bold sense of home style.
14. A peel-and-stick wallpaper that is begging to be used as an accent wall in your space. Make a bold bedroom, or put it in an office and wait for inspiration to strike!
15. A small drinks table that won't take up a lot of space but will quickly become your most used piece of furniture. Make sure your your coffee, favorite water bottle, and evening cocktail are always within arm's reach.
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.