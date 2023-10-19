BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    15 Things From Target That'll Make Your Guests Think You Actually Know How To Decorate

    Fool them with on-trend pieces and a blue vase that looks like it came from the MoMa.

    Sally Dadisman
    by Sally Dadisman

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. An on-trend caned door TV stand that will help you hide away all those cords, consoles, and extra candles you never think to put away until right before guests come over.

    The TV stand
    Target

    Promising review: "This TV stand is stunning and elevated my living space. I love the storage and keeps everything hidden and functional. Only downside was it took hours to assemble but otherwise I highly recommend!" —Aleese

    Price: $330+ (available in two colors and sizes)

    2. A textured throw pillow to give your seating an immediate makeover without having to actually buy new furniture.

    The pillow
    Target

    Promising review: "Love the large size, texture, and simple neutral design." —Trisha

    Price: $30 (also available in brown)

    3. An artificial maple tree to bring some life to your space without any plant parent responsibilities. Particulary good for north-facing rooms that don't get much sunlight.

    The tree in a living room
    Target

    Promising review: "It looks amazing, the branches and leaves look so natural. It's very chic." —Nia

    Price: $150

    4. A barrel accent chair that will giving your living room curves in all the right places.

    The chair in a living room
    Target

    Promising review: "I absolutely love this chair! It’s a perfect accent piece and functional. I got the Sherpa cream color and it’s very cozy. I was shocked to find that it ships as one lightly weight piece. No need to build. Highly recommend!" —Liz

    Price: $320 (available in five fabric options)

    5. A console table with a top to display your favorite decor and sliding doors to hide away your clutter.

    The console table with decor on top
    Target

    Promising review: "This console table is perfect! Very easy to assemble. It looks great and sturdy at the same time! Looks expensive piece of furniture but very affordable." —Omorfos

    Price: $190

    6. A tufted ottoman that gives real main character energy. Place this in front of any side chair for a real focal piece that also offers a comfortable place to kick up your feet.

    The ottoman in front of a chair
    Target

    Promising review: "Well made, great price, beautiful color. I bought the olive version for my sons room and I liked it so much I bought two white ones for my living room." —AbelsMommy

    Price: $100 (available in two colors and fabrics)

    7. A shag rug to lay a soft foundation for the rest of your decor. With three neutral colors, this is a great way to pull together a room with more colorful decor (or stick to your neutral theme).

    The rug in a living room
    Target

    Promising review: "Love the look and feel of this super soft rug in my living room! My dog and kiddo both love it too. Really warms up the room in the winter especially. And it’s surprisingly easy to clean (we had a dog puke incident early on). It looks brand new after every vacuum too, I love it. About to buy a second one for our family room!" —JoyKAZ

    Price: $42+ (available in up to three colors and seven sizes)

    8. A round wall mirror that's versatile enough for a bathroom, entryway, mantel, or anywhere your space could benefit from a little reflection.

    The mirror on a wall behind a table
    Target

    Promising review: "Stunning! We remodeled a bathroom on our flip using these. They are great value and helped us create an elevated look for an affordable price. They’re easy to install and come with a handy template for hanging." —Jessica

    Price: $80 (also available in black)

    9. A floral shower curtain because your bathroom can be an artistic showpiece, too. This pattern will be the focal point of an otherwise white space, or pair it with colorful hand towels and bath mats to really bring your bathroom to life.

    The shower curtain on a shower
    Target

    Promising review: "Every day this curtain makes me smile. It livens up a dull bathroom that's visible from one part of our living room. For fun, my kiddo and I bought several bath towels and washcloths in matching colors. Why have a boring bathroom? The only change I'll make is adding a simple addition to the length in something plain and complementary. We have tall ceilings and it would look better at 7 feet." —Spring

    Price: $16

    10. A pair of dining chairs that will have your dining room ready for hosting. With seven colors you can go neutral or bold (but any choice is a good one).

    The chairs in a room
    Target

    Promising review: "These chairs are great! The grey fabric has a slightly textured surface that looks better than a solid grey. It feels soft yet sturdy. I was concerned that the legs would look cheap based on the web pics, but I didn’t have to worry. They are decent-quality metal (I thought they would be wood), and they complement the fabric perfectly. Chairs were super easy to assemble, and they arrived in perfect shape two days early. All in all a terrific value. Highly recommend." —SocalChris

    Price$130 (available in 14 colors)

    11. A round coffee table for a natural centerpiece to your room. Plus, you won't have to worry about sharp corners during your next wine or game night.

    The coffee table in a living room
    Target

    Promising review: "Love the size and style of this table. We looked forever to find something that would work for our u-shaped sectional. This was so easy to put together and seems very durable." —cbs2022

    Price: $250

    12. A floor lamp that is as chic as it is practical. Set it next to your sofa for extra light *and* a place to put your favorite drinks on the barely there attached glass table.

    The floor lamp in a room
    Target

    Price: $224.99

    13. A patterned curtain panel so you can have some privacy without shutting out the sun — or subduing your bold sense of home style.

    Two panels on a window
    Target

    Promising review: "Absolutely beautiful curtains. The color is timeless and looks good in all seasons. Easy to hang and washes well." —REC

    Price: $28 for one 54x84" panel

    14. A peel-and-stick wallpaper that is begging to be used as an accent wall in your space. Make a bold bedroom, or put it in an office and wait for inspiration to strike!

    The wallpaper is shown in a bedroom
    Target

    Promising review: "This is really beautiful wallpaper! I do recommend having a second person on hand to help. It was challenging navigating around windows and curves, but I got it done and am very pleased with the result! There were many times that I had to pull it back off the wall and reapply but it maintained its adhesive." —Allie B

    Price: $34

    15. A small drinks table that won't take up a lot of space but will quickly become your most used piece of furniture. Make sure your your coffee, favorite water bottle, and evening cocktail are always within arm's reach.

    The table next to a chair
    Target

    Promising review: "This was an item that I saw in store and couldn’t stop thinking about. We were in the market for a modern drink table for our sitting area and this fit the bill. It’s minimalist style can be versatile in many different homes. It works great with our transitional setting, and it is heavy and well made. A few that were stocked in store were slightly not level, so just be aware when purchasing to check it out." —bonec

    Price: $70

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.