We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

20 Festive Decor Items From Target To Spruce Up Your Home For The Holidays

Make a list, check it twice, we promise this decor is nice.

Sally Dadisman
by Sally Dadisman

BuzzFeed Contributor

1. A quilted stocking to hang by the fireside. Go monochromatic or alternate red and green for a classic Christmas color scheme.

A green stocking hanging on a mantle
Target

Promising review: "Very pretty and good quality, perfect color."  —TargShopper

Price: $15 (available in dark green or dark red)

2. A pre-lit Christmas tree because no one wants to tangle with lights when you could skip straight to the good part. All you'll have to do is unpack, plug in, and decorate!

the decorated tree with presents underneath
Target

Price: $62.95+ (originally $78.99+, available in three heights)

3. A holiday plaid table runner that can serve as an IG-worthy backdrop for your festive feast. (Shh! No one has to know if mom cooked the whole thing or not.)

The table runner on a table with decor
Target

Promising review: "Looks great on our kitchen island! A lovely subtle holiday touch!" —STMM

Price: $15

4. A Christmas tree soap dispenser that doubles as decor and a practical way to spread holiday cheer, not germs, at your family gatherings.

The soap dispenser on a sink counter with decor
Target

Promising review: "Beautiful for my bathroom! Good quality. Pump works well." —Sarah C

Price: $10

5. A festive bath mat because every corner of your house deserves to get into the holiday spirit.

The bath mat
Target

Promising review: "Very soft and cute. Kids love it in their bathroom along with the other gingerbread man decor!" —EmN

Price: $12

6. A decorative wreath that brings classic style indoors over a mantle or outdoors to greet guests when they walk in your door.

The wreath on a door
Target

Promising review: "So in love with this wreath! I added a bow and it gave it a beautiful touch!" —Laura

Price: $30

7. A plaid throw pillow that adds the perfect pop of cozy Christmas vibes that will fit into any holiday decor, from classic to neutral.

The pillow on a chair in a living room
Target

Promising review: "Beautiful heavyweight pillow cover. This is a quality throw pillow and well worth the price. Cover is removable. Highly recommend!" —dmw

Price: $29.99 (available in two colors)

8. A woven Christmas tree collar that will ground your tree and won't compete for attention with that cute holiday wrapping paper you've been waiting to debut.

The tree collar on a tree with gifts and toys around it
Target

Promising review: "Absolutely love this tree collar…it looks SO good!" —JA

Price: $69.99

9. A set of candy cane pathway lights because you're more Griswold than Grinch and want your neighbors to know it. Reviewers talk about getting enough to line their whole driveway.

The candy cane lights
Target

Promising review: "These candy cane lights come in a pack of three and are a must have for your outside light display. My husband set them up along our driveway and it looks adorable. Very easy to set up." —HFlores

Price: $10 for a set of three

10. A six-foot artificial garland that is perfect to add to your console table, TV stand, or table, and will really ~liven up~ the place.

The garland
Target

Promising review: "Very simple and elegant, farmhouse feel. I added some fairy lights for a little sparkle (not pictured). I love that it looks natural, not loaded with glitter!" —ks

Price: $30

11. A tree skirt that will help you achieve that holly jolly vintage Christmas vibe with its classic red and white design.

The tree skirt
Target

Promising review: "Old school style. Reminds me of my childhood. Can’t go wrong with red and white colors on Christmas." —Melissa

Price: $15

12. A set of two light-up stocking holders that will really make spirits bright around the fire (or wherever you hang your stockings)!

The stocking holders
Target

Promising review: "Stunning! Even the kids like them. They are even prettier in person than in the pics online. They take 2 AA batteries each. There is an ON/OFF switch and an optional timer switch. The directions are hidden under the battery cover. These are classy, the metal gold paint is nicely applied, the lights are symmetrical and the hooks are straight. Even with the lights off they are pretty. I don't know how long the battery lasts but honestly Christmas only comes once a year so I won't mind changing them a few times but I think with the timer that will help save battery life. These don't look like just some ordinary holder that you grabbed on the go, they look like something you'd find at a more expensive high-end department store like Lord & Taylor etc. Order them!" —NYFinest

Price: $20 for two

13. A stoneware snowflake serving platter that gets the seasonal message across without being too in-your-face. Serve apps or desserts, or use the tray as a catchall to spruce up your entryway.

The platter on a table with food on it
Target

Promising review: "It's festive and lightweight, easy to handle." —Love this

Price: $20

14. A short glass tumbler if all you want for Christmas is a good cocktail. Grab a set and liven up the festivities with a Naughty or Nice drink-making competition.

The glass on a counter with a drink inside
Target

Promising review: "Great glasses to spruce up the kitchen for the holiday season and they’re glass so they won’t melt or warp when in the dishwasher." —Goldilocks

Price: $3

15. A cable-knit throw blanket to bring you real comfort and joy as you settle in for that Hallmark movie marathon.

The blanket on a sofa with a pillow on it
Target

Promising review: "This beautiful woven blanket provides both visual and physical warmth and comfort! Love it! Makes a great gift for any occasion!" —Tippy

Price: $35

16. A forest fir-scented candle to trick your guests into thinking that the faux tree in the corner is the real deal. Bonus: use this glass vessel as decor long after the candle is gone!

The candle on a table
Target

Promising review: "Good pine smell and super cute for winter decorations." —Christine

Price: $5+ (available in four sizes)

17. A festive kitchen towel, because even doing the (many, many piles of) dishes can bring cheer this holiday season.

The towel on a kitchen counter
Target

Promising review: "Cute towel! Colors are great and material is great quality."—Sarah m

Price: $3

18. A holiday plate so you can have yourself a merry little Christmas dessert, night after night — just make sure you share with Santa!

The plate on a table with a table setting
Target

Promising review: "These plates are lightweight, but a great size and pretty sturdy! They are easily tossed in the dishwasher and come out good as new! Adorable patterns and a great price!" —Courtney

Price: $5

19. A set of six bottle brush trees that come in a rainbow of color gradients to bring ~merry and bright~ vibes into whatever this year's Christmas theme may be.

The trees in green on a mantle
Target

Promising review: "I ordered the blue, green and black/white set. They seem quite sturdy and well made (for bottle brush trees :). The colors are even better in person and I love that they come in a variety of sizes. Happy to have added them to my growing collection." —smgs219

Price: $10

20. A holiday doormat to put your best festive foot forward from the minute your guests walk into your home.

The doormat outside a door
Target

Promising review: "Simple tree doormat, love the simple design. It is a little thicker but I love the look of it." —SailorJ

Price: $13

The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.