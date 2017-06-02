Sections

The Internet Has Gone Hilariously Ham With Photos Of Modi And Putin Hanging Out Today

"Modi and Putin's pre-wedding photoshoot is amazing."

Sahil Rizwan
Sahil Rizwan
BuzzFeed Staff, India

ICYMI two of the world's most powerful people, Narendra Modi and Vladimir Putin, have spent the better part of today hanging and chilling out with each other around St. Petersburg.

Mikhail Metzel / AFP / Getty Images

And while the two no doubt discussed issues that would have a lasting impact on the world as we know it, this is what the internet decided to do with them:

1.

Putin: How do you handle your relationships? Modi: I just like Russian into things.
Sahil Shah @SahilBulla

Putin: How do you handle your relationships? Modi: I just like Russian into things.

2.

when you’re in so much love that you forget your ex has nuclear codes
Anuradha @anuradha_kush

when you’re in so much love that you forget your ex has nuclear codes

3.

Jab bhi koi morni dekhun, Mera dil deewana bole role role ! role role 🎶🎵
Artist Rofl Gandhi @RoflGandhi_

Jab bhi koi morni dekhun, Mera dil deewana bole role role ! role role 🎶🎵

4.

Twitter: @sagarcasm

5.

Twitter: @LEDtvn

6.

Sand-d Singh @Sand_In_Deed

7.

roses are red the stars are a-shootin' I just want someone to love me Like Modi loves Putin
BuzzFeed India @BuzzFeedIndia

roses are red the stars are a-shootin' I just want someone to love me Like Modi loves Putin

8.

Twitter: @bakwasradio

9.

couples on my facebook page getting married left right and center lyk...
Harish Iyengaar @scaryhairyman

couples on my facebook page getting married left right and center lyk...

10.

I don't think I have ever felt as much joy as Modi and Putin feel with one another <3
Rega Jha @RegaJha

I don't think I have ever felt as much joy as Modi and Putin feel with one another <3

11.

Megyn Kelly made 2 impossible things happen!!! Made Modi not look at camera. And Putin is laughing.
Rahul @rahulksingh291

Megyn Kelly made 2 impossible things happen!!! Made Modi not look at camera. And Putin is laughing.

12.

When a single guy sees a hot lady
Lame Monk @oldschoolmonk

When a single guy sees a hot lady

13.

Aao behen chugli karein
k @krazyfrog

Aao behen chugli karein

14.

you vs the guy she tells you not to worry about
Godman Chikna @Madan_Chikna

you vs the guy she tells you not to worry about

15.

me: don't let her know you stalked all her profiles also me:
BuzzFeed India @BuzzFeedIndia

me: don't let her know you stalked all her profiles also me:

16.

When both your bestfriends start dating each other
Ojas. @Ojasism

When both your bestfriends start dating each other

17.

When you're out on a covfefe date.
Sahil Shah @SahilBulla

When you're out on a covfefe date.

18.

Modi-Putin's pre wedding photoshoot is amazing
C @jacknjohnnie

Modi-Putin's pre wedding photoshoot is amazing

Sahil Rizwan is a social news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in Mumbai.

Contact Sahil Rizwan at sahil.rizwan@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

