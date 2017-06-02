The Internet Has Gone Hilariously Ham With Photos Of Modi And Putin Hanging Out Today

And while the two no doubt discussed issues that would have a lasting impact on the world as we know it, this is what the internet decided to do with them:

1. Putin: How do you handle your relationships? Modi: I just like Russian into things.

2. when you’re in so much love that you forget your ex has nuclear codes

3. Jab bhi koi morni dekhun, Mera dil deewana bole role role ! role role 🎶🎵

6.

7. roses are red the stars are a-shootin' I just want someone to love me Like Modi loves Putin

9. couples on my facebook page getting married left right and center lyk...

10. I don't think I have ever felt as much joy as Modi and Putin feel with one another <3

11. Megyn Kelly made 2 impossible things happen!!! Made Modi not look at camera. And Putin is laughing.

12. When a single guy sees a hot lady

13. Aao behen chugli karein

14. you vs the guy she tells you not to worry about

15. me: don't let her know you stalked all her profiles also me:

16. When both your bestfriends start dating each other

17. When you're out on a covfefe date.

18. Modi-Putin's pre wedding photoshoot is amazing