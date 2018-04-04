If you own a smartphone, there's a decent chance you're on WhatsApp. And if you're part of that majority, there's a 100% chance that someone in one of your groups is annoying you with too many messages.
Now, here's the thing. In a group with multiple members, it's hard to keep track of who exactly the worst offender is. There's literally hundreds of messages exchanged every day.
Well, like most things in life, it turns out that there is an app for that. Groupwize analyses your chats and gives you a comprehensive breakdown of everyone's texting patterns.
Aside from revealing who your most talkative friend is, it also gives you other fun insights, including everyone's favourite emojis and their proficiency at swearing.
It should go without saying that, if you have any sensitive information in your texts, you might wanna think twice before just handing access out to another algorithm.
But if you think you're good (and your contacts are cool with it) go forth and get those receipts, friend.
Sahil Rizwan is a social news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in Mumbai.
Contact Sahil Rizwan at sahil.rizwan@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.