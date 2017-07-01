Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Books
  4. Business
  5. Buzz
  6. Celebrity
  7. Community
  8. Entertainment
  9. Food
  10. Geeky
  11. Health
  12. Investigations
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Puzzles
  20. Politics
  21. Reader
  22. Rewind
  23. Science
  24. Sports
  25. Style
  26. Tech
  27. Travel
  28. Weddings
  29. World

Narendra Modi Walked Off The Stage To Darth Vader's "Imperial March" After A Speech About GST

Does he find people's lack of faith in GST disturbing?

Posted on
Sahil Rizwan
Sahil Rizwan
BuzzFeed Staff, India

Earlier this evening, PM Modi addressed the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India in New Delhi to talk about the Goods and Services Tax (GST) just implemented by the government.

youtube.com

The overhaul of India's tax system hasn't been met with unanimous approval, to say the least, as many doubts have been expressed over its effect on the economy.

Afp Contributor / AFP / Getty Images

Well, in an ominous decision, the background music chosen for the PM to walk off the stage after his speech was "The Imperial March" – theme song to none other than Darth Vader from Star Wars.

youtube.com
Disney

Quick reminder – Darth Vader is one of the most iconic villains in cinematic history. A ruthless commander put in charge of taking over the galaxy for the dark side.

Disney

While it's not clear whether this was an honest mistake or if someone at the ICAI was trying to send a subtle message about the PM, this was not good PR for Modi.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Disney

This isn't the first time PM Modi and Star Wars have collided to make pop culture khichdi. In 2014, he quoted the franchise's most popular line in an iconic speech at Madison Square Garden.

imgur.com

And going by the reactions tonight, it seems like as many people noticed this time.

twitter.com

You can watch Modi's Imperial March at the 3h 30m 20s mark here:

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

Sahil Rizwan is a social news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in Mumbai.

Contact Sahil Rizwan at sahil.rizwan@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With India