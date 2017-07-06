Narendra Modi Hung Out With Benjamin Netanyahu On A Beach And The Photos Were Meme Gold

Jet-setting PM Narendra Modi is currently in Israel on a historic three-day trip to meet his counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu.
Earlier today, the dashing duo headed to Dor Beach and posed for a bunch of photos...
A bunch of highly memeable photos.
Here, please enjoy the internet's finest minds at work:
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
11.
12.
13.
14.
15.
16.
17.
Sahil Rizwan is a social news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in Mumbai.
Contact Sahil Rizwan at sahil.rizwan@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.