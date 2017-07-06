Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Books
  4. Business
  5. Buzz
  6. Celebrity
  7. Community
  8. Entertainment
  9. Food
  10. Geeky
  11. Health
  12. Investigations
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Puzzles
  20. Politics
  21. Reader
  22. Rewind
  23. Science
  24. Sports
  25. Style
  26. Tech
  27. Travel
  28. Weddings
  29. World

Narendra Modi Hung Out With Benjamin Netanyahu On A Beach And The Photos Were Meme Gold

Caption these.

Posted on
Sahil Rizwan
Sahil Rizwan
BuzzFeed Staff, India

Jet-setting PM Narendra Modi is currently in Israel on a historic three-day trip to meet his counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu.

Afp Contributor / AFP / Getty Images

Earlier today, the dashing duo headed to Dor Beach and posed for a bunch of photos...

אין כמו ללכת לים עם חברים! There's nothing like going to the beach with friends! @narendramodi
Benjamin Netanyahu @netanyahu

אין כמו ללכת לים עם חברים! There's nothing like going to the beach with friends! @narendramodi

Reply Retweet Favorite

A bunch of highly memeable photos.

twitter.com

Here, please enjoy the internet's finest minds at work:

1.

Close Enough 😂😂 #ModiInIsrael
Chicken Biryanii @ChickenBiryanii

Close Enough 😂😂 #ModiInIsrael

Reply Retweet Favorite

2.

Twitter: @SahilBulla

3.

Aj blue hai 🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊 Aur din bhi ☀️☀️☀️☀️☀️☀️ Ajao on the beach 🏖️ yara photo meri kheench 📸 Phooti kismat hogi teri… https://t.co/TZwqn7BXgJ
Imaan Sheikh @sheikhimaan

Aj blue hai 🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊 Aur din bhi ☀️☀️☀️☀️☀️☀️ Ajao on the beach 🏖️ yara photo meri kheench 📸 Phooti kismat hogi teri… https://t.co/TZwqn7BXgJ

Reply Retweet Favorite

4.

Every time the Ketchup Song plays....
Protima Tiwary @DumbbellsnDrama

Every time the Ketchup Song plays....

Reply Retweet Favorite

5.

Hamaray India Mai ek baarish hone pe hi itna itna paani bhar jaata hai road pe.
Angoor 🍇 @ladywithflaws

Hamaray India Mai ek baarish hone pe hi itna itna paani bhar jaata hai road pe.

Reply Retweet Favorite

6.

Modi thinking - Isse achha crowd toh Anjuna par hota hai
Bollywood Gandu @BollywoodGandu

Modi thinking - Isse achha crowd toh Anjuna par hota hai

Reply Retweet Favorite

7.

Behind the scenes 😂 #56inch
Tempest @ColdCigar

Behind the scenes 😂 #56inch

Reply Retweet Favorite

8.

Aao Meena... Super Seena
Godman Chikna @Madan_Chikna

Aao Meena... Super Seena

Reply Retweet Favorite

9.

La la la la la la... Saat samundar, saat samundar, paar mein tere peechay peechay a gai.
Junaid @ibrownlad

La la la la la la... Saat samundar, saat samundar, paar mein tere peechay peechay a gai.

Reply Retweet Favorite

10.

"Kaunsa color achcha hai pink wala ya red wala?"
k @krazyfrog

"Kaunsa color achcha hai pink wala ya red wala?"

Reply Retweet Favorite

11.

DO U WANNA PARTNER O PARTNER DO U WANNA PARTNER LUV ME LUV ME SAY
Ashish Shakya @stupidusmaximus

DO U WANNA PARTNER O PARTNER DO U WANNA PARTNER LUV ME LUV ME SAY

Reply Retweet Favorite

12.

When you forget to take sunscreen to the beach
FarraGau CowFefe @YearOfRat

When you forget to take sunscreen to the beach

Reply Retweet Favorite

13.

These two look like they'll break into a kaho na pyaar hai sequence any second
Pooja @Peswani_

These two look like they'll break into a kaho na pyaar hai sequence any second

Reply Retweet Favorite

14.

🎶🎶Tanha Tanha Yahan Pe Jeena Ye Koi Baat hai 🎶🎶
Fabrizio Ravioli @AkriPasta

🎶🎶Tanha Tanha Yahan Pe Jeena Ye Koi Baat hai 🎶🎶

Reply Retweet Favorite

15.

Indian Tau ji on Goa vacation be like..
Tempest @ColdCigar

Indian Tau ji on Goa vacation be like..

Reply Retweet Favorite

16.

When you forget to take sunscreen to the beach
FarraGau CowFefe @YearOfRat

When you forget to take sunscreen to the beach

Reply Retweet Favorite

17.

Sagar kinaare, dil ye pukaare, tu jo nahi to mera koi nahi hai....
Noopur @LEDtvn

Sagar kinaare, dil ye pukaare, tu jo nahi to mera koi nahi hai....

Reply Retweet Favorite

Sahil Rizwan is a social news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in Mumbai.

Contact Sahil Rizwan at sahil.rizwan@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With India