I'm A Brit Currently Living In California, And Here Are The 9 Things That Have Surprised Me The Most About The USNo, I still don't know if I have to tip the guy who made my Subway sandwich.by sadiesymCommunity ContributorApproved and edited by BuzzFeed Community Team Considering moving to the USA as a Brit? I moved from England to study abroad in California and the experience has already taught me so much. Sadie Symonds 1. Drinking Culture Sadie Symonds As a Brit, it is no surprise to learn that we like a drink. Most of us jumped on the British drinking stereotype at the ripe old age of 18, so the jump to the over 21 drinking age is a culture shock to say the least. Whilst you can't go for a casual pint down at the local Spoons on a Tuesday night, I have grown to learn that Californian college students are typically quite inventive. 2. The People Are Nicer Getty Images Americans will smile and say things like "good morning" and "how are you" – don't look behind you, they're talking to you! Many a time I have been on the infamous invention that is the London Underground with the unspoken rule that you keep your AirPods in and head down – if you don't look like you hate the world, you're doing it wrong. Americans want to engage with you and be polite...revolutionary, I know. 3. Tipping Staff Getty Images Am I supposed to tip the guy who made my Subway sandwich? Or the barista in Starbucks? Tipping is not common courtesy at home, and I have been here three months now and still don't know when to tip, how much I tip, or the correct tipping etiquette. I just tip. 4. EVERYTHING IS EXPENSIVE! Sony Pictures Releasing Gone are the days where £40 at Aldi would feed me for a week – $75 later I leave the store with a bag of apples, some chicken nuggets, and a loaf of bread. If I didn't appreciate my interest-free student overdraft before, I definitely do now! If you're used to the cost of living in central London, though, you might be okay. 5. Everyone Thinks You're Australian... Getty Images Or German. Or French. Or Belgian. Literally anything other than English. Despite having the stereotypical Queen's English (or King's now?) British accent, I am still often mistaken for being a member of the European Union... (Don't ask, it's still a sore subject for us Brits.) 6. Unbelievable Views Sadie Symonds With a huge selection of national parks, beaches, sand dunes, and redwood forests, it is safe to say the scenery is much more beautiful in California than the high-rise buildings of London. Since being here, I have taken full advantage of the ability to sit and complete my college assignments by the beach in the sun. 7. Road Trips Sadie Symonds Yep. It's true. Americans love a good road trip. Six hour drive to a concert? Light work for an American. It probably has something to do with the fact that you can drive the length of the UK in 15 hours yet you can barely drive half the length of California in that time. The perk of being unable to drive in this country, though, is that I am always designated passenger princess. 8. You'll Learn A Lot About Yourself Sadie Symonds Despite living in close proximity to others (and I mean my roommates bed is half a foot from my own), it can still be quite an ironically lonely experience. Not only do you begin to become accustomed to being okay in your own company, experiencing a new culture alone brings forth a new level of understanding and appreciation for yourself, what you enjoy, and what you're capable of. 9. And You'll Make Friends For Life Sadie Symonds When you distance yourself from everything you've ever known and the people you are comfortable with at home, you open yourself up to different opportunities. Through this, I can guarantee you will find like-minded people to laugh with, to cry with, and to drive you everywhere! Meeting people from the other side of the world yet still being able to bond over experiences and passions inevitably makes for strong friendships.