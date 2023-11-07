Skip To Content
    I'm A Brit Currently Living In California, And Here Are The 9 Things That Have Surprised Me The Most About The US

    No, I still don't know if I have to tip the guy who made my Subway sandwich.

    sadiesym
    by sadiesym

    Community Contributor

    BuzzFeed Community Team
    Approved and edited by BuzzFeed Community Team

    Considering moving to the USA as a Brit? I moved from England to study abroad in California and the experience has already taught me so much.

    Looking at the Monterey Canning Company building from across the street
    Sadie Symonds

    1. Drinking Culture

    Cocktails on a table in a dark club environment
    Sadie Symonds

    As a Brit, it is no surprise to learn that we like a drink. Most of us jumped on the British drinking stereotype at the ripe old age of 18, so the jump to the over 21 drinking age is a culture shock to say the least. Whilst you can't go for a casual pint down at the local Spoons on a Tuesday night, I have grown to learn that Californian college students are typically quite inventive.

    2. The People Are Nicer

    Commuters getting off a train in London
    Getty Images

    Americans will smile and say things like "good morning" and "how are you" – don't look behind you, they're talking to you! Many a time I have been on the infamous invention that is the London Underground with the unspoken rule that you keep your AirPods in and head down – if you don't look like you hate the world, you're doing it wrong. Americans want to engage with you and be polite...revolutionary, I know.

    3. Tipping Staff

    a check with a money tip on top of it
    Getty Images

    Am I supposed to tip the guy who made my Subway sandwich? Or the barista in Starbucks? Tipping is not common courtesy at home, and I have been here three months now and still don't know when to tip, how much I tip, or the correct tipping etiquette. I just tip.

    4. EVERYTHING IS EXPENSIVE!

    Woody Harrelson wiping his eyes with a wad of cash as Tallahassee in Zombieland
    Sony Pictures Releasing

    Gone are the days where £40 at Aldi would feed me for a week – $75 later I leave the store with a bag of apples, some chicken nuggets, and a loaf of bread. If I didn't appreciate my interest-free student overdraft before, I definitely do now! If you're used to the cost of living in central London, though, you might be okay.

    5. Everyone Thinks You're Australian...

    a map of the world with an arrow drawn from Australia allllll the way up to the United Kingdom
    Getty Images

    Or German. Or French. Or Belgian. Literally anything other than English. Despite having the stereotypical Queen's English (or King's now?) British accent, I am still often mistaken for being a member of the European Union... (Don't ask, it's still a sore subject for us Brits.)

    6. Unbelievable Views

    a sunset on the beach, waves lapping up onto the sand
    Sadie Symonds

    With a huge selection of national parks, beaches, sand dunes, and redwood forests, it is safe to say the scenery is much more beautiful in California than the high-rise buildings of London. Since being here, I have taken full advantage of the ability to sit and complete my college assignments by the beach in the sun.

    7. Road Trips

    A view from the passenger side of a car windshield
    Sadie Symonds

    Yep. It's true. Americans love a good road trip. Six hour drive to a concert? Light work for an American. It probably has something to do with the fact that you can drive the length of the UK in 15 hours yet you can barely drive half the length of California in that time. The perk of being unable to drive in this country, though, is that I am always designated passenger princess.

    8. You'll Learn A Lot About Yourself

    a railroad track in the middle of a lush forest on a sunny day
    Sadie Symonds

    Despite living in close proximity to others (and I mean my roommates bed is half a foot from my own), it can still be quite an ironically lonely experience. Not only do you begin to become accustomed to being okay in your own company, experiencing a new culture alone brings forth a new level of understanding and appreciation for yourself, what you enjoy, and what you're capable of.

    9. And You'll Make Friends For Life

    People holding their hands up in the air at a concert
    Sadie Symonds

    When you distance yourself from everything you've ever known and the people you are comfortable with at home, you open yourself up to different opportunities. Through this, I can guarantee you will find like-minded people to laugh with, to cry with, and to drive you everywhere! Meeting people from the other side of the world yet still being able to bond over experiences and passions inevitably makes for strong friendships.

