Teenager Arrested After Five "Linked" Acid Attacks In London

A teenager has been arrested after five acid attacks in North London overnight.

The Metropolitan Police said they were treating the attacks, which all happened within 90 minutes in Hackney, Stoke Newington and Islington, as connected.

The teen, who has not been named, has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and robbery. He remains in custody at an East London police station.

The first assault occurred shortly after 10pm. Police were called to the scene of a robbery at Hackney Road junction with Queensbridge Road at 22.25, and found a man suffering from injuries.

Two men on a moped are reported to have driven alongside the victim, throwing a corrosive substance in his face, before making off with the 32-year-old's vehicle. He was taken to an East London hospital, and his injuries are described as not life threatening.

At 22:49 two men approached a man on a moped on Highbury Corner and threw a corrosive substance in his face. The Met said the victim was taken to a North London hospital and "we await an update on his condition".



Shortly after 11pm, another man was the victim of an acid attack when two males threw a corrosive substance at him while he was on a moped on Shoreditch High Street.

He was taken to hospital, and his injuries were described as not life threatening.



Less than twenty minutes later, on Cazenove Road, the third victim was attacked with a corrosive substance. The Met police were called to the scene at at 23:18 to find a man suffering from facial injuries, which they described as "life changing". A police cordon remains in place.

The fifth attack, at 23:37, took place on Chatsworth Road, Clapton. Two men driving a moped approached a man also on a moped waiting in traffic and threw acid at his face. They then stole his vehicle.

The victim went home before calling police. His injuries were described as not life threatening.

Enquiries are ongoing, the Met said, with officers from Hackney CID investigating.

"All five incidents are being treated as linked at this time," the Met said in a statement.