Angry Residents Call For Arrests On Four Week Anniversary Of Grenfell Tower Blaze

"The pace is too slow. If you need 1,000 officers working round the clock, find 1,000 officers. This is a national disaster, a national disgrace, a national tragedy,” one resident said.

Locals and Grenfell Tower survivors residents remonstrated with local authorities and police over the lack of arrests and progess in the wake of the fire at a meeting last night.

The meeting came on the four-week anniversary of the tragedy in Grenfell Tower, west London. At least 80 people died after a fire broke out in the residential high rise block. An expert panel struggled to answer locals' questions, with one man stating that as a tenant "you are classified as sub-human", the Guardian reported, and never listened to. He went on to say: "The pace is too slow. If you need 1,000 officers working round the clock, find 1,000 officers. This is a national disaster, a national disgrace, a national tragedy.”

Metropolitan officer Matt Bonner, who is leading the police investigation, said the pace was slow because of the sheer scale of the operation his team were working on – but was interrupted by locals asking why there had been no arrests made. Bonner explained any comments could prejudice further proceedings, and that his team were examining 60 companies or organisations that were involved with the building. “The scale of this investigation is why it will take so long. Give me the space to conduct an effective investigation and judge me at the end of it.” He continued that 250 officers working on the criminal investigation, would interview 650 police, 300 firefighters, 255 Grenfell fire survivors, as well as residents from the nearby estate. Meanwhile, the BBC has learnt that the now-infamous "stay put" recommendation was only in place for two hours after the first emergency call to Grenfell was made. The advice, which relies on a fire in a similar-style tower block being contained within individual units or flats, has come under heavy scrutiny after the blaze rapidly and unexpectedly spread through the entire building – leaving many residents trapped. "The advice our control officers give can change as the fire changes," a spokesperson for the London Fire Brigade told the BBC.

Residents were told by the fire service to place wet towels under their doors, and remain in their flats, after the first calls began coming in at shortly before 1am. The information about the warning, and residents continuing upset over how the fallout from the fire has been handled, comes amid reports that at least one of the tower block's survivors has been treated for cyanide poisoning.

It is believed to have been caused from the fumes of burning plastics, or insulation. Andreia Gomes, who was seven-months pregnant at the time of the fire, was also treated. She lost her unborn child after the fire. Her daughter, 12-year-old Luana, was treated for the effects of the noxious fumes, medical papers obtained by the BBC confiirmed. Her discharge notes she was diagnosed with "smoke inhalation injury" and "cyanide poisoning". Gomes' other daughter, Megan, was also among those given a cyanide antidote. Only Luana was confirmed as having cyanide poisoning. However, all three were placed in a medically induced coma after they were admitted to Kings College Hospital in the immediate aftermath of the fire. Gomes' husband, Marcio, told BBC Newsnight how he and his family had been forced to make a run for it – despite being told to remain in their flat by the fire service. He expressed deep anger at authorities' handling of the situation. It is not known what produced the cyanide in the tower block. This Is What It's Like For People Trying To Rebuild Their Lives After The Grenfell Fire

