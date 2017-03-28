Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Big Stories
  4. Books
  5. Business
  6. Buzz
  7. Celebrity
  8. DIY
  9. Entertainment
  10. Food
  11. Geeky
  12. Health
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Parents
  17. Podcasts
  18. Politics
  19. Puzzles
  20. Reader
  21. Rewind
  22. Science
  23. Sports
  24. Style
  25. Tech
  26. Travel
  27. Weddings
  28. Weekend
  29. World

The Daily Mail Has Told Critics Of Its Sexist #LegsIt Front Page To "Get A Life"

People were pretty angry about the paper's front page, but the Daily Mail was not bothered.

Originally posted on
Updated on
Rose Troup Buchanan
Rose Troup Buchanan
BuzzFeed News Reporter
Alicia Melville-Smith
Alicia Melville-Smith
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Yesterday, the PM and Scotland's first minister met to negotiate over the future of the British union.

The Daily Mail chose to run this front-page image of the leaders, along with this caption:

Daily Mail / Via Twitter: @hendopolis

People were irritated.

My twitter is on fire with the Daily Mail front page.
Neil Henderson @hendopolis

My twitter is on fire with the Daily Mail front page.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @kirstystricklan
Daily Mail reveal souvenir edition to celebrate the 1950s 😬
Dan Walker @mrdanwalker

Daily Mail reveal souvenir edition to celebrate the 1950s 😬

Reply Retweet Favorite
I fixed it. #dailymail
Philly Byrne ☘️ @PhilipNByrne

I fixed it. #dailymail

Reply Retweet Favorite
. @DailyMailUK I've edited your front page as it is currently wrong. Technically the winner of Legs-it is the milli… https://t.co/7ucfKc196Q
Joe Lycett @joelycett

. @DailyMailUK I've edited your front page as it is currently wrong. Technically the winner of Legs-it is the milli… https://t.co/7ucfKc196Q

Reply Retweet Favorite

It was pointed out it's hardly the first time the Daily Mail has been...somewhat problematic.

If only there'd been some hint that The Daily Mail was wretchedly sexist in every single thing it has ever published
tom jamieson @jamiesont

If only there'd been some hint that The Daily Mail was wretchedly sexist in every single thing it has ever published

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @matthaig1

Still, the #Legsit hashtag was in full swing.

Nice pins. #legsit #newspaperoftheyear #nevermindbrexit
alan rusbridger @arusbridger

Nice pins. #legsit #newspaperoftheyear #nevermindbrexit

Reply Retweet Favorite
Nice cocks? #legsit
Lucy Powell MP @LucyMPowell

Nice cocks? #legsit

Reply Retweet Favorite
I'd like to think in an alternative brexit-verse far far away this is what everyone's getting cross over #dailymail
Ashley Gould @APJGould

I'd like to think in an alternative brexit-verse far far away this is what everyone's getting cross over #dailymail

Reply Retweet Favorite

Politicians also criticised the coverage.

Moronic! And we are in 2017!
Harriet Harman @HarrietHarman

Moronic! And we are in 2017!

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @annaturley
Twitter: @jeremycorbyn
Twitter: @yvettecooper
The 1950s called and asked for their headline back.#everydaysexism https://t.co/s1W1XfhrhN
Ed Miliband @Ed_Miliband

The 1950s called and asked for their headline back.#everydaysexism https://t.co/s1W1XfhrhN

Reply Retweet Favorite
This is 2017. Sexist does not begin to describe this front page. For all the strides forward, some have a v.long wa… https://t.co/5AQkkCQWAx
Chuka Umunna @ChukaUmunna

This is 2017. Sexist does not begin to describe this front page. For all the strides forward, some have a v.long wa… https://t.co/5AQkkCQWAx

Reply Retweet Favorite
Spot the difference: How Cameron meeting Salmond was reported. -vs- How May meeting Sturgeon has been reported.
Dr Rosena Allin-Khan @DrRosena

Spot the difference: How Cameron meeting Salmond was reported. -vs- How May meeting Sturgeon has been reported.

Reply Retweet Favorite

MP Nicholas Soames, responding to an Independent tweet saying David Davis had said Northern Ireland could remain in EU if it united with the south, had this to say...

The second edition ran with a clarification that the headline captioning the photograph was from Sarah Vine's column. Meanwhile, the Scottish Daily Mail ran with a different front.

The Scottish Daily Mail has managed to avoid sounding like a shrieking bonobo on its front page.
Jamie Ross @JamieRoss7

The Scottish Daily Mail has managed to avoid sounding like a shrieking bonobo on its front page.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Men at Mail create #legsit. Public outcry. Men change front page & blame Sarah Vine. Vine doesn't mention #Legsit… https://t.co/8JgnOSFrZu
John Prescott @johnprescott

Men at Mail create #legsit. Public outcry. Men change front page & blame Sarah Vine. Vine doesn't mention #Legsit… https://t.co/8JgnOSFrZu

Reply Retweet Favorite

Some felt the paper just wanted the attention.

Meanwhile at the #dailymail office.... #legsit
Tom Burn @thomasburn

Meanwhile at the #dailymail office.... #legsit

Reply Retweet Favorite

A newspaper in Mali was even forced into the whole mess.

It was the Daily Mail NOT the Daily Mali that produced this offensively sexist front-page. Complaints to @MailOnline
Daily Mali @MaliDaily

It was the Daily Mail NOT the Daily Mali that produced this offensively sexist front-page. Complaints to @MailOnline

Reply Retweet Favorite

Following the online outcry, the Daily Mail released a statement telling critics to "get a life!".

Neil Henderson @hendopolis

"For goodness sake, get a life" The @DailyMailUK responds to criticism of last night's front page

Reply Retweet Favorite

For goodness sake, get a life! Sarah Vine’s piece, which was flagged as light-hearted, was a side-bar alongside a serious political story. It appeared in an 84-page paper packed with important news and analysis, a front page exclusive on cost-cutting in the NHS and a health supplement devoted to women’s death issues.

For the record, the Mail was the paper which, more than any other, backed Theresa May for the top job. Again for the record, we often comment on the appearance of male politicians including Cameron’s waistline, Osborne’s hair, Corbyn’s clothes – and even Boris’s legs. Is there a rule that says political coverage must be dull or has a po-faced BBC and left-wing commentariat, so obsessed by the Daily Mail, lost all sense of humour… and proportion?

Following the outcry, May responded to the front page, laughing off suggestions of sexism to the Express and Star .

"You will notice that I am wearing trousers today!

"As a woman in politics throughout my whole career I have found that very often, what I wear - particularly my shoes - has been an issue that has been looked at rather closely by people," she told the newspaper.

The PM went on to say that "what we do as politicians is what makes a difference to people's lives" and that "most people" concentrated on that. "But if people want to have a bit of fun about how we dress, then so be it."

Call me po-faced, but it's disappointing PM hasn't recognised how damaging this sort of thing is. Over to you… https://t.co/Z4iTFPLe3i
Pippa Crerar @PippaCrerar

Call me po-faced, but it's disappointing PM hasn't recognised how damaging this sort of thing is. Over to you… https://t.co/Z4iTFPLe3i

Reply Retweet Favorite

And if things weren't dramatic enough, somehow a wire story accusing the paper of sexism ended up on the MailOnline website.

Amazing. @DailyMailUK is running a @PA wire on its website, about its front page controversy… https://t.co/sxuZMTXLp0
Prashant Rao @prashantrao

Amazing. @DailyMailUK is running a @PA wire on its website, about its front page controversy… https://t.co/sxuZMTXLp0

Reply Retweet Favorite

In summary: lol.

Rose Troup Buchanan is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Rose Troup Buchanan at Rose.Buchanan@BuzzFeed.com.

Alicia Melville-Smith is a homepage editor and reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Alicia Melville-Smith at alicia.melville-smith@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted by

Connect With UKNews