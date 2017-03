4. With the second filing, the story was picked by some Russian media outlets.

Life published a story on their website with stills from the shoot, as well as the video, on Mar. 15.

On the same day, Russian TV station Channel 5 interviewed petting zoo staff, who alleged their raccoon had been “traumatised” by the experience. One of the staff was quoted on the show saying after the raccoon interacted with a naked woman he “now behaves strangely”. “The raccoon, according to the vet, is in a state of shock and does not admit even his own cohabitant in his cage,” they added.

But Art-Msk – speaking to Life – called the lawsuit “absurd”, and claimed Thomas had stolen the model’s bra on set. They claimed to have asked for a well-trained raccoon, and said Thomas was instead too “young” and “unmanageable”.

“Finally, after several takes, he stole the underwear and gnawed it,” they added.