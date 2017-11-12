A murder investigation has been launched after a man died when he was attacked by a group of men thought to be armed with baseball bats in east London.
The unnamed man was found on High Road, Illford, when the London ambulance service were called shortly before 3am on Sunday morning.
He was taken to a hospital in east London where he died at 4:35am this morning. Officials are working to identify him and a post-mortem will be held in due course.
The scene remains cordoned off, with the road closed and buses re-routed.
The Metropolitan police confirmed in a statement that a murder investigation had been launched, but that officers were keeping an open mind regarding any possible motive as enquiries continue. No arrests have been made.
Anyone who may have witnessed the assault has been urged to contact the police.
Local officers are being supported by homicide and major crime command units.
Rose Troup Buchanan is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.