A murder investigation has been launched after a man died when he was attacked by a group of men thought to be armed with baseball bats in east London.

The unnamed man was found on High Road, Illford, when the London ambulance service were called shortly before 3am on Sunday morning.

He was taken to a hospital in east London where he died at 4:35am this morning. Officials are working to identify him and a post-mortem will be held in due course.