Some Dudes Tried To Glitter Bomb Andrew Bolt And It's All On Camera

Controversial commentator Andrew Bolt has fought back against two men who attempted to throw glitter and shaving cream at him.

Showing the CCTV footage on his Sky News program on Tuesday night, Bolt said he was approached for a selfie at a book launch in Carlton, Melbourne, when two men approached him and threw glitter and a "sticky liquid" at him.

Bolt fought back against the two men, striking one in the face and kicking him "between the legs".

"Watch the fascist Left attack me and get clobbered. Luckily the cameras do not capture me kicking one between the legs. I cannot have my children see me acting like a thug," Bolt wrote on his blog.