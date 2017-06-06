Some Dudes Tried To Glitter Bomb Andrew Bolt And It's All On Camera

Controversial commentator Andrew Bolt has fought back against two men who attempted to throw glitter and shaving cream at him.
Showing the CCTV footage on his Sky News program on Tuesday night, Bolt said he was approached for a selfie at a book launch in Carlton, Melbourne, when two men approached him and threw glitter and a "sticky liquid" at him.
Bolt fought back against the two men, striking one in the face and kicking him "between the legs".
"Watch the fascist Left attack me and get clobbered. Luckily the cameras do not capture me kicking one between the legs. I cannot have my children see me acting like a thug," Bolt wrote on his blog.
Victoria police confirmed they were investigating the incident on Lygon Street near Argyle Place East on Tuesday.
"The two males, who were wearing hooded jumpers, have thrown what is believed to be glitter and shaving cream at the victim," police said in a statement.
"A short scuffle has taken place before the offenders fled the scene.
"Another male who was in the area at the time appeared to be filming or taking photos."
No one was injured.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential crime report at Crime Stoppers.
