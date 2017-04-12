So, About Those Claims The Adani Coal Mine Will Create 10,000 Jobs...

It's the number one argument in favour of allowing Indian mining company Adani to build a huge coal mine near the Great Barrier Reef: the project will "create 10,000 jobs".

Everyone says it. Adani says it. The PM says it. The deputy PM says it. The resources minister says it. The Queensland Labor government says it. Outspoken federal Queensland backbencher George Christensen says it.



The number is flung around so often it's become accepted as fact. Politicians say it's worth the risk of building a mine that will produce 60 million tonnes of coal a year and drastically increase global greenhouse gas emissions because, y'know, jobs and growth.

Adani wants Australian taxpayers to loan it $900 million via the federal government so it can build a rail line from the mine to the coal terminal. The success of that request relies on the claim that the mine will create 10,000 jobs, so this is kind of important.



The only problem is, it's probably not true. The actual average number of jobs the mine will create is 1,464.

And we know that because Adani's own expert said so in court, under oath.

"Over the life of the Project it is projected that on average around 1,464 employee

years of full time equivalent direct and indirect jobs will be created," former Reserve Bank economist Jerome Fahrer said in his submission to the Queensland Land Court in 2015.

Fahrer was also critical of previous modelling done by another firm, which used a different method to arrive at the figure of 10,000 jobs. He described the assumptions made in the modelling "extreme and unrealistic".

Speaking to BuzzFeed News on Wednesday, Fahrer stood by his modelling, while acknowledging that it accounted only for the mine and associated rail line, and not the number of jobs that would be created at the Point Abbot Coal Terminal – where the coal will be transported before being shipped to India.

Even by Adani's estimates, the Abbot Point terminal will only create 2133 jobs – not even close to enough to make up the shortfall between the two figures.

