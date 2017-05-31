Sections

"Items Of Interest" Found In Search For Matthew Leveson

Leveson has been missing since 2007.

Posted on
Rob Stott
Rob Stott
BuzzFeed News Reporter, Australia

NSW Police have confirmed that "items of interest" have been found in the search for Matthew Leveson, who has been missing since 2007.

Nsw Police / PR IMAGE

Leveson was last seen leaving ARQ Nightclub in Darlinghurst when he was just 20 years old.

His former partner, Michael Atkins, who was acquitted of murder and manslaughter in 2009, was quizzed extensively at an inquest into Leveson's disappearance late last year.

Earlier this year Atkins led police to a site in the Royal National Park, but following an extensive search, nothing was found.

Leveson's parents Mark and Faye have never stopped searching for their son, and were reported to be at the site with police on Wednesday.

Mark Leveson uses a metal detector as NSW Police Detectives continue to search for the body of Matthew Leveson.
Dean Lewins / AAPIMAGE

Mark Leveson uses a metal detector as NSW Police Detectives continue to search for the body of Matthew Leveson.

NSW Police confirmed forensic officers were on their way to the site on Wednesday afternoon.

More to come.

Rob Stott is a news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in Sydney.

Contact Rob Stott at rob.stott@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

