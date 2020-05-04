Assaults On UK Emergency Workers Are Rising, Even As Other Crimes Are Falling

Assaults on emergency workers have risen during the coronavirus pandemic even as other crimes have declined substantially, according to police data obtained by BuzzFeed News.

During a four-week period ending in mid-April, police recorded around 260,000 offences — a 29% decrease compared to the same stretch in 2019. Murders fell by 20%, rapes by 35%, vehicle crime by 42%, and shoplifting by 59%.

But assaults on emergency workers increased by 16% — the only crime in the data reviewed by BuzzFeed News that had gone up. Police have been called to more than 3000 such cases since mid-March, compared to 2,600 during the same period in 2019. More than 300 involved “coughing or spitting on emergency workers” which were often “followed by other assaults”, according to the report.