It Looks Like The Time Has Come To Give Your Bathroom A Makeover With These 27 Things

1. A set of metallic shower corner shelves that'll take up way less space than a standard caddy or shelf, while also providing a snazzy way to display and store all your products.
2. A set of lil' glass jars with bamboo lids because if I've learned anything from those weirdly hypnotic TikToks, putting random stuff into a lil' jar automatically makes it ~organized~ and ~aesthetic.~
3. A set of drill brush attachments so you can scrub smarter, not harder. These handy dandy brushes fit right on an electric drill, and then you just have to hold it up — the drill does the rest of the work for you.
4. A tiered organizer to make the most of your cabinet space. This lets you use alllllllll that vertical space that used to just be air storage.
5. A handmade ceramic soap dish with ingenious built-in drainage so you'll never again pick up a slippery, slimy bar of soap. TBH that can make your hands feel dirtier than when you started!
6. An over-the-toilet storage cabinet so you can make use of that wasted space, while also gaining a ton of storage, and looking chic to boot. A true triple threat!
7. A tub of the Pink Stuff because it's Tiktok famous for a reason. It'll take off pretty much any gunk, grime, or goop that's attached itself to your bathroom and make it look sparklingly new.
8. A bathtub tray to make your soaks the most luxurious experience possible. You can fit a book, a candle, a glass of wine — heck, you could probably get a whole ass meal on this baby.
10. Or a set of dual hooks to hang your current shower curtain and liner — you might think this is too small of a thing to care about, but it really does improve the look. Plus, these slide incredibly smoothly, so you won't have to fight with your shower curtain every time you get in and out.
11. A squeegee because when it comes to a mildewy tub, or a cloudy shower door, an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure. Take two seconds to wipe everything down after your shower, and you'll save hours of scrubbing later.
12. A vanity mirror with two sides — one magnified and one regular — plus an attached tray, so you can tackle your whole morning routine, all in one place.
13. A waterfall faucet that's a snap to install, and can be used whether your sink has one pre-cut hole or three. Trust me, even if you think you can't DIY, you can do this.
14. A Turkish cotton bath towel set because having all matching towels instantly takes your bathroom from "college dorm" to "relaxing spa." Plus, they're so soft you'll be ruined for other towels.
15. A pastel accessory set that'll make even the cheapest soaps and toothbrushes look ~luxe~ and totally curated.
16. A rotating makeup organizer so you can show off all your fanciest, most beautiful bottles, but still have that tube of anti-itch cream easily accessible with just a spin.
17. A set of peel-and-stick floor tiles because you don't have to tear out your whole existing floor to get a new look. These just stick right on, and they're so strong you don't have to worry about peeling, chipping, or bubbling.
18. Or a grout pen if that seems like too much work — it's basically a paint pen you can use to refresh the grout that refuses to return to its original color, no matter how much you scrub.
19. And a tube of grout gel for those of us who maaaaaybe haven't gotten around to the "no matter how much you scrub" part. This stuff clings, so you can leave it on overnight and wake up to all that grossness fully gone.
20. A bottle of Oh Yuk jetted tub cleaner that'll be a godsend if you decided to spring for the fancy jacuzzi tub. Once you've seen the grime and gunk that can build up in those jets, you'll make sure to use this regularly, and not be worried you're sitting in grossness every time you have a soak.
21. A starter pack of Clorox toilet wands because that toilet brush lurking behind the bowl is basically a germ bonanza. These are way more sanitary and way more effective at actually removing buildup and stains. Plus, the storage caddy looks way nicer than a gross, stained brush.
22. A narrow trash can to fit in even the smallest nook in the tiniest bathroom. It's motion activated, waterproof, and has built-in support for heavy loads of trash, so it's basically the bathroom MVP.
23. A rainfall showerhead that'll take less than a minute to install, but provide a luxurious spray for shower after shower after shower.
24. A bamboo Squatty Potty with all the functionality of its plastic siblings, but enough style that you can leave it out 24/7 instead of trying to hide it away when it isn't in use.
25. A set of minimalist adhesive hooks to provide storage for towels and robes without looking like a locker room or damaging your walls.
26. A toilet paper holder that doesn't just say "I'm here to hold toilet paper" it says "I'm here to hold toilet paper, and I'm going to look DAMN GOOD while I do it."
27. A woven storage basket for a much cuter way to store extra rolls of TP than those little (kind of terrifying?) dolls your grandma used to crochet.
