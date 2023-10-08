BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    It Looks Like The Time Has Come To Give Your Bathroom A Makeover With These 27 Things

    Because an upgraded shower = daily luxury.

    by Rebekah Shoemake

    1. A set of metallic shower corner shelves that'll take up way less space than a standard caddy or shelf, while also providing a snazzy way to display and store all your products.

    a reviewer photo of the gold shelves installed in a marble shower
    amazon.com

    These can be installed with either glue or screws, and reviewers report that either method is super secure.

    Promising review: "We installed these shelves using the epoxy in our tile shower at home, and we liked them so much, we bought them again when we were remodeling another house. They hold the right amount. They have never come even a little loose." —Marsha dePuy

    Get the set of two shelves from Amazon for $25.99+ (available in four colors).

    2. A set of lil' glass jars with bamboo lids because if I've learned anything from those weirdly hypnotic TikToks, putting random stuff into a lil' jar automatically makes it ~organized~ and ~aesthetic.~

    a reviewer photo of the labeled glass jars with wood lids filled with q-tips and cotton pads on a tray with a vase of eucalyptus
    amazon.com

    P.S. The labels are included! 

    Promising review: "These are actually cuter than I expected! They are a tad smaller than some I've seen, but they actually looked great and can hold plenty of Q-tips and cotton balls in the spare bathrooms. I have mine on a serving tray with a candle and vase, and they look great without taking up too much space!" —tara savage 

    Get the set of four jars from Amazon for $9.99.

    3. A set of drill brush attachments so you can scrub smarter, not harder. These handy dandy brushes fit right on an electric drill, and then you just have to hold it up — the drill does the rest of the work for you.

    reviewer image of a dirty tub and a clean tub after using the brush
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Sadly I only have a shower at my house and of course it’s all tile. I have zero clue why anyone would want tile it’s awful. Saying that cleaning it is the worst and it never gets clean and I know for a fact I don’t put enough elbow grease into it. Well that all changed with these bangers! I just put it into a drill, spray some mildew spray on it, and hammer away. It’s 100% better than doing it by hand not 97% or 98% or even 99% better, it’s 100% better. You need these." —Mark

    Get a set of four drill brushes from Amazon for $6.95+ (available in five colors).

    4. A tiered organizer to make the most of your cabinet space. This lets you use alllllllll that vertical space that used to just be air storage.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Really researched organizers and felt this was the best constructed with great storage space. Bought one, my husband saw me reorganizing my stuff and asked if he could have one, too. Ordered it, and he reorganized his stuff. He finished and told me it was the first time his bathroom cabinet was organized in 30 years. We LOVE this organizer, it is sturdy, well made and spacious." —LuckyJ

    Get it from Amazon for $17.99+ (available in five colors).

    5. A handmade ceramic soap dish with ingenious built-in drainage so you'll never again pick up a slippery, slimy bar of soap. TBH that can make your hands feel dirtier than when you started!

    the blue patterned ceramic dish with a fold for drainage
    TwoPupsPottery / Etsy

    TwoPupsPottery is a Virginia-based small business that specializes in pottery with a little bit of a beachy ~vibe.~.

    Promising review: "What a great product! The soap dish is more functional than just about any I’ve ever used! It’s solid, well-made and diverts soap runoff over the edge beautifully! So glad we bought this!" —Timothy Terlep

    Get it from TwoPupsPottery on Etsy for $24 (available in nine colors).

    6. An over-the-toilet storage cabinet so you can make use of that wasted space, while also gaining a ton of storage, and looking chic to boot. A true triple threat!

    a reviewer photo of the white cabinet above a toilet
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I searched for weeks before deciding on this particular bathroom storage unit. I wanted a cabinet on the top with doors. I love that the panels in the door are actual glass and not plastic like some others. I put this together myself, and it was very easy! It took me a couple of hours, but I took my time to ensure I put everything together correctly. The instructions were easy to understand, and everything went together quiet smoothly. This is very well made, and sturdy! I have no doubts that this will last a long time!" —dolge.

    Get it from Amazon for $116.99+ (available in two colors and two styles).

    7. A tub of the Pink Stuff because it's Tiktok famous for a reason. It'll take off pretty much any gunk, grime, or goop that's attached itself to your bathroom and make it look sparklingly new.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I bought this because of all the hype on TikTok, and I wasn’t expecting much, to be honest. I have these glass shower doors that have been water marked for a while, I usually use a magic eraser, but that doesn’t take them away very well. But after putting this on a microfiber towel, and simply rubbing it in, it is as clear as it was the day we bought them, I cannot believe this! I can’t wait to clean other things! I would recommend gloves, because I didn’t use gloves, and I can feel my finger is a little scratched up from the little particles that has in it." —Jennifer

    Get it from Amazon for $4.99.

    8. A bathtub tray to make your soaks the most luxurious experience possible. You can fit a book, a candle, a glass of wine — heck, you could probably get a whole ass meal on this baby.

    a reviewer photo of the dark wood tray with wine and toiletries across a large white tub
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Using this is the best way to self-care now. I can watch my shows using my phone, the soap bar is there, I can put on my wine or drink up there. It's literally the best thing ever and I highly recommend." —Tameira Ballinger

    Get it from Amazon for $37.95+ (available in three colors).

    9. A waffle weave shower curtain for major ~five star hotel~ vibes. Tiny soaps not included.

    a reviewer photo of the white shower curtain in a decorated bathroom
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "My shower is pretty tall and this is the perfect length, looks very nice and you can remove the liner to wash it! Also the clips at the top slide easily and stay attached well" —Ama

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in 10 sizes and 18 colors).

    10. Or a set of dual hooks to hang your current shower curtain and liner — you might think this is too small of a thing to care about, but it really does improve the look. Plus, these slide incredibly smoothly, so you won't have to fight with your shower curtain every time you get in and out.

    a reviewer photo of the dark dual hooks holding a green shower curtain and white liner
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love the matte black. They look great with my curtain. This is the first time I have purchased shower hooks that have a hook for the liner and a hook for the curtain. I love this. So much easier to use. I also like the fact that the hooks will not rust. They won't be messing up my shower rod. Ordering was easy and I received them very quickly. I highly recommend these hooks." —Amazon Customer 

    Get the set of 12 hooks from Amazon for $6.59+ (available in 11 colors).

    11. A squeegee because when it comes to a mildewy tub, or a cloudy shower door, an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure. Take two seconds to wipe everything down after your shower, and you'll save hours of scrubbing later.

    a reviewer photo of the silver squeegee hanging in a grey and black shower
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is so much better than the chemicals used to spray the shower doors to keep the water spots away. No chemical smell, no annoying application process. Just takes a minute after you shower to keep the doors looking great." —Karen

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in three sizes and four colors).

    12. A vanity mirror with two sides — one magnified and one regular — plus an attached tray, so you can tackle your whole morning routine, all in one place.

    the black mirror with a tray base on a decorated bathroom counter
    Target

    Promising review: "The shape is what really caught my attention! I've been searching for a makeup mirror and I finally found one that falls into a minimalistic aesthetic. Great quality for a good price. I wouldn't overlook this one — it's such a simple item that makes a huge difference for a vanity." —attiezee

    Get it from Target for $24.99.

    13. A waterfall faucet that's a snap to install, and can be used whether your sink has one pre-cut hole or three. Trust me, even if you think you can't DIY, you can do this.

    a reviewer photo of the black faucet installed in a decorated white sink area
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Perfect fix to our older clogged faucet. Sleek and modern. Install was easy! Going to buy a couple more to change out all faucets in our home." —Mia

    Get it from Amazon for $44.38+ (available in two heights and four finishes).

    14. A Turkish cotton bath towel set because having all matching towels instantly takes your bathroom from "college dorm" to "relaxing spa." Plus, they're so soft you'll be ruined for other towels.

    the grey towels stacked on a counter, with one hanging behind
    Wayfair

    The set includes two bath towels, two hand towels, and two washcloths.

    Promising review: "Love, love, love these towels. So soft and thirsty. Was hesitant to order towels on-line, but very happy that I did." —Donna

    Get a set of six towels from Wayfair for $57.99 (originally $69.99; available in 11 colors).

    15. A pastel accessory set that'll make even the cheapest soaps and toothbrushes look ~luxe~ and totally curated.

    a reviewer photo of the green and white set on a countertop
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is quality. Very nice. The bottoms have little feet that are "sticky" so items don't slide around. Heavy but dainty pieces. I love it. I got the light green and it is super nice." —Walkingforlife

    Get it from Amazon for $33.99+ (available in five colors).

    16. A rotating makeup organizer so you can show off all your fanciest, most beautiful bottles, but still have that tube of anti-itch cream easily accessible with just a spin.

    a reviewer photo of the white tray with gold feet filled with cosmetics on a decorated counter
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "First this is a lot bigger than I thought It would be, which is great! The spin is smooth, and cleared my counter space I needed back! Perfect for my skin care items, perfumes, cotton rounds, and Q-tips!" —Rae Myers

    Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in three colors).

    17. A set of peel-and-stick floor tiles because you don't have to tear out your whole existing floor to get a new look. These just stick right on, and they're so strong you don't have to worry about peeling, chipping, or bubbling.

    a reviewer photo of their bathroom with the black and white patterned floor tiles
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "These are so easy to install! We sold our house and moved into a mobile home on our land while we build a house. We wanted to do a little updating but we don't want to spend a lot. We decided to use self adhesive flooring and i fell in love with these! The pattern and color were perfect for my bathroom theme! Installation was easy and quick. They stick great and it's been a few weeks and we've had no issues. I love the texture and they're so easy to clean! Definitely recommend!" —Heather Wine

    Get a set of 10 tiles from Amazon for $11.63+ (available in two colors, two styles, and three sizes).

    18. Or a grout pen if that seems like too much work — it's basically a paint pen you can use to refresh the grout that refuses to return to its original color, no matter how much you scrub.

    a reviewer before and after photo of their white and blue tile, in the first one the grout is dingy and in the second it&#x27;s perfectly white
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I used this product five years ago in the bathroom floor of a house we bought. It had beautiful beige tile and hideous orange grout. After cleaning the grout with a paste of Oxiclean, I applied the pen. It covered completely and I have beige grout. It has lasted without reapplying for five years. The floor is washed every week. We recently bought a vacation condo with beige tile and orange grout in the shower. I used the white pen and the shower looks brand new. Now I ordered more for the floor." —Pamela Brucker 

    Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in two tip widths).

    19. And a tube of grout gel for those of us who maaaaaybe haven't gotten around to the "no matter how much you scrub" part. This stuff clings, so you can leave it on overnight and wake up to all that grossness fully gone.

    a reviewer before and after photo of their moldy grout on top and the cleaned shower on the bottom
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I don’t often write reviews, but I just had to for this amazing product! Sure it’s a little pricey, but not terrible. But IT WORKS! And as embarrassing as it is to show my before and after photos, here they are! No scrubbing at all! I have a number of autoimmune disorders, and after I’ve taken care of my family and run all over for their sporting events, I rarely have the energy to deep clean… especially a shower only my husband and I use. Hence the buildup. I’ve tried numerous products with no success, then I came upon this gem. It’s got a bit of a smell to it, but it’s not too bad. This one is a winner!" —Grandma

    Get a pack of two tubes from Amazon for $26.99.

    20. A bottle of Oh Yuk jetted tub cleaner that'll be a godsend if you decided to spring for the fancy jacuzzi tub. Once you've seen the grime and gunk that can build up in those jets, you'll make sure to use this regularly, and not be worried you're sitting in grossness every time you have a soak.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "We bought a house with a jetted tub. I had anxiety about using the tub because I didn’t know what kind of germs and funk was in the jets. I ordered Oh Yuk before we even closed a escrow. And when escrow did close, I got my keys and immediately used Oh Yuk in the tub. The junk that came out was hella gross! I ran it four times and not the tub jets are spotless. It was great being able to take a bath and not worry about someone else’s dirty and funk in my bath water. HIGHLY RECOMMEND!" —Niki D.

    Get it from Amazon for $17.84.

    21. A starter pack of Clorox toilet wands because that toilet brush lurking behind the bowl is basically a germ bonanza. These are way more sanitary and way more effective at actually removing buildup and stains. Plus, the storage caddy looks way nicer than a gross, stained brush.

    Amazon

    This kit includes the cleaning wand, caddy, and sixteen replacement heads.

    Promising review: "I used this today and am very pleased with how quickly it cleaned. I hate the old type of toilet brushes having them sitting around, ick. This is just the container and handle, all clean, nothing germy. lol. I wanted to find something for one time use and here it is the Clorox toilet wand, perfect. I know all Clorox products are always great." —J O L

    Get the kit with 16 refills from Amazon for $20.69.

    22. A narrow trash can to fit in even the smallest nook in the tiniest bathroom. It's motion activated, waterproof, and has built-in support for heavy loads of trash, so it's basically the bathroom MVP.

    a reviewer photo of the small white trash can in a white bathroom
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love this little trash bin! It fits perfectly into the space I needed for it to sit. The motion sensor is sensitive and the lid pops up quickly and smoothly. I bought two of these little cans, one for each bathroom. Fast delivery and well packaged. Very pleased with this purchase." —Pamela Blasko

    Get it from Amazon for $26.99+ (available in two sizes and two colors).

    23. A rainfall showerhead that'll take less than a minute to install, but provide a luxurious spray for shower after shower after shower.

    a reviewer photo of the large silver showerhead
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "It was super easy to install. I love how you can adjust to what you like. But listen, once you turn your shower on, it really does feel amazing! It's so soothing for real. I hate those shower heads that are tough on you. Not this one, it's really like a rainfall. So just buy it, it's so worth it!" —Jasmen Parzyck

    Get it from Amazon for $34.95+ (available in four sizes and multiple colors/styles).

    24. A bamboo Squatty Potty with all the functionality of its plastic siblings, but enough style that you can leave it out 24/7 instead of trying to hide it away when it isn't in use.

    a reviewer photo of the light wood stool in front of a toilet
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I owned one of the plastic ones before and this was a total upgrade! LOVE the look, a little hard to fold but maybe I just need to workout more. Anyway, my fiancé was very skeptical but he says it’s AMAZING and now takes less time hogging the restroom." —Evelyn Flores

    Get it from Amazon for $38.81+ (available in two styles).

    25. A set of minimalist adhesive hooks to provide storage for towels and robes without looking like a locker room or damaging your walls.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I was surprised by this product. My daughter put them in her house and told me about them. So, I bought some and was super happy how easy it is to install, it's a no brainer, and they look really nice. Love this product and recommend it to all who don't want to drill something into the wall. I give it a thumbs up." —sue whited

    Get it from Amazon for $11.99+ (available in 12 colors).

    26. A toilet paper holder that doesn't just say "I'm here to hold toilet paper" it says "I'm here to hold toilet paper, and I'm going to look DAMN GOOD while I do it."

    a reviewer photo of a hand next to the matte black toilet paper holder on green and blue wallpaper
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Looks great and any accommodates any size roll of toilet paper. Bought one for both of my bathrooms!" —DeAnna H Williams

    Get it from Amazon for $11.25+ (available in four colors).

    27. A woven storage basket for a much cuter way to store extra rolls of TP than those little (kind of terrifying?) dolls your grandma used to crochet.

    the woven basket with toilet paper and an air freshener on top of a toilet tank
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Very attractive basket. Arrives tightly rolled up, but after reshaping it and letting it rest, it easily regains its shape in a short time. Nice quality. Very happy with this purchase" —MAW

    Get it from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in 10 colors).

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.