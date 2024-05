16.

A high-quality Baby Bjorn bouncer that lives up to the hype. This bouncer doesn't require an infant insert and converts into a chair for toddlers up to 29 pounds. It stores easily and is a lifesaver for gassy babies who love to bounce. I received this as a gift for my first kid, and it was immediately one of my favorite products. I now recommend it to any new parent because it was valuable to my sanity. My kids are much older now, but it's still stored away because I'm pretty sure I have an emotional attachment to it.