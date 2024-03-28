30 Things You'll Want To Add To Your Home This Spring

1. A lighted umbrella that will help you enjoy your patio whether you have space for market lights or not. It's truly remarkable just how much a few lights can instantly boost your mood.
Note that this includes just the umbrella, not the table!
Promising review: "I normally don’t like buying products like this sight unseen, but I’m very pleased with the look and especially with the solar lighting. We enjoyed a pleasant evening on the deck with just the right amount of ambient light tonight, and we are hopeful that it will prove to be durable." —Dee Williams
Get it from Amazon for $72.99+ (available in 11 color combos).
2. An oven scrub cleaner because if you're going to do some spring cleaning, you definitely shouldn't neglect your oven. If that pumpkin pie spillage is still staring at you from Thanksgiving, it's time to give it some attention.
This oven scrub is made out of 100% plant and mineral-derived ingredients. You simply need to apply the scrub over the oven surface — including the interior glass — and scrub with a metallic or scouring sponge. Then you just need a damp microfiber cloth to wipe it clean.
Everneat is a small business based in Fairfield, Connecticut that specializes in natural cleaning products and microfiber cloths.
Promising review: "This is the first time in my 50+ years that I have actually enjoyed cleaning my oven. And no, I am not joking! This product is effective, easy to work with, smells amazing, AND I only used a tiny amount of product!!! I don't think I could imagine a way to improve this product. Highly, highly recommend it!!! Well worth any wait." —Diane Coury
Get it from Everneat on Etsy for $19.99 (available in three scents).
3. A set of two ~zero gravity~ reclining porch chairs that will make you feel like you're floating in the clouds once the temperature raises a few degrees. Plus, they come with a pillow and a side table, meaning there is LITERALLY no reason to ever get out of the chairs. And — as a bonus — they fold up easily to bring optimal comfort to any outdoor venue.
Promising review: "We realized pretty quickly that with everyone home because of the 2020 quarantine, we would need more spaces to hang out in. I found this set of chairs and put the order in as a temporary measure until we found a patio set that suits the space better. These are perfect though. I can't really see replacing them anytime soon. They are comfortable, and the little attached tables are really handy! I usually have hot tea, water, a phone, and either a book or my Kindle in my immediate area. This tiny attachment made it so I don't even have to worry about where to put everything. The seat is an excellent place to spend some time watching the birds or reading in the afternoons. I am absolutely thrilled with this purchase." —Brandy Morgan
Get a set of two from Amazon for $89.99 (available in 26 colors).
4. A set of hanging vacuum sealed bags to easily store away all of those winter coats you're kicking to the closet until next winter. With all of that extra closet space, it's the perfect time to get that springy top you've had your eye on.
Promising review: "Bought these storage bags two weeks ago to pack my winter clothes for summer, and they did the job perfectly. They are large and sturdy. I like its five-hook design. I can store five women's jackets or four big men's jackets in ONE bag. The long bags also fit my dresses. The biggest reason I bought these bags is that I do not need to fold my seasonal clothes; just hang, zip, vacuum, done! Super convenient. Extremely happy with this space bags. I will definitely order more!" —Jia Yan
Get a four pack from Amazon for $27.99+ (available in nine styles).
5. A portable George Foreman grill so you can take part in outdoor grilling season no matter how small your patio or balcony is! This baby runs on electricity, so you don't even have to worry about charcoal, propane, or smoke. Rainy day ruining your plans? Don't worry — this grill can also come off the stand to be used on a countertop. A charcoal grill could never.
This comes with nonstick coating and with five different temperature settings.
Promising review: "This is the perfect grill for my apartment balcony. It was easy to clean and it's really nonstick. In comparison to other brands, this actually heats up the plate instead of heating lights. It cooked really well and was very easy to install. I would definitely recommend to purchase this if you have a small balcony." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $114.88+ (available in two colors).
6. A gorgeous tabletop fireplace that will add some much needed warmth and aesthetic to your backyard gathering without having to fork over hundreds of dollars and valuable space for a firepit.
You can order this with or without the sand and rocks. You do need to purchase the 2.6-oz. gel fuel cans separately, but they're easy to order on Amazon.
1 Man 1 Garage is a small business based in Nashville, Tennessee.
Promising review: "Soooo cute and easy to put together. We bought a clear spray to put on to protect it and because we actually really liked the look of the burned side. Boyfriend and I bought it to make s'mores for Valentine's. It was a perfect night in." —Bethany Schneider
Get it from 1 Man 1 Garage on Etsy for $20+ (available in three styles).
7. A daisy-inspired welcome mat aka the perfect welcome to your home *and* to spring. Get ready for a triumphant smile every time you walk through your door because it's just that cute and because yes — warmer weather IS coming.
Just Gotta Look is a Lehi, Utah-based shop selling a variety of doormats.
Get this mat from Just Gotta Look on Etsy for $40+ (originally $50+; available in three sizes).
8. An adjustable mister that attaches right to your hose and immediately transports you to a luxury pool rather than whatever patio you're actually working with. We all need a little low-budget luxury — don't be surprised if you're wondering how you ever got through warm weather without one.
The mister will cool the surrounding area by 20 degrees and even comes with an adorable, interchangeable flower-shaped misting head for a little extra whimsy.
Promising review: "Works exactly how I want it to. Provides a fine, cool most on the patio, allowing us to enjoy the backyard until sunset without breaking a sweat. Easy to set up. It was out of the box and cooling us off within minutes." —Debra L. Kusek
Get it from Amazon for $30.89.
9. A side table that doubles as a cooler and gets rid of the need for a bulky, ugly one. Get ready to impress all of your friends as you totally level-up any and all backyard gatherings.
10. A sunshade sail to help create some much needed shade without needing a patio cover or pergola. These sails are great for covering a pool, offering some easy shade in a seating area, and for making your outdoor space that much more of a springtime destination.
Promising review: "My pool is awesome when it gets into the hundreds of degrees here in California. We decided to grab a 20x20x20 triangle and holy cow does it do a number on the backyard! Not only does it keep my pool better-shaded, but it also keeps the sun off of my back patio during the hottest part of the day." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $22.98+ (available in 13 sizes and 11 colors).
11. A gorgeous solar wind chime, that actually changes colors as it blows in the wind and isn't offensively clanky like some wind chimes (a personal apology to my neighbors in 2016 — my bad). Get ready to gaze at the relaxing color changes, chill out to the gentle sound, and wrap up in a blanket in the lovely spring evening air.
Promising review: "When I first took this out of the box, I thought 'oh boy I don’t know about this,' but I went ahead and hung it up outside to charge. When nighttime came, it started to light up and it is so neat. The colors gently change and none of them are muted. I am so happy with it." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $25.19.