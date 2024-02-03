20 Things From Target That'll Affordably Make Your Kid's Room So Much Cuter

1. An organizer that works as toy storage, closet organization, a bookshelf — you name it. The cubes are large enough to hold a lot, can be placed vertically or horizontally, and the accessibility means that your kids can have easy access to toys. Functional AND cute? Parenting win.
2. A stuffed animal storage beanbag-style chair to make cleaning up stuffed animals quick and easy and keep them out of sight when not in use. Reclaim that play space from the clutches of the stuffies!
3. A sturdy toy hammock designed to control the chaos of all of those stuffies. These hammocks keep the toys accessible, but also contained for the next time grandma stops by with a "but I couldn't resist!"
4. A book nook with built-in seating that solves two problems in one: somewhere to sit and storage. Book nooks are cute, functional, and a fun addition to any kid's room that will last.
5. A loft bed perfect for your growing kiddo and for creating space in a small room. This option provides a comfy sleep area but also opens up room for reading and playing. Just wait until you see the look of importance kids have when they first climb the ladder into a new bed.
6. Or a house bed frame that sits close to the floor for kiddos who might be too young for a ladder, but are still ready for a bigger bed. House beds are simple, but still super fun for young kids. A bed that sits close to the ground is a great option for wild sleepers or kids who are transitioning out of the crib and the style will work for years.
7. An adorable lamp and night-light combo to make every night a starry night for your little dreamer. Not only does this lamp display stars on the wall, it looks cute at any time of day and matches with any room theme because what kid doesn't love space??
8. A kid-size chair that will give them their very own place to sit and relax. Kid-size furniture doesn't have to be covered in characters or bright neon and the handy carrying loop means this chair will look good wherever it ends up in the house. It's a win for everyone.
9. A six-drawer dresser with a beautiful design and plenty of storage space that'll accommodate your growing kid's clothes. This dresser is also low enough to the ground that they can get into the top drawers much sooner than if they had a chest of drawers instead.
10. A delightfully playful tent that can be a fun space to relax, read, create, or play. Tents can inspire so much imagination and are fun to climb into for you, too!
11. A fun and functional rug to provide your kiddo with a soft play space and an aesthetically fun roadway. Forget the tired cityscape rug and give them some open road for their cars, trucks, trains, dolls, and whatever else they can think up.
12. A nightstand with enough space for the essentials and a little space for some fun. Enjoy putting a water bottle right next to their bed and say goodnight to being woken up at 4 a.m. by a parched kid.
13. A sensory-friendly crash pad that not only gives your sensory seeker a safe place to crash, it also is a functional piece of furniture for playing or relaxing. Plus it's rip- and water-resistant and machine washable. Don't be surprised if you dramatically fall into it yourself.
14. A classic and low-profile toy box so helpful, it can quickly and easily get toys off the floor and put away. Toy boxes are a classic room essential — and they even work as a seating option!
15. A desk for your budding artist or writer. This desk has enough space to hold plenty of art supplies and can keep works of art organized.
16. A weighted throw pillow that adds an adorable dose of comfort to your child's bedtime routine. The light weight can provide some much needed security and comfort and the plush is delightfully huggable for a stuffed animal that's actually useful.
17. A wire storage bin so great on its own or stacked with other bins. Kids have a hard time playing with toys they can't see, so see-through storage can be a great compromise for keeping toys put away without accidentally hiding them.
18. A washable and collapsible laundry hamper that is designed to fit discreetly in a corner, saving both space and hassle.
19. A set of blackout curtains so you don't have to sacrifice style for functionality. These curtains help block out the sun so your kiddo one can maybe sleep a little longer for once, but also look cute when they're awake.
20. A star projector night-light that takes much less time than peeling and sticking those old glow-in-the-dark ones — and is significantly cooler, too.
