Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    20 Things From Target That'll Affordably Make Your Kid's Room So Much Cuter

    Take that room from chaos corner to adorable den.

    Raylyn Paquin
    by Raylyn Paquin

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. An organizer that works as toy storage, closet organization, a bookshelf — you name it. The cubes are large enough to hold a lot, can be placed vertically or horizontally, and the accessibility means that your kids can have easy access to toys. Functional AND cute? Parenting win.

    the white organizer with six open shelves
    Target

    At just $75, it's also much less expensive than many furniture pieces on the market. 

    Promising review: "I love this so much! It’s so versatile; you can set it up a multitude of ways to suit your needs. I also love the finish, very smooth wood. As a professional organizer, I’m going to recommend this to all my clients!!" —Rachel K

    Price: $75 (available in four finishes)

    2. A stuffed animal storage beanbag-style chair to make cleaning up stuffed animals quick and easy and keep them out of sight when not in use. Reclaim that play space from the clutches of the stuffies!

    Target

    Promising review: "The black and white are super bright!!! Durable fabric!!! We had fun putting our stuffed animals in it!!!" —Iowa Mom

    Price: $26.99+ (available in three sizes and five designs)

    3. A sturdy toy hammock designed to control the chaos of all of those stuffies. These hammocks keep the toys accessible, but also contained for the next time grandma stops by with a "but I couldn't resist!"

    a toy hammock with stuffed animals
    Target

    Promising review: "This worked as advertised and we're so stoked our kid actually enjoys 'putting my friends to bed at night' and cleaning up their toys. Their room looks much bigger now that we can see the floor, lol." —stacy

    Price: $15.99

    4. A book nook with built-in seating that solves two problems in one: somewhere to sit and storage. Book nooks are cute, functional, and a fun addition to any kid's room that will last.

    a reading bench and book case in a room
    Target

    My youngest has a book nook and it's been a great place to organize books and toys for her room. For her, the bench itself goes back and forth between a place to sit and a bed for her favorite doll, but my favorite thing is access to her favorite  picture books without having to worry about a giant bookcase tipping. 

    Promising review: "The unit was easy to assemble by myself. It seems perfectly sturdy for smaller people (i.e. kids). The cubbies give them space to put toys or books or whatever they want near them. It is a cute kids version of a multi-functional chaise lounger. You can add baskets to the bottom row of cubbies to make it look more organized, if you like." —melissute

    Price: $90.89 (originally $100.99)

    5. A loft bed perfect for your growing kiddo and for creating space in a small room. This option provides a comfy sleep area but also opens up room for reading and playing. Just wait until you see the look of importance kids have when they first climb the ladder into a new bed.

    gray twin loft bed with desk area underneath
    Target

    Promising review: "I love that it gives my son more space in his room and he feels like such a big boy with a bed like this." —Mindy

    Price: $339.99 (originally $599.99)

    6. Or a house bed frame that sits close to the floor for kiddos who might be too young for a ladder, but are still ready for a bigger bed. House beds are simple, but still super fun for young kids. A bed that sits close to the ground is a great option for wild sleepers or kids who are transitioning out of the crib and the style will work for years.

    a gray house bed fame
    Target

    Price: $209.99 (originally $369.99)

    7. An adorable lamp and night-light combo to make every night a starry night for your little dreamer. Not only does this lamp display stars on the wall, it looks cute at any time of day and matches with any room theme because what kid doesn't love space??

    Target

    Promising review: "I bought this item for my 6-year-old and she loves it. Her room looks so beautiful with the lights of the stars. I really recommend this item." —Lely

    Price: $45+ (also available with an LED bulb)

    8. A kid-size chair that will give them their very own place to sit and relax. Kid-size furniture doesn't have to be covered in characters or bright neon and the handy carrying loop means this chair will look good wherever it ends up in the house. It's a win for everyone.

    a doll sits in a chair
    Target

    Promising review: "Very sturdy chair with removable covers for washing. Perfect fit for my 3-year-old!" —Sam

    Price: $115 (available in three colors)

    9. A six-drawer dresser with a beautiful design and plenty of storage space that'll accommodate your growing kid's clothes. This dresser is also low enough to the ground that they can get into the top drawers much sooner than if they had a chest of drawers instead.

    a white six drawer dresser
    Target

    I purchased this exact model for my oldest once I needed the changing table for my next baby and liked it so much that I bought another one when my youngest outgrew the changing table. It looks great in both of their rooms even with their vastly different decor, is sturdy, and fits a lot of clothing. The original dresser has survived a cross country move and over four years of daily use and it looks and feels just as great as the day I got it.

    Promising review: "The size was perfect and easy to build." —kkr

    Price: $299.99 (available in five colors)

    10. A delightfully playful tent that can be a fun space to relax, read, create, or play. Tents can inspire so much imagination and are fun to climb into for you, too!

    a space-themed play tent in a room
    Target

    Promising review: "Really nice quality. Very large and can easily fit a few kids and even an adult in there. Easy to put together as well. Absolutely adorable and a great addition to our son's room!" —AndreaG

    Price: $40 (also available in unicorn and dinosaur prints)

    11. A fun and functional rug to provide your kiddo with a soft play space and an aesthetically fun roadway. Forget the tired cityscape rug and give them some open road for their cars, trucks, trains, dolls, and whatever else they can think up.

    a square road-printed rug in a kid&#x27;s room
    Target

    Promising review: "Beautiful and feels good when you walk over it. Easy to vacuum and machine-washable. Love the colors." —Rose

    Price: $60+ (available in two sizes)

    12. A nightstand with enough space for the essentials and a little space for some fun. Enjoy putting a water bottle right next to their bed and say goodnight to being woken up at 4 a.m. by a parched kid.

    a white nightstand next to a bed
    Target

    Promising review: "This nightstand was exactly what I was looking for. Sturdy, easy to put together, and very stylish. Looks great next to my son’s bed. Very good value!" —AnneC

    Price: $90

    13. A sensory-friendly crash pad that not only gives your sensory seeker a safe place to crash, it also is a functional piece of furniture for playing or relaxing. Plus it's rip- and water-resistant and machine washable. Don't be surprised if you dramatically fall into it yourself.

    a navy crash pad in a kids room
    Target

    Promising review: "My kids love this! Sturdier than I expected and perfect for crashing, but also lounging and rough housing in general." —Kit

    Price: $80 (available in four colors)

    14. A classic and low-profile toy box so helpful, it can quickly and easily get toys off the floor and put away. Toy boxes are a classic room essential — and they even work as a seating option!

    a gray toy box filled with toys
    Target

    Promising review: "This is perfect if you don’t want a huge toy box. It fit perfectly in a little space. Very durable in case your child likes to sit on top of it like mine." —shan

    Price: $64.99 (available in two colors)

    15. A desk for your budding artist or writer. This desk has enough space to hold plenty of art supplies and can keep works of art organized.

    child sitting at gray desk
    Target

    An art desk is, of course, only as good of an idea as the trust level you have with your kid's ability to not draw on the walls. My 6-year-old has an art desk and it's been amazing for her creativity. On the other hand, my 4-year-old would immediately turn her walls into a Jackson Pollock lookalike before I could blink. If not ready for art supplies, though, desks can be an easy place to build and explore. 

    Promising review: "Really nice looking desk. The corkboard on the back is added at the very end, but we chose to leave it off as the desk looks sleeker without it. The back is a navy board that matches the rest of the desk. My daughter also has this desk in white that she’s had for three years now. We’re happy with both purchases. Your child can definitely grow with this set, and I sometimes sit right in the chair and desk and both feel very sturdy." —Brittany

    Price: $279.95 (originally $349.95; available in three colors)

    16. A weighted throw pillow that adds an adorable dose of comfort to your child's bedtime routine. The light weight can provide some much needed security and comfort and the plush is delightfully huggable for a stuffed animal that's actually useful.

    a pink dinosaur weighted pillow on a bed
    Target

    Promising review: "What more could I ask for? As of practicality, it's weighted and easy to clean. For aesthetics it's pink, can sit up on it's own, and the eyes aren't hard. 🥹 🫶" —crossiants 

    Price: $20 (also available in a green dinosaur and a unicorn

    17. A wire storage bin so great on its own or stacked with other bins. Kids have a hard time playing with toys they can't see, so see-through storage can be a great compromise for keeping toys put away without accidentally hiding them.

    Target

    Promising review: "We are using these baskets for kids art supply storage next to their art table. Love that they stack so they don’t take up much space. Can be used for different things in case we change our minds." —M

    Price: $12+ (available in three sizes; also available in white and gray)

    18. A washable and collapsible laundry hamper that is designed to fit discreetly in a corner, saving both space and hassle.

    a white laundry hamper in a corner
    Target

    Promising review: "Love this hamper! It's so cute and perfect for my daughter's bathroom!" —Whitney

    Price: $30

    19. A set of blackout curtains so you don't have to sacrifice style for functionality. These curtains help block out the sun so your kiddo one can maybe sleep a little longer for once, but also look cute when they're awake.

    white curtains cover a window
    Target

    Promising review: "These are absolutely adorable. The quality is there as well and they truly blackout a room." —Jessicadrake

    Price: $22+ per panel (available in three sizes and three colors)

    20. A star projector night-light that takes much less time than peeling and sticking those old glow-in-the-dark ones — and is significantly cooler, too.

    a child sleeps as a nightlight displays stars
    Target

    Price: $34.95

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.