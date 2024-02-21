These 20 Cleaning Products From Target Will Work Like Magic, Especially If You Have Pets And Kids

1. A set of Magic Erasers that are as *magical* as the name implies. Get rid of crayons on the wall, stains on countertops, stains on shoes — basically, if you need it clean, Magic Erasers will do it.
2. A set of dusters that are not only effective but are an awesome way to get a young kid to "help" with chores. These dusters quickly trap dust, pet hair, dander, and other particles rather than just moving them around like old-school dusters. Talk about a time saver.
3. A small phone sanitizer to help keep your most used device as clean as possible — which is a big help when you see an unsuspecting baby suddenly grab your phone or keys (that were recently in your dog's mouth) and put them in their mouth. This sanitizer uses UV lights to kill 99.9% of bacteria, and the cycle only takes three minutes!
4. And a gentle spray-on screen cleaner for quickly cleaning dirt, germs, dog drool, and fingerprints off your devices.
5. A handheld vacuum so you can quickly pick up crumbs under the table or high chair without getting on your hands and knees with the dustbin. Save yourself time, energy, and effort by quickly sucking up crumbs and enjoying the feeling of walking near the table without Cheerios sticking to your feet. Tired of the buildup of Goldfish in the car? Take this vacuum out to the car and enjoy the few hours before the crumbs take over again.
6. A portable carpet cleaner because one day, your kids and your pets WILL be struck by a stomach bug, and it will be MESSY. This portable cleaner quickly cleans carpets, couches, car interiors, and more. Don't wait until they're sick, get it now for when they 100% will be sick.
7. And a full-sized carpet cleaner for when those cleaning jobs are too big for the little one. Owning a carpet cleaner can save you so much money in the long run — especially if you have a child, pet, or both ready to track in mud at any given moment.
8. A 2-in-1 robot vacuum and mop that has the potential to change your life as you know it. This can vacuum hard floors and carpet and mop in one go, then empty itself! Take one more thing off your to-do list and let the robots handle this one.
9. Or a magnificent and easy-to-use mop that has a loyal fan base for a reason. This mop cleans floors thoroughly without soaking them and takes almost all the effort out of mopping. Plus, it's chemical-free!
10. A pair of cleaning gloves for heavy-duty tasks or even just washing dishes. Why spend hundreds of dollars on skincare products if your hands are continuously battered by harsh chemicals or dried out by dish soap? Protect those digits and invest in some gloves instead.
11. A bottle of Dawn Powerwash because no one has time to scrub and scrub a pan when there's a child or a pet running down the halls with reckless abandon. Just spray, let it sit, live your life in peace, and easily wipe it out when you have time.
12. A bottle of stainless steel cleaner that will quickly and easily get fingerprints, paw prints, tongue streaks, and whatever other smudges that plague your appliances, off in a jiffy.
13. A bottle of the incredible Bar Keepers Friend that will clean stainless steel and porcelain with hardly any elbow grease. Not only does it make polishing a sink quick and easy, but your cookware will be so easy to keep looking nice no matter how hard your water is.
14. A toilet wand with disposable dispensers so that you don't have to walk into the room and find an eager kid who has turned a toilet wand into a sword or a dog who decided this would be a fun chew toy. Instead, store this low-profile wand away and bring it out when you're cleaning the bathroom.
15. A tub of kid- and pet-safe disinfecting wipes that use all natural ingredients to safely clean high chairs, toys, and other surfaces that a baby and poochy will touch.
16. A small but mighty power scrubber that will help clean your grout and other hard-to-clean places with ease. This scrubber is about the size of a toothbrush but will save your strength and patience for much more important parts of your day.
17. A large room air purifier because a clean house means clean air, too. Air purifiers can capture up to 99.9% of particles — like pollen, dust, and dander — and are a must for anyone with allergies or with kids who are frequently sick. Just turn it on, let it do its thing, and breathe easier — it's that easy.
18. An easy-to-use drain snake that can help remove hair and whatever else kind of junk has wound up in your drains. Because no one has time for a slow-moving drain.
19. An extendable lint roller to quickly wipe down surfaces that have accumulated pet hair, lint, or whatever else. There's nothing worse than a baby running their mouth over a couch and coming back with a face full of pet hair. You deserve an easier way to clean than pulling out the vacuum every day.
20. A pack of washing machine cleaning pouches to freshen up your machine after battering it with dirty kids' clothes and pet-stained blankets. Plus, it will help keep clothes clean for your sensitive-skinned little one.
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.