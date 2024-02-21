Skip To Content
    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    These 20 Cleaning Products From Target Will Work Like Magic, Especially If You Have Pets And Kids

    For the next mess they get into. And then the next one immediately following.

    Raylyn Paquin
    by Raylyn Paquin

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A set of Magic Erasers that are as *magical* as the name implies. Get rid of crayons on the wall, stains on countertops, stains on shoes — basically, if you need it clean, Magic Erasers will do it.

    A magic eraser cleans crayon off of a wall
    Target

    Promising review: "Got it 'cause my 1-year-old drew on the walls, and it came right off with this! Absolutely love it. 10/10." —Skip hop

    Price: $3.49+ (available in packs of three and six)

    2. A set of dusters that are not only effective but are an awesome way to get a young kid to "help" with chores. These dusters quickly trap dust, pet hair, dander, and other particles rather than just moving them around like old-school dusters. Talk about a time saver.

    A duster with text explaining it traps allergens
    Target

    My kids would fight each other for the duster until I finally bought another one and suddenly my house has much less dust flying around. Am I a genius? I mean, maybe. 

    Promising review: "I grabbed this when there was a sale on it. It has been very helpful with dusting around the house. I like that I can see it trapping the dust instead of the old-school feather duster that just leaves dust flying all around the house! This is seriously a life-changing product!" —multapoo16

    Price: $5.99

    3. A small phone sanitizer to help keep your most used device as clean as possible — which is a big help when you see an unsuspecting baby suddenly grab your phone or keys (that were recently in your dog's mouth) and put them in their mouth. This sanitizer uses UV lights to kill 99.9% of bacteria, and the cycle only takes three minutes!

    Hand puts a phone in a sanitizing case
    Target

    Promising review: "I’ve bought some other UV light boxes, and they were all so narrow and limited in what you could put inside. Yes, there are larger units out there, but this is the perfect one for everyday used objects. It is deep enough and wide enough for your phone, keys, wallet, remotes, sunglasses, masks — not to be put in all at once though. The device prop is great, I use it to help separate my work keys and prop up my phone. The voice announcing when it is done along with the light ring on the top showing cleaning completion is a big help, especially if you are doing other things as part of a routine." —RC03QT

    Price: $79.99

    4. And a gentle spray-on screen cleaner for quickly cleaning dirt, germs, dog drool, and fingerprints off your devices.

    Spray on screen cleaner and a cloth
    Target

    Promising review: "My child wiped my Samsung TV screen with a Clearasil pad, which didn’t end well. This product worked great to remove the smudges." —JR

    Price: $10.99

    5. A handheld vacuum so you can quickly pick up crumbs under the table or high chair without getting on your hands and knees with the dustbin. Save yourself time, energy, and effort by quickly sucking up crumbs and enjoying the feeling of walking near the table without Cheerios sticking to your feet. Tired of the buildup of Goldfish in the car? Take this vacuum out to the car and enjoy the few hours before the crumbs take over again.

    A person uses a handheld vacuum to pick up crumbs
    Target

    For the longest time, I used a dustpan and broom to get my kids' crumbs after meals. It wasn't that big of a deal, but it was annoying. I finally decided to treat myself to a handheld vacuum, and I literally do not regret anything but waiting so long to get one. It's one of those small things that made one part of parenting so much less work. Now that my baby is a big kid, she happily vacuums up after meals that are somehow still messy years later. 

    Promising review: "I am very impressed with the suction of this handheld device. I also like how light it is and how long it keeps a charge." —Daisy

    Price: $39.99 

    6. A portable carpet cleaner because one day, your kids and your pets WILL be struck by a stomach bug, and it will be MESSY. This portable cleaner quickly cleans carpets, couches, car interiors, and more. Don't wait until they're sick, get it now for when they 100% will be sick.

    A person cleans a rug with a portable deep cleaning vacuum
    Target

    Promising review: "I love that this item is very easy to assemble, lightweight, and easy to use! This cleaned up a big mess on the basement carpet. You would never know the accident on the carpet even occurred." —Emily

    Price: $113.89 (originally $133.99)

    7. And a full-sized carpet cleaner for when those cleaning jobs are too big for the little one. Owning a carpet cleaner can save you so much money in the long run — especially if you have a child, pet, or both ready to track in mud at any given moment.

    A carpet cleaner cleaning carpet
    Taarget

    Promising review: "This carpet cleaner is amazing! It removed stains that I thought would be impossible to get out. It does need to be refilled multiple times while cleaning a room, but the time and effort are definitely worth the end results." —Amy

    Price: $113.99

    8. A 2-in-1 robot vacuum and mop that has the potential to change your life as you know it. This can vacuum hard floors and carpet and mop in one go, then empty itself! Take one more thing off your to-do list and let the robots handle this one.

    A robot vacuum cleas
    Target

    Promising review: "A couple of hiccups along the way, but once I got it figured out, it was great! The vacuum part is pretty strong! The mop part is a very light mopping. It can’t replace regular mopping, but I will run it once a day to keep my tiles clean." —Tutu

    Price: $299.99 (originally $399.99) 

    9. Or a magnificent and easy-to-use mop that has a loyal fan base for a reason. This mop cleans floors thoroughly without soaking them and takes almost all the effort out of mopping. Plus, it's chemical-free!

    A foot pushes a spinning pedal for a mop bucket
    Target

    I. Hate. Mopping. Like I would rather do almost any other chore besides mopping. A few years back, I tried this spin mop because I had never found a system that worked without leaving residue. I also tried several versions of the chemical-free mops and rags systems — none of which I felt cleaned my floors. After my first use, I didn't hate mopping as much! The spin feature makes it so easy to wring out before mopping and there is really no clean quite like an old-fashioned mop and bucket. Suddenly, mopping doesn't feel quite so burdensome. 

    Promising review: "It’s so easy to set up, and it makes mopping less of a back-breaking task. As someone with chronic pain, this is so important to me! I 100% recommend." —Meg

    Price: $34.99

    10. A pair of cleaning gloves for heavy-duty tasks or even just washing dishes. Why spend hundreds of dollars on skincare products if your hands are continuously battered by harsh chemicals or dried out by dish soap? Protect those digits and invest in some gloves instead.

    Hand wearing gloves clean a pan
    Target

    I started using cleaning gloves to wash dishes a few years back and will never go back to just sticking my hands in dishwater. In the winter months, my hands would be cracked and dry simply because they were washing so many baby bottles in dish soap. Once I bought some gloves, I was hooked, and my poor cracked hands have never been happier. These gloves are latex-free, making them a perfect option for those with sensitive skin or a latex allergy. 

    Promising review: "Very nice lining, soft, and doesn’t make your hands hot or sweaty. They hold up to using very hot water well." —Zamode

    Price: $4.79 (available in two sizes)

    11. A bottle of Dawn Powerwash because no one has time to scrub and scrub a pan when there's a child or a pet running down the halls with reckless abandon. Just spray, let it sit, live your life in peace, and easily wipe it out when you have time.

    Hands spray powerwash into a dirty pan
    Target

    Promising review: "Works amazing on everything! Great for cleaning in the kitchen but even better with laundry! I spray it on stains on shirts, pants, etc., and it washes clean." —TwinMama

    Price: $4.99

    12. A bottle of stainless steel cleaner that will quickly and easily get fingerprints, paw prints, tongue streaks, and whatever other smudges that plague your appliances, off in a jiffy.

    A person uses a stainless steel cleaner on a dishwasher
    Target

    Promising review: "I could never find something that made my stainless look clean and shiny. This stuff is AMAZING!!! A little goes a long way and it’s best to use a microfiber cloth to wipe." —TinaB

    Price: $7.39

    13. A bottle of the incredible Bar Keepers Friend that will clean stainless steel and porcelain with hardly any elbow grease. Not only does it make polishing a sink quick and easy, but your cookware will be so easy to keep looking nice no matter how hard your water is.

    A bottle of bar keepers friend
    Target

    Promising review: "You can never go wrong with Bar Keeper’s! I use it for so many different cleaning jobs, and it works amazing. Everyone should have this on hand!" —Nicole

    Price: $2.89

    14. A toilet wand with disposable dispensers so that you don't have to walk into the room and find an eager kid who has turned a toilet wand into a sword or a dog who decided this would be a fun chew toy. Instead, store this low-profile wand away and bring it out when you're cleaning the bathroom.

    Target

    This starter set includes a wand, storage container, and six refills. Refills can also be purchased separately in the future!

    Promising review: "Neverrrr going back to the brush! Way more sanitary and more effective. 10/10 highly recommended 👍🏼" —nondairylady

    Price: $12.39 

    15. A tub of kid- and pet-safe disinfecting wipes that use all natural ingredients to safely clean high chairs, toys, and other surfaces that a baby and poochy will touch.

    Dapple cleaning products on a counter with decor items
    Target

    Promising review: "I like that these are safe to use on surfaces that my little one might touch and/or put into her mouth. I use them to wipe her high chair after she makes a mess, to wipe her car seat dirty chairs at the park. The scent is very subtle, and they clean really well!" —KKC

    Price: $6.99 for 75 wipes

    16. A small but mighty power scrubber that will help clean your grout and other hard-to-clean places with ease. This scrubber is about the size of a toothbrush but will save your strength and patience for much more important parts of your day.

    A scrubbing tool cleans grout
    Target

    Promising review: "I never leave reviews, but I need to tell the world how incredible this device is! So glad I no longer have to scrub hard to get my shower clean anymore. This little tool does it for you!" —Jjsbj

    Price: $21.99

    17. A large room air purifier because a clean house means clean air, too. Air purifiers can capture up to 99.9% of particles — like pollen, dust, and dander — and are a must for anyone with allergies or with kids who are frequently sick. Just turn it on, let it do its thing, and breathe easier — it's that easy.

    A dog sits next to an air purifier
    Target

    Promising review: "This has alleviated so many of my allergy issues. Price is reasonable and it's not unsightly to look at. Buying another one." —Me

    Price: $299.99

    18. An easy-to-use drain snake that can help remove hair and whatever else kind of junk has wound up in your drains. Because no one has time for a slow-moving drain.

    A hand uses a drain snake down a drain
    Target

    Promising review: "These have been a total lifesaver!!! At one point, my hair was falling out more than usual and clogged our tub. This is so easy to use, and it gets allllll of it out. No need for any fluids down the drain. Use it and toss it. Quick and easy." —Nik

    Price: $4.19

    19. An extendable lint roller to quickly wipe down surfaces that have accumulated pet hair, lint, or whatever else. There's nothing worse than a baby running their mouth over a couch and coming back with a face full of pet hair. You deserve an easier way to clean than pulling out the vacuum every day.

    A person uses a lint roller with a pole to clean a rug
    Target

    Promising review: "I am so happy with this purchase. I cleaned all my rugs and runners in a short time, it was so easy and very effective. The result was outstanding. Great way to clean the rugs or carpet between or instead the vacuum cleaning." —Eliza from LA

    Price: $14.99

    20. A pack of washing machine cleaning pouches to freshen up your machine after battering it with dirty kids' clothes and pet-stained blankets. Plus, it will help keep clothes clean for your sensitive-skinned little one.

    A washing machine. Text reads helps remoce odor-causing residues in any washer
    Target

    This washing machine cleaner is septic-safe and works for both traditional and high-efficiency machines. 

    Promising review: "This really works! Last year, our laundry started to stink after every wash, and no matter how much detergent, softener, or scented beads we added to it, there was still an unpleasant mildew undertone. Immediately since trying this, the funky smell is gone. This is part of our routine purchases now, and we do this at least once a month, sometimes two." —Mbut

    Price: $8.69

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.