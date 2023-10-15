BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    20 Target Products To Help Parents Get Through The Day In One Piece

    Making the countdown to bedtime that much less stressful.

    Raylyn Paquin
    by Raylyn Paquin

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. An infant bath that grows with your baby throughout the first nine months. Just fill the tub up with water and keep your baby safely propped up — which is especially helpful when your baby is learning to sit, but hasn't mastered it quite yet. It also fits in a large sink because — pro tip! — sink baths are awesome.

    Adult bathes child in a bath
    Target

    Promising review: "Amazing!! I loved it!!" —Ly

    Price: $18.49

    2. And this shampoo rinser that contours to your child's head to help avoid water in their eyes. It's made out of a soft material, cleans easily, and has a handle that makes it easy to pour and hold even the smallest of babies. It's also great for toddlers and big kids!

    Rinser pouring water on child&#x27;s hair
    Target

    Promising review: "We have had ours for about four years and still use it daily! Our grandson plays with it in the tub, and I love that it has no sharp edges. A must-have for bath time." —OAnana

    Price: $5.79

    3. A portable sound machine great for kids who need a little white noise to settle into nap time. I used a portable sound machine as the only sound machine for the entirety of both my kids' first years, and we still bring one when we travel in case they have a hard time sleeping.

    Portable sounds machine hangs on a stroller
    Target

    This sound machine is rechargeable, has three sound options, and has a convenient clip for hanging. 

    Promising review: "I bought this for a trip with a 10-month-old, and it’s been a lifesaver. I love the volume adjustments, that it’s portable, and that the charge lasts awhile." —MT

    Price: $29.99

    4. A wearable blanket that'll help keep your baby warm and safe in the crib. Since blankets aren't a safe sleep option for baby, this sleep sack gives them warmth, comfort, AND helps prevent your baby from climbing out of the crib when they're older. My kids LOVED their sleep sacks, and I loved how easy they are to use.

    Baby model wears a wearable blanket
    Target

    With a zip closure, they make nighttime diaper changes a breeze! They also come in fleece for winter months and as a transitional swaddle for newborns! I've used all three and recommend all of them.

    Promising review: "I’ve bought this in every size for my daughter since about 6  months old. Still using the XL size for my 2-year-old. Lightweight sleep sack that gets softer with each wash. I would recommend this product." —Roth

    Price: $29.99 (available in size newborn–XL and 10 designs) 

    5. A wet bag for stashing reusable or disposable diapers. The thick layers and odor-proof design are a great alternative for parents who don't want to commit to a diaper pail or just want something cuter. It's also machine washable, meaning it cleans easily and can be repurposed after the diaper stage. Or you can get two and have an easy place to store toys, snacks, or anything else on-the-go!

    Hanging wet bag
    Target

    Promising review: "These are hands down the best wet bags! The unique design of the lids make for ease of use — both putting things in and taking them out! They are a great size for keeping in the bathroom for cloth pads or used face cloths. They are also great for using in the diaper bag when out and about! I use them for dirty diapers as well as wet clothes when we go to the beach or splash in too many puddles!" —Sarah

    Price: $15.95 (available in 33 colors)

    6. An electric nail buffer because there is nothing more nerve-shattering than trying to trim those tiny paper nails. Not only can you save the drama of actual clippers, it includes an LED precision light, has a quiet motor in case you do the job while baby is sleeping, and it stores easily. Say goodbye to sobbing uncontrollably for pinching baby's finger AND scratch marks all over your chest because you CAN have both.

    Child gets nails trimmed
    Target

    This buffer grows with your baby, with four different buffer pads for different age ranges. 

    Promising review: "SO EASY and quick! Baby was sleeping and didn’t even flinch. 🥰" —Marissa

    Price: $34.99

    7. A cool mist humidifier that'll be so helpful if your kiddo comes down with a cold. Cool mist humidifiers help keep nasal passages open, allowing colds to pass more quickly and easily — and allowing more opportunities for sleep for you.

    A humidifier on a nightstand
    Target

    So many people swear by humidifiers, but I had never used one prior to having a baby. If you're a skeptic like I was, I can verify that getting a humidifier has been so helpful, especially now that my kids are a bit older. Whenever I see the first sign of a sniffle, I pull the humidifier out and have seen dramatic improvement over when I tried to grit my teeth and hold on until it passed. 

    Promising review: "This humidifier has been a blessing! Our other one got wet so we ordered this. I was skeptical because of the size, but it actually works great!! I love the different selections you get for what type of speed you want for your humidity and light." —Jay

    Price: $39.99 (available in two colors)

    8. And saline wipes — a must-have for any illness maintenance arsenal. These wipes help loosen snot and won't dry out your little one's nose like regular tissues. These things WORK, and I still use them on my kids.

    Child model gets nose wiped
    Target

    Promising review: "My 9-month-old came down with a cold from her older brother. Her little nose was very irritated, and she would cry when I would clean her little nose because I was using regular wipes. I love the fact that these are so gentle and that they contain saline. I noticed a big difference when I would use them compared to the regular wipes I was using which really irritated and chafed her little nose. The price is also great for a pack of 30 wipes! They are very moist as well. I would definitely recommend to all the mommies with sick babies, toddlers, and kids. 👍🏼 🙂" —Ann86

    Price: $4.49 for a 30-pack (also available scented and in a multi-pack)

    9. AND an easy-to-use no-touch thermometer for when you want to obsessively check for a fever ("Are they warm? They're warm. Let me just check — oh wait, no they're fine. But ARE they? Let me check."). This thermometer reads in one second and can even be used to check room temperature, making it even more useful!

    Model checks temperature with a thermometer
    Target

    Promising review: "Very easy to use right out of the package. No issues so far. I would recommend this thermometer." —Janzeemarie

    Price: $25.99

    10. A manual breast pump that's great for travel or for collecting extra milk from your letdown. Every ounce of that ~liquid gold~ matters, and this pump is an awesome way to keep every drop of your milk.

    a hand holding the breast pump with milk in it
    Target

    It uses suction, is easy-to-use, and easy-to-clean. For parents who can nurse, this is an awesome way to get everything you can out of your supply. 

    Promising review: "I was recommended this by my lactation consultant for late night engorgement relief. My newborn has been sleeping for up to five hours at a time at night which is great for sleep, but leaves my breasts very engorged by the time baby is ready to feed next. I had been pumping in between feeding sessions, but was getting tired of the discomfort and cleaning tiny parts after each pumping session. This product is a game-changer! I get just as much milk from my Haakaa as I do from my pump. The Haakaa is A LOT more comfortable and doesn’t leave me sore. It is a lot more convenient to clean, too! I was worried that it would be hard to pour milk from the Haakaa to milk storage bags, but the spout is basically like a funnel and gives surprisingly good pouring control. I wish I would have gotten this product sooner!" —Emily O

    Price: $27.99

    11. A low-profile diaper bag to give you the space you need to carry baby essentials without having to lug around something giant and heavy. I don't know why, but I was unprepared for just how long and how often diaper bags are in the picture. It's so important to get something durable, but you also don't have to spend hundreds of dollars to get a good one!

    Target

    Promising review: "We got this diaper bag for our first child in 2021 and have no complaints. It’s comfy to wear, holds everything we need it to hold inside, can fit three bottles or sippy cups, plus an ice pack in the cooler pouch. It has held up perfectly. We plan to use the same bag for baby number two this year — it’s still in great shape!" —Jess

    Price: $39.49

    12. A set of on-the-go utensils for when you're eating on the go and don't want a fork turned into a weapon. These stash easily in the diaper bag because they're so small and come in especially handy when you weren't planning on stopping somewhere to eat.

    Target

    I also keep silicone straws in my on-the-go bag for moments where I get my kids a twist-top drink, but don't want to risk an overzealous tip and pour onto their shirt.

    Promising review: "I decided to give this product a chance after seeing a great review on them from someone else. My kid has his own utensils already, but wasn't a fan of using them. When I gave him these — I'm not exaggerating when I tell you — his eyes lit up, and he immediately went to work discovering how to use them properly. He now asks for them for every meal. As a mom with a kid that LOVES testing products, I really appreciate the anti-choke guard. I also really like that these came in a clear, hard plastic travel case! As most parents know, it's so easy to lose tiny items so that case really comes in handy. I am definitely going to purchase a couple more sets!" —Kim B

    Price: $11.99 (originally $14.99; available in eleven colors)

    13. A kid-sized table and chairs set to protect your own table from scratches, markers, stamps, and Play-Doh. Kid-sized furniture can also be a great place for homework for school-aged kids or for mealtimes.

    pink and purple Mini Mouse chairs and matching table
    Target

    Promising review: "I was really hesitant about the quality of this table and chairs set considering the cheap price. I am so glad I got it! It was super easy to put together (I wish all furniture was prepped this way!), and it's very sturdy. My daughter loves it and uses it daily to color, complete puzzles, and play with Play-Doh." —Cesira

    Price: $53.99

    14. An easy-to-clean booster seat for when your little one is done with the high chair, but not quite ready for the freedom or height of a regular chair. The three-point harness keeps your little adventurer secure while the clips make it easy to move or travel with. It also wipes down quickly and easily!

    Toddler sits in a booster seaat
    Target

    Promising review: "Can I give 10 stars? Because this is perfect!! So easy to really clean! Our previous chair had so much food buildup so quick, and you had to take apart the entire seat to get the belts out. This one just pops out from the bottom and fits well on all the chairs we’ve tried." —Stephanie

    Price: $29.99 (available in two colors)

    15. A convenient sling carrier that makes cuddling with your baby that much easier. Not only is it washable and carries children up to 35 pounds, reviewers praise its durability, ease-of-use, and breathable material. Get ready to get full use of those arms back!

    Woman holds baby in sling carrier
    Target

    Promising review: "This wrap is very stretchable, nice, and breathable. My little baby is very clingy to mommy, so having this has been a huge lifesaver. Daddy has even had his fair share of use, too. :) The instructions are very easy to follow. I would recommend this wrap to any mommy and daddy!" —Lisa

    Price: $29.96+ (originally $39.96; available in 12 colors/patterns)

    16. A compact potty perfect for potty training. This seat can be moved around the house when you have a potty trainer that's also a runner, stores easily in the car for those "gotta go now" emergencies, and helps kids transition to the potty without the horrifying ~toilet flush~.

    Two children sit on potties
    Target

    I love this potty chair. My oldest was potty trained on this chair, and we still keep it stashed in our backseat for potty emergencies when on the go. We travel often and have long car rides, and this has come in handy more than once — including our last roadtrip when one of our kids found out she gets carsick now. It saved us from needing to shampoo our car, and for that, I am an eternal fan of this potty. 

    Promising review: "We bought this, along with the full-sized potty chair for training. Used this one initially as our 'on the go' potty and kept it in the back of the car for when we needed a potty break while out and about. Now that we are past that initial stage, we use it as a secondary potty in the play area, for when he has to go suddenly. Easy to clean, simple, love it." —Cholder

    Price: $24.99 (available in three colors)

    17. An interactive ice cream cart because kids (obviously) love ice cream. It has cards for helping to learn colors and counting, but is set up perfectly for imaginative play. It includes a magnetic scoop that picks up the ice cream and releases it with the press of a button and allows kids to come up with all sorts of creations. Parents rave about how much play this toy actually gets along with the creativity it inspires.

    Child plays with ice cream shop toy
    Target

    Promising review: "My daughters absolutely love this truck — ages 2 and 4. There aren’t any small parts, so it's perfect for any age. All the items have a designated spot on the truck which makes for great clean up and organization. I love how compact and light weight it is too!" —AOH

    Price: $59.99 

    18. A set of dinosaur ice pop molds because ice pops are definitely an all-weather necessity. These adorable molds come in four different dino shapes, and the sticks are fossils, allowing your aspiring paleontologist to discover dinosaur bones as they go! Homemade ice pops are easy-to-make, delicious, and a great way to get a little extra fruit in.

    Target

    Promising review: "These are fantastic and affordable! We use these every day when it is hot outside! As long as you have juice, you’ve got yourself a tasty treat!" —AW

    Price: $15.99

    19. A booger extractor to make picking those stubborn boogers quick, easy, and secretly satisfying. Parents praise the Oogiebear for how effective it is, with many of them placing them strategically throughout the house for boogie emergencies.

    Adult uses the extractor on a baby
    Target

    Promising review: "Yes! This is a must-have, makes it so easy for those hard-to-reach areas in the nose and ears. Use it ALL the time!" —Crystal

    Price: $12.99

    20. A silicone feeding set that can steam food and be eaten in the same bowl! It also comes with two soft spoons — a long one for the adult and a small one for baby to try out self-feeding.

    Parent feeds baby with spoon and bowl set
    Target

    This feeding set is exceptionally well-reviewed and cuts down on so many dishes. You can steam the food in the bowl — stovetop with boiling water or microwave — collapse it into a baby-friendly bowl, then when baby is done, pop it right into the dishwasher. The convenience is unmatched. It's also super cute, AND babies love using the spoon as a teether, too.

    Promising review: "I love this feeding set! So easy to use and baby-friendly! Especially the training spoon, the material is great and so soft for babies to use, and I don't have to worry about him snatching it away and poking himself. The scoop is also bigger than other feeding spoons on the market. I would definitely recommend this product!" —CSun

    Price: $24.99

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.