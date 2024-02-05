Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    20 Target Products For Parents Who Would Love Just A Few Moments Of Peace

    Breathe in, breathe out, repeat.

    Raylyn Paquin
    by Raylyn Paquin

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A large, portable play yard that includes a safety barrier for when you head over to someone else's house and you want to have five seconds of a conversation without running to grab your rolling baby. This mat is also great for when you're short on space, but need a safe place to put your baby while you reheat your coffee again.

    Target

    Promising review: "We love this mat! Bought it when our baby was 6-months and now 9-months. It is used every day! No issues and there are toys all over it. We purchased it because he would chew on the blanket we would put down. This has been wonderful. We use it for travel as well. Who wants their child crawling around on a hotel floor, Airbnb floor, etc.? Not us! It folds up well and is compact for travel. When your child is mobile, they are going to push down the sides. Unless you put them in a truly contained space you will have that, especially as your baby progresses. It is not the fault of the mat. Very happy with this purchase and all of our Infantino purchases thus far." —J

    Price: $31.99

    2. A positively ingenious set of wrist rattles that will save you from picking up that rattle yet again for your baby who hasn't *grasped* grasping yet. Just Velcro the rattles around the wrist or the ankles like a bracelet and let your baby discover the magic of their rattling hands and feet while you take that well-earned deep breath.

    Baby with rattles on its wrists
    Target

    Promising review: "I bought these for our new granddaughter. They are very well made. They go on the wrist or ankle and attach with Velcro. Babies can use them as a noisemaker or teether, as the piece around the animal head is gummy. Babies love to kick their legs when lying on their backs and these add a nice rattle sound." —homelife

    Price: $6.99 for two rattles 

    3. A crib rail cover because honestly who knew that babies turn into literal beavers when they start teething? When my oldest started teething, I noticed gnaw marks all over the crib and was immediately horrified at the chips in the wood. I bought some rail covers and they saved my nerves, my crib, and I'd like to hope my kiddo's teeth. You have literally no time to deal with sawdust.

    Crib rail covers on a crib
    Target

    Promising review: "I bought these because my baby was starting to bite the rails of the crib and the paint was starting to chip off into his mouth. These have been a lifesaver! They are easy to put on and take off. I throw them in the wash every once in a while and they fit back on perfectly. My baby can sometimes untie the knots, but for the most part he doesn't. My baby chews on these and they do get pretty wet sometimes, but the crib stays in perfect condition." —TarJ

    Price: $13.59 for the long rail cover (covers for the sides sold separately)

    4. A compact, portable travel potty seat that can make an adult seat the perfect size for little potty trainers. Save your back from holding them up onto the seat in public restrooms so they don't fall in because the bare minimum here means no peeing toddler clinging to you and bringing your face inches from a public toilet.

    Target

    This amazing potty seat comes with a travel bag and can be quickly and easily wiped clean with an antibacterial wipe. It suctions onto the toilet, keeping your kid both physically and mentally secure.

    Promising review: "This product has been a game changer for getting my toddler to use the potty in public. He is smaller, so normal potties are intimidating to him. I highly recommend this seat for any little kids!!! So easy to attach and fold up. Each to clean after too. Such a brilliant product." —Kate

    Price: $14.99 (also available in pink)

    5. A lightweight and sturdy step stool that is 1,000x better than lifting your kid up to help them wash their hands. Unlike wooden ones, this step won't hurt them if they trip onto it and it's light enough so that they can move it around when they get older — saving you time and energy.

    A step stool in a bathroom
    Target

    I have this stool and love it. When my oldest started standing independently, I got a decorative, oh-so-cute wooden one. I definitely underestimated just how clumsy toddlers are and just how often they fall. She'd trip over her own feet in the bathroom and get a huge bruise or would scrape herself on my adorable footstool. Finally I said "NEVER AGAIN" and bought this one. What was I waiting for?? This one is higher, lighter, and easier to clean and I do not miss the princess ballerina footstool one bit. Plus my kids easily grab it when they need to reach something and I only need to involve myself if I hear a crash. Glorious. 

    Promising review: "My 3 year-old uses this stepping stool constantly. It’s great for when he wants to wash hands, get something from the fridge, turn on/off light switch or use the toilet. It’s very handy." —Love FP

    Price: $15

    6. And a pair of faucet extenders to help your toddler feel a taste of independence and help save your hands from quadruple the washing. These sink extenders help your little one reach the water with ease without needing to be hoisted up like a sack of potatoes.

    A faucet extender on a sink
    Target

    Promising review: "I have two toddlers who are potty training. This has been a wonderful addition to our sinks! Don’t have to juggle between carrying your little one and washing their hands at the same time!" —K1525

    Price: $11.49 for a two-pack

    7. A bath toy drying bin that includes drainage at the bottom to keep toys dry, clean, and out of the way. This bin is low-profile and helps keep those toys from just sitting at the bottom of the tub, waiting for the next bath. All you have to do is scoop them up and set them aside and marvel at how organized your bathroom looks with almost no effort.

    Bath toy drying bin with toys
    Target

    Promising review: "Awesome value. One of the cheapest toy bins and it does a fantastic job. Toys have no problem drying out, and ours is densely filled up." —pinknblue

    Price: $14.99

    8. A shampoo rinser for any parent who absolutely does not want to hear a tantrum because of water or shampoo in the eyes. This rinser contours to your child's head to help avoid water in their eyes. It's made out of a soft material, cleans easily, and has a handle that makes it easy to pour and hold even the smallest of babies. It's also great for toddlers and big kids!

    Rinser pouring water on child&#x27;s hair
    Target

    Promising review: "We have had ours for about four years and still use it daily! Our grandson plays with it in the tub, and I love that it has no sharp edges. A must-have for bath time." —OAnana

    Price: $5.79

    9. A tried and true detangling brush for any parent who is so over the crying and screaming of hair brushing twice a day. On top of making hair significantly easier to brush, it also prevents damage — even for those with curly hair!

    A pink detangling brush
    Target

    Promising review: "I use these brushes for my daughter and for myself. I will never buy a traditional style brush again because they are painful to use while these are not painful to use at all." —Katchat2013

    Price: $9.99 (available in four colors)

    10. An electric nail buffer because there is nothing more nerve-shattering than trying to trim those tiny paper nails. Not only can you save the drama of actual clippers, it includes an LED precision light, has a quiet motor in case you do the job while baby is sleeping, and it stores easily. Say goodbye to sobbing uncontrollably for pinching baby's finger AND scratch marks all over your chest because you CAN have both.

    Child gets nails trimmed
    Target

    This buffer grows with your baby, with four different buffer pads for different age ranges. 

    Promising review: "SO EASY and quick! Baby was sleeping and didn’t even flinch. 🥰" —Marissa

    Price: $27.99

    11. A car seat buckle release tool that will protect your nails *and* your patience from how surprisingly difficult unbuckling is. Plus — when they're older — they can learn to unbuckle themselves, ensuring that you are not burying your face in the drop-off line as you get out of the car to unbuckle your kid. The car seat buckle desperately needs to be one less thing you fight with.

    An adult uses an unbuckling tool on a car seat
    Target

    Promising review: "Liked the colors. Bought one for each car. My daughter can now unbuckle herself with this which helps speed up the drop off line at school." —Erica

    Price: $25.99 for a two-pack

    12. A wearable blanket that'll help keep your baby warm and safe in the crib. Since blankets aren't a safe sleep option for baby and they'll definitely wake up if too cold, this sleep sack gives them warmth, comfort, AND helps prevent your baby from climbing out of the crib when they're older — a big bonus because that big-kid bed transition is a doozy.

    Baby model wears a wearable blanket
    Target

    With a zip closure, they make nighttime diaper changes a breeze! They also come in fleece for winter months and as a transitional swaddle for newborns! I've used all three and recommend all of them.

    Promising review: "I’ve bought this in every size for my daughter since about 6 -months-old. Still using the XL size for my 2-year-old. Lightweight sleep sack that gets softer with each wash. I would recommend this product." —Roth

    Price: $29.99 (available in size newborn–XL and 10 designs) 

    13. A cool mist humidifier that'll be so helpful if your kiddo comes down with a cold. Cool mist humidifiers help keep nasal passages open, allowing colds to pass more quickly and easily — and allowing more sleep opportunities for you and fewer trips into their room throughout the night.

    A humidifier on a nightstand
    Target

    So many people swear by humidifiers, but I had never used one prior to having a baby. If you're a skeptic like I was, I can verify that getting a humidifier has been so helpful, especially now that my kids are a bit older. Whenever I see the first sign of a sniffle, I pull the humidifier out and have seen a dramatic improvement, versus just gritting my teeth and holding on until it passed. 

    Promising review: "This humidifier has been a blessing! Our other one got wet so we ordered this. I was skeptical because of the size, but it actually works great!! I love the different selections you get for what type of speed you want for your humidity and light." —Jay

    Price: $39.99 

    14. And a pack of saline wipes — a must-have for any illness arsenal. These wipes help loosen snot and won't dry out your little one's nose like regular tissues. These things WORK, and I still use them on my kids. Give it up for saline wipes — making colds that much easier for everyone. 👏👏👏

    Child model gets nose wiped
    Target

    Promising review: "My 9-month-old came down with a cold from her older brother. Her little nose was very irritated, and she would cry when I would clean her little nose because I was using regular wipes. I love the fact that these are so gentle and that they contain saline. I noticed a big difference when I would use them compared to the regular wipes I was using which really irritated and chafed her little nose. The price is also great for a pack of 30 wipes! They are very moist as well. I would definitely recommend to all the mommies with sick babies, toddlers, and kids. 👍🏼 🙂" —Ann86

    Price: $5.69 for a 30-pack (also available scented and in a multi-pack)

    15. A super convenient grape cutter that takes all of the work out of minimizing choking hazards. Quickly insert the grape or tomato and slice it into a safer size — especially when you have a number of young kids or are prepping for a party or play date. One less thing to worry about!

    a hand using the grape cutter
    Target

    Promising review: "This thing saves me SO. MUCH. TIME. I've already had at least five parents tell me when I've brought it to various social functions that they wish they'd had one of these when their kids were young. If you're on the fence, do yourself a favor and buy it right now!" —Katie

    Price: $11.99

    16. A 2-in-1 robot vacuum and mop that has the potential to change your life as you know it. This can vacuum hard floors, carpet AND mop in one go, then empty itself! Take one more thing off your to-do list and let the robots handle this one.

    A robot vacuum cleas
    Target

    Promising review: "A couple of hiccups along the way, but once I got it figured out it was great! The vacuum part is pretty strong! The mop part is a very light mopping. It can’t replace regular mopping, but I will run it once a day to keep my tiles clean." —Tutu

    Price: $299.99 (originally $399.99) 

    17. And a handheld vacuum so you can quickly pick up crumbs under the table or high chair without getting on your hands and knees with the dustbin. Save yourself time, energy, and effort by quickly sucking up crumbs and enjoying the feeling of walking near the table without Cheerios sticking to your feet. Tired of the buildup of Goldfish in the car? Use this vacuum and enjoy the few hours before the crumbs take over again.

    A handheld vacuum being emptied into the trash
    Target

    For the longest time I was using a dustpan and broom to get my kid's crumbs after meals. It wasn't that big of a deal, but it was annoying. I finally decided to treat myself to a handheld vacuum and I literally do not regret anything but waiting so long to get one. It's one of those really small things that really did make one part of parenting so much less work. Now that my baby is a big kid, she happily vacuums up after meals that are somehow still messy years later. 

    Promising review: "I absolutely LOVE this little vacuum! It’s so easy to use — my 2-year-old who likes to help can even use this vacuum. It’s powerful and the attachments are easy to exchange. It is bagless and easy to empty, you can charge it easily from any outlet. I have a long-haired cat that sheds a lot and this vacuum works well for pet hair." —Stru

    Price: $99.99 

    18. A formula-mixing pitcher, aka an absolute game-changer for avoiding gas and getting formula ready, like, ~yesterday.~ Not having premade formula while you have a hangry baby should be low on your list of effort you want to use. And there's nothing like making an entire batch before bed and easily pouring a bottle when you're still half asleep.

    An adult fills a bottle with the mixing pitcher
    Target

    The formula comes out clump-free, can be made up to 24 hours in advance, and has no bubbles which can lead to gas. 

    Promising review: "I love this pitcher, it is the perfect size. Easy to use so you can store formula for the whole day and it gets rid of air bubbles in the milk. If you have a baby registry make sure to add this gift." —Rhonda

    Price: $10.99 (available in three colors)

    19. A set of snack catchers that keeps those snacks in the cups and keeps your toddler from turning crackers into confetti — saving you from stepping on a cracker, carrying crumbs through the entire house, and getting the vacuum out only to find more snacks everywhere. Less cleaning, more snacking.

    Child reaches for snack in container
    Target

    Promising review: "My 2-year-old loves walking around with his snacks, and this product makes it possible! He often walks around shaking the snack cup and I never find his snacks lying around the house because the cup contains it." —BebeMama

    Price: $5.99 for a set of two (available in two colors)

    20. A pack of pacifier wipes that will wipe anything from pacifiers, to teething toys, to bottles or anything else your child drops. Forget sticking it in your mouth or just finding yourself without a space pacifier — with these you can quickly disinfect and give it back to baby. Look how easy that was, you old pro.

    Pacifier being wiped with a cloth
    Target

    These wipes are alcohol and chemical-free and made of food-grade materials.

    Promising review: "These wipes are a must-have! I purchased these to use on pacifiers, but they are also perfect for wiping down toys and other dropped items when out and about. They are very gentle, have no smell or leftover taste like other wipes, and have no harsh chemicals. I love them so much I use them not only in my diaper bag, but around the house for a quick clean for both pacifiers and toys. Would 100% recommend!" —Mommamaca

    Price: $3.99 for a pack of 36

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.