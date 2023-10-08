If Your Teen Is Asking To Update Their Room, Check Out These 30 Affordable Things From Wayfair

1. An extra large bean bag chair that's perfect for gaming, lounging, jumping, or napping. Compared to alternative companies, this bean bag is super affordable. Plus, the cover is washable, which — if you've ever been in a teen's room after a sports practice — is a MUST.
2. A statement bed frame that's minimal enough to make the room feel more grown up but vibrant enough to help them show off their own vibrant personality.
3. A sleek makeup vanity and stool set that includes amazing LED lighting and drawers that keep everything hidden and (somewhat) organized. This is an awesome investment for people who find their kids fighting over the bathroom mirror. Free up some time, space, and mess while reducing the daily morning *BANG BANG BANG* "GET OUT OF THE BATHROOM."
4. A simple gaming chair that provides some much-needed comfort and support for your teen. This chair includes light lumbar support since gaming sessions can go on for...awhile. It's also comfortable for working on homework, which can also take hours. If they have to sit, they might as well do it comfortably.
5. And a gaming desk that's great for any type of work your teen has to do beyond gaming. Along with a fiber desktop and a fully covered mousepad, it has a variety of accessories — including a cup holder! — to accommodate gaming equipment. Beyond functionality, it looks cool, which is really a win on its own.
6. A table lamp with a charger that's perfect for a desk or nightstand. This lamp is sleek, and minimalist, and will compliment a variety of styles easily — which is perfect for when your teen decides they don't like their room anymore and it needs to be changed completely. Lamps tend to be absurdly expensive, so this is a great deal that will last.
7. A upholstered headboard that is simply chic and makes an inexpensive statement. You can easily elevate their room to something more grown up, but leave plenty of room for personality.
8. A large fabric bin with handles that's perfect for storing blankets or stashing the entire contents of a room in order to "clean" it before someone comes over. Whether it's the former or the latter, at least their room will look clean sometimes.
9. A faux fur accent chair that can collapse and be stored away when not in use. This will make an easy and fun statement in your teen's room but is also comfy enough for relaxing. I have seen much less cute collapsable chairs for significantly more, so this chair is a total steal.
10. A freestanding, light-up jewelry armoire that provides fun storage and a full-length mirror that's super helpful for pulling an outfit together. Don't have a single full-length mirror in your entire house? This will solve that problem top to shoes.
11. A cozy hooded blanket because we all need a little more snuggles. Just watch this blanket become the go-to comfort item in your teen's room, which is much better than getting your blanket stolen...again.
12. A blackout curtain that will effectively turn their room into a space equipped for a hibernating bear. They might sleep until noon, but at least you're past the days of 4 a.m. wake-ups.
13. A cute nightstand with three drawers for that ever-important storage. No teen's room can ever have enough storage options and this dual-purpose nightstand is perfect for keeping books and chargers out of sight.
14. A loft bed with a desk that will not only open up the room, but will also save you the cost of an additional desk or workspace. Loft beds can run upwards of a thousand dollars, so this well-priced bed INCLUDING another piece of furniture you'd need, saves you time, money, and space.
15. A low-profile, 12-cube bookcase that can be used with or without storage cubes. This is a great storage option for hiding away messes or displaying things they love — from books, to trophies, to Legos. And bonus! It can stand vertically or horizontally, depending on the space.
16. A simple dresser that can compliment any decor style while still keeping you on budget. This dresser doesn't take up a ton of space and is perfect for keeping things like socks and underwear off the floor or the back of the chair.
17. A small desk that gives them the space to do homework without taking up a ton of other space in the room. This desk comes with storage cubes, which saves the expense of them separately while also keeping papers and cords out of sight.
18. And a desk chair that adds a pop of personality without sacrificing comfort. This small chair fits not only into any space but into almost any budget for a desk chair.
19. A daybed with two drawers that will save you the added expense of more storage solutions and extra places to sit. Daybeds are great space-savers, can be very cost-effective for smaller rooms, and are a great way to update your teen's space.
20. A mounted corkboard so they can keep notes handy or decorate as they choose. Corkboards are great solutions for your teen's ever-changing interests and will help save your walls from whatever they're interested in today, but won't be in six months.
21. A small record player with Bluetooth for your teen who is getting into vinyl, but also wants to blast something from their phone. This well-priced record player is an easy way to give your teen some music autonomy without breaking the bank on a more hefty sound system.
22. A laptop tray for when homework needs to be done in a more relaxed position. The flip-top portion of the tray can be adjusted in five different ways and it includes a drawer and a level surface for a cup or a snack bowl. The only challenge that remains is getting the dishes back downstairs.
23. A gently weighted blanket to help your teen relax, unwind, and *hopefully* convince them to get a few extra hours of sleep. This blanket is machine-washable, durable, and provides just enough weight for some much-needed calming.
24. A low-profile oscillating fan because how in the world do their rooms get so hot? This fan fits perfectly on a desk, dresser, or nightstand and can provide some much-needed airflow when the door has been closed for hours on end. At such a low price point for a fan, this one will keep your teen comfortable and your wallet happy.
25. A slim laundry hamper that's large enough so you don't have to do laundry every day, but compact enough to not get to the point where your teen wakes up one day and realizes nothing is clean. This hamper also has a removable, washable insert and carrying handles, making lugging it to the washing machine that much easier.
26. A few rolls of peel-and-stick wallpaper to make the space more grown-up without having to commit to something more permanent. An accent wall with peel-and-stick wallpaper is a great, inexpensive way to give a room a refresh for even the most non-committal of decorators.
27. A string of fairy lights for a bit of lighting that your teen will love, while you secretly remember the 500 viewings of the Tinker Bell movies that led to this. These lights can be strung in a variety of different ways, have eight lighting modes, and are an inexpensive way to instantly refresh a room.
28. A set of three floating shelves for displaying whatever it is your teen is into today. These shelves are small enough to not take up too much space and big enough to offer a wide variety of options. They also come in different sizes, making them visually interesting on the wall. Plus — since they already come in a set of three — they'll save you money upfront.
29. A simple platform bed for the teen that would be happy to have a mattress haphazardly on the ground. If you're hoping for something that's a bit less of an eyesore when you walk by — but you don't feel like a fight — this minimalist design is a perfect, low-cost compromise.
30. A game console storage rack for any gamer who might need a little help staying organized. This is a simple design that can hold multiple consoles, 20 games, and two controllers. It also allows for airflow so the console won't overheat during play!
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.