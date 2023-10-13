2. "The best man started off his speech with, 'I've seen *the groom* with a lot of women over the years...' You know, the cliché speech where it goes on to say, 'but you're the best for him,' etc., etc. Turns out the bride and groom were dating long before the best man even became a friend. Essentially outed him as a cheater. She was super pissed."

—u/Wallace2727



"Was that the best man's intention, or was he unaware the relationship went that far back?"

—u/TheGreatQ-Tip

"He wasn't the brightest person and just wasn't thinking. Ninety percent of the people at the wedding immediately knew he fucked up, and there were lots of uncomfortable looks and some chuckles. That didn't help the situation."

—u/Wallace2727