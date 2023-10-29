2. "Harnessing therapy speak to absolve oneself of accountability."

—u/Comfortable-Ear-9186



"My favorite example is the misuse and manipulation of boundaries. Boundaries are a way for you to govern your own behavior in the spirit of your own protection; they are not rules to impose on other people.

For example, a real boundary: 'I don't feel safe around you when you drink. If you are drinking, I cannot be around you.' A fake boundary: 'You are not allowed to drink around me, I don't like it.' Abusers throw around this concept to control you, like the classic: 'My boundaries are that you can't go out without me, wear provocative clothing, and you have to text me constantly when we aren't together, and you can't say no because they're my boundaries.' It shuts the victim down because it makes them seem like they are harming their abuser by refusing them."

—u/Em29ca