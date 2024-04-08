2.

"A few years ago, I was staying in a remote part of Oregon for work all by myself. I got up in the morning and went into the bathroom to take a shower. The curtain had been bunched against the wall. I got undressed, turned the water on, and pulled the curtain fully across the tub. When I did, it exposed a bloody handprint on the white curtain. It scared the living shit out of me. I noped hard out of there and skipped the shower, leaving as fast as possible. As I checked out, I told the front desk employee about the handprint. She sighed, rolled her eyes, and said, 'Probably just some hunter cleaning his kill in the bathtub. They’re not supposed to, but they do it all the time.'"