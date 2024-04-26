As you get older, it's natural to reflect on the choices you made when you were younger and how they might've impacted your life.
So I'm curious: if you're 60 and above, what is the one thing you believe you wasted WAY too much time on in your 20s, 30s, 40s, or 50s?
For instance, maybe when you were in school in your 20s, you worried way too much about getting good grades when, in fact, they didn't contribute to the success of your career at all.
Or perhaps you spent too much time trying to fix family (or romantic) relationships when, deep down, you knew you needed to cut ties much, much earlier in your life.
Finally, maybe you wasted too much time trying to live a life someone else wanted for you, like a parent or grandparent.
Now that you're older, what lessons have you learned from these experiences, and/or is there any advice you would like to share with others who may be going through similar experiences?
If you resonate with the above, please share the thing you believe you wasted a lot of time on in your 20s, 30s, 40s, or 50s in this Google form or comments below, and you could be featured in a BuzzFeed Community post.