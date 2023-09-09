Have you ever reached an age where you're like: "I'm absolutely *not* dealing with that anymore"? Well, you're not alone. The BuzzFeed and HuffPost communities chimed in with extremely relatable answers to a question originally posed by Reddit user u/XmasJ: "What are you simply getting too old for?" Here's what they had to say below.
1."I'm 43 years old, and I don't have time for people who don't respect me. I have less patience for ignorance. I care less about being rich and retirement and find I care more about chasing happiness, which doesn't necessarily mean more money, just happiness. If money comes with it, so be it."
4."I'm 80, and I'm reasonably computer literate, but I hate having everything on my phone and having to find things, retrieve them, enter passwords, or worry about misplacing the phone or accidentally deleting. I insist on being mailed bills, which I usually pay by check because then I have an easy-to-find record of what I've paid and when."
6."New music. There's no artist development anymore, so there's truly hardly any talent out there, and there's also SO MUCH music available that it doesn't seem worth it to seek these artists out, especially since there's a ton of music/musicians I already love."
7."The hassle of getting in touch with companies. There was some problem with my card when I went to make an Amazon purchase recently. I decided to call Amazon to find out what's what. On the app, there were questions before allowing the call. My answer was to forget about the purchase entirely."
8."Not being near a toilet. I refuse to hold it in."
9."In my 20s, I went out partying most of the week. I loved clubs, dancing, and staying up late. Now, in my 40s, all I want to do is be comfortable in my home, text with a friend, and wear comfortable clothes. Ugh, clubbing. You can’t pay me enough to do it."
10."Going anywhere that doesn’t have a parking lot. I don’t want to circle the block for 20 minutes just to try to squeeze into a tiny spot with ambiguous street signs — just let me park in a parking lot!!"
11."Being a short person, I’ve finally given up and only buy seated tickets to concerts nowadays. I never see anything anyway."
12."Trying certain types of new things. When I was a kid, I wanted to try everything at least once. Now, there are things like water skiing and scuba diving that I no longer have any interest in attempting. The world is vast enough that there are plenty of new activities and interests I can pursue that there are things to do and places to go I’m no longer tempted by. Part of this is having the maturity to better understand risks and their long-term impacts, and another part is knowing the quirks of my own body at the age I’m at and having a better idea what its weaknesses are (and which weaknesses I have the likelihood to be able to change and which I don’t)."
13."I’m retiring in four weeks. I’m tired of toxic bosses, commuting, work clothes, and office politics. Looking forward to reading and music and roadtrips and no schedules. Freedom."
14."I'm in my mid-40s, and I certainly miss the benefits of youth. Aches are creeping in, I can no longer eat anything I want, and healing time has slowed. But there is something very liberating about no longer caring what people think about you, doing things you want to do when you want to do them, having coffee alone outside at 6 a.m. while the world sleeps, cutting the grass in shorts and high socks, and enjoying quality time with friends. Youth is wasted on the young."
15."After years of flying — a ton of flying for work — I now avoid getting on planes, for any reason. I came to loathe everything about it. I told my friends: If they want face-to-face, come visit the Big Apple."
16."At my age, I feel comfortable saying no without any explanation."
17."For me, it's noise. I've really become aware of how our society has no awareness of others' personal boundaries, especially when it comes to blasting music that others may have no interest whatsoever in hearing. There's an incredible sense of entitlement from a lot of people that they seem to think we all want to hear their music, be it blasting from their car, an outdoor concert, or in a nearby house or apartment."
18."Digital coupons. I hate dealing with a QR code to get the sale price. By the way, I’m 70."
19."I literally don't want to do anything I don't really want to do. Recently, I had two letters lying unopened on my desk for a month because I knew there was nothing in either I really wanted to deal with."
20."There's no need to hang on to toxic relationships hoping one day they’ll change. I have a three-strikes rule, and I’m considering changing it to one strike. No drama, no debate, no argument, it’s just, byeeeee."
22."I am heading up to 90 and have a list of things I once did but jettisoned through aging and experience. I no longer pay inflated prices to eat in loud, uncomfortable eateries. I avoid crowds, and driving a car has become infrequent. I no longer trust politicians, and I don't answer unknown phone numbers. But the descent into old age has a myriad of plus factors, too. I can afford to travel in first or business on the rare times I use a flying machine. I also have tremendous hope for my grandchildren — for it is now their time to climb most of the hill."