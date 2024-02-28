People Are Revealing The Long-Held Secrets They Never Told Their Ex

11.

"She wanted to improve her own fitness, so she wanted to work out with me. Every time we ran together, I would run at half speed, breathe heavily, and pretend like I was exhausted. It helped her feel encouraged that she was able to keep up and that she was improving. When we’d go out to Asian restaurants, she’d insist on using chopsticks. She was terrible, so I always tried to outdo any blunders she made. If she struggled to pick something up, I’d pretend the chopsticks slipped out of my hand or resort to stabbing food in an exaggerated way. I’m Asian, and I’ve been using chopsticks longer than I’ve been using spoons and forks. She’d always gleefully laugh at me and never caught on to the fact that every time she was done eating, my chopstick errors significantly dropped."