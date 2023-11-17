2. "That feeling when you know you can't hack up that mucus at the back of your throat despite doing the most to get it out."

—u/skullfucyou



"How about when you finally hack up a huge glob of phlegm, but there's either no trash can nearby or no tissues to spit it into, or there's a bunch of people around you, and you don't want to look gross? So you can either keep it in your mouth for a while till you can spit it out, or you can...swallow it."

—u/Mash_Ketchum